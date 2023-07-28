Coffee

Latte

$5.98

Espresso

$2.98

Cappuccino

$4.98

Mocha

$6.98

Americano

$3.98

Cortado

$4.98

Hot Cocoa

$4.98

Orange Zest Latte

$6.98

Honey Olive Latte

$7.18

Maple Taro Latte

$7.18

Matcha Latte

$7.28

Earth Matcha Latte

$7.48

Creme Brule Latte

$6.98

Vanilla Bean Latte

$6.98

Rose Latte

$6.98

Lavender Latte

$6.98

Shaken Espresso

$7.28

Chai Latte

$6.98

Tea

Green Tea

$4.58

Early Grey Tea

$4.58

Breakfast Tea

$4.58

Moroccan Mint

$4.58

Four Fruit

$4.58

London Fog Latte

$4.58

Lemonade

Enchanted Forest Elixer

$5.48

Secret Garden Elixir

$5.18

Lemonade

$4.38

Sour Spritz

$7.08

Shakes

Nutty Monkey

$9.98

Cafe Banana

$9.98

Berry Bliss

$9.98

Green Glow

$8.38

Banana Berry

$8.08

Frappes

Matcha Frappe

$7.18

Nutella Frappe

$8.18

Caramel Frappe

$8.18

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$6.28

Mocha Frappe

$7.08

Sandwiches

Turkey And Cheese Panini

$11.58

Ham And Cheese Panini

$11.58

Club Sandwich

$13.58

Chicken Pesto Panini

$12.58

Croque Monsieur

$15.78

Avocado And Balsamic Glaze Toast

$10.18

Rustic Italian Grilled Cheese

$9.78

Chicken Parmesan

$13.58

Black Truffle Chicken Sandwich

$14.58

BLT

$13.58

Alchemy Philly Cheese Steak

$13.58

Burrata Balsamic Caprice

$13.58

Chicken Bacon And Ranch

$13.58

Vegan Sandwiches

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$13.58

Vegan BLT

$14.38

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$9.78

Breakfast

Belgian Waffles

$9.18

Belgian Sausage Egg N Cheese

$14.88

Smoked Lox Bagel

$13.88

Turkey Croissant

$13.58

Ham Croissant

$13.58

Bagel

$4.88

Acai Bowls

Havana Banana Bowl

$12.08

Tropical Paradise

$12.98

Vitality Bowl

$15.98

The Original Bowl

$13.98

Mango Sunrise

$12.98

Havana Banana Bowl Large

$15.98

Tropical Paradise Large

$16.48

Vitality Bowl Large

$19.98

The Original Bowl Large

$17.48

Mango Sunrise Large

$16.48

Pastries

butter croissant

$5.84

blueberry almond croissant

$6.47

almond croissant

$6.20

chocolate croissant

$6.47

pecan bun

$5.17

cinnamon bun

$5.30

Danish

$5.17

creme brulee croissant

$6.48

raspberry croissant

$6.20

creme brulee chocolate cake

$9.78

Tiramisu

$8.64

oreo cheesecake

$8.64

Retail

Bottled water

$3.28

san pellegrino

$2.98

cold brew

$5.88

arancita

$3.28

califia almond

$6.28

Pistachio milk

$12.08

Minor Figures

$8.00