Restaurant header imageView gallery

Albis Vite 4979 Northwest Loop 410

review star

No reviews yet

4979 Northwest Loop 410

San Antonio, TX 78257

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Mozzarella Caprese

$8.99

Calamari

$11.99

Fried Ravioli Alla Panna

$9.99

Fried Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Bruschetta Alla Fetta

$9.99

Albi's Variety Mix

$14.99

Soups/Salads

Lobster Bisque Soup Small

$6.99

Lobster Bisque Soup Large

$10.99

Tomato Basil Soup Small

$6.99

Tomato Basil Soup Large

$10.99

Minestrone Soup Small

$6.99

Minestrone Soup Large

$10.99

Italian Wedding Soup Small

$6.99

Italian Wedding Soup Large

$10.99

House Salad Small

$7.99

House Salad Large

$11.99

Caesar Salad Small

$7.99

Caesar Salad Large

$11.99

Mimi's Mediterranean Salad Small

$7.99

Mimi's Mediterranean Salad Large

$11.99

Avocado Italiano Salad Small

$7.99

Avocado Italiano Salad Large

$11.99

Sides

Garlic and Olive Oil

$1.99

Marinara Sauce

$3.99

Alfredo Sauce

$4.99

Alla Panna Sauce

$4.99

Side of Meatballs

$4.99

Side of Italian Sausage

$4.99

Side of Veggies

$5.99

Baked Pastas

Beef Lasagna

$13.99

Manicotti

$13.99

Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Baked Ziti

$14.99

Pasta Sampler

$15.99

The Italian Trio

$23.99

Eggplant Rollatini

$13.99

Albi's Classics

Original Spaghetti

$14.99

Linguini with White Clam Sauce

$16.99

Tortellini Michelangelo

$14.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.99

Fettuccine Carbonara

$18.99

Sausage Arrabiata

$17.99

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti Meatballs

$7.99

Kids Spaghetti Meatsauce

$7.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$7.99

Kids Lasagna

$7.99

Kids Manicotti

$7.99

Kids Baked Ziti

$7.99

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$7.99

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Chicken Alfredo

$17.99

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Chicken Cacciatore

$15.99

Chicken Piccata

$17.99

Noli's Sauteed Chicken

$18.99

Chicken Florentine

$18.99

Seafood Dishes

Shrimp Scampi

$19.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Shrimp Fra Diablo

$21.99

Lobster Ravioli

$20.99

Salmon Newburg

$24.99

Salmon Piccata

$22.99

Frutti De Mare

$25.99

Veal/Steak

Veal Parmigiana

$19.99

Veal Arrabiata

$21.99

Veal Marsala

$19.99

Ribeye Damabianca

$28.99

Albi's Ribeye Marsala

$29.99

Surf N' Turf

$33.99

Pizzas and Sandwiches

Margherita Pizza

$17.99

Cheese Pizza

$13.99

The Don's Pizza

$18.99

Italian Sausage Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.99

NY Plain Cheesecake

$5.99

Nutella Cheesecake

$4.99

Black Forest Cheesecake

$6.99

Italian Cannoli

$6.99

Tiramisu

$6.99

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.45

Peach Tea

$3.45

Strawberry Tea

$3.45

Mango Tea

$3.45

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Pellegrino

$3.50

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Regular Coffee

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4979 Northwest Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78257

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nichas Comida Mexicana- Loop 410
orange star4.3 • 1,333
5059 NW Loop 410 San Antonio, TX 78229
View restaurantnext
Thai Taste
orange star4.4 • 758
5520 Evers Rd San Antonio, TX 78238
View restaurantnext
Taco Capital
orange starNo Reviews
2026 Babcock Rd. #103 San Antonio, TX 78229
View restaurantnext
Sari Sari Filipino Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 170
5752 Wurzbach Rd San Antonio, TX 78238
View restaurantnext
Poke Planet - Medical Center
orange starNo Reviews
7302 Louis Pasteur Dr. San Antonio, TX 78229
View restaurantnext
Rosella Methodist
orange starNo Reviews
7700 Floyd Curl San Antonio, TX 78229
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Cove - 606 W. Cypress St.
orange star4.3 • 5,564
606 W Cypress Street San Antonio, TX 78212
View restaurantnext
The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery
orange star4.4 • 4,133
136 E Grayson St San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Meemo's Bakery & Cafe - Colonial Plaza Shopping Center
orange star4.7 • 3,652
2611 Wagon Wheel San Antonio, TX 78217
View restaurantnext
Pasha Mediterranean Grill - Wurzbach
orange star4.3 • 2,927
9339 Wurzbach Road San Antonio, TX 78240
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - San Antonio - The Rim
orange star4.7 • 2,915
5515 N Loop 1604 W # 105 San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Boerne
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston