American
Bars & Lounges

Albany Ale And Oyster

review star

No reviews yet

281 New Scotland Ave.

Albany, NY 12208

Popular Items

ALBANY'S BEST REUBEN
HOT PRETZEL
PATTY MELT

DRAFT BEER

1 N/A

2. SAVE MY LIFE CROWLER

$12.00

3 N/A

4. ALL THE FISH CROWLER

$12.00

5. N/A

6. ALIEN OBSERVER CROWLER

$10.00

7. N/A CROWLER

8 CHOC RASP COBBLER CROWLER

$11.00

9. HOMETOWN BROWN CROWLER

$6.00

10. APPLE PIE SECCO CROWLER

$7.00

11. RECIPROCAL CROWLER

$8.00

12. RED FERRARI CROWLER

$12.00

13 VELVET MERKIN 2018 CROWLER

$10.00

14. FUNKY BLENDER RASP CROWLER

$19.00

15 N/A CROWLER

16. BROZ NIGHT OUT CROWLER

$12.00

17. PINEAPPLE MANGO CROWLER

$8.00

18. MILLIONS PER SECOND CROWLER

$7.00

19 GATHER HOUSE CROWLER

$6.00

20 N/A

21. N/A

22. PUMPKIN CIDER CROWLER

$6.00

23. CHUG WATER CROWLER

$12.00

24 SCYTHE CROWLER

$6.00

1 N/A

2. SAVE MY LIFE 4 PACK

$46.00

3. N/A

4. ALL THE FISH 4 PACK

$46.00

5. N/A

6. ALIEN OBSERVER 4 PACK

$40.00

7. N/A 4 PACK

8. CHOC RASP COBBLER 4PACK

$42.00

9. HOMETOWN BROWN 4 PACK

$22.00

10. APPLE PIE SECCO 4 PACK

$26.00

11. RECIPROCAL 4 PACK

$30.00

12. RED FERRARI 4 PACK

$46.00

13. VELVET MERKIN 2018 4 PACK

$40.00

14. FUNKY BLENDER RASP 4PACK

$75.00

15. N/A 4 PACK

16. BROZ NIGHT OUT 4 PACK

$46.00

17. PINEAPPLE MANGO 4 PACK

$30.00

18. MILLIONS PER SECOND 4PACK

$26.00

19 GATHER HOUSE 4 PACK

$22.00

20. N/A

21. N/A

22. PUMPKIN CIDER 4 PACK

$22.00

23. CHUG WATER 4 PACK

$46.00

24 SCYTHE 4 PACK

$22.00

NA BEVERAGE

APPLE CIDER

$3.00

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

EMPLOYEE SODA

$1.00

FEVER TREE CLUB SODA

$3.00

FEVER TREE GINGER ALE

$3.00

FEVER TREE GRAPEFRUIT SODA

$3.00

FEVER TREE TONIC

$3.00

HARNEY AND SONS ICED TEA

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SPECIALS

BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND ARUGULA SALAD

$14.00Out of stock

BEEF CHILI

$10.00

CHEESESTEAK

$16.00

Starters

BRESAOLA BITES

$10.00

thinly sliced air cured beef filled with a blend of citrus, chive and goat cheese served with pesto and crostini.

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$14.00

a salad of roma tomato, red onion, basil pesto and burrata served on house baked focaccia bread finished with a balsamic reduction drizzle.

CHEDDAR & CHIVE PRETZEL

$10.00

house baked and salted served with warm blend of fontina, cheddar and chives

HOT PRETZEL

HOT PRETZEL

$9.00

house baked and salted served with ipa mustard and honey mustard.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00

four poached jumbo shrimp severed with cocktail and horseradish dressing

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$8.00

our creamy tomato basil soup topped with grilled cheese croutons.

Boards

BUTCHER BOARD

$16.00

an assortment of cured and smoked meats, housemade spreads, crostini.

CHEESE BOARD

$16.00

an assortment of local and imported cheese, housemade spreads, fruits, and crackers

SURF BOARD

$22.00

an assortment of the sea smoked, poached and raw served with crackers, caper aioli and cocktail sauce

2.8.1 BOARD

$28.00

a combination of our BUTCHER and CHEESE board.

Salads

COBB

$22.00

grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, cherry tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg, crispy prosciutto, crumbled bleu cheese and house vinaigrette.

HELDERBERG

$14.00

mixed greens, apples, pears, toasted pecans, goat cheese and a maple vinaigrette.

KALE CAESAR

$14.00

blended baby kale and romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, croutons, crispy prosciutto and shaved Parmesan.

LOBSTER COBB

$27.00

smoked prosciutto wrapped lobster tail over mixed greens with avocado, cherry tomato, hard broiled egg, crumbled bleu cheese and house vinaigrette.

PANZANELLA

$14.00

mixed greens, cherry tomato, olives, cucumber, roasted red peppers, basil, fresh mozzarella and a house vinaigrette served with toasted flatbread points.

SMALL HELDERBERG

$8.00

SMALL KALE CAESAR

$8.00

Sandwiches and Rolls

ALBANY'S BEST REUBEN

ALBANY'S BEST REUBEN

$16.00

Albany state national corned beef, barrel aged sauerkraut, smoked Swiss and marbled rye.

BROWN BUTTER LOBSTER ROLL

BROWN BUTTER LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

butter poached knuckle and claw with lemon, paprika and chives on a grilled new England style roll.

CAPRESE

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, oil cured tomatoes, basil pesto, balsamic on ciabatta.

CHICKEN CAPRESE

$16.00

FRENCH DIP

$15.00

slow roasted prime rib, horseradish sauce, country bread, fontina cheese and stout au jus.

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIMCHI TURKEY REUBEN

$15.00

roasted turkey, spicy kimchi, gruyere, sriracha Russian and marbled rye.

LOBSTER SALAD ROLL

$29.00

lobster salad lightly dressed with creamy citrus and tarragon on a grilled new England style roll.

PATTY MELT

$15.00

grilled and seasoned angus beef patty, crème de brie, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms on marbled rye *beef patty is cooked medium well

LOBSTER KIMCHI REUBEN

$29.00

Brats

BACON CHEDDAR BRAT

$10.00

nueske's bacon cheddar brat grilled and topped with caramelized onion and house cheese sauce.

KIDS DOG

$10.00

a grilled wagyu beef dog in a grilled brioche bun plain served with chips, fresh fruit and ketchup and mustard on the side.

NOT BRAT

$10.00

a grilled beyond brand bratwurst topped with kale slaw and mustard

SMOKED CHICKEN BRAT

$10.00

a grilled, smoked chicken and apple sausage topped with apple kraut and maple vinaigrette.

WAGYU BEEF DOG

$10.00

grilled wagyu beef dog topped with relish, mustard and barrel aged sauerkraut

Desserts

CINNAMON SUGAR DIPPED PRETZEL

$9.00

served with warm chocolate ganache for dipping.

APPLE CIDER DONUT CHEESECAKE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Now offering dine in takeout Monday - Sunday 12-8pm

Location

281 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208

Directions

