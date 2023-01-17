Main picView gallery

Alcazar fresh Mediterranean food 14443 1/2 Ventura Blvd

14443 1/2 Ventura Blvd

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Order Again

Popular Items

Shish Tawook Plate
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Beef Shawarma Wrap

A la carte

Shish Tawook Skewer

$9.99

Full skewer Halal Chicken breast.

Chicken Lula Skewer

$9.99

Full skewer Halal Ground chicken breast.

Beef Lula Skewer

$11.99

Full skewer Halal Ground beef.

Beef Tenderloin Skewer

$13.99

Full skewer Halal Beef Tenderloin.

Falafel

$3.99

2 piece Falafel.

Desserts

Baklava

$1.50

1 Piece house made with walnut.

Ashtah

$8.00

Clotted cream, topped with honey and pistachio.

Drinks

Bottled water

$2.00

Can Sodas

$2.00

Mexican Sodas

$3.00

Perrier

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Starbucks

$4.00

Snapple

$2.00

Plates

Beef Lula Plate

$16.99

Halal Ground beef served with rice, house pita & any 2 sides of your choice.

Beef Shawarma Plate

$16.99

Halal Beef shawarma served with rice, house pita & any 2 sides of your choice.

Beef Tenderloin Kabab Plate

$19.99

Halal Beef Tenderloin served with rice, house pita & any 2 sides of your choice.

Chicken Lula Plate

$16.99

Halal Ground chicken breast served with rice, house pita & any 2 sides of your choice.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$16.99

Halal Chicken shawarma served with rice, house pita & any 2 sides of your choice.

Combo Plate

$21.99

Chicken, beef lula, beef kabob served with rice, house pita & any 2 sides of your choice.

Falafel Plate

$14.99

5 falafels served with chopped lettuce and tomato, and any 2 sides of your choice.

Shish Tawook Plate

$16.99

Halal Chicken breast kabab served with rice, house pita & any 2 sides of your choice.

Eggs and tomato

$11.99

Salads

Fattoush

$7.00+

Greek Salad

$7.00+

Lebanese Salad

$7.00+

Sides

Rice

$5.00+

Hummus

$6.00+

Stuffed Grape leaves

$4.00

2 vegetarian stuffed grape leaves

Cucumber yogurt

$5.00+

Babaganoush

$6.00+

Fries

$5.00+

House Pita

$0.99

Freshly baked pita in house!

Cheese Rolls

$4.00

Fried Kibbeh

$4.00

Baked Kibbeh

$20.00

Fatayer

$4.00

mante

$15.00

Muhammara

$10.00

Soups

Lentil soup

$9.99

Fool

$9.99

Wraps

Falafel Wrap

$9.99

Falafel, lettuce, tomato, radish, fresh mint, parsley, tahini sauce wrapped in house pita.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$11.99

Beef shawarma, broiled tomato, onion, parsley, sumac, pickled cucumber, tahini sauce wrapped in house pita.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$11.99

Chicken shawarma, lettuce, tomato, radish, pickled cucumber, garlic paste, tahini sauce, wrapped in house pita.

Beef Lula Wrap

$11.99

Beef lula, broiled tomato, onion, parsley, sumac, pickled cucumber, antakali paste, wrapped in house pita.

Chicken Lula Wrap

$11.99

Chicken lula, lettuce, tomato, radish, pickled cucumber, garlic paste, tahini sauce, wrapped in house pita.

Shish Tawook Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Kabab, lettuce, tomato, radish, pickled cucumber, garlic paste, tahini sauce, wrapped in house pita.

Beef Tenderloin Wrap

$12.99

Beef tenderloin, broiled tomato, onion, parsley, sumac, pickled cucumber, antakali paste, wrapped in house pita.

Manaeesh Wrap

$9.99

Thyme spread on house pita, wrapped with cheese and olives.

Sauces

Tahini

$6.00+

Garlic

$6.00+

100 per/person

Family

$100.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14443 1/2 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

Directions

