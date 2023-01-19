Restaurant header imageView gallery

Albertos Mexican Food

review star

No reviews yet

2131 N Perris Blvd Ste C1

Perris, CA 92571

BREAKFAST MENU (Served All Day)

Menudo

$13.43

Traditional Mexican soup with tripe and chili peppers served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas with onion cilantro and lime on the side

Burrito Ham

$9.08

Breakfast burrito with egg, ham and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.

Burrito Bacon

$9.08

Breakfast burrito with egg, bacon and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.

Burrito Sausage

$9.08

Breakfast burrito with egg, sausage and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.

Burrito Machaca

$9.08

Breakfast burrito with egg, shredded beef, sliced onions, bell peppers, tomato and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.

Burrito Potato

$9.08

Breakfast burrito with egg, potatoes and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.

Burrito Chorizo

$9.08

Breakfast burrito with egg, chorizo and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.

Burrito Carne Asada

$12.00

Breakfast burrito with egg, carne asada and cheese rolled in a flour tortilla.

Torta Chorizo

$8.78

Egg, chorizo, cheese with telera bread cut in half.

Torta Sausage

$8.78

Telera bread,sausage,eggs, lettuce,beans and cheese cut in half.

Torta Ham

$8.88

Egg, ham, cheese with telera bread cut in half.

Torta Machaca

$8.98

Egg, shredded beef, sliced onions,sliced bell peppers,sliced tomato, beans and cheese with telera bread cut in half.

Torta Carne Asada

$9.48

Egg, carne asada, cheese and beans with telera bread cut in half.

2Sausage Breakfast Tacos Plate

$12.13

Two large corn tortillas with egg, sausage and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.

2Ham Breakfast Tacos Plate

$12.13

Two large corn tortillas with egg, ham and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.

2Chorizo Breakfast Tacos Plate

$12.13

Two large corn tortillas with egg, chorizo and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.

2Machaca Breakfast Tacos Plate

$12.13

Two large corn tortillas with egg, shredded beef,sliced onion,bell peppers and tomatoes and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.

4Mini Tacos Ham Breakfast Tacos Plate

$12.13

4 small corn tortillas with egg, ham and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.

4Mini Tacos Sausage Breakfast Tacos Plate

$12.13

4 small corn tortillas with egg, sausage and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.

4Mini Tacos Chorizo Breakfast Tacos Plate

$12.13

4 small corn tortillas with egg, (beef) chorizo and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.

4Mini Tacos Machaca Breakfast Tacos Plate

$12.13

4 small corn tortillas with egg, shredded beef, sliced onion,bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese inside with rice and beans on the side.

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$12.13

2 eggs over medium with tomato red salsa with rice and beans on the side.

Sausage Plate

$12.13

Egg, sausage and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Chorizo Plate

$12.13

Egg, (beef) chorizo and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Ham Plate

$12.13

Egg, ham and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Bacon Plate

$12.13

Egg, bacon and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Machaca Plate

$12.13

Egg, shredded beef, sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla

Kids Mini Sausage Burrito with Fries

$8.88

Mini burrito with eggs, sausage and cheese with french fries or chopped potatoes on the side.

Kids Mini Ham Burrito with Fries

$8.88

Mini burrito with eggs, ham and cheese with french fries or chopped potatoes on the side.

Kids Mini Bacon Burrito with Fries

$8.88

Mini burrito with eggs, bacon and cheese with french fries or chopped potatoes on the side.

Kids Mini Potato Burrito with Fries

$8.88

Mini burrito with eggs, potato and cheese with french fries or chopped potatoes on the side.

LUNCH/DINNER MENU (Served All Day)

Beef Burrito

$8.38

Shredded Beef with sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla

Chicken Burrito

$10.58

Shredded Chicken in our house sauce rolled in a flour tortilla

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$8.38

Beans and Cheese rolled in a flour tortilla

Potato Burrito

$8.88

Deep fried diced potatoes with red enchilada sauce mixed on the grill with pico de gallo(onions, tomatoes and cilantro) topped with cheese and rolled in a flour tortilla

Mixed Burrito

$9.48

Shredded Beef with sliced onions,bell peppers, tomatos and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$9.48

Flour and egg battered chile with cheese inside deep-fried wrapped in a flour tortilla with rice, beans and red enchilada sauce.

Fish Burrito

$9.78

Breaded cod fish with tartar sauce lettuce and pico de gallo(onions, tomatoes and cilantro) rolled in a flour tortilla

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.58

Flour Tortilla with Carne Asada,Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro) and Guacamole.

Carnitas Burrito

$10.58

Flour Tortilla with Carnitas,Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro) and Guacamole.

California Burrito

$10.58

Flour Tortilla with Carne Asada,Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro),Potatoes mixed on the grill then topped with cheese .

Buche Burrito

$10.58

Pollo Asado Burrito

$10.58

Flour Tortilla with Pollo Asado,Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro) and Guacamole.

Adobada Burrito

$10.58

Flour Tortilla with Adobada,Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro) and Guacamole.

Chile Verde Burrito

$10.58

Shredded pork in green sauce, rice and beans rolled in a flour tortilla.

Conga Burrito

$10.58

Carne Asada, rice and beans rolled in a flour tortilla

Lengua Burrito

$12.20

Chimichanga Deep Fried Burrito

$12.33

Deep fried flour tortilla with beans, shredded beef, sliced tomatoes, Bell peppers and onions. With sides of Lettuce, sour cream, gaucamole and pico de gallo(onions, tomatoes and cilantro) and topped with cheese

Tostada Beans

$5.70

Deep Fried corn tortilla topped with beans, cheese and lettuce.

Tostada Chicken

$5.70

Deep Fried corn tortilla topped with beans, shredded chicken, cheese and lettuce.

Tostada Beef

$5.70

Deep Fried corn tortilla topped with beans, shredded beef (mixed with sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes,) cheese and lettuce.

Tostada Carne Asada

$8.88

Deep Fried corn tortilla topped with beans, carne asada,cheese and lettuce.

Tostada Adobada

$8.88

Deep Fried corn tortilla topped with beans, Adobada,cheese and lettuce.

Tostada Pollo Asado

$8.88

Tostada Carnitas

$8.88

Tostada Lengua

$9.63

Flying Saucer

$10.93

Taco Carne Asada

$4.99

Taco Carnitas

$4.99

Taco Pollo Asado

$4.99

Taco Beef

$4.49

Taco Fish

$4.24

Taco Adobada

$4.99

Taco Buche

$4.99

Taco Potato

$3.65

Taco Lengua

$7.35

Taco Chicken

$4.24

Taco Shrimp

$4.99

3Rolled Tacos

$8.30

5Rolled Tacos

$9.15

Mini Taco

$2.69

Sope Carne Asada

$7.75

Sope Carnitas

$7.75

Sope Adobada

$7.75

Sope Beef

Sope Chicken

Torta Carne Asada

$9.43

Torta Ham

$8.88

Torta Beef

$8.89

Torta Chicken

$8.78

Torta Pollo Asado

$9.34

Torta Buche

$9.43

Torta Carnitas

$9.43

Torta Lengua

$11.25

Torta Chile Verde

$9.43

Quesadilla Cheese

$8.60

Quesadilla Chicken

$11.13

Quesadilla Adobada

$11.13

Quesadilla Carne Asada

$11.13

Quesadilla Chile Verde

$11.13

Quesadilla Buche

$11.13

Quesadilla Pollo Asado

$11.13

Quesadilla Lengua

$11.13

Quesadilla Carnitas

$11.13

Enchiladas 2 Cheese

$9.05

Enchiladas 2 Beef

$9.05

Enchiladas 2 Chicken

$9.05

Chips w/Salsa

$7.65

Chips w/Cheese

$7.65

Chips w/Gaucamole

$8.35

Super Nachos

$13.78

Super Fries

$13.78

French Fries

$5.80

Kid Mini Burrito w/French fries

$8.88

Kids Mini Quesadilla w/Carne Asada

$8.88

Kids Mini Carne Asada Tacos 2 w/French fries

$8.88

Side Order 1/2 pint Rice

$6.99

Side Orders 1/2 pint Beans

$6.99

Side Orders 1/2 Gaucamole

$6.99

Extra Gaucamole

$1.00

Extra Beans

$1.00

Extra Rice

$1.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Augas Fresca Horchata Small

$3.80

Augas Fresca Horchata Medium

$4.25

Augas Fresca Horchata Large

$4.60

Augas Fresca Piña Small

$3.80

Augas Fresca Piña Medium

$4.25

Augas Fresca Piña Large

$4.60

Augas Fresca Jamaica Small

$3.80

Augas Fresca Jamaica Medium

$4.25

Augas Fresca Jamaica Large

$4.60

COMBINATION PLATES (Served All Day)

#1 Tostada and Beef Taco

$12.13

Deep fried Shredded Beef topped with cheese and lettuce. With your choice Tostada of Bean, Shredded Beef, Shredded Chicken tostada topped with lettuce and cheese. With rice and beans on the side. Must add in selection details or Bean Tostada will be chosen by default.

#2 Two Beef Tacos

$12.13

2 Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef topped with cheese and lettuce with rice and beans on the side.

#3 Two Cheese Enchiladas Plate

$12.13

your choice of 2 Cheese, Chicken or Shredded Beef Enchiladas lightly fried corn tortillas with red sauce top with cheese and lettuce with rice and beans on the side. Must add in details or cheese is selected by default.

#4 Tostada and Enchilada Plate

$12.13

Corn tortilla lightly fried and rolled with you choice of cheese,chicken or shredded beef covered in red enchilada salsa with cheese and lettuce. With your choice Tostada of Bean, Shredded Beef, Shredded Chicken tostada topped with lettuce and cheese. With rice and beans on the side. Must add in selection details or Bean Tostada and Cheese Enchilada will be chosen by default.

#5 Beef Taco and Enchilada

$12.13

Deep fried Shredded Beef topped with cheese and lettuce. With your choice Enchilada of Cheese, Shredded Beef, Shredded Chicken tostada covered with red enchilada sauce topped with lettuce and cheese. With rice and beans on the side. Must add in selection details or cheese enchilada will be chosen by default.

#6 Beef Burrito and Enchilada

$12.13

Your choice of Shredded beef mixed with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes, Shredded Chicken or Beans and Cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and Enchilada with red sauce with your choice of cheese, shredded chicken or same style shredded beef. Must add in selection details or Beef Burrito and Cheese Enchilada will be chosen by default.

#7 Two Beef Burritos Plate

$12.13

2 of your choice of Shredded Beef (mixed with sliced onions,bell pepper and tomatoes), Shredded Chicken or Bean and Cheese Burritos with rice and beans on the side. Must add in selection details or Shredded Beef Burritos will be chosen by default.

#8 2 Carne Asada Taco Plate

$12.13

2 large corn tortillas with carne asada,gauc and pico de gallo (diced tomato,onion, cilantro)with rice and beans on the side

#9 Two Chicken Tacos

$12.13

2 deep fried corn tortillas with shredded chicken topped with cheese and lettuce with rice and beans on the side.

#10 Chorizo Plate

$12.13

Egg, (beef) chorizo and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.

#11 Machaca Plate

$12.13

Egg, shredded beef, sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes and cheese on top with rice and beans on the side. Your choice of corn or flour tortilla Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.

#12 Carne Asada Plate

$13.08

Carne Asada cooked on the grill served on top of sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro) rice and beans on the side. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.

#13 Two Fish Tacos Plate

$12.13

2 Large corn tortillas with breaded deep fried cod fish with tarter sauce,pico de gallo and lettuce with rice and beans on the side.

#14 Carnitas Plate

$13.08

Diced Carnitas (Pork) fried on the grill served on top of sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro) rice and beans on the side. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.

#15 Two Chile Relleno Plate

$12.13

2Chile Rellenos, Colorado Chiles deep fried with egg batter stuffed with Monterey Jack sliced cheese covered in red enchilada sauce served on top of sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro) rice and beans on the side. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.

#16 Adobada Plate

$13.08

Diced Adobada (Pork) cooked on the grill served on top of sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro) rice and beans on the side. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.

#17 Two Carne Asada Sope Plate

$12.13

2 Sopes Corn (deep fried, thick tortilla) with beans, carne asada topped with cheese , sour cream and lettuce with rice and beans on the side. carne asada is by default unless instructed otherwise

#18 Carne Asada Burrito Plate

$14.86

Large flour tortilla with Carne Asada (beef), gaucamole and pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro)with rice and beans on the side.

#19 Camarones Empanizados Plate

$14.83

Breaded shrimp over sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro), rice and beans on the side. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas. Must add in tortilla selection or Corn tortillas will be chosen by default.

#20 3 Rolled Taco Plate

$10.38

3 rolled tacos (shredded beef) topped with gauc and cheese with rice and beans on the side.

#21 Five Rolled Taco Plate

$12.13

5 Rolled Beef Tacos topped with gaucamole and cheese with rice and beans on the side.

#22 Chimichanga Plate

$13.58

Deep fried flour tortilla with your choice of shredded beef (sliced onions, bell peppers and tomatoes), Shredded Chicken or Bean and Cheese topped with Gaucamole, sour cream, lettuce and cheese with rice and beans on the side.

#23

$12.13

#24 Lengua Plate

$15.90

Lengua (cow tongue) served on top of sliced lettuce with gaucamole, pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, onions and cilantro) rice and beans on the side. With your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

#25

$13.08

#26

$13.08
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Food order and enjoy!

2131 N Perris Blvd Ste C1, Perris, CA 92571

