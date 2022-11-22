Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

ÀLAVITA

review star

No reviews yet

199 N 8th St

Boise, ID 83702

Order Again

Popular Items

Tagliatelle(gfo)
Pappardelle(gfo)
Black Ravioli

Cocktails, Wine, & Beer

Idaho Blackberry

Idaho Blackberry

$14.00

Montana's Trailhead Spirits Great North Vodka, St. Germain, blackberry puree, lemon juice

Rockefeller

Rockefeller

$14.00

Idaho's Grand Teton Distillery Colter's Run Bourbon Whisky, , house-spiced cinnamon-vanilla syrup, Punt e Mes sweet vermouth, Licor 43, aromatic bitters

Alois Lageder Riff - Pinot Grigio
$40.00

Alois Lageder Riff - Pinot Grigio

$40.00
Taft Street - Chardonnay
$46.00

Taft Street - Chardonnay

$46.00
Poliziano - Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
$64.00

Poliziano - Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

$64.00
Frenchman's Gulch 'Ketchum Cuvee' - Red Blend
$46.00

Frenchman's Gulch 'Ketchum Cuvee' - Red Blend

$46.00
Split Rail - Tempranillo
$56.00

Split Rail - Tempranillo

$56.00
Redentore - Merlot
$38.00

Redentore - Merlot

$38.00
Grand Teton - Amber Ale
$6.50

Grand Teton - Amber Ale

$6.50
Payette - Pale Ale
$6.50

Payette - Pale Ale

$6.50
Sockeye Brewing - Porter
$6.50

Sockeye Brewing - Porter

$6.50

Battilardo

Battilardo

Battilardo

Choice of cured meats served with coffee aioli & crostini • jars served with crostini • cheese served with jam and crostini.

Antipasti

Burrata(gfo)(v)

Burrata(gfo)(v)

$15.00

Basil infused Maldon sea salt, apricot-cherry mostarda, Partanna olive oil, crostini

Grilled Artichoke Hearts(gf)(v)

Grilled Artichoke Hearts(gf)(v)

$13.00

Basil-truffle aioli, 15 year aged balsamic, pecorino Toscano

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

Pork-beef blend, San Marzano tomato sauce, parmesan & Gaston's grilled bread

Insalata

House Salad(gf)(v)

House Salad(gf)(v)

$9.00

Arcadian mix & house-pickled vegetables, Grana Padano & herb dressing

Caesar(gfo)(v)

$13.00

Gem lettuce, spiced hazelnuts, macerated onions, brown butter bread crumbs, Grana Padano crisp, Tahini dressing

Fennel & Arugula Salad (gf)(v)

Fennel & Arugula Salad (gf)(v)

$15.00

Apple, pistachio, dehydrated cherry, lemon, olive oil, shaved parmesan

Baby Kale Salad

$15.00

Baby kale, grilled radicchio, golden beets, pancetta, toasted hazelnuts, preserved local peach emulsion, Grana Padano

Pasta Fresca

Squash Gnudi

$24.00

Roasted winter squash, brown butter-sage sugo, roasted hazelnuts, Grana Padano

Black Ravioli

Black Ravioli

$26.00

Stuffed with butter poached shrimp & fennel pollen, lobster claw, lemonfennel-thyme infused Cloverleaf cream sauce

Tagliatelle(gfo)

Tagliatelle(gfo)

$23.00

Signature three meat bolognese, Grana Padano

Pappardelle(gfo)

Pappardelle(gfo)

$23.00

Spicy pork sausage, oil cured rapini, cherry tomatoes, Grana Padano

Trottole

Trottole

$23.00

Roasted local mushrooms, balsamic braised pearl onions, hazelnut pesto, local micro greens, Grana Padano

Chef's Market Risotto (gf)(v)

Chef's Market Risotto (gf)(v)

$31.00

Give us a call to find out the nightly Chef's creation.

Secondi

Braised Short Rib(gf)

$44.00

Ricotta mashed potatoes, roasted winter root vegetables, caramelized demi-glace

Calabrian Chicken

$32.00

Celeriac purée, pancetta & kale hash, Calabrian chili glaze

Sides & Add Ons

Root Vegetables

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Pancetta Kale Hash

$6.00

Side Broccolini(v)

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp (5)

$11.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Seared Side Cod

$8.00

Root Vegetable Chips(v)

$4.00

Dolce

ALAVITA Vanilla Budino (gf)

ALAVITA Vanilla Budino (gf)

$10.00

Warm salted caramel sauce & toffee chocolate pretzel bark

Pistachio Florentine Cannoli (gf)

Pistachio Florentine Cannoli (gf)

$10.00

Coffee cream, Cloverleaf whipped ricotta-mascarpone, chocolate nibs, Chambord 'soaked' berries, mint

Tiramisu

$10.00

Dark chocolate mousse, Kahlua rum, coffee caramel

Family Meals

Tagliatelle and Meatball Meal (for 2)

Tagliatelle and Meatball Meal (for 2)

$48.00

House-made pasta with our signature bolognese. Served with a house salad, dressing of choice, locally baked bread and our vanilla budino with warm salted caramel for dessert!

Roasted Chicken Meal (For 2)

$65.00

Winter squash-pancetta hash, braised Tuscan kale, fortified chicken demi-glace. Served with a house salad, dressing of choice, locally baked bread and our vanilla budino with warm salted caramel for dessert!

Pasta To Go

WE HAVE HOUSE-MADE DRIED PASTA FOR FAMILY STYLE DINING WITH A SIDE OF SAUCE SO YOU CAN PREPARE AT HOME. $8 PER POUND. SAUCE CHOICES...TRADITIONAL RED SAUCE, BOLOGNESE MEAT SAUCE OR A CHEESE BECHAMEL SAUCE. $6 PER 8oz.
Pasta To Go

Pasta To Go

House made fresh pasta - Tagliatelle, or Pappardelle. $8 PER POUND. Signature Sauce Choices…Traditional Red Sauce, Bolognese Meat Sauce, or Creamy Bechamel Sauce. $6 PER 8oz.

Other

ALAVITA - Ladies SlimFit T-shirt

ALAVITA - Ladies SlimFit T-shirt

$25.00

Show your love for your favorite little Italian Joint in this super soft SlimFit T-shirt.

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
ÀLAVITA is all about fresh pasta and local ingredients—from Tortellini to Rigatoni, Linguini to Pappardelle—created freshly every day using Northwest flour and local farm fresh eggs. A restaurant whose name means “to life,” (Well actually two words– ‘alla’ ‘vita’ –that we put together to create one…ÀLAVITA) is a great place for celebrating life with good friends, business associates and family alike.

199 N 8th St, Boise, ID 83702

ALAVITA - An Italian Joint image
ALAVITA - An Italian Joint image
ALAVITA - An Italian Joint image
ALAVITA - An Italian Joint image

