Alcove Bar & Lounge
33 Peck Slip
New York, NY 10038
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Alcove All Day Menu
Start & Share
Mains & Entrees
- Caesar Salad$16.00
romaine, eggplant croutons, caesar crunch
- Garden Salad$18.00
castlefranco, frisee, watercress, goat cheese, figs, bacon lardon
- Lobster Roll$36.00
Your choice of our colder Boston Lobster Salad Style or Warm Connecticut Butter Poached Style
- Turkey Club$27.00
roasted turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- Cheeseburger$26.00
double smashed burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato, signature sauce
- Fig & Cheese Flatbread$22.00
truffle robiola, serano ham, white balsamic, evoo
- Basil + mozzarella flatbread$20.00Out of stock
marinara, basil oil, mozzarella
- Strozzapretti Amatriciana$16.00
Dessert
N/A Beverage
Water / Soda / Juice
Coffee & Tea
Urban Cove
Start
- Bread Tin +Whipped Ricotta + Fig$10.00
- Sourdough+honey+black pepper$8.00
- Hummus+red pepper+EVOO$9.00
- Taziki + beet + thyme$8.00
- Guacamole+pomegranate+chili$9.00
- Olives+garlic+citrus$12.00
- Pickled marinated veg+hummus$14.00
- Queso panela + cilantro + lime$16.00
- Romaine + eggplant croutons+ caesar crunch$16.00
- Castlefranco + watercress + frisse + goat cheese + bacon$18.00
Sharables
Entrees
- Halibut + lemon + capers + raisins$36.00
- Salmon + raw zucchini + pine nuts + taum$34.00
- Prawns + tzatziki + herbs + lemon zest + EVOO$36.00
- Filet 8oz + peppercorn + scallions$52.00
- Ribeye 16 ox + frisee + watercress$62.00
- Hanger Steak 140z + garlic fries$46.00
- Romanesco + brown butter + sorrel$26.00
- Hen of the woods mushroom + broth$32.00
- Fresh spring peas + fiddlehead ferns + garlic tahini$28.00
- Fried chicken + waffles + bourbon syrup$28.00
- Half chicken + braised carrots$26.00
- Dbl smashed burger + bacon + fried onions + lettuce + tomato + signature sauce$26.00
- Korean hot chicken + crunchy chili oil, napa slaw$22.00
- Eggplant + mozzarella + tomato$24.00
- Butter poached lobster roll, chives, maldon salt$36.00
- Charred scallions$6.00
- Potatoes$8.00
- Swiss chard$6.00
- Fried onions$6.00
- carrots$8.00
- parmigiano fries$8.00