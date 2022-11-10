Alaro Craft Brewery & Restaurant

Fourquet - French Wit 5.0%

$7.00 +

In celebration of our Fourth Anniversary and the arrival of Summer, we offer this thirst quencher. The Belgian Witbier has been a beer style that has wet the palate of sun-seekers for generations because of its pleasant malty-sweet grain flavor and a zesty, orange-citrusy fruitiness. Refreshingly crisp with a dry, somewhat tart, finish. Named for the long-handled spoon traditionally used to stir the Malted Barley, Oats and copious amounts of Wheat, we’ve also added our own touch to this classic style with the use of fresh orange peel and Coriander macerated in Curaçao and fermented with our French Saison yeast strain. “It’s time to stir it up”