Italian
ÀLAVITA
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ÀLAVITA is all about fresh pasta and local ingredients—from Tortellini to Rigatoni, Linguini to Pappardelle—created freshly every day using Northwest flour and local farm fresh eggs. A restaurant whose name means “to life,” (Well actually two words– ‘alla’ ‘vita’ –that we put together to create one…ÀLAVITA) is a great place for celebrating life with good friends, business associates and family alike.
Location
199 N 8th St, Boise, ID 83702
