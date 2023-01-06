Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alchemy A Food Lab

111 5th Avenue

Windermere, FL 34786

Popular Items

Fries
Rosemary Garlic Buffalo Wing
Steak Fries

Entrees

Steak Fries

$15.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Chefs Salad

Out of stock

Seafood Mac And Cheese

$17.00

Wings

Rosemary Garlic Buffalo Wing

$9.00

Raspberry Chipotle Wing

$9.00

Yuzu Basil Ranch

$9.00

Mac And Cheese

Chipotle Raspberry

$13.00Out of stock

Porky

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Mac

$13.00Out of stock

Mac

$10.00Out of stock

Starters

Fries

$7.00

Aioli

$1.00

Water

$2.00

Little Smokie Jalapeño Popper Arancini

$6.00Out of stock

Pickle Fries

$6.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

111 5th Avenue, Windermere, FL 34786

Directions

