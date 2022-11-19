Aldana Mexican Bar & Grill
2900 W Maple Rd
Troy, MI 48084
Appetizers/Aperitivos
Aldana's Wings 8 pcs
8 Crispy fried house seasoned wing dings. Avocado sauce and Cholula dressing.
Chips/Papas Fritas
Chips & Bean Dip/Dip de Tortilla Fritas y Frijoles
Chips & Guacamole/ Tortilla Fritas y Guacamole
fresh made guacamole topped with pomegranate, queso, and cilantro and chips.
Chips & Hot Salsa/ Tortilla Fritas y Salsa Picante
Serving of our 8 oz. Hot Salsa and Chips
Chips & Mild Salsa/ Tortilla Fritas y salsa suave
Serving of our 8 oz. Mild Salsa and Chips
Chips & Avocado Sauce/ Tortilla Fritas Salsa de Aguacate
Chips and our house made avocado sauce (contains avocado, Serrano peppers, onion, garlic, and jalapeño vinegar.
Chips & Pico/Tortilla Fritas y Pico
Chips & Queso/ Tortilla Fritas y Queso
A 16 oz. Serving of our house made white cheddar jalapeño queso dip and chips.
Chips Hot & Mild Salsa
Chips Trio/ Trío de Tortilla Fritas
Choriqueso
Gratin House blend cheese, layered on Chorizo, served with house chips.
Loco Fries/Papas Fritas Locas
Seasoned fries, pickled jalapeño queso, pico, sweet & spicy black beans, cilantro.
Pepe's Nachos/ El Nacho De Pepe
Tortilla chips, pickled jalapeño queso, mango pico de gallo, "Beyond" chorizo
Elote poblano queso
Roasted corn, poblano mix cheese, onion, queso fresco, cayenne pepper.
Jalisco Mix
Convination Pico quesadillas, chicken flour flautas, pepe's nachos, guacamole & Cholula sauce
Soup and Salad
Cazuelas Salad/ensalda cazuela
Deep fried flour tortilla bowl layered with black beans, lettuce, cheese, avocado, pico, sour cream, salsa and dressing.
Chicken Tortilla soup
Shredded Chicken, Sweet corn, Cheese, tortillas chips, avocado, Queso fresco, cilantro.
Fire Roasted Poblano Salad/ ensalda de poblano rostisado
Romaine lettuce, harvest blend, roasted poblano corn, black beans, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla strips, and house dressing.
Menudo
Pozole
Pork Stew with hominy. Red cabbage, onion, radishes, line & Chips
Street Tacos/Tacos Callejeros
Taquiza/Taquizas
Signature Tacos/Tacos de Autor
Flounder Fish Taco/ tacos de pescado
Lightly fried flounder Taco topped withshredded cabbage, lime mayo, mango pico, cilantro.
Grilled Shrimp Taco/ taco de camaron
Fajita veggies, shredded jack cheese, house cholula ranch.
Barbacoa Taco
Beyond Alpastor Taco
Crispy flour shell, avocado crema, queso fresco, pickled onion, cilantro.
Beyond Carnitas
Favorites/ Favoritos
Chimichanga
Crispy wrap of flour tortilla with refried beans, Mexican rice, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and mild salsa.
Botana Nachos
Tortilla chips with your choice of chicken or ground beef, topped with: refried beans, pico de gallo, gratin house blend cheese , mild salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.
Quesadilla
12' inch Flour tortilla with melted house cheese blend. Served with sides of mild salsa, sour cream, avocado sauce, and pico de gallo.
Aldanas Burger
Homemade beef pay. grilled cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, ketchup, mustard & cilantro mayo.
Aldana Sinature BURRITO
Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, pico, Guacamole, Lettuce, Chips & Salsa
Veggie Burrito
Flour Tortilla,Lime Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Fajita veggies, Cheese, pico, lettuce, guacamole, chips & salsa
Torta Ranchera
New Mexican Blend Sandwitch. Grilled bun, Mayo, Adobo, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, pickled onions Avocado salsa, Season Fries
Birriloco taco
5 Crispy Corn Birria tacos, Consome Lettuce, Pico, Queso Fresco, Sour cream & Salsa
Signature/Firma
Birria El Chato
Jalisco signature beef stew. Blend of beef juices and spices. serve with Rice, beans, tortillas and a consume side.
Chiles Rellenos
Battered poblano pepper, stuffed with cheese and smothered in ranchero sauce. rice, beans & tortilla
Tampiqueña
seasoned skirt stake, chicken red enchilada, crispy ground beef taco, lettuce, pico, sour cream, queso fresco, guacamole. serve with rice, beans & Tortillas
Milanesa De Res
Breaded deep fried stake, layered with gratin house bland cheese, smothered with green salsa, lettuce, sour cream, pico, guacamole, Rice, Beans & Tortilla
Quesa-Birrias
3 corn birria quesadillas serve with Rice, Beans, side of consome dip, pickled onions, Queso fresco, radishes.
Dinners/Cena
Fajitas
Your Choice of grilled meat, onions, peppers. Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and choice of tortillas.
Enchiladas Suizas
3 Rolled up corn tortillas smothered with green salsa topped with cheese serve with lettuce, pico, sour cream and Queso fresco. included Rice and Beans
Enchiladas Rojas
3 Rolled up corn tortillas smothered with Red salsa topped with cheese serve with lettuce, pico, sour cream and Queso fresco. included Rice and Beans
Aldana's Favorite flautas
3 deep fried rolled up corn tacos, Guacamole, Pico, Queso fresco Includes Rice and Beans
Flautas
3 deep fried rolled up Flour tacos, Guacamole, Pico, Queso fresco Includes Rice and Beans
Guisado De Cerdo and Salsa Verde
Pork Stew in home made Salsa Verde. serve with Rice, Beans, pipits Rancheras & Tortillas
Desserts/Postres
Gordita de Elote
Traditional House Made artesanal cornbread, wrapped and baked in corn husk, roasted corn and apple slices.
Choco Chimi
3 chimis pastries filled with dark chocolate coated in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate, whipped cream and berries.
Churros
3 Traditional fried pastries filled with caramel and coated in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate, and berries.
Flan
Baked custard dessert topped with caramel and fresh berries. (Blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries.
Fried Ice Cream
Pineapple-Coconut ice cream with signature coating. Deep fried to crisp, topped with chocolate, whipped cream and berries. Served on a bueñelo bowl.
Tres Leches Cake
Our house made tree leches cake topped with creme anglaise chocolate, and fresh fruit. (Blueberries, Raspberries, and blackberries.
Churro Cheeescake
Sides/Lados
Sweet potato fries
Papitas Rancheras
Mexican Street Corn
Lime mayo, chili threads, queso fresco, cilantro.
Black Beans
Seasoned Fries
House cholula ranch.
Lime & Cilantro Rice
Refried Beans
Rice And Beans Side
Mexican rice or lime and cilantro
Flour Tortilla
Corn tortilla
2 Oz Avocado Sauce
Side Sour Cream
2 oz Small Hot Salsa
2 oz Small Mild Salsa
2 oz Small Side Guacamole
2oz cholula ranch
2oz Queso Fresco
2oz Shredded Cheese
8oz Avocado Sauce
8oz Guacamole
8oz hot salsa
8oz mild salsa
8oz Pico
8oz queso
Guacamole No Chips
Jalapeño Toreado
Mexican Rice
Mini Cholula Bottle
0.75 oz. Mini cholula hot sauce bottle.
Queso No Chips
Side Of Jalepeños
Side Of Lime
SEAFOOD/Mariscos
Tostadas de Cebiche
2 tostadas, flounder fish & shrimp, cured in lime juice, spices, mix with tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh jalapeño, avocado.
Shrimp Botana
Tortilla Chips topped with refried beans, grilled shrimp, fajita veggies, sour cream, gratin house blend cheese, pico, sour cream & guacamole
Shrimp Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Grilled shrimp, lime cilantro rice, refried beans, Fajita grilled vegetables, shredded chesse, pico, guacamole , lettuce includes chips and salsa
Shrimp Quesadilla
12 inch tortilla, grilled shrimp, melted cheese, pico, avocado salsa, sour cream & mild salsa
Aguas Frescas
Fountain Drink
Ginger Beer
Mexican Soda
Milk/ Chocomilk
Natural Juices
Smoothies
Sparkling Natural Mineral Water
Spring Water
Cocktails
Bloody Maria
Cucumber & Mint Mojito
Cucumber & Mint Ketel One Vodka, Simple Syrup, Mint & Lime
Dirty Martini
Jose Cuervo Playamar Grapefruit
Jose Cuervo Playamar Lime
Long Island Iced Tea
Mariashi Cantarito Parranda
Maschio Prosecco 187M
Mimosa
Mojito
White Rum, Mint, Simple Syrup & Lime
Mojito Mint Strawberry
Mojito Virgin
Momia
White Rum, Coffee Liqueur,Vanilla ice cream, Milk, Rim with toasted Marshmallow and chocolate syrup.
Moscow Mule
Paraiso Tropical Orange
Tequila Blanco, Lime juice, Pineapple Juice & Yellow addition RedBull
Parranda
Reposado Tequila, Vodka, White Rum, Chambord & Triple Sec
Pina Colada
Pina Colada Virgin
Purple Rain
Rusa
Blanco Tequila, Salt, Lime & Squirt
Rusa Pitcher
Spanish Coffee
Strawberry Daiquiri Frozen
Strawberry Daiquiri Virgin
Tequila Sunrise
Tijuana Burro
Tequila Blanco, Lime juice & Ginger Beer
Toro Bravo
Reposado Tequila, Patron XO Coffee Liqueur
Tropical Sunrise Pineapple
Tequila Blanco, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice and Yellow addition RedBull
Truly Berry
Truly Citrus
Truly Fruit Punch
Truly Tropical
Vampiro
Tequila Blanco, Tomato juice, lime & Orange juice, Chili Pepper, Onion & Wacestershire sauce
White Claw Black Cherry
Margaritas
Aldana's Classic Margaritas
Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, Fresh Lime juice.
Classic Cilantro Jaiapeños Margarita
House Cilantro Jalapeños Margarita
House Margaritas
Classico/Strawberry/Mango/Tamarindo/Hibiscus/Guava/Charred Jalapeno/Grilled Pineapple Mezcal+$3 ID Must Be Presented At Pickup Location.
La Cantrina Margarita
Tequila, Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps
Mezcalita
Pepiño Caliente Margarita
Blanco House Tequila, Mezcal , Cucumber & Jalapeño, Lime juice and triple sec/$2.00 Cointreau Margarita.
Pitcher Aldana's Classico Margaritas
Pitcher Aldana's Signature Margarita
Pitcher House Margarita
Classico/Strawberry/Mango/Tamarindo/Hibiscus/Guava/ Charred Jalapeno/Grilled Pineapple Mezcal +10
Pitcher La Cantrina Margarita
Pitcher PumpkinRita
PumpkinRita
Virgin Margarita
Wine
Cono Sur P Noir BTL
Cono Sur P Noir Glass
Corkage Fee
CYT GR CAB BTL
CYT GR CAB Glass
CYT Sauv Bl BTL
CYT Sauv Bl Glass
La Cat BTL Cabernet sauvignon
La Cat BTL Chardonnay
La Cat BTL Moscato
La Cat BTL Pinot grigio
La Cat Glass Cabernet sauvignon
La Cat Glass Chardonnay
La Cat Glass Moscato
La Cat Glass Pinot grigio
Madd Cab Sauv BTL Paso Robles
Madd Cab Sauv Glass Paso Robles
Madd Chard BTL Monterey
MaddChard Glass Monterey
Red Sangria
Sangria Pitcher
White Sangria
50 ml Pādre azul collection
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
2900 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084