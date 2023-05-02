ALBI 1947 W Gray St Suite 200

Restaurant info

Albi Houston is an upscale Mediterranian Cuisine Albi, meaning My Heart, is one of the most common expressions of love in the Arabic language. We are taking the love and compassion of this word into our new development, Albi Houston. We are creating an exciting new dining and entertainment experience, debuting this fall to River Oaks on West Gray. We’re thrilled to show you our concept and our vision that comes directly from the hearts of everyone involved.y!