BG picView gallery

Albert's 4 Sycamore Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4 Sycamore Avenue

Ho Ho Kus, NJ 07423

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup
Spicy Thai
Albert's Chopped

Appetizers

Artichoke Fritti

Artichoke Fritti

$16.00

fried long stem artichokes, romano cheese, herbs, fresh lemon

Artichoke Oreganata

Artichoke Oreganata

$17.00

baked roman artichokes, breadcrumbs, lemon white wine sauce

Calamari Fritti

Calamari Fritti

$20.00

fried calamari, plum tomato basil sauce, fresh lemon

Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings

Chicken & Vegetable Dumplings

$15.00

scallions, sesame seeds, plum ginger soy sauce

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.00

chicken, vegetables, pasta

Clams Oreganata

Clams Oreganata

$19.00

baked clams, toasted breadcrumbs, white wine lemon sauce

Baked Meatballs

Baked Meatballs

$17.00

veal & beef meatballs, plum tomato basil sauce, shaved parmigano, crostini

Lemongrass Mussels

Lemongrass Mussels

$19.00

shallots, garlic, lemongrass, coconut milk, crostini

Sashimi Poke Nachos

Sashimi Poke Nachos

$23.00

sashimi grade tuna, wonton chips, avocado, soy sauce, pineapple, scallions, wasabi aioli

Soup of the Day

$9.00

chef's selection, price may vary according to selection

Zucchini Fritti

Zucchini Fritti

$16.00

shaved zucchini, fried, fresh lemon

Lunch Salads

All To Go Salads come with dressing automatically on the side

Albert's Chopped

$19.00

grilled pulled chicken, romaine, radishes, feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, hearts of palm, red onion, olives, red wine vinaigrette

Blackened California Chicken

Blackened California Chicken

$21.00

thinly pounded blackened chicken breast, cucumber, avocado, mixed greens, tomato corn red onion salsa, lime vinaigrette, tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Cobb

Buffalo Chicken Cobb

$20.00

breaded buffalo chicken, avocado, bacon, egg, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, romaine, blue cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$19.00

grilled chicken, romaine, caesar dressing, croutons

Chicken Paillard

Chicken Paillard

$21.00

thinly pounded chicken breast topped with tomato bruschetta, red onion, basil, mixed greens, lemon vinaigrette

Fruit & Goat Cheese

Fruit & Goat Cheese

$19.00

grilled pulled chicken, walnut crusted goat cheese, apples, grapes, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, mixed baby greens, raspberry vinaigrette

Seared Sashimi Tuna

Seared Sashimi Tuna

$24.00

sashimi grade, seared rare, arugula, avocado, mango, sesame tangerine ginger vinaigrette, wasabi drizzle

South Beach

$18.00

grilled pulled chicken, apples, cranberries, walnuts, mixed greens, lite italian dressing

Spicy Thai

Spicy Thai

$19.00

grilled pulled chicken, romaine, cucumbers, carrots, peanuts, crispy wontons, spicy peanut dressing

Waldorf

$19.00

grilled pulled chicken, endive, frisee, pears, walnuts, grapes, radicchio, crumbled blue cheese, champagne vinaigrette

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

mini pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$19.00

crumbled sweet sausage, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Arugula Pizza

Arugula Pizza

$18.00

mozzarella, goat cheese, baby arugula, fresh lemon, evoo

Prosciutto Pizza

Prosciutto Pizza

$21.00

prosciutto, mozzarella, baby arugula, aged balsamic

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$19.00

fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, pecorino cheese

Black Mission Fig Pizza

$22.00

brie, arugula, mozzarella, figs, proscuitto, pomegranate reduction

Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$19.00

mushrooms, mozzarella, caramelized onions, truffle oil

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$17.00

shaved steak, sautéed onions, american cheese, ciabatta, handcut fries

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

chunky chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, toasted multigrain, house made chips

Palermo

Palermo

$16.00

fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato, evoo, ciabatta, house made chips

Prosciutto Sandwich

Prosciutto Sandwich

$18.00

imported prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, baby arugula, tomato, italian vinaigrette, ciabatta, house made chips

Roma

Roma

$18.00

grilled chicken, hickory smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, honey mustard, ciabatta, handcut fries

TBLT

TBLT

$17.00

roasted turkey, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted country white bread, handcut fries

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$15.00

white meat tuna, carrots, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted multigrain bread, house made chips

Turkey & Brie

Turkey & Brie

$18.00

roasted turkey, imported brie, lettuce, orange & cranberry chutney, baguette, house made chips

Chicken Milanese Sand

$19.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, baby arugula, tomato, red onions, balsamic glaze, ciabatta, house made chips

Eggplant Parmesan Sand

$18.00

Thin layered breaded eggplant, melted mozzarella, tomato sauce, ciabatta, hand cut fries

Burgers

Black Angus Cheeseburger

Black Angus Cheeseburger

$20.00

certified black angus beef, cheese, bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, hand cut fries (shown with onion; onion by request only)

The Salmon Burger

$23.00

Salmon, micro greens, soy ginger glaze, brioche bun, sweet potato fries

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$18.00

seasoned ground turkey, mango chutney, avocado, micro greens, brioche bun, sweet potato fries

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$16.00Out of stock

all vegetable, brioche bun, avocado, tomato, baby arugula, hummus, sweet potato fries

Dinner Salads

Artichoke & Fennel

$17.00

artichoke hearts, shaved fennel, endive, shaved parmigano, lemon honey vinaigrette

Beet & Goat Cheese

Beet & Goat Cheese

$17.00

roasted red & yellow beets, goat cheese, arugula, sweet balsamic glaze

BLT

$17.00

romaine, hickory smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bleu cheese, lite italian dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

chopped romaine hearts, croutons, shaved parmigiana

Garden

Garden

$14.00

mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrots, lite italian dressing

Spinach Salad

$17.00

baby spinach, grilled portobello mushrooms, red onion, goat cheese crostini, warm bacon sherry vinaigrette

Strawberry Mango

Strawberry Mango

$17.00

baby arugula, strawberries, mango, candied almonds, shaved manchego cheese, champagne vinaigrette

The Franco

The Franco

$17.00

romaine, provolone, soppressata, tomatoes, olives, red onion, red wine vinaigrette

Pasta

Cappellini Shrimp & Arugula

Cappellini Shrimp & Arugula

$34.00

capellini, shrimp, arugula, cherry tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, garlic white wine

Linguini White Clam Sauce

Linguini White Clam Sauce

$30.00

linguini, little neck clams, garlic white wine broth, herbs

Orecchiette Carmine

Orecchiette Carmine

$28.00

hat shaped pasta, broccoli rabe, sweet sausage, tomatoes, cannellini beans, garlic, evoo

Penne Alla Vodka

Penne Alla Vodka

$22.00

penne, plum tomato basil sauce, cream, pecorino

Pescatore Fra Diavolo

Pescatore Fra Diavolo

$35.00

squid ink linguini, shrimp, scallops, clams, mussels, roasted garlic, spicy plum tomato basil sauce

Ravioli Marinara

Ravioli Marinara

$21.00

cheese ravioli, plum tomato sauce

Rigatoni Arrabiatta

Rigatoni Arrabiatta

$28.00

rigatoni, hot sausage, mushrooms, plum tomato basil sauce, touch of cream, red pepper flakes

Tagliatelle Bolognese

Tagliatelle Bolognese

$28.00

tagliatelle, veal & beef ragout

Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto

Wild Mushroom Truffle Risotto

$26.00

wild mushrooms, touch of cream, shaved parmigano, drizzled with truffle oil

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$25.00

spaghetti, veal & beef meatballs, plum tomato basil sauce

Entrees

Beef Short Ribs

Beef Short Ribs

$35.00

braised boneless beef, whipped potatoes, red wine demi glaze, garden vegetables

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$36.00

wilted spinach, tri-color organic quinoa, lemon caper beurre blanc

Blackened Scottish Salmon

Blackened Scottish Salmon

$36.00

cajun crusted, tomato corn salsa, mixed greens, avocado, lime vinaigrette

Certified Black Angus Hanger Steak

Certified Black Angus Hanger Steak

$35.00

grilled angus hanger steak, truffle fries, baby arugula, shaved parmigano, lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$27.00

breaded chicken cutlet, baby arugula, radicchio, cherry tomato, lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Parmigano

Chicken Parmigano

$27.00

breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella, plum tomato basic sauce, penne

French Cut Natural Bell & Evans Chicken

French Cut Natural Bell & Evans Chicken

$31.00

whipped potatoes, garden vegetables, whole grain mustard sauce

Panko Crusted Pork Chop Caprese

Panko Crusted Pork Chop Caprese

$32.00

pounded thin, bone-in, panko, arugula, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, evoo

Chicken Scarpariello

$35.00

Boneless, sweet & hot sausage, roasted potato, cherry peppers, onions, roasted garlic demi glaze

French Cut Pork Chop

$34.00

14oz Bone in, broccoli rabe, cannellini beans, cherry peppers, mango chutney demi glaze

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$14.00

mozzarella cheese, marinara

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

chicken fingers, handcut fries

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

american cheese, country white bread, handcut fries

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

pasta, cheese sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

two meatballs, marinara

Desserts

Assorted Cupcakes

Assorted Cupcakes

$5.00

Ask for daily options

Biscotti

Biscotti

$3.00

3 per order

Brownie

Brownie

$5.00

layered chocolate chip cookie and brownie

Cake Cutting Fee

$3.00
Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$4.00

Assorted

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.00

traditional italian cookie shell stuffed with marscapone cheese

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

moist carrot cake, rich cream cheese frosting

Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$10.00

light vanilla cake, light cream filling, tossed in coconut

Devil's Food Cake

Devil's Food Cake

$10.00

moist, airy, rich chocolate, vanilla icing

Fruit Pie ala Mode

Fruit Pie ala Mode

$9.00

Today's fresh fruit pie served with one scoop vanilla gelato

Gelato or Sorbet

Gelato or Sorbet

$8.00

3 scoops of your favorite flavors

Grandma's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies

Grandma's Giant Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

crispy, homemade chocolate chip cookie

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

classic key lime custard, graham cracker crust

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$10.00

classic new york style cheesecake, crunchy graham cracker crust

Rugelach Assorted Flavors

$2.75

Chocolate, Raspberry, Apricot or Cinnamon

Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$10.00

moist chocolate cake, rich chocolate filling, chocolate shavings

Sides

SD Hand Cut French Fries

$8.00

hand-cut Russet potatoes fried to a golden brown, seasoned with kosher salt

SD Housemade Chips

$5.00

house-made, thinly sliced, Russet potatoes, seasoned with kosher salt

SD Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

sweet potato fries seasoned with kosher salt

SD Parmigiano Truffle Fries

$9.00

basket of hand cut russet potatoes, fried to a golden brown, drizzled with truffle oil and topped with grated parmesan cheese

Side Asparagus

$9.00

asparagus spears prepared in olive oil & kosher salt & pepper

Side Broc Rabe

$9.00

sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and salt & pepper

Side Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

seasoned with butter, milk, salt & pepper

Side Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

sauteed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic and salt & pepper

Side Seasonal Veggies

$8.00

Sauteed in seasonal julienned vegetables

Hummus & Crostini

$10.00

our house made hummus lightly seasoned with garlic and lemon served with toasted crostinis

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

whole, skim or almond

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

HoHoKus Iced Tea

$3.50

arnold palmer

Homemade Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Ask for selection flavors

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

whole , skim or almond

Orange Juice

$3.50

Panna

$4.00

1 liter glass bottle

Pellegrino

$4.00

1 liter glass bottle

Soft Drink

$3.50

cola, diet cola, 7up, ginger ale, orange

Sparkling Flavored Water

$3.50

blueberry or pomegranate

Coffee

Americano

$5.00

Espresso with hot water added

Cafe Mocha

$5.00

espresso, chocolate, steamed milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

made to order with skim, whole, almond milk or cream, additional flavors available

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Espresso

$4.00

Highest quality espresso beans, served short

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

made to order with skim, whole, almond milk or cream, additional flavors available

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Freshly brewed coffee prechilled for a smoothness, dressed the way you like

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.00

Large Coffee

$3.00

fresh made to order

Large To Go Coffee

$3.75
Latte

Latte

$5.00

made to order with skim, whole, almond milk or cream, additional flavors available

Macchiato

$5.00

Espresso, topped with foamed milk

Dinner Specials (Copy)

SP Appetizer Salad

$17.00

Greek Salad- Chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, kalamata olives, anchovy, Feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette

SP Creamy Burrata

$22.00

Creamy Burrata- Sliced tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto di Parma, balsamic glaze

SP Rigatoni Melanzane

$28.00

Rigatoni Melanzane- Roasted eggplant, Filetto di pomodoro, shaved ricotta salata, Toasted breadcrumbs

SP Mahi Mahi

$36.00

Grilled Mahi Mahi- Scallion basmati rice, spinach, pineapple ginger glaze

SP Steak Frites

$38.00

“Steak Frites”- Grilled 12oz center cut sirloin, hand cut truffle fries, pecorino, Red wine demi glaze

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Albert's, formerly Albert's Café Amici, is located in the heart of Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ. We are a charming local café and restaurant offering New American and Italian food prepared with love and care. Albert's has long been a favorite for Bergen County residents. Our commitment to providing wonderful food, gracious hospitality and comfort to our neighbors is our driving passion.

Location

4 Sycamore Avenue, Ho Ho Kus, NJ 07423

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Vie En Rose Bakery Cafe
orange star4.5 • 172
10A West Prospect St Waldwick, NJ 07463
View restaurantnext
Pierogi Cafe - 18 E Prospect St Waldwick NJ
orange starNo Reviews
18 E Prospect Street Waldwick, NJ 07463
View restaurantnext
Tito's Burritos & Wings - Ridgewood
orange starNo Reviews
166 East Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
Bibillia
orange star4.9 • 250
16 Chestnut Street Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
worldFlats - Ridgewood
orange starNo Reviews
134 East Ridgewood Avenue Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
15 E Ridgewood Ave - NJ, Ridgewood [38]
orange starNo Reviews
15 E Ridgewood Ave Ridgewood, NJ 07450
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Ho Ho Kus
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Paramus
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Wyckoff
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Fair Lawn
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Montvale
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Ramsey
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Paterson
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston