Albion Malleable Brewing Company

321 Reviews

$$

420 S Superior St

Albion, MI 49224

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Burger
The Superior Street BBQ Burger
The Boomer

Shareables

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00+

beer battered white cheddar curds

Shareable French Fries

Shareable French Fries

$8.00

a larger portion of our hand-cut fries, seasoned with salt and black pepper. also available with cajun or sriracha flavor

Meatballs

Meatballs

$14.00

our burger blend seasoned and roasted, served with house marinara and garlic crostini

Hummus

$10.00

served with warm pita chips. available classic or with roasted pepper relish or chili:fire

Nachos

Nachos

$17.00

braised beef barbacoa, house-brined jalapeños, cotija cheese, roasted poblano pico, mexican crema

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$17.00

lightly battered, deep fried crispy gold and tossed in choice of bbq, buffalo, or our house IPA inspired 420 Superior Sauce

Pork Cracklings

$10.00

Charred Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Hush Puppies

$10.00

Poutines

Poutine

Poutine

$14.00

wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds and beef gravy on a bed of our hand cut fries

Reuben Poutine

Reuben Poutine

$16.00

shaved house corned beef, swiss, kraut, russian dressing drizzle, all on a bed of our hand cut fries

Buffalo Chicken Poutine

Buffalo Chicken Poutine

$16.00

panko breaded fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, diced celery, and house bleu cheese dressing, all on a bed of our hand cut fries

House Ground Burgers

Signature Burger

Signature Burger

$15.00

2020 #1 burger in michigan! ground in-house from brisket, sirloin, and chuck and served on a house baked bun to craft the best burger possible. signature sauce, pickles, lettuce and american cheese. Includes fries.

The Deluxe

The Deluxe

$17.00

2020 #1 burger in michigan! ground in-house from brisket, sirloin, and chuck and served on a house baked bun to craft the best burger possible. lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, bacon,  american cheese, mayo. Includes fries.

The Superior Street BBQ Burger

The Superior Street BBQ Burger

$17.00

2020 #1 burger in michigan! ground in-house from brisket, sirloin, and chuck and served on a house baked bun to craft the best burger possible. chipotle bbq sauce, bacon, jalapeños, cheddar cheese, crispy haystack onions. Includes fries.

The Jolly Roger

The Jolly Roger

$17.00

2020 #1 burger in michigan! ground in-house from brisket, sirloin, and chuck and served on a house baked bun to craft the best burger possible. char-grilled poblano peppers, bacon, jalapeño honey mustard, smoked gouda cheese. Includes fries.

The Olive Burger

The Olive Burger

$15.00

2020 #1 burger in michigan! ground in-house from brisket, sirloin, and chuck and served on a house baked bun to craft the best burger possible. house pimento olive spread, american cheese. Includes fries.

The Boomer

The Boomer

$17.00

2020 #1 burger in michigan! ground in-house from brisket, sirloin, and chuck and served on a house baked bun to craft the best burger possible. sautéed cremini mushrooms, applewood-smoked bacon, caramelized onions, parmesan cheese frico, arugula, garlic aioli. Includes fries.

Sandwiches

Reuben

Reuben

$17.00

corned beef, kraut, russian dressing, swiss, served on marble rye. Includes fries.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.00

house-ground patty of mushroom, beet, and almond, sun-dried tomato mayo, arugula salad. Includes fries.

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$16.00

roast turkey breast, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo stacked three layers deep. Includes fries.

Chicago Italian Beef

$16.00
Five Cheese Grilled Cheese

Five Cheese Grilled Cheese

$13.00

classic grilled cheese on white bread. cheddar, smoked gouda, provolone, havarti, and fontina.

Chicken Sandwiches

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

panko breaded and lightly fried breast. grilled option available upon request. our original chicken sandwich: arugula salad, shaved parmesan, fire-roasted pepper relish. Includes fries.

Chick Parmmmm

Chick Parmmmm

$15.00

panko breaded and lightly fried breast. grilled option available upon request. our famous house marinara, parmesan, provolone. Includes fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

panko breaded and lightly fried breast. grilled option available upon request. hot buffalo sauce, house made blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles. Includes fries and choice.

Soup & Salads & Sides

House Salad

House Salad

$12.00

kale, spinach, arugula, red onion, cucumber, shaved parmesan, house lemon vinaigrette

Karmic Realignment Bowl

Karmic Realignment Bowl

$15.00

bulgar wheat, quinoa, arugula, roasted seasonal vegetables & house lemon vinaigrette

Kaiser Salad

$10.00

Greek Salad

$11.00

Romain, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Topped with a house made oregano vinaigrette. Add lamb meatballs for $4.

House Tomato Soup

House Tomato Soup

$5.00+

creamy and silky house made tomato soup

Soupe du jour

$6.00+

Cup of Fries

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Sriracha Slaw

$4.00

Garlic Crostini

$3.00

Little Molders' Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids PB&J

$9.00

Take Out Desserts

Take Out Crème Brûlée

$9.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

$9.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Brix Sodas

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Black Cherry Cream

$4.00

Orange Cream

$4.00

Pomegranate Lemonade

$4.00

Pineapple Coconut

$4.00

Beer

Growler New Iron Lion: Blonde

$24.00

Growler Refill Iron Lion: Blonde

$19.00

Howler New Iron Lion: Blonde

$16.00

Howler Refill Iron Lion: Blonde

$11.00

Howler New K-River Kolsch

$14.00

Howler Refill K-River Kolsch

$9.00

Growler New K-River Kolsch

$21.00

Growler Refill K-River Kolsch

$16.00

Growler Refill Proper Villains

$19.00

Growler New Proper Villains

$24.00

Howler Refill Proper Villains

$11.00

Howler New Proper Villains

$16.00

Growler Refill 420 Superior Juice

$26.00

Howler Refill 420 Superior Juice

$13.00

Growler New 420 Superior Juice

$31.00

Howler New 420 Superior Juice

$18.00

Growler Refill Uncle Cousin

$19.00

Growler New Uncle Cousin

$24.00

Howler Refill Uncle Cousin

$11.00

Howler New Uncle Cousin

$16.00

Growler Refill Noisy King

$19.00Out of stock

Growler New Noisy King

$24.00Out of stock

Howler Refill Noisy King

$11.00Out of stock

Howler New Noisy King

$16.00Out of stock

Growler Refill Squirrel Smuggler

$26.00Out of stock

Growler New Squirrel Smuggler

$31.00Out of stock

Howler Refill Squirrel Smuggler

$13.00Out of stock

Howler New Squirrel Smuggler

$18.00Out of stock

Growler Refill Tapestry of Profanities

$19.00Out of stock

Growler New Tapestry of Profanities

$24.00Out of stock

Howler Refill Tapestry of Profanities

$11.00Out of stock

Howler New Tapestry of Profanities

$16.00Out of stock

Growler Refill Mirth & Mayhem

$16.00Out of stock

Growler New Mirth & Mayhem

$21.00Out of stock

Howler Refill Mirth & Mayhem

$9.00Out of stock

Howler New Mirth & Mayhem

$14.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

420 S Superior St, Albion, MI 49224

Directions

Gallery
Albion Malleable Brewing Co. image
Banner pic
Albion Malleable Brewing Co. image

