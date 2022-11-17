Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Interim Bar

139 1st ave W

Kalispell, MT 59901

Food

Beets

$14.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

fried brussel sprouts tossed in a chili glaze (dairy-free, gluten-free)

Buratta

$18.00

Columbia River King Salmon

$48.00

Elk Ragu

$26.00

Lamb Lollipops

$26.00

balsamic fig jam, blistered heirloom grape tomatoes (df,gf)

Picanha Steak

$28.00

Pumpkin Gnocchi

$18.00

Short Rib

$34.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

hand-cut truffle fries (gluten-free, dairy-free optional)

Wild Boar Tenderloin

$48.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Alchemy Lounge is one of downtown Kalispell's new locations for innovative food, craft beer & cocktails, and exceptional service.

139 1st ave W, Kalispell, MT 59901

