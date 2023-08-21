Double Elixirs (Kava & Botanical)

The Alchemist

$13.00+

Kava & Botanical Elixir, Creamer, House-Made Blueberry Simple Syrup, Lavender Syrup

The Philosopher's Stone

$13.00+

Kava & Botanical Elixir, Lemonade, House-Made Strawberry, Blackberry & Raspberry Simple Syrups

Kava Elixirs

Cinnabar

$13.00+

Kava, Creamer, Honey, Cinnamon Sugar

Harvest Moon

$13.00+

Kava, Creamer, & House-Made Strawberry Simple Syrup

Nightshade

$13.00+

Kava, Grumpy Goat House Cold Brew, Creamer, Syrup Choice: Vanilla, Chocolate, Hazelnut, Caramel (Sugar-Free Also available)

Sol Luna

$13.00+

Kava, Creamer, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Syrup

Enchantment

$13.00+

Kava, Creamer, Cookie Butter, Sugar

Magnum Opus

$13.00+

Kava, Creamer, House-Made Raspberry Simple Syrup Chocolate, Hazelnut, Chocolate Syrup Drizzle

Sea Voyager

$13.00+

Kava, Creamer, Salted Caramel, Chocolate Syrup

The Sorceress

$13.00+

Kava, Chai Tea, Creamer, Cinnamon Stick

Kava Premium Shell

$6.50+

Premium Single or Double

Botanical Elixirs

Ancient Oracle

$13.00+

Botanical Elixir, Lemonade, House-Made Strawberry Syrup, Basil, Lemon

Aqua Fortis

$13.00+

Botanical Elixir, Coconut Water, Lime Juice, House-Made Raspberry Simple Syrup, Lime

Dark Matter

$13.00+

Botanical Elixir, Club Soda, Lime Juice, House-Made Blackberry Simple Syrup, Pomegranate

Lapis

$13.00+

Botanical Elixir, Lemonade, House-Made Blueberry, Blackberry & Lavender Simple Syrups, Lemon

Mystic Mule

$13.00+

Botanical Elixir, Club Soda, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

The Apothecary

$13.00+

Botanical Elixir, Lemonade, Lime Juice, Mojito, Choice of House-Made Simple Syrup: Blackberry, Blueberry, Raspberry, or Strawberry

Blood Moon

$13.00+

Botanical Elixir, Club Soda, Lemon Juice, Blood Orange, Lemon

The Four Elements

$13.00+

Botanical Elixir, Cranberry Juice, Lemon Juice, House-Made Raspberry Simple Syrup, Apple

Marigold

$13.00+

Botanical Elixir, Mango Juice, Pineapple Juice, Orange, Agave, Lemon

Red Lion

$13.00+

Botanical Elixir, Mango Juice, Lime Juice, Spicy Mango, Jalapeno Garnish & Tajin Chili Rim

Plain Botanical Elixir

$13.00+

Craft Coffee & Tea

Pour Over Coffee

$6.50

Pour-Over Coffee Brewed with Locally Roasted Grumpy Goat Coffee- 16oz.

Iced Cold Brew

$6.83

House Cold Brew made with Locally Roasted Grumpy Goat Coffee- 16oz.

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$7.15

Locally Roasted Grumpy Goat Coffee made in a Phin Filter with Coconut Condensed Milk and served Iced- 16oz.

Cuban Coffee

$4.55

Cuban Coffee made in a traditional Moka Pot with Brown Sugar - 4oz.

Chai Tea Latte (Iced or Hot)

$6.83

Chai Tea made with Oat, Almond, or Lactose-Free Milk. Served Hot or Cold- 16oz.

Matcha Latte (Iced or Hot)

$6.83

Match Tea Paired with Oat, Almond, or Lactose-Free Milk. Served Hot or Cold- 16oz.

Herbal Hot Teas

$3.90

Varying Selection Available

Third Party Cooler

Tea Time

$10.40

Counter Culture Kombucha

$6.50+

Mitra-9

$10.40+

LaCroix Sparkling Water

$1.63

Rebel Rabbit

$11.70+

Customer must show ID indicating at least 21-years of age to purchase.

Yerbae

$6.50

Jarritos

$2.60

Mexican Coke

$2.60

Kava Extract Shots

Mystic Lemon

$5.20

Kava, Lemon Juice, Lemonade, Sugar - 2oz.

Island Elemental

$5.20

Kava, Mango Juice, Orange & Strawberry Syrup- 2oz.

Inferno Elixir

$5.20

Kava, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Chamoy, Tajin- 2oz.

Butter Brew

$5.20

Kava, Oat Milk, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Syrup- 2oz.

Agua Cassia

$5.20

Kava, Oat Milk, Rice Flour, Cinnamon- 2oz.