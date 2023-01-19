Albertos Mexican Food

#15 Two Chile Relleno Plate

$12.13

2Chile Rellenos, Colorado Chiles deep fried with egg batter stuffed with Monterey Jack sliced cheese covered in red enchilada sauce served on top of sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro) rice and beans on the side. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.