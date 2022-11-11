Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alchemy Café - South Side 625 Parsons Ave

512 Reviews

$

625 Parsons Ave

Columbus, OH 43206

Order Again

Popular Items

Blueberry Almond Butter Bowl
Egg Sandwich vg
Breakfast

Sandwiches

Banh Mi v

$13.00

mushroom walnut pate, carrot cilantro slaw, cucumber, sriracha aioli, micro greens, demi baguette

BLT+

$13.00

Nitrate-free bacon (or portobello bacon), avocado, vegan mayo, tomato, spinach, sourdough

Egg Sandwich vg

$9.50

egg souffle, havarti, zesty cashew cream, arugula, focaccia

Hummus + Hemp Pesto v

$10.50

hummus, hemp walnut pesto, avocado, micro greens, tomato, whole wheat bread

Jalapeno Turkey

$12.00

turkey, black bean spread, pepper jack cheese, micro greens, tomato, sourdough

Smoked Salmon Club

$13.00

smoked salmon, vegan lemon caper aioli, cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrot, arugula, whole wheat bread

Turkey Bacon Caesar

$12.50

turkey, nitrate-free bacon, baby kale, carrot, vegan cashew caesar, ciabatta

Turkey Tzatziki

$13.00

turkey, dill feta spread, cucumbers, pickled red onions, micro greens, honey, focaccia

Harvest Turkey

$13.00

turkey, cranberry onion chutney, maple pecan goat cheese, arugula, ciabatta

Toasts

Avocado Toast v

$5.00

Avocado, pink Himalayan sea salt, red pepper flakes, and micro greens.

Pesto Avocado Toast v

$5.50

Avocado, hemp-seed walnut pesto, hemp seeds, and pink Himalayan sea salt.

Lox Toast

$8.50

Smoked salmon, avocado, everything bagel spice, red onion, and capers.

Banana Almond Butter Toast v

$5.50

Krema Nut Company almond butter, fresh banana slices, cacao nibs, cinnamon, and Ohio maple.

Strawberry Avocado Toast

$6.00

Avocado, fresh strawberries, coconut flakes, and a drizzle of honey.

Soup and Salads

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Rotating seasonal soup, always vegan and gluten free! May contain nuts.

Curried Chickpea Salad

$5.95

Chickpeas. red bell pepper, red onion, golden raisins, toasted cashews, and cilantro tossed in a maple curry tahini dressing.

Broccoli Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Broccoli, red onion, toasted almonds, and dried cranberries tossed in a cashew maple vinaigrette.

Smoothie Bowls

Blueberry Almond Butter Bowl

$10.50

Organic acai, blueberries, banana, Krema Nut Company almond butter, and house-made almond milk. Topped with banana, coconut, house-made granola, and goji berries.

Chunky Monkey Bowl

$10.00

Organic acai, banana, Krema Nut Company peanut butter, raw cacao, Ohio maple, and house- made almond milk. Topped with crumbled peanut butter cacao no bake bite, coconut, and raw cacao nibs.

Berry Cheezcake Bowl

$10.50

Organic acai, blueberries, strawberries, vanilla cashew cream, and house-made almond milk. Topped with house-made granola, Krema Nut Company almond butter, and crumbled cranberry pecan no bake bite.

Cookie Monster Bowl

$10.00

Banana, Krema Nut Company cashew butter, vanilla vegan protein, spirulina, maple, and house-made almond milk. Topped with a cookie dough no-bake and cacao nibs.

Pumpkin Pie Bowl

$10.50

banana, pumpkin, almond butter, pumpkin pie spice, Bonhomie Acres maple syrup, and almond milk topped with granola, dried cranberries, coco whip, cinnamon

Smoothies

Blueberry Cacao

$8.50

Blueberries, raw cacao, hemp seeds, avocado, vanilla, Ohio maple, and house-made almond milk.

Breakfast

$8.50

Blueberries, banana, Krema Nut Company almond butter, oats, Ohio maple, and house-made almond milk.

Breakfast II

$9.00

Blueberries, banana, Krema Nut Company almond butter, cold brew, turmeric latte spice, Ohio maple, and house-made almond milk.

Green Monster

$8.50

Banana, pineapple, kale, spirulina, orange juice

Morning Glory

$8.50

Banana, strawberry, orange juice

Peanut Butter Power

$8.50

Banana, Krema Nut Company peanut butter, raw cacao, Ohio maple, and house-made almond milk.

Post Workout

$9.50

Strawberry, banana, cacao, beet powder, chocolate vegan protein, and house-made almond milk.

Veg Head

$10.00

Avocado, spinach, kale, cucumber, cauliflower, vegan vanilla protein, and house-made almond milk.

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

$9.00

banana, pumpkin, almond butter, pumpkin pie spice, Bonhomie Acres maple syrup, almond milk

Beverages

Cold Brew

$3.50

Stauf's Cold Brew coffee blend over ice

Iced Oat Milk Latte

$5.50

Stauf's cold brew coffee with oat milk over ice

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Stauf's Guatemalan Vienna blend coffee, served hot.

Turmeric Spice Latte

$6.00

Turmeric and ginger spiced latte with hemp milk. Served hot.

Iced Honey Latte

$7.00

Stauf's cold brew coffee, honey, lavender, saffron, and oat milk blended over ice

Iced London Fog

$6.50

Earl grey tea, oat milk, and blackberry thyme syrup over ice.

Iced Matcha Pistachio Latte

$7.00

Matcha, pistachio, rose-water, cardamom, Ohio maple, and oat milk blended over ice.

Tahini Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$6.50

Stauf's cold brew blended with a tahini-coconut milk caramel over ice

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50

pumpkin, cold brew, pumpkin pie spice, maple

House-Made Snacks

No Bake - Cookie Dough v/gf

$1.75

No Bake - Peanut Butter Cacao v/gf

$1.75

No Bake - Cranberry Pecan v/gf

$1.75

No Bake - Matcha No Bakes v/gf

$1.75

No Bake - Pumpkin Spice v/gf

$1.75

Coco Dream Bars v/gf

$6.95

Coconut, coconut oil, maple, almonds, cacao, and salt.

Donut Of The Day

$4.00

Sweet & Salty Trail Mix

$8.50

No Bake Pumpkin Bars V/Gf

$6.95

Sriracha Hash

$5.95

Muffin

$3.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Alchemy Café Open Daily M-F 7am-4pm Sa-Su 8am-5pm Located at 625 Parsons Ave (shared entrance with The Fitness Loft)

625 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43206

Alchemy Café - South Side - REBUILDING image
Alchemy Café - South Side - REBUILDING image

