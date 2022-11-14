  • Home
  Lahaina
  Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha - 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1
Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha 157 Kupuohi St Suite J1

No reviews yet

157 Kupuohi St Suite J1

Lahaina, HI 96761

Order Again

Popular Items

PASTRAMI PANINI
FISH TACOS
SURF CLUB PANINI

SPECIAL

B.L.A.T.T.

B.L.A.T.T.

$18.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado, Red Onions, Turkey and Tomato, Stacked on Fresh Baked Artisan Sourdough.

MAUI ARTISAN SOURDOUGH

Original Sourdough Bread

Original Sourdough Bread

$7.99

Sourdough Bread by Maui Artisan Sourdough. Maui Artisan Sourdough is handcrafted, use natural starter and a combination of organic whole grain wheat and unbleached bread flour. Long fermentation methods are applied to each loaf, ensuring maximum health benefits and easy digestion.

Sourdough Muffins

Sourdough Muffins

$5.00

Roasted Garlic Sourdough Muffins

PANINI

LOBSTER PANINI

LOBSTER PANINI

$27.00

Maine Lobster with Sautéed Garlic and Onion, Fresh Herbs, Tomato, Arugula, Avocado,Pepper Jack Cheese. Lemon Truffle Aioli. Stacked on Fresh Warm Sourdough Bread. PANINI ONLY.

PASTRAMI PANINI

PASTRAMI PANINI

$25.00

House Cured Pastrami, Gouda Cheese, Maui Slaw, House Made Pickles, Honey Dijon Sauce. Served on house-baked sourdough.

MAUI CHEESESTEAK PANINI

MAUI CHEESESTEAK PANINI

$21.00

Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in Pineapple Kombucha topped with roasted pepper, caramelized sweet Maui onions, and pepper jack cheese sauce. Stacked on freshly baked artisan sourdough.

SURF CLUB PANINI

SURF CLUB PANINI

$18.00

Marinated Organic Chicken Breast, Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Basil Dijonaisse, and Cheddar or Pepperjack. Served on house-baked sourdough.

B.L.T.T. PANINI

B.L.T.T. PANINI

$18.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese. Served on house-baked sourdough.

PESTO EGGPLANT PANINI (V)

PESTO EGGPLANT PANINI (V)

$17.00

Grilled Eggplant, Tomato, Vegan Pesto, Vegan Cheese, Arugula. Stacked On Fresh Baked Sourdough, side hot sauce.

TACOS

LAU LAU TACOS

LAU LAU TACOS

$22.00

Housemade Lau Lau, seasoned pork, with pork skin wrapped in taro leaves steamed to perfection served on Organic flour tortillas, garlic rice, Pineapple Salsa, and Sweet Chili Ginger Aioli.

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$21.00

(3) Fresh Organic Tortillas, Fresh Local Fish, Maui Slaw, Cilantro, Mango Salsa.Spicy Aioli

BOWL

FISH BANH MI BOWL (GF)

FISH BANH MI BOWL (GF)

$24.00

Grilled Fish, Pickled Carrots, Daikon, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Cabbage, Thai Basil, Jalapeño, Sweet Chili Mayo, Fried Garlic and Fish Sauce.

CHICKEN BANH MI BOWL (GF)

CHICKEN BANH MI BOWL (GF)

$17.00

Organic Lemongrass Chicken, Pickled Carrots, Daikon, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Cabbage, Thai Basil, Jalapeño, Sweet Chili Mayo, Fried Garlic and Fish Sauce.

FALAFEL CRUNCH BANH MI BOWL (GF)

FALAFEL CRUNCH BANH MI BOWL (GF)

$16.00

Tempura Falafel Patties, Pickled Carrots, Daikon, Brown Rice, Cucumber, Cabbage, Thai Basil, Jalapeño, Sweet Chili Mayo, Fried Garlic and Fish Sauce.

SALAD

BACON KALE CAESAR SALAD

BACON KALE CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

Kale, Applewood Smoked Bacon Bits, Tomato, House-made Caesar Dressing, and Sourdough Croutons.

LOCAL MIXED GREENS

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Carrots, Watermelon Radish, and Croutons.

BAHN MI SALAD

$11.00

Lettuce, Pickled Carrots, Daikon, Cucumber, Cabbage, Thai Basil, Jalapeño.

SIDES

TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.00

Truffle Oil, Freshly grated Parmesan Cheese, Parsley, Salt, Garlic Aioli Sauce

MAUI SLAW

MAUI SLAW

$2.50

Kale, Cabbage, Carrot, Lemon Cilantro Aioli Dressing.

GREEN SALAD

GREEN SALAD

$2.50

Kale Salad, Dijon Vinaigrette and Croutons by Maui Artisan Sourdough.

MAC SALAD

MAC SALAD

$3.75

CHILDREN'S MEAL

Cheddar Cheese Panini Served with Homemade French Fries and Ketchup.
GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

Cheddar Cheese Panini Served with Homemade French Fries and Ketchup.

TAKE-N'-BAKE SOURDOUGH

TAKE-and-BAKE SOURDOUGH BAGUETTE

TAKE-and-BAKE SOURDOUGH BAGUETTE

$9.00

BOUDIN 24" Sourdough French baguette. BOUDIN SOURDOUGH is made with unbleached flour, pure water, salt, and some of the original 200-year-old mother dough, formed by local varieties of wild yeast and lactobacillus, plus a few other helpful microbes. Does not contain any preservatives.

EXTRAS / ADD-ONS

Add Fish

$12.00

Add Organic Lemongrass Chicken

$5.00

Add Organic Chicken Breast

$5.00

Add Bacon

$4.00

Add Turkey

$3.00

Gouda

$2.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Pepperjack

$1.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Add Tomato

$1.50

Add Lettuce

$1.50

Add Thai Basil

$1.50

Add Jalapeño

$1.50

Add Avocado

$2.50Out of stock

Add English Cucumber Pickles

$2.50

Add Pickled Onions

$2.50

Add Sweet Chili Mayo

$1.50

Add Hot Sauce

$1.50

Add Spicy Aioli

$1.50

Add Honey Dijon

$1.50

Add Cajun Aioli

$1.50

Add Basil Dijonaisse

$1.50

Add Arbol Chili Hot Sauce

$1.50

Add Lemon Cilantro Aioli

$1.50

Add Garlic Aioli

$1.50

Add Fish Sauce

$2.00

Add Mango Salsa

$3.00

On Tap

Nitro Matcha Latte

Nitro Matcha Latte

$6.45

Organic Matcha Powder, Oat Milk, Vanilla, Organic Cane Sugar.

Amber | Jackfruit + Tangerine (NEW FLAVOR)

Amber | Jackfruit + Tangerine (NEW FLAVOR)

Valley Isle Kombucha Exclusive to Alchemy Maui Only.

Dreamcatcher | Mango Lemonade (Seasonal Flavor)

Dreamcatcher | Mango Lemonade (Seasonal Flavor)

Valley Isle Kombucha Exclusive to Alchemy Maui Only.

Twilight | Huckleberry + Pea Flower.

Twilight | Huckleberry + Pea Flower.

Valley Isle Kombucha Exclusive to Alchemy Maui Only.

Balance|Ginger + Papaya + Lime.

Balance|Ginger + Papaya + Lime.

Valley Isle Kombucha Exclusive to Alchemy Maui Only.

Purity|Peach + Vanilla.

Purity|Peach + Vanilla.

Valley Isle Kombucha Exclusive to Alchemy Maui Only.

Elixir Of Life|Pomegranate + Lemon + Lime + Collagen.

Elixir Of Life|Pomegranate + Lemon + Lime + Collagen.

Valley Isle Kombucha Exclusive to Alchemy Maui Only.

Blood Orange

Valley Isle Kombucha Exclusive to Alchemy Maui Only.

Ginger + Turmeric

Ginger + Turmeric

Valley Isle Kombucha Exclusive to Alchemy Maui Only.

Craft Sodas

Cherry Cola

$6.25

16oz Cup - Craft Natural Soda made with organic Flavors By VIKA

Peach

$6.25

16oz Cup - Craft Natural Soda made with organic Flavors By VIKA

Lemon Lime

$6.25

16oz Cup - Craft Natural Soda made with organic Flavors By VIKA

Orange Mandarin

$6.25

16oz Cup - Craft Natural Soda made with organic Flavors By VIKA

Grab n' Go

Blue Hawaii

Blue Hawaii

$6.99

Organic Coconut, Vanilla, and Blue Spirulina. Valley Isle Kombucha 16oz Bottle.

Cherry Hurricane

Cherry Hurricane

$6.99Out of stock

Valley Isle Kombucha 16oz Bottle. Organic Cherry and Passionfruit.

Guava Pineapple

Guava Pineapple

$6.99

Valley Isle Kombucha 16oz Bottle. Organic Guava and Pineapple.

Kula Strawberry

Kula Strawberry

$6.99

Valley Isle Kombucha 16oz Bottle. Organic Strawberries.

Lava Flow 20mg Hemp Infused

Lava Flow 20mg Hemp Infused

$9.00

Valley Isle Kombucha 16oz Bottle. Organic Strawberry, Coconut, Pineapple, and 20mg Hemp Extract.

Lemongrass Mint Basil

Lemongrass Mint Basil

$6.99

Valley Isle Kombucha 16oz Bottle. Organic Lemongrass, Spearmint, Thai Basil.

Local Lilikoi

Local Lilikoi

$6.99

Valley Isle Kombucha 16oz Bottle. Organic Passionfruit.

Ohana Citrus 20mg Hemp Infused

Ohana Citrus 20mg Hemp Infused

$9.00

Valley Isle Kombucha 16oz Bottle. Organic Lemon, Lime, Tangerine, and 20mg Hemp Extract.

Pineapple Ginger

Pineapple Ginger

$6.99

Valley Isle Kombucha 16oz Bottle. Organic Pineapple and Ginger.

Mountain Water 16.9 fl oz (Liquid Death)

Mountain Water 16.9 fl oz (Liquid Death)

$3.50Out of stock

-16.9 oz (473 ml) Tallboys -100% Stone-Cold Mountain Water (non-carbonated) -Straight from Mountain to Can -Infinitely Recyclable (Plastic Bottles Are Not) -PH 8.1+ (Naturally Alkaline)

Sparkling Water 16.9 fl oz (Liquid Death)

Sparkling Water 16.9 fl oz (Liquid Death)

$4.00Out of stock

-16.9 oz (500 ml) Tallboys -100% Stone-Cold Mountain Water (Carbonated) -Water Made By Nature, Not In a Lab -No Added Flavoring -Very drinkable carbonation level more similar to beer than soda

Perrier 11.15 fl oz

Perrier 11.15 fl oz

$2.50
Hawaii Volcanic Water

Hawaii Volcanic Water

$5.99

600mL Hawaii Volcanic Water - Naturally Alkaline Water

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$6.99

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water 500ml Glass Bottle

Hawaiiann Sparkling Water

Hawaiiann Sparkling Water

$10.99

Physical Gift Card

Gift Card Activation Fee

Gift Card Activation Fee

$4.95

Pick up your physical Gift Card in-store and add your desired amount with our front-of-the-house representative. Treat with the perfect lunch to anyone who deserves it.

Alchemy T-Shirt

Alchemy Maui T-shirt

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Alchemy | Maui is Maui's lunch hot spot. From local hand-crafted kombucha, gourmet sourdough paninis, house-made sauces, gluten-free and vegan options... You will be talking about this experience forever.

Website

Location

157 Kupuohi St Suite J1, Lahaina, HI 96761

Directions

Gallery
Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha image
Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha image
Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha image
Alchemy Maui | Bistro + Sourdough + Kombucha image

