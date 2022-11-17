- Home
Alberto’s Restaurant & Raw Bar 10 Crain Highway North
10 Crain Highway North
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Appetizers
Rockfish Bites
wild local rockfish beer batter and fried to crispy perfection with cocktail sauce and sweet chili
Nachos
(choice of meat) tortilla chips topped with homemade refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, queso dip, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and avocado cream sauce
Fresh Guacamole & Chicharron
fresh guacamole made to order topped with homemade chicharron and tortilla chips
Crispy Fried Calamari
fresh calamari & banana peppers fried to perfection. Served with chipotle tartar and marinara sauce
Jalapeños Poppers
jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, parmesan cheese, garlic & herb cheese, red peppers and served with sweet chili sauce
Chorizo Dip
house made chorizo topped with a queso dip, served with tortilla chips and sliced baguette
Crispy Pickles
Cajun panko breading pickles spears fried to crispy perfection and served with a house made spicy ranch dressing
Tuna Sashimi
ahi grade tuna tossed with light soy sauce, served with wakame seaweed salad, wasabi paste, sweet chili sauce, sliced radish, and lemon
Crispy Hot Shrimp
half pound shrimp tossed in our secret seasoning flour, fried to perfection tossed with house made sweet honey sriracha sauce, wantons, and green onions
Alberto’s Crispy Wings
house marinade jumbo wings for 24hrs tossed in our secret seasoning flour, fried to perfection
Large Guacamole
Soups
Cream Of Crab Soup Cup
cream of crab soup topped with fresh crab meat and crackers
Rockfish Bisque Soup Cup
creamy rockfish bisque soup topped with crispy rockfish bites, green onion, and crackers
Maryland Crab Soup Cup
Maryland classic crab soup with crispy bacon, carrots, onions, corn, celery topped with fresh crab meat and crackers
Cream Of Crab Soup Bowl
cream of crab soup topped with fresh crab meat and crackers
Rockfish Bisque Soup Bowl
creamy rockfish bisque soup topped with crispy rockfish bites, green onion, and crackers
Maryland Crab Soup Bowl
Maryland classic crab soup with crispy bacon, carrots, onions, corn, celery topped with fresh crab meat and crackers
Salads
Alberto’s Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with house made Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese, applewood smoked bacon, roasted tomatoes, avocado and crispy onion straw
Beets Salmon Salad
honey garlic salmon grilled to perfection served on top of mixed greens with goat cheese, crispy chickpeas, house made pickled cucumbers & onions, red beets and honey white balsamic dressing
Berrie Salad
organic spring mix topped with fresh strawberries, blackberries, feta cheese, toasted almonds, dried sweet cranberries, and raspberry walnut dressing
Classic Wedge Salad
crispy & refreshing iceberg lettuce topped with creamy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbs, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, green onions and lemon wedge
Mexican Ahi Tuna Salad
blackened yellowfin tuna seared rare on top mixed greens lettuce tossed with a house made spicy ranch dressing, Pico de Gallo, avocado, red onions, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips
Pear Salad
organic fresh spinach topped with fresh diced pears, sweet mandarin orange, toasted almonds, feta cheese, dried craisins and sweet Vidalia onion dressing
Alberto’s Caesar Salad Small
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with house made Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese, applewood smoked bacon, roasted tomatoes, avocado and crispy onion straw
Pear Salad Small
organic fresh spinach topped with fresh diced pears, sweet mandarin orange, toasted almonds, feta cheese, dried craisins and sweet Vidalia onion dressing
Berrie Salad Small
organic spring mix topped with fresh strawberries, blackberries, feta cheese, toasted almonds, dried sweet cranberries, and raspberry walnut dressing
Classic Wedge Salad Small
crispy & refreshing iceberg lettuce topped with creamy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbs, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, green onions and lemon wedge
Authentic Mexican
Tlayudas
authentic Oaxaca 12in corn tortilla stuffed with homemade black beans, shredded lettuce, Oaxaca cheese, spicy chorizo, carne asada. Served with beans, onions & radish curtido
Mini Tlayudas
two open faces authentic oaxaca small corn tortillas topped with homemade black beans, shredded lettuce, Oaxaca cheese, spicy chorizo, and carne asada. Served with beans and onions & radish curtido
Tacos Dorados
homemade corn tortilla stuffed with house made chicken and fried to crispy perfection topped shredded lettuce, queso fresco, tomatoes, sliced avocado, and drizzle with Mexican cream sauce. Served with rice and beans
El Molcajete
steaming hot molcajete stuffed with house made red sauce, marinade NY strip asada, chicken breast, grilled shrimp, sliced nopales, queso, chorizo, grilled onion and roasted jalapeño. Served with corn tortillas, rice, and beans
Tostadas
three corn tortilla shells topped with black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, sliced avocado and a drizzle of avocado cream sauce (choice of meat) served with rice and beans
Vuelve A la Vida
a house made seafood stock with authentic Mexican seasoning with rockfish, scallops, shrimp, salmon, mussels, and corn tortillas
Mexican Barbacoa
seared marinade short rib and bake for 4 hrs. for tender perfection. Served Spanish rice, guacamole & tomatillo sauce and corn tortillas
Chilaquiles Rojos
Your choice of meat) on top of corn tortilla chips tossed with our house made red sauce, cheese, onions, and a drizzle of Mexican cream sauce
Enchilada Dorada's
corn tortillas tossed in our house made red mole seared and stuffed with chicken and set on top of a tomatillo sauce with cream sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and avocado
Fajita Mixta
sliced NY strip steak, shrimp & chicken seared to perfection with onions, red peppers, jalapeños. Served with corn tortilla, rice, and beans
Pescado Frito
whole fish marinade with garlic, sea salt, lemon and fried to crispy perfection served with beans, queso fresco, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and corn tortillas
Gorditas
house made gorditas stuffed with choice or meat, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, cream sauce and our house roasted salsa
Sopes
corn sopes topped with choice or meat, freshly made black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado and roasted salsa
Tacos
All tacos come with onion & cilantro
Caldo de Jaibas
Parillada
Sandwiches/ Wraps/Burgers
Burger
our house ground meat seasoning to perfection
Sweet Chili Wrap
flour tortilla stuffed with crispy chicken tossed with sweet chili, organic spring mix, cucumber, red peppers, wontons, and cucumber wasabi dressing
Buffalo Wrap
flour tortilla stuffed with buffalo crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, roasted tomatoes, bacon bites, blue cheese crumbs, avocado and ranch dressing
Mac & Cheese Chicken Sandwich
house marinade chicken breast tossed in our secret flour and fried to perfection on freshly made brioche bun and topped with a three-cheese mac & cheese
Grownup Grilled Cheese & Soup
grilled ciabatta bread with Havarti cheese stuffed with sautéed ham, baby spinach, tomatoes, bacon. (Choice of soup)
Ribeye Cheesesteak
sliced thin ribeye steak seared to perfection with mushrooms, onions, red peppers on a fresh made baguette with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes
Mexican Torta
authentic Mexican bread sprayed with black beans, lettuce, pickles jalapeños, Oaxaca cheese, avocado and panini press. (Choice of beef milanesa or chicken milanesa)
Torta Cubana
fresh baguette with mustard aioli topped with house roasted pork loin, ham, carnitas, Swiss cheese, pickles slices and panini press
Chicken Burritos
Steak Burrito
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Crab Quesadilla
Shrimp Po'Boy
Fried Shrimp Burrito
Classic
Tuna Poke
Ahi grade tuna tossed with sweet chili sauce on top of white sticky rice with mango, carrots, seaweed salad, sliced jalapeños, cucumbers, wontons, green onions, and a drizzle of cucumber wasabi
Veggie Quesadilla
12’ flour tortilla stuffed with Havarti cheese, baby spinach, roasted tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers and zucchini squash. Served with a side of rice and tortilla chips
Ribeye Verde Bowl
certified angus ribeye steak cooks to perfection on top of Spanish rice, Pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, house made queso dip, tortilla chips and roasted salsa
Steak & Seafood Pasta Diablo
cavatappi pasta tossed with our house made spicy chipotle marinara, tenderloin bites, shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams and side of toasted bread
Seafood Carbonara
cavatappi pasta tossed in our bacon jalapeño cream sauce with onions, mushrooms, scallops, shrimps, broccoli, crab meat and sunny side egg
Crispy Buffalo Shrimp Alfredo
spaghetti pasta tossed with creamy parmesan Alfredo sauce, topped with crispy buffalo fried shrimp and a side of parmesan garlic bread
Single Crab Cake
freshly made crab cakes with loaded mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, tartar sauce and lemon
Twin Crab cake Dinner
freshly made crab cakes with loaded mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, tartar sauce and lemon
Filet Mignon Fondue
6 oz filet mignon cooked to perfection, served over chipotle loaded mashed potatoes, sautéed baby spinach & caramelized onions, finished with tequila cheese fondue
Pascado Sarandeado
butterfly fish marinade with adobo and roasted on the grill to perfection served with rice, black beans and homemade corn tortillas
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli tossed with creamy chipotle pomodoro sauce and organic baby spinach
Sides
Desserts
Raw Bar
Steam Clams Cantina
Clams sauteed with beer, onion, tomatoes, jalapeño, cilantro and tomato sauce. Served with parmesan ciabatta bread
Steam Shrimp
Steam half pound shrimp with onion and toss with old bay butter
Oyster Imperial
Half dozen fresh shucked oysters stuffed with crab meat imperial, dusted with butter & Old Bay and broiled to perfectio
Chincoteague Salt Oyster
Grown in the waters surrounding Chincoteague Island, nice salty oysters
Blue Point Oysters
These small oysters will seduce any oyster eater. Nice balanced and beautifully consistent shapes with a nice sparkling rose flavor. From New London Canada
Raspberry Point Oyster
These small oysters, springy meat with a gentle brine and sweet mushroom finish. From New London Canada
Coctel de Camarones
Sodas
Aguas Frescas
Licuados
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy! We carefully select the freshest and highest quality ingredients to make our dishes in the heart of our kitchen. We want you to delight your palate with notes that express the traditional roots of the authentic latin flavors.
10 Crain Highway North, Glen Burnie, MD 21061