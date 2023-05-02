ALBI 1947 W Gray St Suite 200

Restaurant header imageView gallery

DINNER

SALAD

Shrimp Falafel

$20.00

Mediterranean quinoa Salad

$14.00

Albi Fattouch Salad

$16.00

COLD MEZZA

Albi hummus

$14.00Out of stock

Albi Couscous

$18.00

Beets bil Tahini

$16.00

Crudo Baharat

$20.00

Bluefin Tuna Tartar

$24.00Out of stock

Texas Wagyu Tartar

$22.00

Spiced nuts

$12.00Out of stock

HOT MEZZA

Grilled Octopus

$28.00

Spinach& Feta Bulema

$20.00

Ash Reshteh soup

$16.00

Albi potatoes

$22.00Out of stock

Rass Asfour

$30.00Out of stock

Batata Harra

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

King Trumpet Shwarma

$18.00Out of stock

Veal Kefta

$24.00

Manakesh

$16.00Out of stock

Feta Dumplings

$16.00Out of stock

SIDE OF CAULIFLOWER

$5.00

MAIN DISHES

Albi Kefta

$32.00

Chicken Tawook

$30.00

Grilled Fish

$60.00

Lavender Lamb Rack

$38.00Out of stock

Texas Wagyu Ribeye

$54.00

DESSERTS

Saffron Basque Cheesecake

$16.00Out of stock

Lemon Halvah Tart

$20.00

Pistachio Tiramisu

$18.00

Albi Chocolate Gateau

$22.00Out of stock

Celebration cake

$15.00Out of stock

Layali

$12.00

BEVERAGES

SODA

COKE

$6.00

SPRITE

$6.00

DR PEPPER

$6.00

DIET COKE

$6.00

RED BULL

$10.00

GINGER ALE

$6.00

WATER

Numen

$10.00Out of stock

S. Pellegrino

$10.00

COFFEE

American

$4.95

Arabic Coffee

$8.95

Cappuccino

$6.95

Double espresso

$5.95

Espresso

$3.95

TEA

CHAMOMILE MEDLEY

$4.95

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$4.95

ICED TEA

JADE CLOUD

$4.95

LATE NIGHT

SPICE NUTS

$10.00

DIPS TASTINGS

$12.00

BATATA HARRA

$12.00Out of stock

FRIED CALAMERI

$16.00

KING TRUMPET SHARMA

$22.00Out of stock

VEAL KEFTA

$32.00

WINE

BOTTLED WINE

Cascina Feipu dei Massaretti, Rossese, Riviera Ligure Di Ponente, Italy 2020

$69.00

Urbina, Gran Reserva, Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain 2000

$95.00

Bouchard Aine, Pinot Noir, Fixin 1er Cru "La Maziere", Burgundy, France 2020

$149.00

Resonance, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, OR 2021

$109.00

Icardi, Nebbiolo, Langhe, Italy 2018

$69.00

Mauro Molino, Barbera d'Alba, Italy 2021

$59.00

Kavakididere Yakut Okuzgazu d Elazig turkey 2020

$59.00

Chateau Musar Cabernet Sauvignon Bekaa Valley Lebanon 2016

$219.00

Chateau Musar Cabernet Sauvignon Bekaa Valley Lebanon 2012

$249.00

Chateau Musar, Cabernet Sauvignon, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2000

$299.00

Chateau Musar Cabernet Sauvignon Bekoa Valley Lebanon 1998

$299.00

Chateau Kefraya "Les Breteches", Cinsault, Syrah, Beqaa Valley, Lebanon 2019

$59.00

Bench, Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast, CA 2019

$60.00

Maison Arnoux, Grenache, Cotes du Rhone, France 2020

$59.00

Domaine de Courtedune, Grenache, Chateauneuf du Pape, France 2018

$109.00

Argot "Bastard Tongue", Pinot Noir, Sonoma County, CA 2019

$199.00

Tenuta delle Terre Nerre, Nero d'Avola, Etna Rosso, Italy 2020

$59.00

Chateau Ksara "Cuvee du 3eme millenaire", Petit Verdot, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2018

$75.00

Chateau les Hauts Conseillants, Merlot, Lalande de Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 2015-

$99.00

Orcia "Sasso di Sole", Sangiovese, Montalcino,Toscana, Italy 2018

$59.00

Canalicchio di Soppra, Brunello Di Montalcino, Italy 2006

$399.00

Belle Glos "Clark & Telephone", Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County, CA 2021 -

$99.00

Belle Glos Dairyman Pinot Noir MAGNUM

$199.00

Manzanos, Gran Reserva, Graciano, Rioja, Spain 2009

$199.00

Kir-Yianni "Ramnista", Xinomavro, Naoussa, Greece 2018

$89.00

Chateau de Mercues, Malbec, Cahors, France 2018

$69.00

Tahuan "Siesta En El Tahuantinsuyu", Malbec, Argentina 2019

$64.00

Chateau Beauregard, Merlot, Pomerol, Bordeaux France 2018

$159.00

Chateau Ste Michele, Merlot, Columbia Valley, WA 2018

$59.00

Chateau Kirwan, Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaux, Bordeaux, France 2014

$179.00

Chateau Leoville Barton, Cabernet Sauvignon, St Julien, Bordeaux, France 2010

$499.00

Chateau Grand Puy Lacoste, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pauillac, Bordeaux, France 2014 -

$229.00

Kavaklidere "Selection", Okuzgoku, Turkey

$69.00

Caymus, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley CA. 2020

$210.00

Golan Heights Winery "Yarden", Cabernet Sauvignon, Galilee, Israel 2019

$105.00

Monte Zovo, Corvina, Amarone della Valpolicella, Italy 2017 -

$96.00

Monte Faustino, Corvina Amarone della Valpolicella, Italy 2012

$200.00

Catena Alta "Historic Rows", Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina 2018 -

$99.00

Catena Alta Historic Rows Malbec , Mendoza Argentina 2018

$99.00

Turley, Zinfandel, Cederman Vineyard, CA 2021

$99.00

The Prisoner, Zinfandel, CA 2021

$75.00

Slate, Cabernet Sauvignon, High Valley, Lake County, CA 2021 -

$75.00

Austin Hope , Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

$60.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, CA 2020 ONE LITER

$150.00

Caymus Cabernet ,Sauvignon Napa Valley CA 2020 Jeroboam 3L

$750.00

Caymus, Special Select Cabernet,Sauvignon Napa Valley CA 2018 1.5L

$800.00

Domaine Ott “By Ott”, Grenache blend, Cotes de Provence, France

$59.00

Chateau dEsclans Whispering Angel, Cotes de Provence, France 2021 JEROBOAM 3L

$350.00

Chateau Miraval, cotes de Provence, France 2021 MAGNUM 1.5L

$150.00

Chateau Miraval, cotes de Provence, France 2021 JEROBOAM 3L

$350.00

Domaine Vigneret, Mourvèdre blend, Bandol, France

$75.00

Massaya, Cinsault blend, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon

$60.00

Ktima Palivou la vie en rose

$59.00

Chateau d'Esclans Rock Angel

$99.00

Chateau d'Esclans Garus

$259.00

De Stefani, Prosecco, Italy MV

$59.00

Raventos I Blanc De Blancs,Conca del Riu Anoia Spain 2020

$60.00

Ca' del Bosco, Franciacorta, Italy MV

$90.00

Scharffenberger "Brut Excellence", Mendocino County, California MV

$75.00

Albert Bichot "Reserve", Crémant de Bourgogne, France MV

$60.00

Madame Zéro, Blanc de Blanc, Extra Brut Champagne, France MV

$145.00

Delamotte brut champagne

$120.00

Moët & Chandon, Brut Imperial, Champagne, France MV

$139.00

Moet & Chandon ,Brut Imperial Champagne Magnum 1.5L

$289.00

Perrier Jouët, Grand Brut, Champagne, France MV

$135.00

Veuve Clicquot “Yellow Label”, Champagne, France MV MAGNUM

$345.00

Veuve Cliquot, Yellow Label LUMINOUS Champagne Magnum 1.5L

$399.00

Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label LUMINOUS JEROBOAM 3L

$1,099.00

Ruinart, Blanc de Blancs, Champagne, France MV

$195.00

Louis Revoir "Cuvée Prestige", Champagne, France MV

$99.00

Janz special edition Sparkling rose

$68.00

Gerard Bertrand "An 825", Crémant de Limoux rosé, France MV

$62.00

Ployez-Jacquemart, Champagne, France MV

$125.00

Madame Zéro, ROSE, Champagne, France MV

$175.00

Drappier, Rosé Nature, Champagne, France MV

$129.00

Dom Perignon 2008

$1,100.00

Billecart-Salmon, Brut Rosé, Champagne, France MV

$210.00

Dumangin “Le Rosé”, Champagne Premier Cru, France MV

$130.00

Veuve Cliquot, La Grande Dame 2008 Champagne Magnum 1.5L

$900.00

Dom Perignon, BRUT, Champagne 2013

$700.00

Perrier Jouët "Belle Époque", Brut, Champagne, France 2013

$550.00

Perrier Jouet Belle Epoque 2012 MAGNUM 1.5L

$900.00

Dom Pérignon, ROSÉ, Champagne, France 2008

$1,100.00

Elena Walch "Selezione", Pinot Grigio, Südtirol, Alto Adige, Italy

$59.00

Zind Humbrecht, Riesling, Alsace, France

$80.00

Dr Fisher, Riesling Trocken, Mosel, Germany

$59.00

Manni Nossing, Gruner Veltliner

$59.00

K5 "K Pilota", Hondarrabi Zuri, Txakolina, Spain

$59.00

Zind Humbrecht, Pinot Blanc 2020

$62.00

Domaine Weinbach "Les Treilles du Loup", Gewurztraminer, Alsace, France

$75.00

Idisma Drios, Assyrtiko

$69.00

Charles Debourges Sauvignon Blanc, Sancerre

$80.00

Clos des Lunes by Domaine de Chevalier, Sauvignon Blanc, Bordeaux

$60.00

Dog Point, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand

$65.00

Duckhorn, Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley

$75.00

Kavaklidere "Selection" Narince-Emir, Turkey

$69.00

Chateau Musar "Jeune", Lebanon 2021

$59.00

Chateau Musar, Obaideh & Merwah, Lebanon 2012

$199.00

Tricó "Tabla de Sumar", Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain

$59.00

Domaine Gerard Duplessis, Chardonnay, Chablis 1er Cru "Vaillons", France

$159.00

Tenuta delle Terre Nere, Etna Bianco, Sicily

$60.00

Chateau Heritage Chardonnay

$64.00

Chateau de Rougeon "Ostréa", Chardonnay, Bourgogne Blanc, France

$72.00

Gaja "Rossj - Bass", Chardonnay, Langhe, Italy

$249.00

Hartford Court, Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, California

$79.00

Pierre Gaillard, Viognier, Condrieu, France

$129.00

BTG

BTG Amarone - Monte Zovo

$24.00

BTG Bench- Pinot Noir

$15.00

BTG Cabernet Sauvignon - Caymus

$30.00

BTG Malbec - Tuhan

$16.00

BTG Zind Humbrecht, Rielsing, Alsace, France

$20.00

BTG Sauvignon Blanc - Charles Debourges, Sancerre, France

$19.00

BTG Chardonnay - Chateau Heritage, Lebanon

$16.00

BTG Raventos I Blanc, Blanc de Blancs, Conca del Riu Anoia, Spain 2020

$15.00

BTG Janzs "Special Edition Premium, Sparkling Rosé, Tasmania, Australia

$17.00

BTG Champagne, Delamotte, Brut, France

$30.00

BTG Kraemer

$14.00

BTG Massaya, Lebanon

$15.00

BTG Chateau Doisy-Vedrines, Sauternes 2013 (3oz pour)

$18.00

BTG Porto Tawny (3oz pour)

$21.00

BTG Donnafugata "Ben Ryé", Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily (3oz pour)

$37.00

BTG Macarini, Moscato d'Asti (6oz pour)

$17.00

BEER

Stella Artois, Lager, Belgium (11oz)

$8.00

Almaza, Pilsner, Lebanon (330ml)

$8.00

Peroni, Lager, Italy (11oz)

$8.00

Four Corners "El Chingon", IPA, (12oz)

$8.00

Mythos, Hellenic Lager, Greece (330ml)

$8.00

Efes, Pilsner, Turkey (16oz)

$8.00

LIQUOR

SCOTCH

BALVENIE 12 YEARS

$18.00

BALVENIE 14 YEARS

$22.00

GLENFIDDICH 12 YEARS

$16.00

GLENFIDDICH 18 YEARS

$32.00

GLENFIDDICH 30 YEARS

$200.00

GLENLIVET 14 YEARS

$22.00

GLENMORANGIE LASANTA

$20.00

GLENMORANGIE QUINTA RUBAN

$20.00

LAGAVULIN 16 YEARS

$26.00

MACALLAN 12 YEARS

$22.00

MACALLAN 18 YEARS

$99.00

TALISKER 10 YEARS

$22.00

CHIVAS 12 YEARS

$14.00

CHIVAS 18 YEARS

$22.00

JW BLACK LABEL

$14.00

JW BLUE LABEL

$40.00

JW GOLD LABEL

$22.00

WHISKEY

HIBIKI HARMONY

$28.00

HAKUSHU 12 YEARS

$35.00

NIKKA FROM THE BARREL

$24.00

NIKKA TAKETSURU PURE MALT

$28.00

YAMAZAKI 12 YEARS

$35.00

ANGEL'S ENVY BOURBON

$22.00

ANGEL'S ENVY RYE

$34.00

BLANTON'S BOURBON

$35.00

BUFFALO TRACE

$14.00

BULLEIT BOURBON

$14.00

BULLEIT RYE

$14.00

ELIJAH CRAIG BARREL PROOF

$22.00

GENTLEMAN JACK

$15.00

GOERGE T STAGG BOURBON

$40.00

JAMESON

$14.00

MAKER'S MARK

$14.00

MITCHTER'S SMALL BATCH RYE

$20.00

PAPPY VAN WINKLE 10 YEAR

$65.00

PAPPY VAN WINKLE 12 YEARS

$65.00

WILD TURKEY RARE BREED BOURBON

$22.00

WILD TURKEY RARE BREED RYE

$22.00

WOODDFORD RESERVE

$15.00

VODKA

ABSOLUT CITRON

$12.00

ABSOLUT VANILLA

$12.00

BELEVEDERE

$16.00

CHOPIN

$16.00

GREY GOOSE

$16.00

KETAL ONE GRAPEFRUIT& ROSE

$14.00

KETEL ONE

$14.00

TITOS

$12.00

RUM & CACHACA

BACARDI 8 YEARS

$14.00

CHAIRMAN'S RESERVE SPICED

$12.00

DIPLOMATICO MANTUANO

$14.00

EL DORADO 12

$14.00

LEBLON

$12.00

PLANTATION 3 STARS

$12.00

PLANTATION 5 YEARS

$14.00

PLANTATION PINAPPLE

$12.00

RON ZACAPA 23 YEARS

$18.00

GIN

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$14.00

CITADELLE

$12.00

EMPRESS

$12.00

FLOWER MOON

$14.00

GINMARE

$16.00

HENDRICKS

$12.00

TANQUERAY 10

$14.00

THE BOTANIST

$16.00

TEQULIA & MEZCAL

CASA DRAGONES

$25.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$16.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$18.00

CLASE AZUL ANEJO

$90.00

DEL MAGUEY CHICHICAPA

$20.00

DON JULIO 1942

$45.00

DON JULIO ANEJO

$20.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$14.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$16.00Out of stock

DOS HOMHRES

$18.00

EL TESORO ANEJO

$20.00

FORTALEZA BLANCO

$16.00

IIEGAL RESPOSADO

$16.00

MEZCAL VAGO ELOTE

$18.00

MIJENTA REPOSADO

$18.00

OJO DE TIGRE

$14.00

PUEBLO VIEJO BLANCO

$12.00

TAPATIO REPOSADO

$16.00

TEQULIA OCHO REPOSADO

$18.00

CLASE AZUL REPOSADO

$45.00

COGNAC & CALVADOS

FERRAND COGNAC ORIGINAL 1840

$15.00

FERRAND COGNAC RESERVE DOUBLE CASK

$26.00

MARTEL XO

$55.00

REMY MARTIN 1738

$18.00

REMY MARTIN XO

$50.00

BRANDY & FORTIFED WINE

CARAVEDO PISCO QUEBRANTA

$12.00

LUSTAU PX SHERRY

$12.00

NONINO GRAPPAS MOSCATO

$15.00

TIO PEPE FINO SHERRY

$10.00

COCKTAILS

ALBI COCKTAILS

AEGEAN KNIGHT

$16.00

BAKLAVA OLD FASHIONED

$20.00

TURKISH ESPRESSO MARTINI

$18.00

SHAHS OF SUNSET

$16.00

LEBANESE G&T

$22.00

ROSE PETAL MARTINI

$20.00

AHLAN

$18.00

ARAK SERVICE

$18.00

WATERS OF PETRA

$18.00

MOCKTAILS

FLOWER OF TUNIS

$12.00

AL BAHR

$12.00

BREAD SERVICE

PITA

BREAD SERVICE

$12.00

BOTTLE SERVICE

BS Angel's Envy Bourbon

$350.00

BS Angel's Envy Rye

$500.00

BS Belvedere

$300.00+

BS Casa Dragones

$420.00

BS Casamigo Anejo

$500.00

BS Casamigos Blanco

$350.00

BS Casamigos Reposado

$400.00

BS Clase Azul Reposado

$700.00+

BS Clase Azul Ultra Anejo

$4,500.00

BS Clase De Azul Anejo

$2,500.00

BS Don Julio 1942

$900.00+

BS Don Julio Anejo

$350.00

BS Don Julio Primavera

$600.00

BS Don Julio Rosado

$650.00

BS Dos Hombres

$300.00

BS Flower Moon Gin

$300.00

BS Grey Goose

$300.00+

BS Illegal Reposado

$300.00

BS JW Blue Label

$800.00

BS Kettle One

$250.00+

BS Macallan 12

$600.00

BS Macallan 18

$1,800.00

BS Remy Martin XO

$1,050.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Albi Houston is an upscale Mediterranian Cuisine Albi, meaning My Heart, is one of the most common expressions of love in the Arabic language. We are taking the love and compassion of this word into our new development, Albi Houston. We are creating an exciting new dining and entertainment experience, debuting this fall to River Oaks on West Gray. We’re thrilled to show you our concept and our vision that comes directly from the hearts of everyone involved.y!

Location

1947 W Gray St Suite 200, Houston, TX 77019

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

