Pizza
Italian

Alcentro Trattoria

157 Reviews

$$

109 3rd St

Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Margherita Pz
Gnocchi Alla Vodka
Cruda Pz

Antipasti Di Mare (Seafood)

Fried Calamari

$17.00

Calamari lightly breaded and fried NOT GLUTEN FREE

Grilled Calamari

$17.00

Calamari grilled

Polpo alla Griglia

$19.00

grilled octopus, pesto sauce

Grigliata Del Pescatore

$21.00

Grilled calamari, shrimp, octopus

Zuppetta Di Vongole e Cozze

$15.00

Little neck clams, mussels, fregola, light spicy tomato sauce

Vongole Gratinate

$15.00

half dozen baked clams with homemade bread crumb mix, white wine sauce, sauteed spinach

Antipasti Di Terra

Del Pastore

$21.00

Imported meat cuts and cheese, olives, focaccia GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT FOCACCIA

Prosciutto E Burrata

$19.00

Prosciutto, burrata, arugula, fresh tomatoes, basil, focaccia GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT FOCACCIA

Salsiccia E Peperoni

$12.00

Sausage, onions, roasted red peppers, garlic, white wine sauce

Fregola Funghi e Salsiccia

$15.00

sausage, garlic, porcini and cremini mushrooms, fregola, parsley, red pepper flakes, pecorino cheese

Polpette

$12.00

Beef meatballs, tomato sauce, creamy polenta, shaved parmigiano NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE

Involtini Di Melanzana

$13.00

Thinly sliced eggplant stuffed with fresh mozzarella, goat cheese, basil, tomato sauce NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE

Bruschetta

$10.00

Fresh tomato, basil, garlic crostini, shaved pecorino cheese, basil oil NOT GLUTEN FREE

Insalate (Salads)

Caprese Di Burrata

$14.00

Fresh burrata, tomatoes, e.v.o.o, basil oil drizzle

Barbabietole

$12.00

Red beets, arugula, crumbled goat cheese, caramelized pistachio, balsamic vinaigrette

Spinaci

$11.00

Spinach, shaved red onions, boiled eggs, ceci beans, crispy prosciutto, shaved parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Alcentro

$9.00

Romaine hearts, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, carrots, e.v.o.o, fresh lemon dressing

Cesar

$9.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, cesar dressing, shaved parmigiano cheese GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROUTONS, NOT DAIRY FREE

Minestre (Soups)

Nonna Minestrone

$7.00

Vegetable soup with spinach, lima beans, green peas, tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, croutons GLUTEN FREE WITHOUT CROUTONS

Del Giorno

$9.00

Please give us a call at (224) 353-6047 to ask for today`s soup.

Pasta E Risotto

Gnocchi Al Forno

$21.00

Homemade ricotta dumplings, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, parmigiano cheese and basil NOT GLUTEN FREE, NOT DAIRY FREE

Gnocchi Alla Vodka

$21.00

Homemade ricotta dumplings, creamy vodka sauce

Gnocchi Pesto

$21.00

homemade ricotta dumplings, basil pesto sauce

Lasagna Di Carne

$23.00

Homemade lasagna, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano, besciamella, tomato meat sauce NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE

Spaghetti Pomodoro E Basilico

$17.00

Spaghetti alla chitarra, tomato and basil sauce, parmigiano cheese NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE

Spaghetti Polpette Pomodoro

$21.00

Spaghetti alla chitarra, tomato and basil sauce, parmigiano cheese, two meatballs NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE

Spaghetti Vongole

$23.00

Clams, garlic, parsley, white wine, fresh tomatoes NOT GLUTEN FREE

Linguine Gamberi

$25.00

shrimp, spicy tomato sauce, parsley

Linguine Barcaiolo

$27.00

Clams, mussels, shrimp, squid, scallops, light spicy cherry tomato sauce NOT GLUTEN FREE

Fregola Barcaiolo

$29.00

fregola, clams, mussels, shrimp, squid, scallops, light spicy cherry tomato sauce

Rigatoni Di Carne

$19.00

tube shape pasta, beef and pork ragu, parmigiano cheese NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE

Cappelletti Alla Crema

$19.00

Asiago cheese stuffed pasta, ham, sweet peas, asiago cheese cream sauce NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE

Gnocchetti Sardi

$23.00

Homemade Semolina dumplings, sausage, mushrooms, tomato sauce, pecoriono cheese NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE

Ravioli Di Ricotta

$19.00

Cheese ravioli, tomato and basil sauce NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE

Risotto Primavera

$23.00

Carnaroli rice, sweet peas, mushroom, zucchini, carrots, shaved parmigiano GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE

Pasta GLUTEN FREE

Choice of Fettuccine or Gnocchi Gluten Free pasta

(GF) Barcaiolo

$30.00

(GF) di Carne

$22.00

(GF) Pomodoro

$20.00

(GF) Vongole

$26.00

(GF) Al Forno

$24.00

(GF) Vodka

$24.00

(GF) Garlic Oil

$18.00

(GF) Asiago Cream Sauce

$22.00

(GF) Sardi Sauce

$26.00

(GF) Primavera

$26.00

(GF) Gamberi Spicy

$28.00

(GF) Pesto

$24.00

Carne E Pesce (Meat & Fish)

Filetto Al Vino Rosso

$37.00

10 oz grilled beef tenderloin, red wine thyme reduction, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE

Pollo Ai Funghi

$23.00

chicken breast, mushrooms, marsala wine sauce, parmigiano and sweet peas risotto NOT GLUTEN FREE, NOT DAIRY FREE

Pollo Parmigiano

$23.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano, spaghetti pomodoro NOT GLUTEN FREE, NO DAIRY FREE

Pollo Al Forno

$23.00

oven roasted half bone-in chicken, marinated with aromatic herbs, roasted potatoes GLUTEN FREE

Salmone Mediterraneo

$27.00

Fresh salmon, white wine sauce, capers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, basil, saffron risotto NOT GLUTEN FREE

Pesce Di Lago in Crosta

$25.00

Superior lake whitefish, parmigiano crusted, white wine lemon butter sauce, fregola with zucchini and cherry tomatoes

Contorni (Side Dishes)

Side Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$6.00

Side Sautéed Broccoli

$6.00

Side French Fries

$6.00

Side Chicken Breast (1 Pc)

$6.00

Side of Polpette (2Pcs)

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Sausage

$6.00

Scallop(1pc)

$3.00

Side 2 Pcs Focaccia Round

$2.75

Side 4 Pcs Focaccia Round

$5.50

Side Small Marinara Sauce

$1.75

Side Large Marinara Sauce

$3.75

Side of goat cheese

$1.75

Side of cherry tomatoes

$1.50

Side of balsamic glaze

$1.00

Side of prosciutto crudo

$7.95

SIde of onions

$0.75

Extra egg

$1.00

Side of gorgonzola

$2.00

Extra arugula

$3.00

Extra berries

$2.50

(1) Burrata

$7.95

Side Of Cesar Dressing

$1.00

Side Of Polenta

$4.00

Side Sm Vodka Sauce

$2.00

Side Lg Vodka Sauce

$4.00

Side Of Giardiniera

$2.00

Side Of Garlic Bread

$6.00

Side Of Parmigiano Risotto

$17.00

Extra Bread Basket

$3.00

Side Of Anchovies

$2.00

Side Brussel Sprout

$7.00

Pizze

Margherita Pz

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil

Diavola Pz

$15.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy sopressatta

Capricciosa Pz

$17.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, artichokes, mushroom, prosciutto cotto

Rustica Pz

$17.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, onions, mushroom, sausage, kalamata olives, pepperoncino

Prosciutto Cotto E Funghi Pz

$16.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, mushroom

Vegetariana Pz

$15.00

Fresh mozzarella, zucchini, eggplant, mushroom, roasted red pepper

Tricolore

$18.00

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto crudo, shaved parmigiano

Cruda Pz

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, arugula, prosciutto crudo, burrata, shaved parmigiano, balsamic reduction

Quattro Mori Pz

$15.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sausage, pecorino cheese

Calzone Pz

$14.00

Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, basil

Bambini (Kids)

Kids Pizza

$9.00

9'' pizza topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Kids Bastoncini Di Pollo

$11.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast strips, fried potatoes, sautéed broccoli NOT GLUTEN FREE

Kids Pasta Rossa

$9.00

Spaghetti, tomato sauce, meatball NOT GLUTEN FREE

Kids Pasta Bianca

$9.00

Penne, light cream and cheese sauce NO DAIRY FREE

French Fries

$6.00

Dolci (Desserts)

Pizza Dolce

$13.00

Pizza dessert topped with Nutella, fresh berries, powdered sugar, finished with a scoop of vanilla gelato CONTAINS NUTS

Tronchetto

$11.00

Log shaped pizza dough filled with Nutella, served with a scoop of vanilla gelato CONTAINS NUTS

Tiramisu

$10.00

Layers of espresso dipped lady fingers and mascarpone cream, finished with a dusting of cocoa powder NOT DAIRY FREE, CONTAINS NUTS

Torta Lavica

$11.00

Individual chocolate cake with a rich, molten chocolate center, served with a scoop of vanilla gelato NOT DAIRY FREE, NO SOY FREE, NO GLUTEN FREE

Cannoli

$10.00

(4) mini sweetened ricotta-filled tubes of happiness, finished with chopped pistachios and powdered sugar CONTAINS NUTS

SPECIALS

Fish SPCL

$45.00

Risotto SPCL

$61.00Out of stock

Wine by can

Woodbridge Cabernet 187ml Can

$7.00

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio 187ml Can

$7.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc 250ml Can

$10.00
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer a relaxed dining experience for family and friends to share great food, drink and good times!The menu boasts modern and classic Italian fare, wood-fired pizzas and specialties from Sardinia.

Website

Location

109 3rd St, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Directions

