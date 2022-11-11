- Home
Alcona Brew Haus
453 Reviews
$$
676 North US-23
Harrisville, MI 48740
Order Again
Starters
Salads & Soups
Special of the Day
Off The Press
Buffalo Chicken
Fresh chicken breast, Buffalo sauce, Bleu Cheese, Swiss Cheese and Pickles. Served with kettle chips
Curran Cuban
Smoked brisket, capicola, Swiss, mustard and dill pickle slices. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle
Lincoln
Deli chicken slices, provolone cheese, bacon, red onion, and sweet BBQ sauce. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle
Off the Grill
BBQ Bacon Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, and sweet BBQ sauce. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle
Classic Brew Burger
Romaine, tomato, and red onion. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle
Glennie
Slow roasted pulled pork sandwich served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side, Served with kettle chips and a pickle. Add cheese and/or slaw to the top if you like
Haynes Chicken Sandwich
Swiss cheese, romaine, tomato side of mayo. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle
Maui Burger
Grilled pineapple, Capicola, Swiss, and Tropical Glaze served with Chips
Mushroom Swiss burger
Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle
Veggie
Provolone, romaine, tomato, sweet pickles, red onion and chipotle mayo. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle
Crafted Entrée’s
1/2 Rack The Haus Ribs
Fall off the bone fork tender.... Slowly smoked and delicious! Choice of BBQ on the side
Pulled Pork entrée
Slow smoked, tender and delicious. Choice of BBQ on the side
Smoked Meatloaf
Delicious Smoked Meatloaf with your choice of side
Vegan Noted
Smoked Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Garlic, Teriyaki Sauce and Red Pepper Flakes over pasta
Jamaican Jerk Pork
Smoked Pulled Pork in a Jamaican Jerk Sauce with Pineapple served over rice with green onions
Queso Mac
Options to add toppings
Smothered Chicken
Two chicken breasts 6 oz. each topped with Mushrooms, Onions, and Swiss. Choose your side
Mango Chicken
Delicious Chicken in a flavorful Mango Sauce served over a bed of white rice
Sides
Pizza/Calzone
11 inch Build Your Own
With our delicious Haus-made Crust. You choose your toppings!
17 inch Build Your Own
With our delicious Haus-made Crust. You choose your toppings!
Calzone
Starting at $12 .....Add any 11 inch pizza toppings
Harbor
Mushrooms, roasted red pepper, garlic, mozzarella cheese, & Haus red sauce. No additions/substitutions please.
Main Street
Italian sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, & Haus red sauce. No additions/substitutions please.
Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, & Haus red sauce. No additions/substitutions please.
Pine River
Chicken, caramelized onions, bacon, mozzarella cheese, & sweet BBQ sauce. No additions/substitutions please.
Depot
Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and Black Olives with mozzarella cheese and Haus red sauce
Frozen Take & Bake
Pasty - Beef
Leave in foil. Bake from frozen. 425 degrees for 40-45 minutes. 1 lb 6 oz pasty. Contains wheat and egg
Pasty - Chicken
Leave in foil. Bake from frozen. 425 degrees for 40-45 minutes. 1 lb 6 oz pasty. Contains wheat and egg
Pasty - Veggie
Leave in foil. Bake from frozen. 425 degrees for 40-45 minutes. 1 lb 6 oz pasty. Contains wheat and egg
Gravy - Beef
8 oz. Frozen
Gravy - Chicken
8 oz. Frozen
11 inch Pizza Dough Ball
17 inch Pizza Dough Ball
Dessert
Allergy free brownie bites
Does not contain allergens but made in a bakery that uses Egg, Soy & Sesame
Chocolate Bliss
Vegan and Gluten Free! Contains avocado and coconut milk. Made in a bakery that uses peanuts and tree nuts.
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Lemon Burst w/ rasp sauce
Oatmeal cream pie cookie (1)
All items made in bakery free of: Gluten, Wheat, Milk, Soy, Eggs, Tree nuts (excluding coconut**), Peanuts, Shellfish, Fish, and Sesame. ** Although we do not use any products that contain tree nuts or have been cross contaminated with tree nuts, we do use coconut milk and some coconut based products and, therefore we cannot claim a completely tree nut free status. However, we do claim to be tree nut free, excluding coconut.
Raspberry Delight
Vegan and fabulous too! Contains soy, wheat, coconut. Make in a bakery that used peanuts and tree nuts
Brunch
N/A Beverages
Bag of Ice
Kids Drink
DIET Coke
Coke
Sprite
Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Cherry coke
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Milk
Choc Milk
Coffee
DECAF Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Juice - Cranberry
Juice - Grapefruit
Juice - Orange
Juice - Pinapple
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Pitcher Pop
Ginger Beer
Beer
Alcona Lite
16 oz in a to go cup
Armageddon DIPA 12 oz
Cedar Lake IPA
Fools Gold 12 Oz
12 oz in a to go cup
Hazy Morning
IGY6
Irish Red
16 oz in a to go cup
Oktoberfest
16 oz in a to go cup
Orange Honey Wheat
Rockport Pilsner
Shipwreck Lager
Sour Patch Berliner
Total Eclipse Stout
16 oz in a to go cup
Wee Heavy 12 oz
Forbidden Fruit Cider
Mead
NA Clausthaler
Seltzer
Cocktails
Alcona Oasis
Bailey's Mint Martini
Baileys Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate, baileys, peppermint schnapps, topped with whipped cream
Bavarian Coffee
Hot coffee, peppermint schnapps, Kahlua, topped with whipped cream
Beermosa
Blonde Shandy
Blue Lagoon
Brew Haus Punch
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, triple sec, and cranberry
Crabby Apple
Cranberry Kringle
Cranberry Margarita
French Mimosa
Ghost Buster
Grinch
Hot Toddy
This is sure to warm you up! Whiskey, honey and hot water
Irish Car Bomb
Kentucky Mule
Keoke Coffee
Hot coffee, brandy, Kahlua, cream de cacao, topped with whipped cream
Lepricon
Long Island Iced Tea
Our twist on a classic
Margarita
Mini beer shot
Moscow Mule
Nutty Irishman
Hot coffee, baileys, Frangelico, topped with whipped cream
Peppermint mocha white russian
Pineapple Lemonade
Raspberry Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Tropical Tango
Vanilla White Russian
Mimosa FLIGHT
ABH Sign
Buttons
Stickers
Hop Passport
Pint Glass
Mug Club Mug
Coffee Mug
Empty Growler
Empty Howler
Hoodie - Alcona Beer fleck
Hoodie - Beer & Bonfire
Hoodie - Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT
Hoodie - Zip 2-sided HEAVY-WEIGHT
Hoodie-Green
Hoodie-Pink
Hoodie-Purple
T Alcona Beer
T Dark Gray- White Logo
T Fancy
T Gray - Orange Logo
T Love It
T Mug Club - Black
T Mug Club - Gray
T Real Women -Blue
T Real Women -Pink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
We are pleased to offer you carryout, indoor, & igloo dining during this time!
676 North US-23, Harrisville, MI 48740