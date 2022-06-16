Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern

Albi

2,212 Reviews

$$$

1346 4th St SE

Washington, DC 20003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

PITA +

BABA GANOUSH

$20.00

BROCCOLI HUMMUS

$22.00

MUSHROOM HUMMUS

$19.00

AWARMA HUMMUS

$22.00

Extra Pita

Pita

$3.00

CRUDITE

$3.00

---------------

MASHAWI

BLACK BASS

$60.00

SMOKED CHICKEN

$60.00

BBQ'D LAMB KEBOBS

$72.00

---------------

ADD ONS

FATTOUSH

$19.00

-- pears + apples + mint + pomegranate + feta --

MUJADARRA

$17.00

---------------

DESSERT

SOFT SERVE

$10.00+

SMALL BITES

$14.00
TURKISH COFFEE AFFOGATO

TURKISH COFFEE AFFOGATO

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Journey Through Levantine Cooking

Website

Location

1346 4th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Directions

Gallery
albi image
albi image
albi image
albi image

Similar restaurants in your area

YELLOW
orange starNo Reviews
1346 4th street SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Little Sesame - Chinatown
orange star4.8 • 471
736 6th st NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Little Sesame x Chevy Chase 06.16.22 at 5:45pm
orange starNo Reviews
736 6th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Little Sesame x Wood Acres Neighborhood 06.23.22 @ 5pm
orange starNo Reviews
736 6th Street NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
ilili DC
orange starNo Reviews
100 District Square, S.W. Washington DC, DC 20024
View restaurantnext
ala | Elegant Levantine cuisine with mezze from the southeast corner of the Mediterranean
orange star4.3 • 3,542
1320 19th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ballpark
orange star4.4 • 5,800
1257 1st St. SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
RASA
orange star4.6 • 4,617
1247 First St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Osteria Morini - DC
orange star4.3 • 1,953
301 Water St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Bethesda Bagels
orange star4.4 • 1,166
120 M St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Dacha Navy Yard- the best beer garden in Washington, DC...
orange star4.5 • 453
79 Potomac Avenue SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Hatoba
orange star4.3 • 447
300 Tingey St SE Washington, DC 20003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Penn Quarter
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Shaw
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
U Street Corridor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Foggy Bottom
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
NoMa
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Dupont Circle
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Woodley Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Chinatown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Capitol Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston