Restaurant header imageView gallery

Al Chile Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

2643 South Hampton Road

Dallas, TX 75224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria-queso (orden de 4)
Horchata
Torta campechana

Tacos

Taco de cabeza

$2.00

Taco de fajita

$2.35

Taco de Cachete

$2.00

Taco de maciza

$2.00

Taco de pastor

$2.00

Taco de tinga

$2.00

Taco de pollo

$2.00

Taco de chorizo

$2.00

Taco de tripa

$2.35

Taco campechano

$2.35

Tortas

Torta de fajita

$10.00

Torta de Pastor

$10.00

Torta campechana

$10.50

Torta de birria

$10.50

Torta de pollo

$10.00

Torta de tinga

$10.00

Torta de chorizo

$10.00

Torta de cabeza

$10.00

Tostadas

Tostada de pollo

$7.00

Tostada de tinga

$7.00

Tostada de fajita

$8.00

Tostada de cabeza

$7.00

Tacos con queso

Fajita-queso

$2.50

pastor-queso

$2.50

chori-queso

$2.50

Pollo-queso

$2.50

Tinga-queso

$2.50

Birria-queso (orden de 4)

$12.50

Tripa-queso

$2.50

Queso-Taco

$1.75

Cabeza-queso

$2.50

Quesadilla

Quesadilla de Pastor

$8.75

Quesadilla de pollo

$8.75

Quesadilla de fajita

$9.50

Quesadilla de tinga

$8.75

Quesadilla de chorizo

$8.75

Quesadilla campechana

$9.50

Quesadilla de cabeza

$8.75

Quesadilla de queso

$5.50

Quesadilla de tripa

$9.50

Bebidas

Horchata

$3.75

Jamaica

$3.75

Coca mexicana

$3.00

Fanta Mexicana

$3.00

Jarrito

$2.50

Sidral

$2.50

Topochico

$2.50

Refill

$2.00

Botella de agua

$1.00

Refresco chico

$2.50

Refresco plastico

$2.50

Refresco de lata

$1.50

Gold Peak Tea

$3.00

Extras

Consome

$3.00

Chile toreado

$1.00

Queso mozarela

$0.25

Side avocado

$0.25

Champurrado

$4.50

Crema

$0.25

Cebolla asada

$1.50

Doritos

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ricos tacos de cabeza, son nuestra especialidad, pero también tenemos *Tacos con queso *Tortas *Quesadillas *Tostadas

Website

Location

2643 South Hampton Road, Dallas, TX 75224

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fito's Tacos de Trompo #1
orange starNo Reviews
2808 West Clarendon Drive Dallas, TX 75211
View restaurantnext
Fire Grounds Coffee Company - 1300 S Polk St Ste 138
orange starNo Reviews
1300 S Polk St Ste 138 Dallas, TX 75224
View restaurantnext
Al chile taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
3806 South Polk Street Dallas, TX 75224
View restaurantnext
South Polk Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
3939 S Polk St Ste 527 Dallas, TX 75224
View restaurantnext
Cesar's Tacos #1 - 2919 W Davis St
orange starNo Reviews
2919 W Davis St Dallas, TX 75211
View restaurantnext
El Paraiso Restaurant Y Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
4224 W JEFFERSON BLVD Cockrell Hill, TX 75211
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston