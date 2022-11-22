Restaurant info

ÀLAVITA is all about fresh pasta and local ingredients—from Tortellini to Rigatoni, Linguini to Pappardelle—created freshly every day using Northwest flour and local farm fresh eggs. A restaurant whose name means “to life,” (Well actually two words– ‘alla’ ‘vita’ –that we put together to create one…ÀLAVITA) is a great place for celebrating life with good friends, business associates and family alike.

