Alcona Brew Haus

Oatmeal cream pie cookie (1)

$5.00

All items made in bakery free of: Gluten, Wheat, Milk, Soy, Eggs, Tree nuts (excluding coconut**), Peanuts, Shellfish, Fish, and Sesame. ** Although we do not use any products that contain tree nuts or have been cross contaminated with tree nuts, we do use coconut milk and some coconut based products and, therefore we cannot claim a completely tree nut free status. However, we do claim to be tree nut free, excluding coconut.