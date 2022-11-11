Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alberto's Restaurant, cafe and bakery.

review star

No reviews yet

210 Douglas Bend Rd

Gallatin, TN 37066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pão de queijo (3)
Chicken Curry
Beef Stroganoff (maison)

Brunch

Quiche

Quiche

$15.99
Alberto's Breakfast

Alberto's Breakfast

$11.99

1/4 French baguette, bacon, sausage, eggs, hash brown patty.

Soup of the day

$6.00

Pastry

$3.99
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.75

Muffin

$3.75

Cream Cheese

$1.40

Jelly

$0.50

Butter

$0.75

Sandwiches (Brunch)

BLT

$14.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cream cheese, red onions, mayo. On French baguette. Warm. Comes with side of chips, salad or soup.

Caprese

$14.99

Pesto, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, herbs. On French baguette or ciabatta. Comes with side of chips, salad or soup.

Casa Blue

$14.99

Ham, cheese, egg, oregano, tomato. On French baguette. Warm. Comes with side of chips, salad or soup.

Fontina

$14.99

Sun dried tomato, black olives, basil, fresh mozzarella, fresh tomato, arugula. On French baguette or ciabatta. Comes with side of chips, salad or soup.

Ocean

$14.99

White tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, cucumber. On French baguette. Comes with side of chips, salad or soup.

Ouro Branco

Ouro Branco

$14.99

Tomato, caramelized onions, chicken curry, herbs, fresh cucumbers, spices. In spinach wrap of French baguette. Warm. Comes with side of chips, salad or soup.

Signature Chicken Salad

Signature Chicken Salad

$14.99

Alberto’s chicken salad, lettuce, tomato. On French baguette or croissant. Comes with side of chips, salad or soup.

Salads

Green & white tomato, cucumber, black olives, feta cheese, bacon, raisins, arugula, herbs, honey.

Fala

$20.00

Falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, black olives, carrot, arugula, herbs.

Ipanema

$20.00

Ham, red onion, cucumber, carrot, tomato, parmesan, bacon, hardboiled egg, green olives, raisins, oregano, herbs.

Mediteranean

$20.00

Cucumber, tomato, carrot, cheese, green olives, red onions, parmesan, spring mix, chicken breast.

Nicoise

$20.00

Tuna salad, oregano, olive oil, red onions, black olives, lettuce, hardboiled egg.

Appetizers

Bolinha de Queijo (4)

Bolinha de Queijo (4)

$8.00

A mix of cheeses enrobed in a dough and deep fried. Quantity of 4 per order. Served with Alberto's "molho verde" sauce with fresh herbs.

Bread basket

$6.00

Slices of French baguette

Coxinha (small) (4)

Coxinha (small) (4)

$8.00

Shredded chicken, ham or ground beef prepared with herbs, spices and sometimes cheese in a shell of dough made with flour and chicken broth. Coated in batter and breading flour and deep fried. Quantity of 4 per order. Served with Alberto's "molho verde" sauce with fresh herbs.

Falafel (3)

$8.00

Fingerfood Sampler

$10.00

A mix of fingerfoods, consisting of coxinhas with ground beef, shredded chicken, ham & cheese as well as a bolinha de queijo and a quibe. Served with Alberto's "molho verde" sauce with fresh herbs.

Pão de queijo (3)

Pão de queijo (3)

$8.00

A mix of flour and parmesan. Baked. Quantity of 3 per order.

Quibe (4)

Quibe (4)

$8.00

Finely ground lean beef, bulgur wheat and various mild spices rolled into a ball and deep fried. Quantity of 4 per order. Served with Alberto's "molho verde" sauce with fresh herbs.

Soup of the day

$6.00

Main Fare

Beef Stroganoff (maison)

Beef Stroganoff (maison)

$23.00

Beef stroganoff on mashed potatoes, served with a side salad and french baguette.

Bobo de Camarao

$26.00

Shrimp in cream with coconut. Served with rice.

Caldos do dia

Caldos do dia

$20.00

Mildly spicy hearty stews with your selection of base. Gluten free. Verde option = Vegeterian: no meat, no bouillion. Served with french baguette.

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$21.00

Chunks of chicken breast in a thick yellow curry cream (mildly spiced). Cilantro. Served with rice and chips.

Chicken Stroganoff

Chicken Stroganoff

$22.00

Chicken chunks in creamy sauce with mushrooms and mild spices. Service with potato sticks and rice.

French Beef Bourguignon

French Beef Bourguignon

$32.00

Beef casserole with red wine, carrots, onions, mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes.

Mediteranean Salad

Mediteranean Salad

$20.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes, carrots, cucumber, parsley, Parmesan. Select your additional ingredients.

Pastel Beef

Pastel Beef

$15.00

Deep fried wheat dough pocket with your choice of ingredients. Base filling of mildly spiced ground beef. Select your additional ingredients. Served with a Brazilian vinaigrette and Alberto's "molho verde" house sauce with fresh herbs.

Pastel Cheese

Pastel Cheese

$14.00

Deep fried wheat dough pocket with your choice of ingredients. Base filling is a mix of Parmesan, Provolone and Mozzarella. Select your additional ingredients. The "fresh mozzarella optional ingredient" comes with only shredded mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil and tomatoes. It is best not to add any other ingredients to this option. Served with a Brazilian vinaigrette and Alberto's "molho verde" house sauce with fresh herbs.

Pastel Chicken

Pastel Chicken

$14.75

Deep fried wheat dough pocket with your choice of ingredients. Base filling of mildly spiced shredded chicken. Select your additional ingredients. Served with a Brazilian vinaigrette and Alberto's "molho verde" house sauce with fresh herbs.

Risotto

Risotto

$24.00

Alberto's risotto contains rice, butter, Parmesan. Gluten free. Served with slice of French baguette. Select your additional components of flavor.

Side Salad Extra

Side Salad Extra

$5.00

Add a side salad to any menu item.

Pasta

Penne Mushroom Bacon

Penne Mushroom Bacon

$22.00

Penne pasta with a creamy bacon & mushroom sauce.

Spaghetti Bacon Carbonara

$21.00

Spaghetti with crispy bacon, egg yolk, cream and Parmesan.

Spaghetti Bacon Shrimp Carbonara

$23.00

Spaghetti with crispy bacon, shrimp, egg yolk, cream and Parmesan.

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese

$22.00

Spaghetti with a mildly spiced tomato based sauce and ground beef.

Spaghetti Marinara

$19.00

Spaghetti in a light chunky tomato sauce.

Juices

Abacaxi hortela

$8.00

Apple, Kiwi

$8.00

Goiaba / Guava

$8.00

Lemonade

$8.00

Orange (fresh pressed)

$8.00

Orange, carrot, lime, strawberry

$8.00

Strawberry, Lime

$8.00

Cold beverages

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$3.00

Can of coca-cola

Coconut Water

$3.75Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Can of diet coke.

Guaraná Antarctica

Guaraná Antarctica

$3.75+

Iced Tea

$1.50

Milk

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Can of Sprite

Warm Beverages

Coffee & Cookie

$4.00

Flavored Coffee

$6.50

Desserts

Banoff

Banoff

$9.00Out of stock

Mousse made with bananas, biscoff cookies and dolce de leite.

Beijinho

Beijinho

$2.00+Out of stock

Brazilian delicacy containing coconut and condensed milk, enrobed in coconut shavings.

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Chocolate mousse cake made with Belgian chocolate.

Belgian mini pastries

$2.00Out of stock

Brigadeiro

$3.00Out of stock

Brazilian delicacy: condensed milk & chocolate center, enrobed with chocolate "droppings".

Cake of the Day

$8.50+
Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock
Cheesecake - Plain NY

Cheesecake - Plain NY

$8.50

New York cheesecake covered with your selection of covering. Assorted with seasonal fruit.

Chocolate Overload Torte

Chocolate Overload Torte

$9.00+

Chocolate cake with various layers of chocolate mousse.

Cookie Butter Cream Cake

Cookie Butter Cream Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Cake with Biscoff cookie cream

Dream

Dream

$6.00Out of stock
Eclair

Eclair

$6.00
Key Lime Creme Pie

Key Lime Creme Pie

$6.00

Key lime creme on a small pie crust.

Limoncello & mascarpone cake

Limoncello & mascarpone cake

$9.00+

Cake layered with cream of limoncello and mascarpone.

Macaron

Macaron

$2.00
Meringue Mousse

Meringue Mousse

$8.50Out of stock

Meringue shell filled with whipped cream and strawberries.

Mille Feuille

Mille Feuille

$10.00Out of stock

Puff pastry with light custard cream

Mousse Fruit

Mousse Fruit

$7.00

Mousse wade with your selection of fruit.

Mousse triple chocolate

Mousse triple chocolate

$9.00

Mousse with three layers of chocolate.

Pastel Sweet

Pastel Sweet

$14.00

Deep fried wheat dough pocket with your choice of sweet ingredients.

Pudim tradicional

Pudim tradicional

$9.00

Traditional flan or custard with caramel.

Pão de mel

Pão de mel

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate gingerbread with doce de leite in the middle and covered with chocolate.

Sea Salt Carmamel Cake

$8.50Out of stock
Tart - Apple

Tart - Apple

$10.00Out of stock

Small apple tart with apricot glazing.

Tart - Fruit

Tart - Fruit

$10.00Out of stock

Small tart with fruit. Fruit availability may vary and change with the season.

Tiramissu

$9.00
Truffle

Truffle

$6.00

Strawberry covered with chocolate.

Cookies

Doce de Leite (13)

Doce de Leite (13)

$10.00Out of stock

13 butter cookies with doce de leite (caramel) .

Guava Cookies (16)

$10.00Out of stock

Milk Cookies (10)

$10.00Out of stock

Square Coconut Cookies (15)

$10.00Out of stock

Square Guava Cookies (15)

$10.00Out of stock

Tapioca Cookies (10)

$10.00Out of stock

Kid's

Butter Noodle

$7.00
Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$6.50

Variety of seasonal fruit.

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Alberto's home-made mac and cheese.

Spaghetti Butter & Cheese

$9.00

Spaghetti with butter and Parmesan on the side.

Spaghetti Marinara

$9.00

Spaghetti in a light chunky tomato sauce.

ToGo Prepared Foods

Alberto's signature components packaged to take home.

Bolognese Sauce (12oz)

$10.99

12 oz of Alberto's signature Bolognese sauce usually served with spaghetti in the restaurant. Boil your own spaghetti and put our sauce on top of it for a delicious meal. Our sauce is made fresh with tomatoes, herbs and ground beef.

Chicken Salad (8oz)

$11.99

8 oz of Alberto's signature chicken salad. We usually serve this on a French baguette or croissant in the restaurant, but make your own combination.

Feijoada (16oz)

$14.99

16 oz of Alberto's traditional Brazilian feijoada.

French Baguette

$5.00

Our French baguette for you to take home.

Green Sauce (8oz)

$8.99

Alberto's signature "green" sauce served with pastels and coxinhas. Contains Onion, garlic, cream, herbs, eggs, soy, sugar, lemon, vinegar.

Marinara Sauce (12oz)

$8.99

12 oz of Alberto's signature marinara sauce usually served with spaghetti in the restaurant. Made with fresh tomatoes and herbs.

Pesto Sauce (8oz)

$8.99

8 oz of Alberto's signature pesto sauce usually served with spaghetti in the restaurant but you can cook up your own combination. Made with olives, basil, nuts, garlic, sugar, egg, cheese and sunflower oil.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

A cozy little restaurant in an old farm house in the fields. Brazilian and European foods and desserts. Available on-site or for take-out.

Website

Location

210 Douglas Bend Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066

Directions

Gallery
Alberto's image
Alberto's image
Alberto's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Awedaddy's Bar and Grill - Gallatin Marina
orange star4.4 • 1,426
727 Marina Private Rd Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Franklin Juice Company - Hendersonville Produce - Hendersonville Produce
orange starNo Reviews
760 E. Main St., #1 Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Smashin Crab - Hendersonville, TN
orange starNo Reviews
300 Indian Lake Blvd Hendersonville, TN 37075
View restaurantnext
Grant's Kitchen and Grill - Gallatin, Tn
orange starNo Reviews
120 Goodview Way Suite A Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Prince Street Pizza & Pub - 123 E Prince St
orange starNo Reviews
123 Prince Street Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Filly's Game & Grill
orange star4.6 • 827
102 N Water Ave Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Gallatin

Swaney Swift's on the Square
orange star4.5 • 1,908
118 North Water Avenue Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Awedaddy's Bar and Grill - Gallatin Marina
orange star4.4 • 1,426
727 Marina Private Rd Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Filly's Game & Grill
orange star4.6 • 827
102 N Water Ave Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Starr Ranch
orange star4.8 • 351
170 North Water Ave Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Last Call Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 2
1184 Long Hollow Pike Gallatin, TN 37066
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Gallatin
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Scottsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Murfreesboro
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston