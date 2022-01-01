Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alatri Bros Bethesda

313 Reviews

$$

4926 Cordell Avenue

Bethesda, MD 20814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Tomato & Mozzarella Pie
Alsace

SPECIALS

Cauliflower Arancini

$12.00

Cauliflower Arancini, Stuffed with Goat Cheese, Flash Fried, Served with a Side of Rose Sauce

Pizza Special

$18.00

Sausage, Sauteed Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Calabrese Peppers

Entree Special

$26.00

Shrimp and Crab Meat, Served Over Zucchini Noodles with Sundried Tomatoes and Pesto Sauce

Small Plates

Arancini

$10.00

panko/ mozzarella/ fontina/ rice balls

Sautéed Broccolini

$10.00

evvo | garlic | red pepper flakes

Whipped Feta

$10.00

honey | cracked black pepper | whipped feta cheese

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

flash fried | housemade hot sauce | blue cheese dressing

Cauliflower Fritti

$12.00

battered cauliflower | fetta & bell pepper dipping sauce

Bunless Meatballs

$11.00

Meatball Sliders

$11.00

3 beef sliders | brioche buns

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.00

Limoncello Pepperoni Wings

$15.00

pepperoni lemoncillo sauce cook in wood fire oven

Roasted Edamame

$10.00

evvo | sea salt

Roasted Veggies

$12.00

brussel sprouts | cauliflower | onion | mushrooms | broccolini

Tomato Crostini

$8.00

tomato | mozzarella | basil

Mushroom Crostini

$8.00

mushroom | shallots | goat cheese | chives

Proscuitto Crostini

$10.00

prosciutto | ricotta | arugula | honey

Mussels

$14.00

PEI Mussels in a Tomato, Carrot & Ginger Sauce OR Lemon-White Wine Sauce

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Old Bay Crab Meat, Bell Peppers, Garlic, Parsley, Served Over a Tomato Cream Sauce Smear

Olives

$5.00

Bread Sticks

$5.00

Feta Bread

$6.00

Garlic Focaccia Bread

$6.00

Salads

Arugula & Pear Salad

$9.00

Gorgonzola cheese | candied pecans | sherry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine | focaccia crisps | anchovy | lemon garlic dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens | grape tomatoes | focaccia crisps | balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Apples | craisins | goat cheese | red onion | candied pecans | cranberry-apple cider dressing

Avocado & Healthy Grains

$9.00

quinoa | tomato | parsley | onion | lemon | arugula

Boards

Eat Your Veggies

$13.00

| cauliflower fritti | roasted beets | whipped feta | broccolini

Meat & Cheese

$16.00

prosciutto | soppressata | fresh mozzarella | gorgonzola | toasted focaccia

Picnic Platter

$12.00

Deviled eggs | olives | parmesan | soppresatta | arugula- tomato salad bread sticks | garlic aioli

Burrata

$16.00

lioni burrata | baby Arugula | roasted tomato | focaccia toast | balsamic | evoo

Pizzas

Tomato & Mozzarella Pie

$15.00

fresh mozzarella | oregano | tomato sauce

TMP - Pepperoni

$17.95

Margherita

$15.00

fresh mozzarella | basil | tomato sauce

Alsace

$16.00

pancetta | gruyere | parmesan | caramelized onions | thyme

Crazy Calabrese

$15.00

tomato sauce | nduja | ricotta | caramelized onion | fresno peppers | arugula | honey

Exotic Mushroom

$15.00

cremini | shiitake | trumpet | fontina | mushroom duxelles sauce

Formaggio

$15.00

mozzarella | fontina | gorgonzola | parmesan | garlic | parsley

Jorges Inferno

$15.00

basil pesto | pepperoni | fresno peppers | olives | garlic | mozzarella | tomato sauce

Meatball Pie

$16.00

chicken or beef meatballs | mozzarella | tomato sauce | parsley

Multi Carne

$15.00

pepperoni | sausage | pancetta | bell pepper | mozzarella | tomato sauce

Prosciutto

$16.00

mushrooms | caramelized onion | arugula | balsamic reduction | goat cheese

Salsiccia

$16.00

sausage | pepperoni | portobello | pepper flakes | parmesan | oregano | mozzarella | tomato sauce

The Artichoke

$15.00

artichoke hearts | spinach | cream | mozzarella | parmesan

Verdura

$15.00

zucchini | eggplant | portobello | red pepper | onion | olives | fresh mozzarella | tomato sauce

The Eggplant

$16.00

Grilled Eggplant, Roasted Tomatoes, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Basil Pesto

Cheese Calzone

$12.00

ricotta | mozzarella | parmesan | marinara | add meatballs for $3 more

Birria Calzon

$15.00

red onion, chihuahua cheese cilantro and birria, add meat ball or sausage 2.95

Pizza Kit

$12.50Out of stock

Cook Your Own Pizza: Raw Pizza Dough, Tomato Sauce and Shredded Mozzarella. Add on any toppings! Cook at 400 for 10 minutes

Pizza Dough

$4.00

Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

Mains

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

chicken breast | lemon-caper sauce | spaghetti

Roasted Salmon

$26.00

wood roasted | caper beurre-blanc sauce | roasted broccolini

Shrimp Fra Diavola

$18.00

spicy tomato sauce | spaghetti

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

chicken or beef | tomato sauce

Spaghetti Tomato

$12.00

Zoodles & Meatballs

$16.00

chicken or beef | grape tomatoes | basil pesto | garlic

Zoodles and Shrimp

$18.00

grape tomatoes/ basil pesto/ garlic

Veal&Beef Tortellacci

$18.00

ground veal | beef | grated parmesan | grant Padano | cream sauce

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$18.00

grana padano | peas | cream sauce

Kids Menu

Mini TMP

$8.00

Mini Roni

$9.00

Little Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Vegetables

$5.00

Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Little Spagetti Tomato

$6.00

Kids Spagetti Meatballs

$9.00

Kids Fruit Plate

$6.00

Buttered Penne

$5.00

Little Penne & Tomato

$6.00

SPECIALS

Cauliflower Arancini

$13.20

Cauliflower Arancini, Stuffed with Goat Cheese, Flash Fried, Served with a Side of Rose Sauce

Pizza Special

$19.80

Sausage, Sauteed Spinach, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Calabrese Peppers

Entree Special

$28.60

Shrimp and Crab Meat, Served Over Zucchini Noodles with Sundried Tomatoes and Pesto Sauce

Small Plates

Arancini

$11.00

panko/ mozzarella/ fontina/ rice balls

Sautéed Broccolini

$11.00

evvo | garlic | red pepper flakes

Whipped Feta

$11.00

honey | cracked black pepper | whipped feta cheese

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

flash fried | housemade hot sauce | blue cheese dressing

Cauliflower Fritti

$13.20

battered cauliflower | fetta & bell pepper dipping sauce

Bunless Meatballs

$12.10

Meatball Sliders

$12.10

3 beef sliders | brioche buns

Hand-Cut Fries

$7.70

Limoncello Pepperoni Wings

$16.50

pepperoni lemoncillo sauce cook in wood fire oven

Roasted Edamame

$11.00

evvo | sea salt

Roasted Veggies

$13.20

brussel sprouts | cauliflower | onion | mushrooms | broccolini

Tomato Crostini

$8.80

tomato | mozzarella | basil

Mushroom Crostini

$8.80

mushroom | shallots | goat cheese | chives

Proscuitto Crostini

$11.00

prosciutto | ricotta | arugula | honey

Mussels

$15.40

PEI Mussels in a Tomato, Carrot & Ginger Sauce OR Lemon-White Wine Sauce

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.20

Old Bay Crab Meat, Bell Peppers, Garlic, Parsley, Served Over a Tomato Cream Sauce Smear

Olives

$5.50

Feta Bread

$6.60

Garlic Focaccia Bread

$6.60

Bread Sticks

$5.50

Salads

Arugula & Pear Salad

$9.90

Gorgonzola cheese | candied pecans | sherry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.90

Romaine | focaccia crisps | anchovy | lemon garlic dressing

House Salad

$9.90

Mixed greens | grape tomatoes | focaccia crisps | balsamic vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$9.90

Apples | craisins | goat cheese | red onion | candied pecans | cranberry-apple cider dressing

Avocado & Healthy Grains

$9.90

quinoa | tomato | parsley | onion | lemon | arugula

Boards

Eat Your Veggies

$14.30

| cauliflower fritti | roasted beets | whipped feta | broccolini

Meat & Cheese

$17.60

prosciutto | soppressata | fresh mozzarella | gorgonzola | toasted focaccia

Picnic Platter

$13.20

Deviled eggs | olives | parmesan | soppresatta | arugula- tomato salad bread sticks | garlic aioli

Burrata

$17.60Out of stock

lioni burrata | baby Arugula | roasted tomato | focaccia toast | balsamic | evoo

Pizzas

Tomato & Mozzarella Pie

$16.50

fresh mozzarella | oregano | tomato sauce

Margherita

$16.50

fresh mozzarella | basil | tomato sauce

Alsace

$16.50

pancetta | gruyere | parmesan | caramelized onions | thyme

Crazy Calabrese

$16.50

tomato sauce | nduja | ricotta | caramelized onion | fresno peppers | arugula | honey

Exotic Mushroom

$16.50

cremini | shiitake | trumpet | fontina | mushroom duxelles sauce

Formaggio

$16.50

mozzarella | fontina | gorgonzola | parmesan | garlic | parsley

Jorges Inferno

$16.50

basil pesto | pepperoni | fresno peppers | olives | garlic | mozzarella | tomato sauce

Meatball Pie

$17.60

chicken or beef meatballs | mozzarella | tomato sauce | parsley

Multi Carne

$16.50

pepperoni | sausage | pancetta | bell pepper | mozzarella | tomato sauce

Prosciutto

$16.50

mushrooms | caramelized onion | arugula | balsamic reduction | goat cheese

Salsiccia

$17.60

sausage | pepperoni | portobello | pepper flakes | parmesan | oregano | mozzarella | tomato sauce

The Artichoke

$16.50

artichoke hearts | spinach | cream | mozzarella | parmesan

Verdura

$16.50

zucchini | eggplant | portobello | red pepper | onion | olives | fresh mozzarella | tomato sauce

The Eggplant

$17.60

Grilled Eggplant, Roasted Tomatoes, Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Basil Pesto

Cheese Calzone

$13.20

ricotta | mozzarella | parmesan | marinara | add meatballs for $3 more

Birria Calzon

$16.50

red onion, chihuahua cheese cilantro and birria, add meat ball or sausage 2.95

Breakfast Pizza

$17.60Out of stock

Fresh Mozzarella, Baked Potato, Sausage, Brussels, Fresno Peppers

Mains

Chicken Piccata

$20.90

chicken breast | lemon-caper sauce | spaghetti

Roasted Salmon

$28.60

wood roasted | caper beurre-blanc sauce | roasted broccolini

Shrimp Fra Diavola

$19.80

spicy tomato sauce | spaghetti

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.60

chicken or beef | tomato sauce

Spaghetti Tomato

$13.20

Zoodles & Meatballs

$17.60

chicken or beef | grape tomatoes | basil pesto | garlic

Zoodles and Shrimp

$19.80

grape tomatoes/ basil pesto/ garlic

Veal&Beef Tortellacci

$19.80

ground veal | beef | grated parmesan | grant Padano | cream sauce

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$19.80

grana padano | peas | cream sauce

Kids Menu

Mini TMP

$8.80

Mini Roni

$9.90

Little Mac & Cheese

$7.70

Kids Vegetables

$5.50

Buttered Noodles

$5.50

Little Spagetti Tomato

$6.60

Kids Spagetti Meatballs

$9.90

Kids Fruit Plate

$6.60

Buttered Penne

$5.50

Little Penne & Tomato

$6.60
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4926 Cordell Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

Directions

Gallery
Alatri Bros image
Alatri Bros image
Alatri Bros image
Alatri Bros image

Similar restaurants in your area

Olazzo - Bethesda
orange starNo Reviews
7921 Norfolk Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Ensemble - Bethesda
orange star4.5 • 49
4856 Cordell Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Bacchus of Lebanon
orange star4.3 • 1,034
7945 Norfolk Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Caddies On Cordell
orange star4.2 • 1,604
4922 Cordell Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Pho Viet USA (Bethesda) - 301-652-0834
orange star4.4 • 200
4917 Cordell Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Avenue Cafe - 4924 Del Ray Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4924 Del Ray Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bethesda

The Cheesecake Factory - Bethesda
orange star4.6 • 21,288
7101 Democracy Blvd Bethesda, MD 20817
View restaurantnext
Woodmont Deli
orange star4.5 • 12,115
8225 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wildwood
orange star4.8 • 9,201
10307 Old Georgetown Road Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Q By Peter Chang
orange star4.5 • 6,805
4500 East West Hwy Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Spanish Diner
orange star4.2 • 5,161
7271 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Uncle Julio's
orange star4.5 • 5,016
4870 Bethesda Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bethesda
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston