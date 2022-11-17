BG picView gallery

Alberto's Restaurant & Raw Bar 10 Crain Highway North

No reviews yet

10 Crain Highway North

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Rockfish Bites

Rockfish Bites

$17.00

wild local rockfish beer batter and fried to crispy perfection with cocktail sauce and sweet chili

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

(choice of meat) tortilla chips topped with homemade refried black beans, chihuahua cheese, queso dip, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, and avocado cream sauce

Fresh Guacamole & Chicharron

Fresh Guacamole & Chicharron

$17.00

fresh guacamole made to order topped with homemade chicharron and tortilla chips

Crispy Fried Calamari

Crispy Fried Calamari

$17.00

fresh calamari & banana peppers fried to perfection. Served with chipotle tartar and marinara sauce

Jalapeños Poppers

Jalapeños Poppers

$12.00

jalapeños stuffed with cream cheese, parmesan cheese, garlic & herb cheese, red peppers and served with sweet chili sauce

Chorizo Dip

Chorizo Dip

$14.00

house made chorizo topped with a queso dip, served with tortilla chips and sliced baguette

Crispy Pickles

Crispy Pickles

$10.00

Cajun panko breading pickles spears fried to crispy perfection and served with a house made spicy ranch dressing

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$17.00

ahi grade tuna tossed with light soy sauce, served with wakame seaweed salad, wasabi paste, sweet chili sauce, sliced radish, and lemon

Crispy Hot Shrimp

Crispy Hot Shrimp

$17.00

half pound shrimp tossed in our secret seasoning flour, fried to perfection tossed with house made sweet honey sriracha sauce, wantons, and green onions

Alberto’s Crispy Wings

Alberto’s Crispy Wings

$18.00

house marinade jumbo wings for 24hrs tossed in our secret seasoning flour, fried to perfection

Large Guacamole

$10.00

Soups

Cream Of Crab Soup Cup

Cream Of Crab Soup Cup

$8.00

cream of crab soup topped with fresh crab meat and crackers

Rockfish Bisque Soup Cup

Rockfish Bisque Soup Cup

$8.00

creamy rockfish bisque soup topped with crispy rockfish bites, green onion, and crackers

Maryland Crab Soup Cup

Maryland Crab Soup Cup

$8.00

Maryland classic crab soup with crispy bacon, carrots, onions, corn, celery topped with fresh crab meat and crackers

Cream Of Crab Soup Bowl

Cream Of Crab Soup Bowl

$12.00

cream of crab soup topped with fresh crab meat and crackers

Rockfish Bisque Soup Bowl

Rockfish Bisque Soup Bowl

$12.00

creamy rockfish bisque soup topped with crispy rockfish bites, green onion, and crackers

Maryland Crab Soup Bowl

Maryland Crab Soup Bowl

$12.00

Maryland classic crab soup with crispy bacon, carrots, onions, corn, celery topped with fresh crab meat and crackers

Salads

Alberto’s Caesar Salad

Alberto’s Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with house made Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese, applewood smoked bacon, roasted tomatoes, avocado and crispy onion straw

Beets Salmon Salad

Beets Salmon Salad

$20.00

honey garlic salmon grilled to perfection served on top of mixed greens with goat cheese, crispy chickpeas, house made pickled cucumbers & onions, red beets and honey white balsamic dressing

Berrie Salad

$12.00

organic spring mix topped with fresh strawberries, blackberries, feta cheese, toasted almonds, dried sweet cranberries, and raspberry walnut dressing

Classic Wedge Salad

Classic Wedge Salad

$12.00Out of stock

crispy & refreshing iceberg lettuce topped with creamy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbs, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, green onions and lemon wedge

Mexican Ahi Tuna Salad

Mexican Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

blackened yellowfin tuna seared rare on top mixed greens lettuce tossed with a house made spicy ranch dressing, Pico de Gallo, avocado, red onions, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips

Pear Salad

Pear Salad

$12.00

organic fresh spinach topped with fresh diced pears, sweet mandarin orange, toasted almonds, feta cheese, dried craisins and sweet Vidalia onion dressing

Alberto’s Caesar Salad Small

Alberto’s Caesar Salad Small

$8.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with house made Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan cheese, applewood smoked bacon, roasted tomatoes, avocado and crispy onion straw

Pear Salad Small

$8.00

organic fresh spinach topped with fresh diced pears, sweet mandarin orange, toasted almonds, feta cheese, dried craisins and sweet Vidalia onion dressing

Berrie Salad Small

$8.00

organic spring mix topped with fresh strawberries, blackberries, feta cheese, toasted almonds, dried sweet cranberries, and raspberry walnut dressing

Classic Wedge Salad Small

$8.00Out of stock

crispy & refreshing iceberg lettuce topped with creamy blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbs, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, green onions and lemon wedge

Authentic Mexican

Tlayudas

Tlayudas

$20.00

authentic Oaxaca 12in corn tortilla stuffed with homemade black beans, shredded lettuce, Oaxaca cheese, spicy chorizo, carne asada. Served with beans, onions & radish curtido

Mini Tlayudas

Mini Tlayudas

$20.00

two open faces authentic oaxaca small corn tortillas topped with homemade black beans, shredded lettuce, Oaxaca cheese, spicy chorizo, and carne asada. Served with beans and onions & radish curtido

Tacos Dorados

Tacos Dorados

$17.00

homemade corn tortilla stuffed with house made chicken and fried to crispy perfection topped shredded lettuce, queso fresco, tomatoes, sliced avocado, and drizzle with Mexican cream sauce. Served with rice and beans

El Molcajete

El Molcajete

$30.00

steaming hot molcajete stuffed with house made red sauce, marinade NY strip asada, chicken breast, grilled shrimp, sliced nopales, queso, chorizo, grilled onion and roasted jalapeño. Served with corn tortillas, rice, and beans

Tostadas

Tostadas

$17.00

three corn tortilla shells topped with black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, sliced avocado and a drizzle of avocado cream sauce (choice of meat) served with rice and beans

Vuelve A la Vida

Vuelve A la Vida

$24.00

a house made seafood stock with authentic Mexican seasoning with rockfish, scallops, shrimp, salmon, mussels, and corn tortillas

Mexican Barbacoa

Mexican Barbacoa

$17.00

seared marinade short rib and bake for 4 hrs. for tender perfection. Served Spanish rice, guacamole & tomatillo sauce and corn tortillas

Chilaquiles Rojos

Chilaquiles Rojos

$17.00

Your choice of meat) on top of corn tortilla chips tossed with our house made red sauce, cheese, onions, and a drizzle of Mexican cream sauce

Enchilada Dorada's

Enchilada Dorada's

$17.00

corn tortillas tossed in our house made red mole seared and stuffed with chicken and set on top of a tomatillo sauce with cream sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and avocado

Fajita Mixta

Fajita Mixta

$26.00

sliced NY strip steak, shrimp & chicken seared to perfection with onions, red peppers, jalapeños. Served with corn tortilla, rice, and beans

Pescado Frito

Pescado Frito

$20.00

whole fish marinade with garlic, sea salt, lemon and fried to crispy perfection served with beans, queso fresco, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado, and corn tortillas

Gorditas

Gorditas

$17.00

house made gorditas stuffed with choice or meat, black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, cream sauce and our house roasted salsa

Sopes

Sopes

$17.00

corn sopes topped with choice or meat, freshly made black beans, lettuce, queso fresco, avocado and roasted salsa

Tacos

Tacos

All tacos come with onion & cilantro

Caldo de Jaibas

$26.00

Parillada

$30.00

Sandwiches/ Wraps/Burgers

Burger

Burger

$18.00

our house ground meat seasoning to perfection

Sweet Chili Wrap

$17.00

flour tortilla stuffed with crispy chicken tossed with sweet chili, organic spring mix, cucumber, red peppers, wontons, and cucumber wasabi dressing

Buffalo Wrap

Buffalo Wrap

$17.00

flour tortilla stuffed with buffalo crispy chicken, romaine lettuce, roasted tomatoes, bacon bites, blue cheese crumbs, avocado and ranch dressing

Mac & Cheese Chicken Sandwich

Mac & Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

house marinade chicken breast tossed in our secret flour and fried to perfection on freshly made brioche bun and topped with a three-cheese mac & cheese

Grownup Grilled Cheese & Soup

Grownup Grilled Cheese & Soup

$20.00

grilled ciabatta bread with Havarti cheese stuffed with sautéed ham, baby spinach, tomatoes, bacon. (Choice of soup)

Ribeye Cheesesteak

Ribeye Cheesesteak

$20.00

sliced thin ribeye steak seared to perfection with mushrooms, onions, red peppers on a fresh made baguette with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes

Mexican Torta

Mexican Torta

$18.00

authentic Mexican bread sprayed with black beans, lettuce, pickles jalapeños, Oaxaca cheese, avocado and panini press. (Choice of beef milanesa or chicken milanesa)

Torta Cubana

Torta Cubana

$18.00

fresh baguette with mustard aioli topped with house roasted pork loin, ham, carnitas, Swiss cheese, pickles slices and panini press

Chicken Burritos

$17.00

Steak Burrito

$20.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

Crab Quesadilla

$20.00

Shrimp Po'Boy

$17.00

Fried Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Classic

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$18.00

Ahi grade tuna tossed with sweet chili sauce on top of white sticky rice with mango, carrots, seaweed salad, sliced jalapeños, cucumbers, wontons, green onions, and a drizzle of cucumber wasabi

Veggie Quesadilla

Veggie Quesadilla

$17.00

12’ flour tortilla stuffed with Havarti cheese, baby spinach, roasted tomatoes, onions, roasted red peppers and zucchini squash. Served with a side of rice and tortilla chips

Ribeye Verde Bowl

$26.00

certified angus ribeye steak cooks to perfection on top of Spanish rice, Pico de Gallo, shredded lettuce, guacamole, house made queso dip, tortilla chips and roasted salsa

Steak & Seafood Pasta Diablo

Steak & Seafood Pasta Diablo

$26.00

cavatappi pasta tossed with our house made spicy chipotle marinara, tenderloin bites, shrimp, calamari, mussels, clams and side of toasted bread

Seafood Carbonara

Seafood Carbonara

$26.00

cavatappi pasta tossed in our bacon jalapeño cream sauce with onions, mushrooms, scallops, shrimps, broccoli, crab meat and sunny side egg

Crispy Buffalo Shrimp Alfredo

Crispy Buffalo Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

spaghetti pasta tossed with creamy parmesan Alfredo sauce, topped with crispy buffalo fried shrimp and a side of parmesan garlic bread

Single Crab Cake

$28.00

freshly made crab cakes with loaded mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, tartar sauce and lemon

Twin Crab cake Dinner

Twin Crab cake Dinner

$46.00

freshly made crab cakes with loaded mashed potatoes, mixed veggies, tartar sauce and lemon

Filet Mignon Fondue

Filet Mignon Fondue

$26.00

6 oz filet mignon cooked to perfection, served over chipotle loaded mashed potatoes, sautéed baby spinach & caramelized onions, finished with tequila cheese fondue

Pascado Sarandeado

Pascado Sarandeado

$20.00

butterfly fish marinade with adobo and roasted on the grill to perfection served with rice, black beans and homemade corn tortillas

Cheese Ravioli

$15.00

Cheese Ravioli tossed with creamy chipotle pomodoro sauce and organic baby spinach

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Ensalada de Nopales

$4.00

Side Guacamole

$5.00

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet potatoes Fries

$5.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Corn Tortillas

$4.00

Sautee Spinach

$4.00

loaded mashed potatoes

$4.00

Mixed Veggies

$4.00

Parmesan Garlic Bread

$3.00

Queso Dip

$3.00

Desserts

Flan Napolitano

Flan Napolitano

$8.00
Helado con Churros

Helado con Churros

$8.00
Platano Frito

Platano Frito

$8.00

Cheesecake Peanut Butter banana

$9.00

Vanilla Ice cream

$6.00

Side churros

$4.00

Raw Bar

Steam Clams Cantina

Steam Clams Cantina

$15.00

Clams sauteed with beer, onion, tomatoes, jalapeño, cilantro and tomato sauce. Served with parmesan ciabatta bread

Steam Shrimp

Steam Shrimp

$17.00

Steam half pound shrimp with onion and toss with old bay butter

Oyster Imperial

Oyster Imperial

$20.00

Half dozen fresh shucked oysters stuffed with crab meat imperial, dusted with butter & Old Bay and broiled to perfectio

Chincoteague Salt Oyster

Chincoteague Salt Oyster

$2.00

Grown in the waters surrounding Chincoteague Island, nice salty oysters

Blue Point Oysters

Blue Point Oysters

$3.00

These small oysters will seduce any oyster eater. Nice balanced and beautifully consistent shapes with a nice sparkling rose flavor. From New London Canada

Raspberry Point Oyster

Raspberry Point Oyster

$3.00Out of stock

These small oysters, springy meat with a gentle brine and sweet mushroom finish. From New London Canada

Coctel de Camarones

$17.00

Sodas

Mexican Coca Cola

$5.00

Jaritos

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Mexican Squirt

$4.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

bottle of water

$1.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sangria

$4.00

Squirt

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Agua de Horchata

$5.00

Agua de Jamaica

$5.00

Agua de Melon

$5.00

Agua de Tamarindo

$5.00

Agua de Piña

$5.00

Juices

Apple

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Boing

$4.00

Piña

$3.00

Jugo Verde

$5.00

Licuados

Licuado de Fresa

$6.00

Licuado de Platano

$5.00

Licuado de Chocolate

$6.00

Licuado de Yogurt con Fresa Y Platano

$6.00

Licuado Platano Con Avena

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kids P&J Sandwich

$8.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We carefully select the freshest and highest quality ingredients to make our dishes in the heart of our kitchen. We want you to delight your palate with notes that express the traditional roots of the authentic latin flavors.

Website

Location

10 Crain Highway North, Glen Burnie, MD 21061

Directions

