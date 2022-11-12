Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview 1439 Grandview Ave
49 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Alchemy Brands is a collection of wellness- inspired food concepts, including fast casual cafés, prepared meals, and nutrition services. Our locations differ in menu and vibe depending on the neighborhood they’re in. We aspire to transcend and redefine wellness by making functional, feel-good food and nutrition education more accessible for all. (Fast casual, cafe, prepared meals, smoothies, sandwiches, bowls, coffee, lattes, teas)
1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
