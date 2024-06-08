Alaska Crêpe Co.
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Crispy & Flaky. Sweet or Savory. Our hearty, hand-held crêpes and wraps are made-to-order with fresh ingredients from Alaska and around the world.
Location
123 Stedman St, Suite 2, Ketchikan, AK 99901