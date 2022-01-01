Restaurant header imageView gallery
Alchemy - Valencia

740 Reviews

$$

24501 Town Center Dr

Suite 101

Valencia, CA 91355

TACOS

Baja Mahi Taco

$7.00

Beer Battered Mahi. Topped with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Lime Habanero Sauce.

Baja Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Beer Battered Shrimp. Topped with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Lime Habanero Sauce

Baja Avocado Taco

$7.00

Beer Battered Avocado topped with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro Lime Habanero Sauce.

Blackened Mahi Mahi Taco

$7.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi, topped with Mango Salsa and Watermelon Mango Sriracha.

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Shredded Chicken, Cilantro, Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Lime Habanero Sauce

Al Pastor Taco

$6.00

Marinated Pork with Cilantro, Onion, Salsa, Cotija Cheese.

Soyrizo Taco

$6.00

Fried Tofu, Kale, Brussel Sprouts

$9 ALL BURGERS

Your choice of Angus Beef Patty or Vegan Beyond Burger.

Classic Burger

$9.00

Cheddar Cheese, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Thousand Island Dressing on a Brioche Bun.

Bacon Blue Burger

$9.00

Bacon, Blue Cheese, Garlic Aioli Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

California Burger

$9.00

Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Fried Egg on a Brioche Bun.

Pastrami Burger

$9.00

House Smoked Pastrami, Swiss Cheese.

Smash Burger

$9.00

$11 ALL SALADS WRAPS

Cranberry Walnut

$11.00

Salad or Wrap? Mixed Greens, Apples, Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Berry Vinaigrette

Asian Ahi

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Seared Ahi, Green onion, Cucumber, Edamame, Mandarin Orange, Avocado, Wonton Strips & Sesame Dressing.

Caesar

$11.00

Salad or Wrap? Romaine Lettuce, House Made Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing.

Caprese

$11.00

Salad or Wrap? Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil, Roasted Garlic Oil with Balsamic Reduction.

Cobb

$11.00

Salad or Wrap? Romaine Lettuce, Bacon, Cucumber, Blue Cheese, Egg, Avocado Ranch Dressing.

Tropical Shrimp

$11.00

Salad or Wrap? Mixed Greens, Jerk Shrimp, Mango Slices, Strawberry Slices, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Wild Berry Vinaigrette

SANDWICHES

House Smoked Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

House Smoked Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut, & Thousand Island Dressing on Marble Rye Bread.

Smoked Tri-Tip Sandwich

$15.00

House Smoked Tri-Tip, Caramelized Onions, Onion Strings, Berry Chipotle BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Your choice of Grilled, Fried, or Blackened Chicken, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Greens, Tomato, & Chipotle Aioli Sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Nashville Fried Chicken, Slaw, Pickles.

FULL PLATES

Shrimp & Chips

$19.00

Butterflied Beer Battered Shrimp with Cocktail Sauce. Fries & Slaw

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Beer Battered Fish. Fries & Slaw.

Ahi Nachos

$21.00

Ahi, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red & Green onions. Tossed in our Poke Sauce over Wonton Chips with Spicy Mayo & Unagi Sauce.

Ahi Poke

$21.00

Ahi, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red & Green onions. Tossed in our Poke Sauce over A bed of Kale with Spicy Mayo & Unagi Sauce.

Mango Nachos

$21.00

Mango Slices, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red & Green onions. Tossed in our Poke Sauce over Wonton Chips with Spicy Mayo & Unagi Sauce.

Mango Poke

$21.00

Mango Slices, Cucumber, Avocado, Edamame, Red & Green onions. Tossed in our Poke Sauce over A bed of Kale with Spicy Mayo & Unagi Sauce.

APPETIZERS

Apple Brie Quesadilla

$16.00

Apples, Brie Cheese, Mango Salsa, Raspberry Glaze

Jalapeño Poppers

$14.00

(3) Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos wrapped in Bacon.

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

Cajun Crusted Ahi Tuna, topped with Siracha & Balsamic Reduction.

Slider Sampler

$17.00

Carribean Jerk Chicken Skewers

$14.00

Caribbean Chicken with Jerk Sauce & Mango Salsa

Apple Brie Crostini

$13.00

Granny Smith Apples, Charred Brie topped with Balsamic Glaze

Nachos

$12.00

Your choice of Chicken or Smoked Tri-Tip, Cheese Sauce, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, & Pico De Gallo

WINGS

12pc Bone-In Wings

$24.00

12pc Boneless Wings

$16.00

6pc Bone-In Wings

$13.00

6pc Boneless Wings

$10.00

SIDES

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Mac N Cheese

$9.00

House Made Potato Chips

$9.00

French Fries

$9.00

Curly Fries

$9.00

Tater Tots

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

SOUPS

Soup Du Jour

$11.00

Soup of the Day. Call 661.222.2235 to confirm.

DESSERT

Cheesecake Du Jour

$11.00

Cheesecake of the Day. Please call 661.222.2235 to confirm.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Open for Dine In, Delivery, and Pickup.

Website

Location

24501 Town Center Dr, Suite 101, Valencia, CA 91355

Directions

Gallery
alchemy image
alchemy image
BG pic
alchemy image

Map
