Albert's 4 Sycamore Avenue
4 Sycamore Avenue
Ho Ho Kus, NJ 07423
Appetizers
Artichoke Fritti
fried long stem artichokes, romano cheese, herbs, fresh lemon
Artichoke Oreganata
baked roman artichokes, breadcrumbs, lemon white wine sauce
Calamari Fritti
fried calamari, plum tomato basil sauce, fresh lemon
Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings
scallions, sesame seeds, plum ginger soy sauce
Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
chicken, vegetables, pasta
Clams Oreganata
baked clams, toasted breadcrumbs, white wine lemon sauce
Baked Meatballs
veal & beef meatballs, plum tomato basil sauce, shaved parmigano, crostini
Lemongrass Mussels
shallots, garlic, lemongrass, coconut milk, crostini
Sashimi Poke Nachos
sashimi grade tuna, wonton chips, avocado, soy sauce, pineapple, scallions, wasabi aioli
Soup of the Day
chef's selection, price may vary according to selection
Zucchini Fritti
shaved zucchini, fried, fresh lemon
Lunch Salads
Albert's Chopped
grilled pulled chicken, romaine, radishes, feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, hearts of palm, red onion, olives, red wine vinaigrette
Blackened California Chicken
thinly pounded blackened chicken breast, cucumber, avocado, mixed greens, tomato corn red onion salsa, lime vinaigrette, tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Cobb
breaded buffalo chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, romaine, blue cheese dressing
Chicken Caesar
grilled chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, croutons
Chicken Paillard
thinly pounded chicken breast topped with tomato bruschetta, red onion, basil, mixed greens, lemon vinaigrette
Fruit & Goat Cheese
grilled pulled chicken, walnut crusted goat cheese, apples, grapes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, mixed baby greens, raspberry vinaigrette
Seared Sashimi Tuna
sashimi grade, seared rare, arugula, avocado, mango, sesame tangerine ginger vinaigrette, wasabi drizzle
South Beach
grilled pulled chicken, apples, cranberries, walnuts, mixed greens, lite italian dressing
Spicy Thai
grilled pulled chicken, romaine, cucumbers, carrots, peanuts, crispy wontons, spicy peanut dressing
Waldorf
grilled pulled chicken, endive, frisee, pears, walnuts, grapes, radicchio, crumbled blue cheese, champagne vinaigrette
Pizza
Margherita Pizza
mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
Pepperoni Pizza
mini pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Sausage Pizza
crumbled sweet sausage, mozzarella, tomato sauce
Arugula Pizza
mozzarella, goat cheese, baby arugula, fresh lemon, evoo
Prosciutto Pizza
prosciutto, mozzarella, baby arugula, aged balsamic
Pesto Pizza
fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, pecorino cheese
Black Mission Fig Pizza
brie, arugula, mozzarella, figs, proscuitto, pomegranate reduction
Mushroom Pizza
mushrooms, mozzarella, caramelized onions, truffle oil
Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
shaved steak, sautéed onions, american cheese, ciabatta, handcut fries
Chicken Salad Sandwich
chunky chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted multigrain, house made chips
Palermo
fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, evoo, ciabatta, house made chips
Prosciutto Sandwich
imported prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, tomato, italian vinaigrette, ciabatta, house made chips
Roma
grilled chicken, hickory smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, ciabatta, handcut fries
TBLT
roasted turkey, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted country white bread, handcut fries
Tuna Salad
white meat tuna, carrots, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted multigrain bread, house made chips
Turkey & Brie
roasted turkey, imported brie, lettuce, orange & cranberry chutney, baguette, house made chips
Chicken Milanese Sand
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, baby arugula, tomato, red onions, balsamic glaze, ciabatta, house made chips
Eggplant Parmesan Sand
Thin layered breaded eggplant, melted mozzarella, tomato sauce, ciabatta, hand cut fries
Burgers
Black Angus Cheeseburger
certified black angus beef, cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, hand cut fries (shown with onion; onion by request only)
The Salmon Burger
Salmon, micro greens, soy ginger glaze, brioche bun, sweet potato fries
Turkey Burger
seasoned ground turkey, mango chutney, avocado, micro greens, brioche bun, sweet potato fries
Veggie Burger
all vegetable, brioche bun, avocado, tomato, baby arugula, hummus, sweet potato fries
Dinner Salads
Artichoke & Fennel
artichoke hearts, shaved fennel, endive, shaved parmigano, lemon honey vinaigrette
Beet & Goat Cheese
roasted red & yellow beets, goat cheese, arugula, sweet balsamic glaze
BLT
romaine, hickory smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, lite italian dressing
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine hearts, croutons, shaved parmigiana
Garden
mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrots, lite italian dressing
Spinach Salad
baby spinach, grilled portobello mushrooms, red onion, goat cheese crostini, warm bacon sherry vinaigrette
Strawberry Mango
baby arugula, strawberries, mango, candied almonds, shaved manchego cheese, champagne vinaigrette
The Franco
romaine, provolone, soppressata, tomatoes, olives, red onion, red wine vinaigrette
Pasta
Cappellini Shrimp & Arugula
capellini, shrimp, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, garlic white wine
Linguini White Clam Sauce
linguini, little neck clams, garlic white wine broth, herbs
Orecchiette Carmine
hat shaped pasta, broccoli rabe, sweet sausage, tomatoes, cannellini beans, garlic, evoo
Penne Alla Vodka
penne, plum tomato basil sauce, cream, pecorino
Pescatore Fra Diavolo
squid ink linguini, shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, roasted garlic, spicy plum tomato basil sauce
Ravioli Marinara
cheese ravioli, plum tomato sauce
Rigatoni Arrabiatta
rigatoni, hot sausage, mushrooms, plum tomato basil sauce, touch of cream, red pepper flakes
Tagliatelle Bolognese
tagliatelle, veal & beef ragout
Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto
wild mushrooms, touch of cream, shaved parmigano, drizzled with truffle oil
Spaghetti & Meatballs
spaghetti, veal & beef meatballs, plum tomato basil sauce
Entrees
Beef Short Ribs
braised boneless beef, whipped potatoes, red wine demi glaze, garden vegetables
Scottish Salmon
wilted spinach, tri-color organic quinoa, lemon caper beurre blanc
Blackened Scottish Salmon
cajun crusted, tomato corn salsa, mixed greens, avocado, lime vinaigrette
Certified Black Angus Hanger Steak
grilled angus hanger steak, truffle fries, baby arugula, shaved parmigano, lemon vinaigrette
Chicken Milanese
breaded chicken cutlet, baby arugula, radicchio, cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette
Chicken Parmigano
breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella, plum tomato basic sauce, penne
French Cut Natural Bell & Evans Chicken
whipped potatoes, garden vegetables, whole grain mustard sauce
Panko Crusted Pork Chop Caprese
pounded thin, bone-in, panko, arugula, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, evoo
Chicken Scarpariello
Boneless, sweet & hot sausage, roasted potato, cherry peppers, onions, roasted garlic demi glaze
French Cut Pork Chop
14oz Bone in, broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, cherry peppers, mango chutney demi glaze
Kids
Desserts
Assorted Cupcakes
Ask for daily options
Biscotti
3 per order
Brownie
layered chocolate chip cookie and brownie
Cake Cutting Fee
Cake Pop
Assorted
Cannoli
traditional italian cookie shell stuffed with marscapone cheese
Carrot Cake
moist carrot cake, rich cream cheese frosting
Coconut Cake
light vanilla cake, light cream filling, tossed in coconut
Devil's Food Cake
moist, airy, rich chocolate, vanilla icing
Fruit Pie ala Mode
Today's fresh fruit pie served with one scoop vanilla gelato
Gelato or Sorbet
3 scoops of your favorite flavors
Grandma's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies
crispy, homemade chocolate chip cookie
Key Lime Pie
classic key lime custard, graham cracker crust
NY Cheesecake
classic new york style cheesecake, crunchy graham cracker crust
Rugelach Assorted Flavors
Chocolate, Raspberry, Apricot or Cinnamon
Triple Chocolate Cake
moist chocolate cake, rich chocolate filling, chocolate shavings
Sides
SD Hand Cut French Fries
hand-cut Russet potatoes fried to a golden brown, seasoned with kosher salt
SD Housemade Chips
house-made, thinly sliced, Russet potatoes, seasoned with kosher salt
SD Sweet Potato Fries
sweet potato fries seasoned with kosher salt
SD Parmigiano Truffle Fries
basket of hand cut russet potatoes, fried to a golden brown, drizzled with truffle oil and topped with grated parmesan cheese
Side Asparagus
asparagus spears prepared in olive oil & kosher salt & pepper
Side Broc Rabe
sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and salt & pepper
Side Mashed Potatoes
seasoned with butter, milk, salt & pepper
Side Sauteed Spinach
sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and salt & pepper
Side Seasonal Veggies
Sauteed in seasonal julienned vegetables
Hummus & Crostini
our house made hummus lightly seasoned with garlic and lemon served with toasted crostinis
Beverages
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
whole, skim or almond
Cranberry Juice
HoHoKus Iced Tea
arnold palmer
Homemade Lemonade
Hot Tea
Ask for selection flavors
Iced Tea
Milk
whole , skim or almond
Orange Juice
Panna
1 liter glass bottle
Pellegrino
1 liter glass bottle
Soft Drink
cola, diet cola, 7up, ginger ale, orange
Sparkling Flavored Water
blueberry or pomegranate
Coffee
Americano
Espresso with hot water added
Cafe Mocha
espresso, chocolate, steamed milk
Cappuccino
made to order with skim, whole, almond milk or cream, additional flavors available
Decaf Coffee
Espresso
Highest quality espresso beans, served short
Hot Chocolate
Iced Cappuccino
made to order with skim, whole, almond milk or cream, additional flavors available
Iced Coffee
Freshly brewed coffee prechilled for a smoothness, dressed the way you like
Iced Latte
Large Coffee
fresh made to order
Large To Go Coffee
Latte
made to order with skim, whole, almond milk or cream, additional flavors available
Macchiato
Espresso, topped with foamed milk
Dinner Specials (Copy)
SP Appetizer Salad
Greek Salad- Chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, anchovy, Feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
SP Creamy Burrata
Creamy Burrata- Sliced tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto di Parma, balsamic glaze
SP Rigatoni Melanzane
Rigatoni Melanzane- Roasted eggplant, Filetto di pomodoro, shaved ricotta salata, Toasted breadcrumbs
SP Mahi Mahi
Grilled Mahi Mahi- Scallion basmati rice, spinach, pineapple ginger glaze
SP Steak Frites
“Steak Frites”- Grilled 12oz center cut sirloin, hand cut truffle fries, pecorino, Red wine demi glaze
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Albert's, formerly Albert's Café Amici, is located in the heart of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. We are a charming local café and restaurant offering New American and Italian food prepared with love and care. Albert's has long been a favorite for Bergen County residents. Our commitment to providing wonderful food, gracious hospitality and comfort to our neighbors is our driving passion.
4 Sycamore Avenue, Ho Ho Kus, NJ 07423