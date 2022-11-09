Restaurant header imageView gallery

Albatross Golf Sim & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

388 Somerville Ave

Chattanooga, TN 37405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Non-Alcs

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Recover 180

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Frog Juice Peach Lavender

$6.00

Frog Juice BB Basil

$6.00

DRAFT COCKTAILS

Liv Laugh Luv

$7.00

John Daly Vodka Palmer

$7.00

3 Putt Paloma

$7.00

Tom Watson/Collins

$7.00

VODKA/GIN

Well Vodka

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

BIRD FOOD

Match Play Wings

$14.00

8 roasted wings tossed with your choice of sauce. Lemon pepper, garlic butter, buffalo, sriracha honey, or "You're on Fire".

Sister City 'Stickers

$8.00

7 fried dumplins served with tangy sauce

Range Balls

Range Balls

$7.00

fresh fried mozz balls with jalapeno hush puppy breading. served with sriracha honey for dipping

Pitch N Putt Nachos

Pitch N Putt Nachos

$10.00

house potato chips topped with queso, tomato, black beans, roasted corn, pulled pork, sour cream, & guac

Par3 Sliders

$10.00

pulled pork with slaw & aioli on sweet hawaiian buns

That's a Gimme

That's a Gimme

$12.00

fried green tomato, fresh mozz, & basil drizzled with fresh pepper jelly & served over fresh greens

Eggrolls

$10.00

Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Spinach Dip

$10.00

FRESH GREENS

Rough Cut Cobb

$12.00

fresh arugula and baby spinach topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, cheddar, and hard boiled egg. choice of dressing.

On the Fringe

$14.00

fresh arugula & baby spinach topped with black beans, roasted corn, ched- dar, tomato, jalapenos, onion, & fried chicken

CLUBHOUSE CLASSICS

Bogey Burger

Bogey Burger

$8.00

single patty smash burger topped with aged cheddar, caramelized onions, fresh arugula, and tangy aioli.

Dog @ The Turn

Dog @ The Turn

$12.00+

All-beef hot dog. Your choice of a #THE BLT DOG (all-beef hotdog topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and pepper aioli; #THE BBQ DOG (all-beef hotdog topped with pulled pork, slaw, ranch, & cheddar); or #THE BACKYARD DOG (all-beef hotdog topped with onion, tomato, slaw, & sweet relish); or OG plain.

The Augusta

The Augusta

$12.00

pimento cheese, fried green tomato, topped with fresh arugula.

The Lefty

The Lefty

$14.00

thin sliced ribeye steak topped with caramelized onion, provolone, and tangy aioli on a fresh hoagie roll.

Lay Up Chix Sand

Lay Up Chix Sand

$14.00

grilled chicken topped with provolone, tomato, avocado, tangy aioli, & spinach

Scratch Mac

Scratch Mac

$14.00

housemade white cheddar mac and cheese. choice of grilled chicken, fried chicken, shrimp, or pulled pork.

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Club Pro Tacos

$14.00
Tour Classic Tenders

Tour Classic Tenders

$13.00

crispy hand breaded chicken tenders with your choice of ranch, honey mustard and a caddie snack side.

Meatloaf

$10.00

CADDIE SNACKS

Fries

$3.00

Crinkle cut classic fries

House Chips

$3.00

Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Veg of the Day

$3.00

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Dressing

$0.25

Onion Rings

$3.00

Loaded Cracken Potatoes

$5.00

SWEETS

Dessert Of The Day

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Golf simulators with beer, wine, draft cocktails, and delicious food!

Website

Location

388 Somerville Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37405

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Milk & Honey Chattanooga - 135 N Market St
orange starNo Reviews
135 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Edley's BBQ - Edley's Chattanooga
orange star4.6 • 508
205 Manufacturers Rd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Cashew
orange star4.7 • 795
149 River Street Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Basecamp Bar and Restaurant - 346 Frazier Ave
orange starNo Reviews
346 Frazier Ave Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina
orange star4.6 • 456
2 Cherokee Blvd. Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chattanooga

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chattanooga
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston