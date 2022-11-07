Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alcove Cantina 119 E Main St

119 E Main St

Round Rock, TX 78664

Starters

QUESADILLA

$11.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, green peppers and onion. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

SAM BASS DELUXE QUESADILLA

$14.00

Same as above with corn salsa and your choice of beef, chicken fajita or carnitas meat.

NACHOS GRANDE

$12.00

Ground beef, refried beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.

1/2 ORDER NACHOS

$8.00

Ground beef, refried beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños.

JALAPENO POPPERS

$9.00

Jalapeños stuffed with cheddar cheese, breaded and fried.

SMALL GUACAMOLE

$7.50

Made with fresh avocados, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, garlic salt and lime juice.

LARGE GUACAMOLE

$12.00

Made with fresh avocados, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, garlic salt and lime juice.

SMALL QUESO

$7.50

Special blend of cheeses, tomatoes and green chilies.

LARGE QUESO

$12.00

Special blend of cheeses, tomatoes and green chilies.

SMALL QUESO ESPECIAL

$9.00

Special blend of cheeses, tomatoes and green chilies.

LARGE QUESO ESPECIAL

$13.50

Special blend of cheeses, tomatoes and green chilies.

ALCOVE TRIO

$14.00

Best of all 3 dips...full servings of our green salsa, queso and guacamole.

TAQUITOS

$13.00

Shredded chicken and cheese rolled up in a corn tortilla and fried

TRES AMIGOS COMBO

$16.00

Choose your 3 favorites: Queso, Jalapeño Poppers, Green Salsa, Guacamole, Taquitos or Quesadilla

Sopas Y Ensaladas

TACO SALAD

$13.00

A flour tortilla bowl filled with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, seasoned ground beef and avocados

CHICKEN QUESADILLA SALAD

$15.00

Romaine lettuce with corn salsa, tomatoes, chicken fajita, shredded cheese and cilantro tossed in jalapeño cream. Served with cheese quesadilla.

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - CUP

$6.00

Our homemade chicken tortilla soup like your abuela used to make. Topped with avocado, cheese and tortilla strips.

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - BOWL

$10.00

Our homemade chicken tortilla soup like your abuela used to make. Topped with avocado, cheese and tortilla strips.

Dishes/Specials

PICK 2

$13.00

Pick your favorites from our options of Tacos, Enchiladas and Tamales. Served with rice and beans

PICK 3

$17.50

Pick your favorites from our options of Tacos, Enchiladas and Tamales. Served with rice and beans

FAJITAS 1/2 LB - 1 MEAT

$23.00

Fajita Meats: Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Jalapeño Sausage, or Shrimp mixed with green bell peppers and onions. Served With: Rice, beans (charro or refried), lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole

FAJITAS 1LB - 2 MEATS

$39.00

Fajita Meats: Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Jalapeño Sausage, or Shrimp mixed with green bell peppers and onions. Served With: Rice, beans (charro or refried), lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream and guacamole

MOLCAJETE FOR ONE

$24.00

Combination of beef and chicken fajita, green peppers, grilled onions, fresh nopales, avocado, cilantro, queso fresco, green onions and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

MOLCAJETE FOR 2

$40.00

Combination of beef and chicken fajita, green peppers, grilled onions, fresh nopales, avocado, cilantro, queso fresco, green onions and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

BURRITO

$13.00

Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese and ground beef served in a 10” flour tortilla or a bowl without a tortilla

BOWL

$13.00

Rice, beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, cheese and ground beef served in a 10” flour tortilla or a bowl without a tortilla

MARGARITA CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled citrus marinated chicken breast with guacamole and pico de gallo. Served on a bed of rice and choice of beans.

EL GUAPO

$23.00

Marinated beef topped with pico de gallo, nopales and queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.

CHIMICHANGA

$15.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with our house made shredded chicken mix. Fried and topped with your choice of sauce and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.

GRILLED FISH TACOS

$16.00

Grilled tilapia, lettuce and pico on corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, lettuce and pico on corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans

EL REY PARILLADA

$72.00

Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita, Jalapeño Sausage, Shrimp Served with all the fajitas fixin’s

Ala Carte

BEEF FAJITA TACO

$5.00

Fajita seasoned beef topped with queso fresco, lettuce and tomatoes . Crunchy shell, flour tortilla or corn tortilla

CHICKEN FAJITA TACO

$5.00

Fajita seasoned chicken topped with queso fresco, lettuce and tomatoes. Crunchy shell, flour tortilla or corn tortilla.

CARNITAS TACO

$5.00

Slow stewed pork topped with onions, queso fresco, cilantro and a lime. Crunchy shell, flour tortilla or corn tortilla.

BARBACOA TACO

$5.00

Slow stewed beef topped with onions, queso fresco cilantro and lime. Crunchy shell, flour tortilla or corn tortilla.

GROUND BEEF TACO

$4.00

Seasoned ground beef enchilada topped with your choice of sauce.

BEEF ENCHILADA

$5.00

Seasoned ground beef enchilada topped with your choice of sauce.

CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$5.00

Shredded chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce.

CHEESE ENCHILADA

$5.00

Cheese filled enchilada topped with your choice of sauce.

PORK TAMALE

$5.00

CHICKEN TAMALE

$5.00

VEGGIE TAMALE

$5.00

Sides

CHARRO BEANS

$3.00

REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

BLACK BEANS

$3.00

MEXICAN RICE

$3.00

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP - CUP

$6.00

3.00 upcharge as a side

GREEN SALSA

$2.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$3.00

2.00 upcharge as a side

STREET CORN

$5.00

Roasted corn with mayonnaise, lime juice and queso fresco. 2.00 upcharge as a side

Postres

TRES LECHES

$6.00

SOPAPILLAS

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Bean & Cheese Taco

$5.00

Kids Chicken & Cheese Taco

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Downtown Round Rock's Taco and Tequila venue. Live Music, Ice Cold Beer and Margaritas, Mexican Inspired Cuisine.

Website

Location

119 E Main St, Round Rock, TX 78664

Directions

