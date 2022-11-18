Pizza
Italian
Alcentro Trattoria
157 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer a relaxed dining experience for family and friends to share great food, drink and good times!The menu boasts modern and classic Italian fare, wood-fired pizzas and specialties from Sardinia.
Location
109 3rd St, Bloomingdale, IL 60108
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cofelo Corner - 342 E Irving Park Road
No Reviews
342 E Irving Park Road Roselle, IL 60172
View restaurant
Real Time Sports Bar - 1120 W. Devon Avenue
No Reviews
1120 W. Devon Avenue Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bloomingdale
More near Bloomingdale