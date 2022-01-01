  • Home
  • Chelan
  • The Albatross by Karma - 1501 Golf Course Dr.
The Albatross by Karma 1501 Golf Course Dr.

No reviews yet

1501 Golf Course Dr.

Chelan, WA 98816

Order Again

Beer

Coors Lt Draft

$5.00

Hellbent Oktoberfest

$5.00

Manny's Pale Ale Draft

$5.00

Bodhizafa Draft

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud

$5.00

Coors Light 12oz.

$5.00

Rainier

$5.00

Pabst

$5.00

Corona Slim Can

$5.00

Corona Lt Slim Can

$5.00

Negro Modelo

$5.00

Sol Chalada

$5.00

Bud Light Chalada

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Georgetown Johnny Utah Pale

$5.00

Mac & Jack's

$5.00

Georgetown Bodhizafa IPA

$5.00

Iron Horse Mels IPA

$5.00

Icicle Creek IPA

$5.00

Pfriem IPA

$5.00

Georgetown Rodgers Pilsner

$5.00

Firestone Walker

$5.00

Widmer Hefeweizen

$5.00

Pfreim Hazy IPA

$5.00

Elysian Hazy IPA

$5.00

Dru Bru Hazy IPA

$5.00

Coors Lite 16 oz.

$6.00

Miller Lite 16 oz.

$6.00

Blue Moon 16 oz.

$6.00

Cut Water Cocktail in a Can

$8.00

High Noon

$8.00

White Claw

$5.00

NURTL

$8.00

Bad Granny

$5.00

Bud Zero- Non Alc

$5.00

French Kiss

$8.00

Albatross Cup

$4.00

Albatross Cup Refill

$2.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

N/A

$5.00

4pk French Kiss

$15.99

Coors

$5.00

16oz Bud

$6.00

Shock Top

$6.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Events

Box Lunch

$18.47

Apple Cup Tourney

$1,535.00

Brunch

Brunch

$29.99

Kids Brunch

$14.99

Mimosa

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Ultimate Bloody Mary

$15.00

Man Mosa

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Brunch Drink Dbl

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

1501 Golf Course Dr., Chelan, WA 98816

