Albertos Mexican Food
2131 N Perris Blvd Ste C1
Perris, CA 92571
BREAKFAST MENU (Served All Day)
Menudo
Traditional Mexican soup with tripe and chili peppers served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas with onion cilantro and lime on the side
Burrito Ham
Breakfast burrito with egg, ham and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.
Burrito Bacon
Breakfast burrito with egg, bacon and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.
Burrito Sausage
Breakfast burrito with egg, sausage and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.
Burrito Machaca
Breakfast burrito with egg, shredded beef, sliced onions, bell peppers, tomato and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.
Burrito Potato
Breakfast burrito with egg, potatoes and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.
Burrito Chorizo
Breakfast burrito with egg, chorizo and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.
Burrito Carne Asada
Breakfast burrito with egg, carne asada and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.
Torta Chorizo
Egg, chorizo, cheese with telera bread cut in half.
Torta Sausage
Telera bread,sausage,eggs, lettuce,beans and cheese cut in half.
Torta Ham
Egg, ham, cheese with telera bread cut in half.
Torta Machaca
Egg, shredded beef, sliced onions,sliced bell peppers,sliced tomato, beans and cheese with telera bread cut in half.
Torta Carne Asada
Egg, carne asada, cheese and beans with telera bread cut in half.
2Sausage Breakfast Tacos Plate
Two large corn tortillas with egg, sausage and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.
2Ham Breakfast Tacos Plate
Two large corn tortillas with egg, ham and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.
2Chorizo Breakfast Tacos Plate
Two large corn tortillas with egg, chorizo and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.
2Machaca Breakfast Tacos Plate
Two large corn tortillas with egg, shredded beef,sliced onion,bell peppers and tomatoes and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.
4Mini Tacos Ham Breakfast Tacos Plate
4 small corn tortillas with egg, ham and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.
4Mini Tacos Sausage Breakfast Tacos Plate
4 small corn tortillas with egg, sausage and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.
4Mini Tacos Chorizo Breakfast Tacos Plate
4 small corn tortillas with egg, (beef) chorizo and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.
4Mini Tacos Machaca Breakfast Tacos Plate
4 small corn tortillas with egg, shredded beef, sliced onion,bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.
Huevos Rancheros Plate
2 eggs over medium with tomato red salsa with rice and beans on the side.
Sausage Plate
Egg, sausage and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Chorizo Plate
Egg, (beef) chorizo and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Ham Plate
Egg, ham and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Bacon Plate
Egg, bacon and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Machaca Plate
Egg, shredded beef, sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla
Kids Mini Sausage Burrito with Fries
Mini burrito with eggs, sausage and cheese with french fries or chopped potatoes on the side.
Kids Mini Ham Burrito with Fries
Mini burrito with eggs, ham and cheese with french fries or chopped potatoes on the side.
Kids Mini Bacon Burrito with Fries
Mini burrito with eggs, bacon and cheese with french fries or chopped potatoes on the side.
Kids Mini Potato Burrito with Fries
Mini burrito with eggs, potato and cheese with french fries or chopped potatoes on the side.
LUNCH/DINNER MENU (Served All Day)
Beef Burrito
Shredded Beef with sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla
Chicken Burrito
Shredded Chicken in our house sauce rolled in a flour tortilla
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Beans and Cheese rolled in a flour tortilla
Potato Burrito
Deep fried diced potatoes with red enchilada sauce mixed on the grill with pico de gallo(onions, tomatoes and cilantro) topped with cheese and rolled in a flour tortilla
Mixed Burrito
Shredded Beef with sliced onions,bell peppers, tomatos and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chile Relleno Burrito
Flour and egg battered chile with cheese inside deep-fried wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, beans and red enchilada sauce.
Fish Burrito
Breaded cod fish with tartar sauce lettuce and pico de gallo(onions, tomatoes and cilantro) rolled in a flour tortilla
Carne Asada Burrito
Flour Tortilla with Carne Asada,Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro) and Guacamole.
Carnitas Burrito
Flour Tortilla with Carnitas,Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro) and Guacamole.
California Burrito
Flour Tortilla with Carne Asada,Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro),Potatoes mixed on the grill then topped with cheese .
Buche Burrito
Pollo Asado Burrito
Flour Tortilla with Pollo Asado,Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro) and Guacamole.
Adobada Burrito
Flour Tortilla with Adobada,Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro) and Guacamole.
Chile Verde Burrito
Shredded pork in green sauce, rice and beans rolled in a flour tortilla.
Conga Burrito
Carne Asada, rice and beans rolled in a flour tortilla
Lengua Burrito
Chimichanga Deep Fried Burrito
Deep fried flour tortilla with beans, shredded beef, sliced tomatoes, Bell peppers and onions. With sides of Lettuce, sour cream, gaucamole and pico de gallo(onions, tomatoes and cilantro) and topped with cheese
Tostada Beans
Deep Fried corn tortilla topped with beans, cheese and lettuce.
Tostada Chicken
Deep Fried corn tortilla topped with beans, shredded chicken, cheese and lettuce.
Tostada Beef
Deep Fried corn tortilla topped with beans, shredded beef (mixed with sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes,) cheese and lettuce.
Tostada Carne Asada
Deep Fried corn tortilla topped with beans, carne asada,cheese and lettuce.
Tostada Adobada
Deep Fried corn tortilla topped with beans, Adobada,cheese and lettuce.
Tostada Pollo Asado
Tostada Carnitas
Tostada Lengua
Flying Saucer
Taco Carne Asada
Taco Carnitas
Taco Pollo Asado
Taco Beef
Taco Fish
Taco Adobada
Taco Buche
Taco Potato
Taco Lengua
Taco Chicken
Taco Shrimp
3Rolled Tacos
5Rolled Tacos
Mini Taco
Sope Carne Asada
Sope Carnitas
Sope Adobada
Sope Beef
Sope Chicken
Torta Carne Asada
Torta Ham
Torta Beef
Torta Chicken
Torta Pollo Asado
Torta Buche
Torta Carnitas
Torta Lengua
Torta Chile Verde
Quesadilla Cheese
Quesadilla Chicken
Quesadilla Adobada
Quesadilla Carne Asada
Quesadilla Chile Verde
Quesadilla Buche
Quesadilla Pollo Asado
Quesadilla Lengua
Quesadilla Carnitas
Enchiladas 2 Cheese
Enchiladas 2 Beef
Enchiladas 2 Chicken
Chips w/Salsa
Chips w/Cheese
Chips w/Gaucamole
Super Nachos
Super Fries
French Fries
Kid Mini Burrito w/French fries
Kids Mini Quesadilla w/Carne Asada
Kids Mini Carne Asada Tacos 2 w/French fries
Side Order 1/2 pint Rice
Side Orders 1/2 pint Beans
Side Orders 1/2 Gaucamole
Extra Gaucamole
Extra Beans
Extra Rice
Extra Cheese
Extra Sour Cream
Extra Pico de Gallo
Augas Fresca Horchata Small
Augas Fresca Horchata Medium
Augas Fresca Horchata Large
Augas Fresca Piña Small
Augas Fresca Piña Medium
Augas Fresca Piña Large
Augas Fresca Jamaica Small
Augas Fresca Jamaica Medium
Augas Fresca Jamaica Large
COMBINATION PLATES (Served All Day)
#1 Tostada and Beef Taco
Deep fried Shredded Beef topped with cheese and lettuce. With your choice Tostada of Bean, Shredded Beef, Shredded Chicken tostada topped with lettuce and cheese. With rice and beans on the side. Must add in selection details or Bean Tostada will be chosen by default.
#2 Two Beef Tacos
2 Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef topped with cheese and lettuce with rice and beans on the side.
#3 Two Cheese Enchiladas Plate
your choice of 2 Cheese, Chicken or Shredded Beef Enchiladas lightly fried corn tortillas with red sauce top with cheese and lettuce with rice and beans on the side. Must add in details or cheese is selected by default.
#4 Tostada and Enchilada Plate
Corn tortilla lightly fried and rolled with you choice of cheese,chicken or shredded beef covered in red enchilada salsa with cheese and lettuce. With your choice Tostada of Bean, Shredded Beef, Shredded Chicken tostada topped with lettuce and cheese. With rice and beans on the side. Must add in selection details or Bean Tostada and Cheese Enchilada will be chosen by default.
#5 Beef Taco and Enchilada
Deep fried Shredded Beef topped with cheese and lettuce. With your choice Enchilada of Cheese, Shredded Beef, Shredded Chicken tostada covered with red enchilada sauce topped with lettuce and cheese. With rice and beans on the side. Must add in selection details or cheese enchilada will be chosen by default.
#6 Beef Burrito and Enchilada
Your choice of Shredded beef mixed with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes, Shredded Chicken or Beans and Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and Enchilada with red sauce with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken or same style shredded beef. Must add in selection details or Beef Burrito and Cheese Enchilada will be chosen by default.
#7 Two Beef Burritos Plate
2 of your choice of Shredded Beef (mixed with sliced onions,bell pepper and tomatoes), Shredded Chicken or Bean and Cheese Burritos with rice and beans on the side. Must add in selection details or Shredded Beef Burritos will be chosen by default.
#8 2 Carne Asada Taco Plate
2 large corn tortillas with carne asada,gauc and pico de gallo (diced tomato,onion, cilantro)with rice and beans on the side
#9 Two Chicken Tacos
2 deep fried corn tortillas with shredded chicken topped with cheese and lettuce with rice and beans on the side.
#10 Chorizo Plate
Egg, (beef) chorizo and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.
#11 Machaca Plate
Egg, shredded beef, sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.
#12 Carne Asada Plate
Carne Asada cooked on the grill served on top of sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro) rice and beans on the side. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.
#13 Two Fish Tacos Plate
2 Large corn tortillas with breaded deep fried cod fish with tarter sauce,pico de gallo and lettuce with rice and beans on the side.
#14 Carnitas Plate
Diced Carnitas (Pork) fried on the grill served on top of sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro) rice and beans on the side. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.
#15 Two Chile Relleno Plate
2Chile Rellenos, Colorado Chiles deep fried with egg batter stuffed with Monterey Jack sliced cheese covered in red enchilada sauce served on top of sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro) rice and beans on the side. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.
#16 Adobada Plate
Diced Adobada (Pork) cooked on the grill served on top of sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro) rice and beans on the side. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.
#17 Two Carne Asada Sope Plate
2 Sopes Corn (deep fried, thick tortilla) with beans, carne asada topped with cheese , sour cream and lettuce with rice and beans on the side. carne asada is by default unless instructed otherwise
#18 Carne Asada Burrito Plate
Large flour tortilla with Carne Asada (beef), gaucamole and pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro)with rice and beans on the side.
#19 Camarones Empanizados Plate
Breaded shrimp over sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro), rice and beans on the side. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.
#20 3 Rolled Taco Plate
3 rolled tacos (shredded beef) topped with gauc and cheese with rice and beans on the side.
#21 Five Rolled Taco Plate
5 Rolled Beef Tacos topped with gaucamole and cheese with rice and beans on the side.
#22 Chimichanga Plate
Deep fried flour tortilla with your choice of shredded beef (sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes), Shredded Chicken or Bean and Cheese topped with Gaucamole, sour cream, lettuce and cheese with rice and beans on the side.
#24 Lengua Plate
Lengua (cow tongue) served on top of sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro) rice and beans on the side. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Food order and enjoy!
