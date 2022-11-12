  • Home
  • /
  • Columbus
  • /
  • Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview - 1439 Grandview Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview 1439 Grandview Ave

49 Reviews

$$

1439 Grandview Ave

Columbus, OH 43201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cowboy Burrito
Egg Sandwich vg
BELT

Mains (brunch)

Classic Breakfast

$14.00

two eggs your way, bacon or vegan chorizo, hash potatoes, whole wheat toast, house jam

Cowboy Burrito

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, latke bites, zesty cashew cream

BELT

$13.00

bacon, fried egg, avocado, tomato, spinach, vegan mayo, sourdough

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes vg/gf

$13.50

Banana slices, cream cheese frosting

Egg Sandwich vg

$9.50

Egg Soufflé, Havarti, Zesty Cashew Cream, Arugula, Focaccia

Farmers Bowl gf

$13.00

Two Eggs Cooked Your Way, Latkes, Beet Pico, Avocado, Herbed Goat Cheese, Microgreens

Brunch Special Burrito!!!!

$12.00Out of stock

Salads + Bowls (brunch)

Kale Caesar Salad v/gf

$12.00

baby kale, carrots, toasted lemon chickpeas, vegan caesar, cashew parm, hazelnuts

Power Bowl vg/gf

$13.00

ancient grains, hemp walnut pesto, kalebouli, tri potato kale hash, hummus, feta, kraut, hazelnuts, microgreens

Good Green Salad GF

$15.00

shaved greens, green apple, radish, pickled onion, snap peas, goat cheese, matcha granola, lemon chia vin, choice of chicken or avocado

A la carte (brunch)

Avocado Toast v

$5.00

avocado, salt, red pepper flakes, microgreens, whole wheat

Strawberry Avocado Toast

$5.00

Strawberry slices, avocado, coconut flakes, drizzle of honey, whole wheat bread

Pesto Avocado Toast v

$5.50

avocado, hemp walnut pesto, hemp seeds, salt, whole wheat

Avocado Half

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Four slices of nitrate-free bacon

Egg Whites (2)

$5.00

Local Farm Eggs (2)

$4.00

two local farm eggs, made your way

Smoked Salmon Side

$5.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries v/gf

$4.00

Tri Potato and Kale Hash

$5.00

Red pepper, seasonal squash, red onion, kale, potatoes

Spiced Waffle Fries with Dip

$5.00

za'atar spiced & vegan ranch

Soup

$7.00

Rotating seasonal soup

PB&J Toast

$5.00

Peanut butter, house jam, granola, whole wheat

Smoothie Bowls (brunch)

Blueberry Almond Butter Bowl

$10.50

acai, blueberries, banana, almond butter, almond milk topped with banana, coconut, granola, goji berries

BERRY Cheezcake Bowl

$10.50

acai, blueberries, strawberries, vanilla cashew cream, almond milk, topped with granola, almond butter, crumbled cranberry pecan no-bake

Chunky Monkey Bowl

$10.00

acai, banana, peanut butter, cacao, maple, almond milk, topped with peanut butter cacao no-bake, coconut, cacao nibs

Cookie Monster Bowl

$10.00

banana, cashew butter, vanilla vegan protein, spirulina, maple, almond milk, topped with cookie dough no-bake and cacao nibs

Pumpkin Pie Bowl !!

$10.00

Smoothies (brunch)

Breakfast

$8.50

blueberries, banana, almond butter, oats, maple, almond milk

Breakfast II

$9.00

blueberries, banana, almond butter, cold brew coffee, turmeric latte spice, maple, almond milk

Green Monster

$8.50

banana, pineapple, kale, spirulina, orange juice

Peanut Butter Power

$8.50

banana, peanut butter, cacao, maple, almond milk

Morning Glory

$8.50

strawberries, banana, orange juice

Pumpkin Pie Smoooothie

$9.00

banana, pumpkin, almond butter, pumpkin pie spice, Bonhomie Acres maple syrup, almond milk

Beverages (brunch)

Cold Brew

$4.00

Stauf’s cold brew

Iced Oat Milk Latte

$5.50

Stauf’s cold brew concentrate, oat milk

Tahini Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.50

Stauf’s cold brew, tahini, coconut milk

Iced London Fog

$6.50

Earl grey tea, oat milk, house-made blackberry jam

Iced Honey Latte

$7.00

oat milk, Stauf’s cold brew, honey, lavendar, saffron

Iced Matcha Pistachio

$7.00

oat milk, matcha, pistachio, rose, cardamom, maple

Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Iced Matcha Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Oat milk, matcha, local maple syrup, vanilla extract

Turmeric Spice Latte

$6.00

turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, maple

Hot Matcha Latte

$6.00

Hemp milk, matcha, local maple syrup, vanilla extract

House-Made Snacks (brunch)

No Bake - PB Cacao

$1.75

No Bake - Cranberry Pecan

$1.75

No Bake - Cookie Dough

$1.75

No Bake - Matcha

$1.75

Pudding - Vanilla Chia

$6.95Out of stock

Pudding - Choco Avo

$6.95Out of stock

No Bake - Variety 4 Pack

$6.50

Curried Chickpea Salad

$5.95Out of stock

bell pepper, red onion, cilantro, golden raisins, cashews, maple curry tahini dressing

Pudding - Chocolate PB Chia

$6.95Out of stock

Doughnut

$4.00

Pride Funfetti Bar

$6.00Out of stock

Turkey Tzatziki Grab & Go Wrap

$11.95Out of stock

Caesar Chicken Wrap

$12.95Out of stock

Matcha Chia Pudding

$6.95Out of stock

Flourless Muffin Single

$3.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Alchemy Brands is a collection of wellness- inspired food concepts, including fast casual cafés, prepared meals, and nutrition services. Our locations differ in menu and vibe depending on the neighborhood they’re in. We aspire to transcend and redefine wellness by making functional, feel-good food and nutrition education more accessible for all. (Fast casual, cafe, prepared meals, smoothies, sandwiches, bowls, coffee, lattes, teas)

Website

Location

1439 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

Gallery
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview Ave - REBUILDING image
Alchemy Kitchen - Grandview Ave - REBUILDING image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bonifacio: Modern Filipino
orange star4.4 • 1,623
1577 King Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Mazah Mediterranean Eatery
orange star4.5 • 737
1453 Grandview Avenue Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Dragon Donuts - Grandview
orange star5.0 • 7
1288 West 5th Ave Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
The Crispy Coop
orange star4.7 • 1,861
1717 Northwest Blvd Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Texas Steele BBQ
orange star5.0 • 29
1060 King Avenue Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Vida's Plant Based Butcher
orange star4.8 • 115
1724 northwest blvd Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston