Brewpubs & Breweries

Alcona Brew Haus

453 Reviews

$$

676 North US-23

Harrisville, MI 48740

17 inch Build Your Own
11 inch Build Your Own
Tomato-Bacon Wedge Salad

Starters

Haus Pretzel

Haus Pretzel

$12.00

Huge and delicious (Sometimes Broken). Enough to share. Served with Beer Cheese

BBQ Pork Dip

BBQ Pork Dip

$11.00

Served with crackers

Whitefish Dip

Whitefish Dip

$11.00

Served with crackers

Flatbread of the Day

Flatbread of the Day

$12.00

Features vary so click to check!

Salads & Soups

Tomato-Bacon Wedge Salad

Tomato-Bacon Wedge Salad

$5.00+

Served with Sandy's dressing unless you select otherwise

Sturgeon Point Caesar
$5.00+

Sturgeon Point Caesar

$5.00+
Soup of the Day
$4.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Special of the Day

Horsradish Cheese Burger until 3 PM

$14.00

Horseradish Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with Kettle Chips

Trina Fries until 3 PM

Trina Fries until 3 PM

$11.00

Our delicious fries topped with beer cheese, bacon, and chives

Off The Press

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$15.00

Fresh chicken breast, Buffalo sauce, Bleu Cheese, Swiss Cheese and Pickles. Served with kettle chips

Curran Cuban

Curran Cuban

$16.00

Smoked brisket, capicola, Swiss, mustard and dill pickle slices. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle

Lincoln

Lincoln

$13.00

Deli chicken slices, provolone cheese, bacon, red onion, and sweet BBQ sauce. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle

Off the Grill

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Bacon, cheddar cheese, and sweet BBQ sauce. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle

Classic Brew Burger

Classic Brew Burger

$13.00

Romaine, tomato, and red onion. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle

Glennie

Glennie

$14.00

Slow roasted pulled pork sandwich served with your choice of BBQ sauce on the side, Served with kettle chips and a pickle. Add cheese and/or slaw to the top if you like

Haynes Chicken Sandwich

Haynes Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Swiss cheese, romaine, tomato side of mayo. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle

Maui Burger

Maui Burger

$15.00

Grilled pineapple, Capicola, Swiss, and Tropical Glaze served with Chips

Mushroom Swiss burger

Mushroom Swiss burger

$14.00

Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle

Veggie

Veggie

$14.00

Provolone, romaine, tomato, sweet pickles, red onion and chipotle mayo. Served with Kettle Chips & a pickle

Crafted Entrée’s

1/2 Rack The Haus Ribs

1/2 Rack The Haus Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

Fall off the bone fork tender.... Slowly smoked and delicious! Choice of BBQ on the side

Pulled Pork entrée

Pulled Pork entrée

$18.00

Slow smoked, tender and delicious. Choice of BBQ on the side

Smoked Meatloaf

Smoked Meatloaf

$18.00

Delicious Smoked Meatloaf with your choice of side

Vegan Noted

Vegan Noted

$18.00

Smoked Tofu, Brussels Sprouts, Mushrooms, Red Peppers, Garlic, Teriyaki Sauce and Red Pepper Flakes over pasta

Jamaican Jerk Pork

Jamaican Jerk Pork

$18.00

Smoked Pulled Pork in a Jamaican Jerk Sauce with Pineapple served over rice with green onions

Queso Mac

Queso Mac

$13.00

Options to add toppings

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$18.00

Two chicken breasts 6 oz. each topped with Mushrooms, Onions, and Swiss. Choose your side

Mango Chicken

Mango Chicken

$18.00

Delicious Chicken in a flavorful Mango Sauce served over a bed of white rice

Sides

Bacon & Beans
$3.00

Bacon & Beans

$3.00
Brussel Sprouts
$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

Brussels Loaded
$6.00

Brussels Loaded

$6.00
Fries

Fries

$5.00
Slaw

Slaw

$3.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Gluten-free although cooked in same fryer with items that are not

Pizza/Calzone

11 inch Build Your Own

11 inch Build Your Own

$11.00

With our delicious Haus-made Crust. You choose your toppings!

17 inch Build Your Own

17 inch Build Your Own

$15.00

With our delicious Haus-made Crust. You choose your toppings!

Calzone

Calzone

$14.00

Starting at $12 .....Add any 11 inch pizza toppings

Harbor

Harbor

Mushrooms, roasted red pepper, garlic, mozzarella cheese, & Haus red sauce. No additions/substitutions please.

Main Street

Main Street

Italian sausage, pepperoni, banana peppers, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, & Haus red sauce. No additions/substitutions please.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

Pepperoni, bacon, ham, Italian sausage, mozzarella cheese, & Haus red sauce. No additions/substitutions please.

Pine River

Pine River

Chicken, caramelized onions, bacon, mozzarella cheese, & sweet BBQ sauce. No additions/substitutions please.

Depot

Depot

Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and Black Olives with mozzarella cheese and Haus red sauce

Frozen Take & Bake

Pasty - Beef

Pasty - Beef

$14.00

Leave in foil. Bake from frozen. 425 degrees for 40-45 minutes. 1 lb 6 oz pasty. Contains wheat and egg

Pasty - Chicken

Pasty - Chicken

$14.00

Leave in foil. Bake from frozen. 425 degrees for 40-45 minutes. 1 lb 6 oz pasty. Contains wheat and egg

Pasty - Veggie

Pasty - Veggie

$13.00

Leave in foil. Bake from frozen. 425 degrees for 40-45 minutes. 1 lb 6 oz pasty. Contains wheat and egg

Gravy - Beef

Gravy - Beef

$3.00

8 oz. Frozen

Gravy - Chicken

Gravy - Chicken

$3.00

8 oz. Frozen

11 inch Pizza Dough Ball
$3.00

11 inch Pizza Dough Ball

$3.00
17 inch Pizza Dough Ball
$5.00

17 inch Pizza Dough Ball

$5.00

Dessert

Allergy free brownie bites

Allergy free brownie bites

$4.00

Does not contain allergens but made in a bakery that uses Egg, Soy & Sesame

Chocolate Bliss

Chocolate Bliss

$7.00

Vegan and Gluten Free! Contains avocado and coconut milk. Made in a bakery that uses peanuts and tree nuts.

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
$7.00

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$7.00
Lemon Burst w/ rasp sauce
$7.00

Lemon Burst w/ rasp sauce

$7.00
Oatmeal cream pie cookie (1)

Oatmeal cream pie cookie (1)

$5.00

All items made in bakery free of: Gluten, Wheat, Milk, Soy, Eggs, Tree nuts (excluding coconut**), Peanuts, Shellfish, Fish, and Sesame. ** Although we do not use any products that contain tree nuts or have been cross contaminated with tree nuts, we do use coconut milk and some coconut based products and, therefore we cannot claim a completely tree nut free status. However, we do claim to be tree nut free, excluding coconut.

Raspberry Delight

Raspberry Delight

$6.00

Vegan and fabulous too! Contains soy, wheat, coconut. Make in a bakery that used peanuts and tree nuts

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$8.00

Brunch Burger

$13.00

Cherry Chix Panini

$12.00

Flatbread

$13.00

Frittata

$10.00

Sunrise BLT

$10.00

Tofu Hash

$10.00

Veggie Panini

$9.00

Waffle

$8.00

Chix & Waffle

$11.00

Bacon

$3.00

N/A Beverages

Bag of Ice

$3.50

Kids Drink

$1.75

DIET Coke

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Cherry coke

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Milk

$2.50

Choc Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.25

DECAF Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Juice - Cranberry

$2.75

Juice - Grapefruit

$2.75

Juice - Orange

$2.75

Juice - Pinapple

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.25

Pitcher Pop

$9.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Beer

Alcona Lite

Alcona Lite

$5.00

16 oz in a to go cup

Armageddon DIPA 12 oz

$6.00

Cedar Lake IPA

$6.00
Fools Gold 12 Oz

Fools Gold 12 Oz

$6.00

12 oz in a to go cup

Hazy Morning

$7.00

IGY6

$6.00
Irish Red

Irish Red

$5.00

16 oz in a to go cup

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest

$6.00

16 oz in a to go cup

Orange Honey Wheat

$6.00

Rockport Pilsner

$5.00

Shipwreck Lager

$5.00

Sour Patch Berliner

$6.00
Total Eclipse Stout

Total Eclipse Stout

$6.00

16 oz in a to go cup

Wee Heavy 12 oz

$7.00

Forbidden Fruit Cider

$6.00

Mead

$10.00

NA Clausthaler

$5.00

Seltzer

$4.00

Cocktails

Alcona Oasis

$7.00

Bailey's Mint Martini

$8.00
Baileys Hot Chocolate

Baileys Hot Chocolate

$7.00

Hot chocolate, baileys, peppermint schnapps, topped with whipped cream

Bavarian Coffee

Bavarian Coffee

$7.00

Hot coffee, peppermint schnapps, Kahlua, topped with whipped cream

Beermosa

$7.00+

Blonde Shandy

$6.00

Blue Lagoon

$9.00

Brew Haus Punch

$10.00
Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Vodka, triple sec, and cranberry

Crabby Apple

$7.00

Cranberry Kringle

$7.00

Cranberry Margarita

$7.00

French Mimosa

$9.00

Ghost Buster

$10.00

Grinch

$7.00
Hot Toddy

Hot Toddy

$6.00

This is sure to warm you up! Whiskey, honey and hot water

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00
Keoke Coffee

Keoke Coffee

$8.00

Hot coffee, brandy, Kahlua, cream de cacao, topped with whipped cream

Lepricon

$7.00
Long Island Iced Tea

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00+

Our twist on a classic

Margarita

Margarita

$8.00

Mini beer shot

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00
Nutty Irishman

Nutty Irishman

$7.00

Hot coffee, baileys, Frangelico, topped with whipped cream

Peppermint mocha white russian

$8.00

Pineapple Lemonade

$5.00

Raspberry Margarita

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tropical Tango

$9.00

Vanilla White Russian

$8.00

Mimosa FLIGHT

$10.00

Kids

Mini Cheese Burger

$7.00
Chicken Tenders
$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

ABH Sign

16" ABH sign

16" ABH sign

$30.00

Buttons

Buttons

Buttons

$3.75

Stickers

Stickers

Stickers

$3.00

Hop Passport

Hop Passport

Hop Passport

$40.00

Tagabrew

LONG Tagabrew

LONG Tagabrew

$6.00

Long with charm

SHORT Tagabrew

$2.00

Short, tag only, no charm

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$8.00

Mug Club Mug

Mug Club Mug

Mug Club Mug

$16.00

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

Coffee Mug

$22.00

Empty Growler
$8.00

Empty Growler

Empty Growler

$8.00

Empty Howler
$7.00

Empty Howler

Empty Howler

$7.00

Hat

Any Hat

$22.00

Hoodie - Alcona Beer fleck

Small Alcona Beer fleck
$47.00

Small Alcona Beer fleck

$47.00
Medium Alcona Beer fleck
$47.00

Medium Alcona Beer fleck

$47.00
Large Alcona Beer fleck
$47.00

Large Alcona Beer fleck

$47.00
XL Alcona Beer fleck
$47.00

XL Alcona Beer fleck

$47.00
2XL Alcona Beer fleck
$49.00

2XL Alcona Beer fleck

$49.00

Hoodie - Beer & Bonfire

Small Hoodie Beer & Bonfire
$47.00

Small Hoodie Beer & Bonfire

$47.00
Med Hoodie Beer & Bonfire
$47.00

Med Hoodie Beer & Bonfire

$47.00
Large Hoodie Beer & Bonfire
$47.00

Large Hoodie Beer & Bonfire

$47.00
XL Hoodie Beer & Bonfire
$47.00

XL Hoodie Beer & Bonfire

$47.00
2XL Hoodie Beer & Bonfire
$51.00

2XL Hoodie Beer & Bonfire

$51.00
3XL Hoodie Beer & Bonfire
$55.00

3XL Hoodie Beer & Bonfire

$55.00

Hoodie - Camo

Med Camo

Med Camo

$52.00
Large Camo

Large Camo

$52.00
XL Camo

XL Camo

$52.00
2X Camo

2X Camo

$54.00

Hoodie - Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT

XS Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT

XS Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT

$34.00Out of stock
S Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT

S Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT

$34.00Out of stock
M Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT

M Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT

$34.00Out of stock
L Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT
$34.00

L Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT

$34.00
XL Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT
$34.00

XL Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT

$34.00
2XL Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT
$36.00

2XL Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT

$36.00
3XL Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT

3XL Pullover LIGHT WEIGHT

$36.00Out of stock

Hoodie - Zip 2-sided HEAVY-WEIGHT

Has large logo on back
S (last one on display)

S (last one on display)

$47.00Out of stock
M Zip 2-sided HEAVY-WEIGHT

M Zip 2-sided HEAVY-WEIGHT

$47.00Out of stock
L Zip 2-sided HEAVY-WEIGHT

L Zip 2-sided HEAVY-WEIGHT

$47.00Out of stock
XL Zip 2-sided HEAVY-WEIGHT
$47.00

XL Zip 2-sided HEAVY-WEIGHT

$47.00
2XL Zip 2-sided HEAVY-WEIGHT
$49.00

2XL Zip 2-sided HEAVY-WEIGHT

$49.00
3XL Zip 2-sided HEAVY-WEIGHT
$49.00

3XL Zip 2-sided HEAVY-WEIGHT

$49.00

Hoodie-Green

Small Hoodie-Green

Small Hoodie-Green

$47.00Out of stock
Medium Hoodie-Green
$47.00

Medium Hoodie-Green

$47.00
Large Hoodie-Green
$47.00

Large Hoodie-Green

$47.00
XL Hoodie-Green
$47.00

XL Hoodie-Green

$47.00
2XL Hoodie-Green
$49.00

2XL Hoodie-Green

$49.00
3XL Hoodie-Green

3XL Hoodie-Green

$49.00Out of stock

Hoodie-Pink

Small Hoodie-Pink
$47.00

Small Hoodie-Pink

$47.00
Medium Hoodie-Pink
$47.00

Medium Hoodie-Pink

$47.00
Large Hoodie-Pink
$47.00

Large Hoodie-Pink

$47.00
XL Hoodie-Pink
$47.00

XL Hoodie-Pink

$47.00
2XL Hoodie-Pink
$49.00

2XL Hoodie-Pink

$49.00
3XL Hoodie-Pink
$49.00

3XL Hoodie-Pink

$49.00

Hoodie-Purple

Small Hoodie-Purple
$47.00

Small Hoodie-Purple

$47.00
Medium Hoodie-Purple
$47.00

Medium Hoodie-Purple

$47.00
Large Hoodie-Purple
$47.00

Large Hoodie-Purple

$47.00
XL Hoodie-Purple
$47.00

XL Hoodie-Purple

$47.00
2XL Hoodie-Purple
$49.00

2XL Hoodie-Purple

$49.00

T Alcona Beer

S Alcona Beer

$23.00

M Alcona Beer

$23.00

L Alcona Beer

$23.00Out of stock

XL Alcona Beer

$23.00Out of stock

2XL Alcona Beer

$25.00

3XL Alcona Beer

$25.00Out of stock

T Dark Gray- White Logo

S Dark Gray- White Logo

S Dark Gray- White Logo

$23.00Out of stock
M Dark Gray- White Logo

M Dark Gray- White Logo

$23.00
L Dark Gray- White Logo

L Dark Gray- White Logo

$23.00Out of stock
XL Dark Gray- White Logo

XL Dark Gray- White Logo

$23.00Out of stock
2XL Dark Gray- White Logo

2XL Dark Gray- White Logo

$25.00
3XL Dark Gray- White Logo

3XL Dark Gray- White Logo

$25.00

T Fancy

S Fancy

S Fancy

$25.00
M Fancy

M Fancy

$25.00Out of stock
L Fancy

L Fancy

$25.00Out of stock
XL Fancy

XL Fancy

$25.00Out of stock
2XL Fancy

2XL Fancy

$30.00
3XL Fancy

3XL Fancy

$30.00Out of stock

T Gray - Orange Logo

S Gray - Orange Logo

S Gray - Orange Logo

$23.00
M Gray - Orange Logo

M Gray - Orange Logo

$23.00Out of stock
L Gray - Orange Logo

L Gray - Orange Logo

$23.00Out of stock
XL Gray - Orange Logo

XL Gray - Orange Logo

$23.00Out of stock
2XL Gray - Orange Logo

2XL Gray - Orange Logo

$25.00Out of stock
3XL Gray - Orange Logo

3XL Gray - Orange Logo

$25.00Out of stock

T Love It

S - Love It

S - Love It

$28.00
M - Love It

M - Love It

$28.00Out of stock
L - Love It

L - Love It

$28.00
XL - Love It

XL - Love It

$28.00Out of stock
2XL - Love It

2XL - Love It

$30.00
3XL - Love It

3XL - Love It

$30.00

T Mug Club - Black

S Mug Club - Black

S Mug Club - Black

$23.00
M Mug Club - Black

M Mug Club - Black

$23.00Out of stock
L Mug Club - Black

L Mug Club - Black

$23.00
XL Mug Club - Black

XL Mug Club - Black

$23.00
2XL Mug Club - Black

2XL Mug Club - Black

$25.00
3XL Mug Club - Black

3XL Mug Club - Black

$25.00

T Mug Club - Gray

S Mug Club - Gray

S Mug Club - Gray

$23.00
M Mug Club - Gray

M Mug Club - Gray

$23.00
L Mug Club - Gray

L Mug Club - Gray

$23.00
XL Mug Club - Gray

XL Mug Club - Gray

$23.00
2XL Mug Club - Gray

2XL Mug Club - Gray

$25.00
3XL Mug Club - Gray

3XL Mug Club - Gray

$25.00

T Real Women -Blue

S Real Women -Blue

$25.00

M Real Women -Blue

$25.00

L Real Women -Blue

$25.00Out of stock

XL Real Women -Blue

$25.00

2XL Real Women -Blue

$28.00

3XL Real Women -Blue

$28.00

T Real Women -Pink

S Real Women -Pink

$25.00

M Real Women -Pink

$25.00

L Real Women -Pink

$25.00

XL Real Women -Pink

$25.00

2XL Real Women -Pink

$28.00

3XL Real Women -Pink

$28.00

T Real Women -Purple

S Real Women -Purple

$25.00

M Real Women -Purple

$25.00

L Real Women -Purple

$25.00

XL Real Women -Purple

$25.00

2XL Real Women -Purple

$28.00

3XL Real Women -Purple

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are pleased to offer you carryout, indoor, & igloo dining during this time!

Website

Location

676 North US-23, Harrisville, MI 48740

Directions

Gallery
Alcona Brew Haus image
Alcona Brew Haus image
Alcona Brew Haus image
Alcona Brew Haus image
Map
