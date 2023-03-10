Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alcove Market

review star

No reviews yet

320 Broad Street Suite 155

Charleston, SC 29401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Juice

Down Beet

$12.00

Beets, Ginger, Fresno Chilies, Green Apples, Garlic, Celery

The Golden Hour

$12.00

Apple, Carrots, Lemon, Orange, Ginger, Tumeric

Barre Street

$12.00

Pineapple, Raspberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Parsley

Joint Juice

$12.00

Carrot, Ginger, Tumeric, Pineapple, Orange, Black Pepper

Cannon Green

$12.00

Kale, Apple, Ginger, Cucumber, Celery, Spinach

Sasquash

$12.00

Butternut Squash, Golden Beet, Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon

Hangover Cure

$12.00

Pineapple, Cucumber, Green Apple, Ginger, Grapes, Parsley

Super Orange

$12.00

Orange, Lemon, Sweet Potato, Green Apple, Ginger, Carrots, Mint

Seasonal Juice

$12.00

Coffee/Tea

Hot Coffee/Tea

House Brew

$3.00+

King Bean's Alcove Blend

Cafe Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso, Hot Water

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Cafe Mocha

$5.50+

Espresso, Chocolate and Steamed Milk

Espresso

$2.00+

King Bean Espresso Prima

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

Chai Tea, Steamed Milk

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.50+

RISHI Organic Barista Matcha

Hot Teas

$3.00

Assorted RISHI Hot Tea

Cortado

$3.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Drip Coffee with steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Iced & Cold Coffee/Tea

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

King Bean's Alcove Blend on ice

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00+

King Bean Light Velvet infused with nitrogen

Iced Cafe Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk over ice

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Espresso and water served over ice

Iced Mocha

$5.50+

Espresso, Chocolate and Steamed Milk served over ice

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.50+

Chai Tea and milk

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50+

RISHI Organic Barista Matcha

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 7:15 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 7:15 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 7:15 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 7:15 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 7:15 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 7:15 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 7:15 pm
Restaurant info

In a rush? Pull into The Jasper loop located in the front of the building and grab your breakfast or lunch quickly.

Location

320 Broad Street Suite 155, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

60 Bull Cafe
orange star4.7 • 437
60 Bull St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Charleston Cheese - 226 Calhoun Street
orange starNo Reviews
226 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Millers All Day
orange star4.5 • 1,702
120 King St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Millers All Day Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
120 King Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Neon Tiger
orange starNo Reviews
King Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (76 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston