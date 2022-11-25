Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Albatross Danville

review star

No reviews yet

312 Railroad Ave

Danville, CA 94526

Order Again

Popular Items

Little Gem
Fried Chicken

Desserts

Burnt Basque Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

blackberry compote. vegetarian, gluten free.

Vanilla Panna Cotta

$12.00

macerated strawberries, cacoa nibs. vegetarian, gluten free.

Salted Chocolate Torte

$12.00

blueberries, humboldt sea salt, hazelnut. vegetarian.

Brioche Bread Pudding

$12.00

mascarpone whip, bruleed banana, caramel. vegetarian.

Smaller Plates

Avocado Hummus

$15.00

pickled carrots, za’atar, sumac, crackers. vegetarian.

Kale Sprouts

$15.00Out of stock

capers, mama lil peppers, parmesan. vegetarian, gluten free.

Chicken Lettuce Cups

$17.00

spicy hoisin, pickled vegetables, butter lettuce, spiced cashews. gluten free.

Mussels

$21.00Out of stock

yellow curry, chili oil, peanuts, cilantro, lime, grilled bread.

Di Stefano Burrata

$15.00Out of stock

local strawberry. sunflower pesto. saba. baguette. vegetarian

Blistered Shishitos

$15.00

squid ink aioli, bottarga, olive oil. Gluten free

Truffle Fries

$9.00

parmesan, chives vegan, gluten free.

Bread Service

$4.00

Salt Craft semolina baguette, softened butter, maldon sea salt. vegetarian.

Fries

$5.00

Chipotle Hamachi Collar

$20.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Little Gem

$15.00

miso caesar, bread crumb, parmesan. vegetarian.

Clam Chowder

$17.00

clam in the shell, fresh herbs, thick cut bacon, yukon golds, grilled bread.

Peach & Tomato

$18.00Out of stock

heirloom tomato, burrata, watercress, raspberry vinaigrette. vegetarian, gluten free.

Fig and Arugula

$17.00

mission fig, baby arugula, blueberry, goat chevre, pecan. vegetarian, gluten free.

Larger Plates

Fried Chicken

$26.00

mary's chicken, smoked adobo, brussels slaw, apple cider vinaigrette, ricotta grits.

Duroc Pork Chop

$33.00

coffee crusted, summer squash & mustard green, olive oil mashed potatoes. gluten free.

Hanger Steak

$38.00Out of stock

horseradish emulsion, pearl onions, blasted shishitos, celery root puree. gluten free.

Lamb Ragu

$19.00+Out of stock

fresh pappardelle pasta, parmesan, lemon ricotta, aleppo peper.

Cavatelli

$28.00Out of stock

sunflower pesto, di stefano burrata, saba, sunflower seeds. vegetarian.

Whole Grilled Branzino

$45.00Out of stock

hoisin glazed, forbidden black rice, red spring onion, escabeche. gluten free

Alaskan Halibut

$38.00Out of stock

wild ruby rice, green harissa vinaigrette, caulilini, pea tendril salad. gluten free.

Painted Hills Burger

$16.00

sesame bun, gruyere cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle aioli.

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

ricotta, white grits, bianco tomato sauce, bacon. gluten free.

Short Rib

$34.00Out of stock

cilantro lime rice, mama lil pepper, stonefruit corn salsa. gluten free.

Maitake Mushroom

$23.00

Hoisin glazed. pickled vegetable. chimichurri. wild ruby rice. Vegan. Gluten free

Mushroom Ravioli

morel mushrooms, capers, lemon blanc beurre. vegetarian

Tomahawk Special

$100.00Out of stock

12 oz C.A.B. Creamed corn. sherries shishito. demi glace. (Gluten free)

Chicken in a Bucket - Dark Meat (serves 3-4)

$28.00

Mary's chicken, choice of: spicy maple, gravy, or special sauce. 3 whole legs, 6 wings. (gluten free)

Chicken in a Bucket - Dark Meat (serves 5-6)

$42.00

Mary's chicken, choice of: spicy maple, gravy, or special sauce. 6 whole legs, 6 wings. (gluten free)

Atlantic Salmon

$38.00

wild ruby rice, green harissa vinaigrette, caulilini, pea tendril salad. gluten free.

Hibacchi Steak Special

$25.00

Kids

Macaroni Pasta

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Cheese Burger

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
312 Railroad Ave, Danville, CA 94526

Albatross image
Albatross image

