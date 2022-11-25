Mediterranean
Albatross Danville
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
312 Railroad Ave, Danville, CA 94526
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Danville
Melo's Pizza and Pasta - Danville
4.7 • 8,416
664 San Ramon Valley Blvd Danville, CA 94526
View restaurant