Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant
731 Reviews
$$
2004 Capitol Ave
Sacramento, CA 95811
Daily Special
Pastrami Sandwich
(Available until 3pm) House Cured and Smoked Pastrami, Dijon Mustard, Pickles, Swiss Cheese & Onion Rings on Toasted Rye. Choice of side.
Cataplana
(Available after 4pm) Seafood Stew with Spanish Chorizo, Clams, Mussels, Shrimp, Squid, Rock Cod, Leeks, Fennel, Onion & Garlic in a Saffron-Tomato Broth served with Toasted Sourdough
Daily To-Go Options
Fried Pickles with Caper Aioli
Deliciously addictive & crispy Tempura-Battered Fried Dill Pickles. (Vegetarian, Gluten Free) (Hold Aioli for Vegan option)
Patatas Bravas “Fierce Potatoes”
Crispy Potatoes over Spicy Tomato Sauce with housemade Aioli (Vegetarian, Gluten Free) (Hold Aioli for Vegan option)
Shrimp Ceviche
Citrus Cured Shrimp, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Jalapeno, Red Onion & Avocado served with Housemade Tortilla Chips
Trio of Dips
Our Trio of Dips includes Olive Tapenade, Romesco & Hummus. Served with Flatbread.
Elotes Off The Cob
Roasted Sweet Local Corn, Green Chile Butter, Pickled Fresno Chili, Cotija, Cilantro & Basil Mayo
Pan Con Tomate "Spanish Tomato Bread"
Fresh Crushed Heirloom Tomato, Garlic, Marjoram, Olive Oil & Maldon Sea Salt. Served with Rustic Bread.
Hogs & Rocks
Tender Braised Pork Cheeks, Sweet Manila Clams & Crispy Potatoes over a Rich & Savory Paprika Sauce. Garnished with our housemade Aioli. Served with Pain Levain Toast.
Gambas al Ajillo
Succulent Head-On Prawns in a bright sauce of Garlic, Smoked Paprika and a touch of Lemon Juice. Served with Pain Levain.
Pulpo Gallego
A stunning dish of Slow Poached Wild Spanish Octopus with Crispy Potato & Molho Cru
Alaro Pub Burger
5 Dot Ranch Grass-Fed Beef, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles, & Mayo on a Village Bakery Brioche Bun. Choice of house-made Chips, Fries or Salad.
Rainbow Veggie Burger
Our Rainbow Veggie Burger is a housemade Vegan Patty made from a rainbow of plants topped with sprouts, tomato, red onion, chiles, avocado & aioli on brioche.
California Fish and Chips
We call ours "California Fish and Chips". We take this British favorite and give it a fresh NorCal influence! We use our housemade Pale Ale to beer batter the locally caught Wild California Rock Cod, then pair it with Mustard Slaw & our famous Fries and Caper Aioli!
Wild Rock Cod Tacos
Two Beer-Battered Wild Rock Cod Taco with Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Pickled Fresno Chile, Avocado & Crema on Organic Corn Tortillas
Soul Satisfying Veggie Tacos
Two Organic Corn Tortilla Tacos filled with our House Vegan Filling topped with Red Cabbage, Pickled Chiles, Cilantro & Avocado. (Vegan)
Chef's B.L.T.
Crispy Housemade Bacon, Heirloom Tomatoes, Butter Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Basil Mayo on Toasted Levain. Served with choice of chips, fries, soup or salad.
Dreamy Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Cheddar & Fontina Cheeses on Pain Levain Bread, served with Bravas Sauce. Choice of housemade chips, fries or salad. (Vegetarian)
Roasted Chicken & Kale Salad
Mary's Chicken, Lacinato Kale, Quinoa, Radish, Feta, Cucumber, Marcona Almonds, Fried Capers & Citronette
House Green Salad
(Vegan and gluten-free) Baby Greens, Cherry Tomato, Radish, Cucumber, Radicchio, Champagne Vinaigrette
Bites
Marcona Almonds
Marcona almonds, the “Queen of Almonds,” are imported from Spain. They are shorter, rounder, softer, and sweeter than the California variety. These blanched Marcona almonds are roasted in olive oil and then sprinkled with sea salt, offering a delicious taste.
Marinated Olives
(Vegan, Gluten-free) Kalamata, Mt Athos & Mt Pelion Olives marinated in Lemon, Garlic, Aleppo & Parsley
Chicharrones
Housemade Chicharrones - Crispy fried Pork Rinds seasoned with Sea Salt, Paprika. Cumin & Cayenne
Pub Chips & Caramelized Onion Dip
Housemade Potato Chips with just a touch of sea salt accompanied by our famous Caramelized Onion Dip!
Kennebec Fries & Aioli
(Vegetarian, Gluten-free) Crispy, Salty and perfectly Spiced French Fries served with Garlic Aioli
Seafood Tins
Spanish Canned Sardines
Hand filleted in Galicia, these Small Sardines packed in extra-virgin olive oil are considered the Best In Class. Imported Canned Delicacies from plankton-rich waters off the coast of Galicia, Spain and regarded as some of the finest preserved seafoods in the world!
Spanish Canned Mussels
Plump Mussels packed in extra-virgin olive oil and mussel broth for a savory taste of coastal Spain. Imported Canned Delicacies from plankton-rich waters off the coast of Galicia, Spain and regarded as some of the finest preserved seafoods in the world!
Mackerel in Olive Oil
Skinless and boneless, these gourmet-quality tender loins of mackerel are packed individually by hand in organic extra virgin organic olive oil with a touch of sea salt. These nutrient rich, flaky and flavorful loins are perfect to enjoy out of the tin! A classic gastronomic delight from the region.
Tuna Fillets in Olive Oil
Characterized by its exquisite flavor and incomparable soft texture, its versatility is unmatched, eat it straight from the tin! Sustainably line caught through pole fishing to preserve the flavor and texture of the tuna while ensuring the seabed is not damaged. Meticulously cleaned and packed in organic extra virgin olive oil, this bonito is a culinary classic from Spain.
Beer To Go
Create your own 4 Pack!
Mix and match any four 500ml bottles of your choice for just $20! *some style limitations may apply
Landlord's Lager 4.6%
Our American Lager is light, crisp, easy drinking and refreshing. Using traditional Pilsner Malt, Rice and Nobel Hops for a touch of Old-World authenticity, we made this Prohibition inspired lager to honor our friend Jim McGinnis, and Landlord of this historical building. Jim is quietly here often and sometimes, he even buys a round for the house! “The check is in the mail”
La Bohème- Pilsner 5.3%
Our 5X Medal Winning Bohemian Pilsner, made using ingredients grown in the Czech Republic such as the quintessential noble hop, Saaz, a true Czech Budejovice Lager Yeast and Bohemian Pilsner Malt. This golden-blonde classic shows complex maltiness, a slight honey-like sweetness and a soft, pleasantly spicy, herbal character that defines this style. “Be careful, you might just fall in love”
Bennett- Pale Ale 5.4%
Our 5X Medal Winning American Pale Ale made in the heart of Sacramento using a Sacramento Valley grown, sustainable heritage barley and Azacca & Simcoe hops. Clean & crisp with tropical notes of mango, papaya & citrus.
Fourquet - French Wit 5.0%
In celebration of our Fourth Anniversary and the arrival of Summer, we offer this thirst quencher. The Belgian Witbier has been a beer style that has wet the palate of sun-seekers for generations because of its pleasant malty-sweet grain flavor and a zesty, orange-citrusy fruitiness. Refreshingly crisp with a dry, somewhat tart, finish. Named for the long-handled spoon traditionally used to stir the Malted Barley, Oats and copious amounts of Wheat, we’ve also added our own touch to this classic style with the use of fresh orange peel and Coriander macerated in Curaçao and fermented with our French Saison yeast strain. “It’s time to stir it up”
Rabbit Hole- French Saison 5.8%
Our Two time Medal winning golden farmhouse ale made using a rare French Saison yeast and Admiral Maltings locally grown Munich-style malted barley. With a drifting haze and moderate effervescence, the fruity esters of orange & lemon, spicy notes of clove & white pepper and aromas of graham cracker & honey play delightfully on the tongue. “Feed your head”
Fria - Cold IPA 6.4%
When Sacramento Summer brings the heat, chill it with our Cold IPA! This hop-forward ale has characteristics common of an IPA, but by using tropical hops and fermenting cold, we get a super soft and clean, fruit forward beer. “Chill out”
Castillo- Classic IPA 6.8%
Our 9X Medal Winning English IPA including 5 Gold Medals for the 2021 NABA International Beer Awards, 2021 & 2019 California Craft Brewers Cup, 2019 California State Fair & 2018 Great American Beer Festival. A classic IPA showcasing the nuances and balance that put the IPA on the map. Made using the perfect combination of American & English Pale Malts for a gorgeous copper color & solid malt-backbone, finely balanced with floral, citrus and herbal hop aromas & flavor from a variety of "C" hops. "King of the Castle"
Avenida - Modern IPA 7.2%
Our Double Gold Medal winning American IPA! A heavy hopped golden IPA shows mild bitterness and finishes clean and refreshingly dry. Using lots of El Dorado, Mosaic & Centennial hops for dry hopping and late hop additions, we extract the tropical fruit and citrus flavors from the hops while limiting the bitterness. "Flavors so bright, you might need shades"
Second Wind - Fresh Hop DIPA 7.9%
Thanks to our friends at The Barn at Second Wind, we offer you this Double IPA using extraordinary Whole Cone Cascade hops that were hand harvested, fresh off the “bine” and cured in the brewery overnight! This ale brings unreplicable orange citrus and stone-fruit aroma, balanced by an herbaceous spice flavor and a malt body that Alaro prides itself on. “Harvest your dreams”
Vaquero- Double IPA 8.5%
Our Double Gold medal winning DIPA! Originally from the Iberian Peninsula, the Vaquero became the foundation for the American cowboy. This Double IPA represents strength, commitment, and skill. Strong yet balanced with an abundant hop flavor & aroma from Simcoe, Amarillo, Chinook & Citra. “Saddle up!”
Adrianna - Vienna Lager 5.3%
From north of the Adriatic Sea, high in the towering Central Alps of Austria, comes a beer style and a malt variety known as Vienna. Malt flavors come first with a delicate and complex toastiness and hops that lend just enough bitterness to balance the malt. This copper-hued lager embodies our #BeerFlavoredBeer mantra while finishing dry and crisp.
Spaniard - Special Ale 7.8%
Milestones, just as friendships, are worth pausing to recognize. Deep and layered, this complex malt-forward ale gives us flavors of toasted grains and floral, caramelized sugars with just the right amount of noble hop spice and citrus. This beer earned a Double Gold medal in the British Strong Ale category!
Wine To Go (30% OFF)
Sangria 32oz Pitcher To Go!
A great Sangria demands a great Spanish wine and our Garnacha from Calatayud, Spain has intense aromas of ripe, red fruits and some spicy, balsamic sensations to lend complexity. This makes for a Sangria that is full of fruit and liveliness.
Monstant Can Blau (bottle)
Monstant Can Blau 2017, Catalonia, Northern Spain This wine has received more awards than any other wine from the region. Intense crimson red color with a nose of wood, smoke and roasted coffee notes entwined with ripe dark fruit aromas. Warm and mellow on the palate with a fruity, spicy taste and nicely fused oak. Mazuelo, Grenacha & Syrah.
La Atalaya (bottle)
La Atalaya Del Camino 2016, Almansa, Southeast Spain An old vine red made from 65 year vines of Garnacha Tintorera & Monastrell. A sultry nose of ripe black and red fruits, dark chocolate and spice box lead to a full and concentrated palate with velvety, rich tannins. A deliciously big, rich and multi-layered red Spanish wine.
Rosario Vera Rioja (bottle)
2018. Rioja, Spain 100% Hand-picked Tempranillo with layered notes of bold fruit and spice. Delicate yet expressive, with ripe plum and fig aromas. The plush texture has good density, bright acidity, integrated tannins and a long, spicy finish.
Baron de Ley Rioja Blanco (bottle)
2019, La Rioja, Spain An amazing White Rioja made from a blend of Viura and Verdejo grapes. A nose of exotic aromas, wild herbs and dill. On the palate, a perfect balance of acidity and alcohol, with a fresh, long finish.
Bodega Garzon Albarino (bottle)
Bodega Garzon Albarino 2019, Uruguay Fresh and bright with ripe apple & peach aromas delicately balanced with citrus notes. With a marked sense of terroir and a round, fresh body with a crisp minerality & marked acidity, it’s no surprise that it was awarded a Platinum Medal as the Best Central South American White in 2017!
Von Winning Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)
2020, Pfalz, Germany Seductive aromas of passion fruit, yellow gooseberry, limes and fine herbs. This refreshing yet elegant wine is fairly dry with fresh acidity and fullness.
Rusack Chardonnay (bottle)
2018 , Santa Barbara, California Distinctive flavors from the cool extremes of Santa Barbara County. A marriage of exceptional fruit aromas, carefully balanced acidity, with notes of honeydew melon, Asian pear & orange blossom in this appealingly crisp white wine.
Gobelsburg Cistercien Rosé (bottle)
Gobelsburg Cistercien Rosé 2019, GERMANY A soft and elegant Rose’ of Pinot Noir grapes grown in the cooler sites of Gobelburg and Langenlois. This type of rosé is somewhat like a white wine because no acid reduction is used to emphasize the fine fruity character with a streamlined elegance. Its fragrance and fruit nuances of wild cherry and fresh berries make this Rosé an optimal universal food companion.
Domaine Bousquet Gran Malbec (bottle)
2020, Mendoza, Argentina Deep violet color. Intense blackberry and prune aromas with spicy and vanilla notes. Full bodied palate with good structure and long finish underlined by firm but yielding tannins.
Balletto Pinot Noir (bottle)
2018, Russian River Valley, California Earthy & lively in citrus and fresh acidity, this wine is a wonderful showcase of its cool-climate leanings & ability to coax texture from the variety. Red fruited in cherry & strawberry, it remains delicate on the palate & crisp on the finish.
Etude Grace Benoist Ranch Pinot Noir (bottle)
2018, Los Carneros, California A vibrant red ruby color with lifted red berry flavors & aromas of Bing cherry, raspberry & signature graham cracker spice. Bright, concentrated red fruit, delicate mineral and spice notes followed by lush mouthfeel & silky tannins.
Prosecco Treviso DOC Brut (bottle)
Treviso, Italy An Italian Sparkling wine produced with elegant white Glera grapes, native to the Treviso area. Light, floral and fresh with notes of pear, quince, and orange blossom. Known as the Pasqua Romeo & Juliet Prosecco.
Lucien Albrecht Sparkling Brut (bottle)
Lucien Albrecht Brut Blanc de Blancs, France Albrecht Cremant is made by the strictest “methode traditionelle”. It is a Blanc de Blancs made from 100% Pinot Blanc. Blanc de Blancs is distinguished by a fine and elegant bead, a beautiful straw color, a light, delicate palate. It is delicious at any time of the day and with many foods.
Lucien Albrecht Cremant d'Alsace Brut Rose (bottle)
Alsace, France One of the flagships Crémants d’Alsace, this brilliant pink sparkling Brut Rosé made exclusively from Pinot Noir has a nose of bright red fruit, fine bubbles and a silky richness on the palate.
Barbadillo Fino Sherry (bottle)
Spain. 100% Palomino Fino. The nose is delicate & light, subtle with delicate aromas of almonds, wild herbs, and bread dough. Light and dry on the palate with pleasant fresh notes of almonds.
Warre's Ruby Port (bottle)
Warre’s Warrior Special Reserve Port, Portgual Warrior is the oldest brand of Port in the world and one of the finest Ports available for everyday drinking. This Ruby Reserve Port is a classic full-bodied wine with wonderful richness, balance and bright fruit.
Cocktails To Go!
Pitcher of Sangria (32 oz)
Our delicious Spanish wine cocktail is housemade using Honoro Vera Monastrell wine, grapefruit, orange and lime juices. The high aromatic intensity of the wine paired with a great fruit concentration makes our Sangria truly something special. Serves two!
El Corazon Margarita (for two)
Our signature Margarita made for two! from Reposado Tequila with a puree of Passionfruit, Pomegranate & Blood Orange. Just add ice and shake in a shaker & serve!
CIDER TO-GO
Two Rivers Pomegranate Cider - 6.9% ABV
Pomegranate Cider - 6.9% ABV - it is tart and dry with exotic pomegranate aromas with a refreshingly tart finish. It is their most popular cider and the one that put them on the map. They do not add sugar to sweeten them up – they are made so that the fruits are the focus. Pomegranate is blended with the apples to create the distinct flavors and beautiful color.
Propane Heater Fee
Table Charge
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 11:00 pm
An upscale brewery restaurant with a focus on well designed & executed handcrafted beer, food & craft Cocktails. Using local farms for beer & food, we focus on seasonal, shareable food with a Spanish flair. Located in the historic location of Sacramento's first craft brewery.
2004 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA 95811