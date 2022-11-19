Restaurant header imageView gallery

Aldana Mexican Bar & Grill

2900 W Maple Rd

Troy, MI 48084

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Aldana Sinature BURRITO
Street Tacos
Flounder Fish Taco/ tacos de pescado

Appetizers/Aperitivos

Aldana's Wings 8 pcs

$12.00

8 Crispy fried house seasoned wing dings. Avocado sauce and Cholula dressing.

Chips/Papas Fritas

$3.00

Chips & Bean Dip/Dip de Tortilla Fritas y Frijoles

$8.00

Chips & Guacamole/ Tortilla Fritas y Guacamole

$11.00

fresh made guacamole topped with pomegranate, queso, and cilantro and chips.

Chips & Hot Salsa/ Tortilla Fritas y Salsa Picante

$8.00

Serving of our 8 oz. Hot Salsa and Chips

Chips & Mild Salsa/ Tortilla Fritas y salsa suave

$8.00

Serving of our 8 oz. Mild Salsa and Chips

Chips & Avocado Sauce/ Tortilla Fritas Salsa de Aguacate

$8.00

Chips and our house made avocado sauce (contains avocado, Serrano peppers, onion, garlic, and jalapeño vinegar.

Chips & Pico/Tortilla Fritas y Pico

$9.00

Chips & Queso/ Tortilla Fritas y Queso

$9.00

A 16 oz. Serving of our house made white cheddar jalapeño queso dip and chips.

Chips Hot & Mild Salsa

$8.00

Chips Trio/ Trío de Tortilla Fritas

$15.00

Choriqueso

$12.00

Gratin House blend cheese, layered on Chorizo, served with house chips.

Loco Fries/Papas Fritas Locas

$15.00

Seasoned fries, pickled jalapeño queso, pico, sweet & spicy black beans, cilantro.

Pepe's Nachos/ El Nacho De Pepe

$15.00

Tortilla chips, pickled jalapeño queso, mango pico de gallo, "Beyond" chorizo

Elote poblano queso

$12.00

Roasted corn, poblano mix cheese, onion, queso fresco, cayenne pepper.

Jalisco Mix

$22.00

Convination Pico quesadillas, chicken flour flautas, pepe's nachos, guacamole & Cholula sauce

Soup and Salad

Cazuelas Salad/ensalda cazuela

$14.00

Deep fried flour tortilla bowl layered with black beans, lettuce, cheese, avocado, pico, sour cream, salsa and dressing.

Chicken Tortilla soup

$13.00

Shredded Chicken, Sweet corn, Cheese, tortillas chips, avocado, Queso fresco, cilantro.

Fire Roasted Poblano Salad/ ensalda de poblano rostisado

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, harvest blend, roasted poblano corn, black beans, queso fresco, avocado, tortilla strips, and house dressing.

Menudo

$19.00Out of stock

Pozole

$19.00

Pork Stew with hominy. Red cabbage, onion, radishes, line & Chips

Street Tacos/Tacos Callejeros

4 Tacos per order. Corn Tortilla. Rice and Beans included

Street Tacos

$18.00

Taquiza/Taquizas

Fiesta Plater

$85.00

for 5 to 6 people 8 jalisco street tacos 6 loco tacos (ground Beef) 6 Birrocos (Birria) 6 small chicken flautas (Chicken) cilantro, onions,lettuce, pico,queso fresco, sour cream, consomo, jalapeño toreado, grilled onion.

Time out tacos

$14.00

Taco Loco

$14.00

Signature Tacos/Tacos de Autor

1 Taco Per Order. Flour, Corn or Lettuce shell.

Flounder Fish Taco/ tacos de pescado

$7.00

Lightly fried flounder Taco topped withshredded cabbage, lime mayo, mango pico, cilantro.

Grilled Shrimp Taco/ taco de camaron

$7.00

Fajita veggies, shredded jack cheese, house cholula ranch.

Barbacoa Taco

$6.00

Beyond Alpastor Taco

$7.00

Crispy flour shell, avocado crema, queso fresco, pickled onion, cilantro.

Beyond Carnitas

$7.00

Favorites/ Favoritos

Chimichanga

$14.00

Crispy wrap of flour tortilla with refried beans, Mexican rice, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and mild salsa.

Botana Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips with your choice of chicken or ground beef, topped with: refried beans, pico de gallo, gratin house blend cheese , mild salsa, guacamole, and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$14.00

12' inch Flour tortilla with melted house cheese blend. Served with sides of mild salsa, sour cream, avocado sauce, and pico de gallo.

Aldanas Burger

$16.00

Homemade beef pay. grilled cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, avocado, ketchup, mustard & cilantro mayo.

Aldana Sinature BURRITO

$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, Cheese, pico, Guacamole, Lettuce, Chips & Salsa

Veggie Burrito

$16.00

Flour Tortilla,Lime Cilantro Rice, Black Beans, Fajita veggies, Cheese, pico, lettuce, guacamole, chips & salsa

Torta Ranchera

$16.00

New Mexican Blend Sandwitch. Grilled bun, Mayo, Adobo, Carnitas, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, pickled onions Avocado salsa, Season Fries

Birriloco taco

$15.00

5 Crispy Corn Birria tacos, Consome Lettuce, Pico, Queso Fresco, Sour cream & Salsa

Signature/Firma

Pork Stew with hominy. garnished with red cabbage, onion, radishes & lime. serve with tortilla chips

Birria El Chato

$22.00

Jalisco signature beef stew. Blend of beef juices and spices. serve with Rice, beans, tortillas and a consume side.

Chiles Rellenos

$20.00

Battered poblano pepper, stuffed with cheese and smothered in ranchero sauce. rice, beans & tortilla

Tampiqueña

$25.00

seasoned skirt stake, chicken red enchilada, crispy ground beef taco, lettuce, pico, sour cream, queso fresco, guacamole. serve with rice, beans & Tortillas

Milanesa De Res

$24.00

Breaded deep fried stake, layered with gratin house bland cheese, smothered with green salsa, lettuce, sour cream, pico, guacamole, Rice, Beans & Tortilla

Quesa-Birrias

$19.00

3 corn birria quesadillas serve with Rice, Beans, side of consome dip, pickled onions, Queso fresco, radishes.

Dinners/Cena

Fajitas

$27.00+

Your Choice of grilled meat, onions, peppers. Rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and choice of tortillas.

Enchiladas Suizas

$19.00

3 Rolled up corn tortillas smothered with green salsa topped with cheese serve with lettuce, pico, sour cream and Queso fresco. included Rice and Beans

Enchiladas Rojas

$19.00

3 Rolled up corn tortillas smothered with Red salsa topped with cheese serve with lettuce, pico, sour cream and Queso fresco. included Rice and Beans

Aldana's Favorite flautas

$19.00

3 deep fried rolled up corn tacos, Guacamole, Pico, Queso fresco Includes Rice and Beans

Flautas

$18.00

3 deep fried rolled up Flour tacos, Guacamole, Pico, Queso fresco Includes Rice and Beans

Guisado De Cerdo and Salsa Verde

$20.00

Pork Stew in home made Salsa Verde. serve with Rice, Beans, pipits Rancheras & Tortillas

Desserts/Postres

Gordita de Elote

$14.00Out of stock

Traditional House Made artesanal cornbread, wrapped and baked in corn husk, roasted corn and apple slices.

Choco Chimi

$13.00

3 chimis pastries filled with dark chocolate coated in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate, whipped cream and berries.

Churros

$13.00

3 Traditional fried pastries filled with caramel and coated in cinnamon sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate, and berries.

Flan

$9.00

Baked custard dessert topped with caramel and fresh berries. (Blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries.

Fried Ice Cream

$15.00

Pineapple-Coconut ice cream with signature coating. Deep fried to crisp, topped with chocolate, whipped cream and berries. Served on a bueñelo bowl.

Tres Leches Cake

$9.00

Our house made tree leches cake topped with creme anglaise chocolate, and fresh fruit. (Blueberries, Raspberries, and blackberries.

Churro Cheeescake

$14.00

Sides/Lados

Sweet potato fries

$9.00

Papitas Rancheras

$9.00

Mexican Street Corn

$12.00

Lime mayo, chili threads, queso fresco, cilantro.

Black Beans

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

House cholula ranch.

Lime & Cilantro Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Rice And Beans Side

$8.00

Mexican rice or lime and cilantro

Flour Tortilla

$1.50

Corn tortilla

$1.50

2 Oz Avocado Sauce

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.50

2 oz Small Hot Salsa

$1.00

2 oz Small Mild Salsa

$1.00

2 oz Small Side Guacamole

$2.00

2oz cholula ranch

$1.00

2oz Queso Fresco

$1.50

2oz Shredded Cheese

$1.00

8oz Avocado Sauce

$6.00

8oz Guacamole

$7.00

8oz hot salsa

$4.00

8oz mild salsa

$4.00

8oz Pico

$6.00

8oz queso

$5.00

Guacamole No Chips

$7.00

Jalapeño Toreado

$1.50

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Mini Cholula Bottle

$3.00

0.75 oz. Mini cholula hot sauce bottle.

Queso No Chips

$7.00

Side Of Jalepeños

$1.00

Side Of Lime

$1.50

SEAFOOD/Mariscos

Tostadas de Cebiche

$15.00

2 tostadas, flounder fish & shrimp, cured in lime juice, spices, mix with tomato, onion, cilantro, fresh jalapeño, avocado.

Shrimp Botana

$20.00

Tortilla Chips topped with refried beans, grilled shrimp, fajita veggies, sour cream, gratin house blend cheese, pico, sour cream & guacamole

Shrimp Burrito

$21.00

Flour Tortilla, Grilled shrimp, lime cilantro rice, refried beans, Fajita grilled vegetables, shredded chesse, pico, guacamole , lettuce includes chips and salsa

Shrimp Quesadilla

$21.00

12 inch tortilla, grilled shrimp, melted cheese, pico, avocado salsa, sour cream & mild salsa

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$4.00

Mexican almond, rice, and cinnamon milk.

Jamaica

$4.00

House made sweet hibiscus tea.

Limonada

$4.00

House made sweet limeade.

Tamarindo

$4.00

Coffee

French Press

$8.00

Coffee

$3.50

Fountain Drink

12 oz.

Regular

$3.00

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Mexican Soda

Mandarin

$4.00

Guava

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Lime

$4.00

Tamarind

$4.00

Sidral

$4.00

Squirt

$4.00

Mexican coke

$4.00

Milk/ Chocomilk

Chocomilk

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Caliente

$5.00

Natural Juices

Fresh Juice

Smoothies

Banana

$8.00

Chocolate

$8.00

Mango

$8.00

Pineapple

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Chocolate caliente\Hot

$5.00

Chocomik

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S. Pellecrino 10 oz

$2.50

S. Pellecrino 1 L

$5.95

Spring Water

FUJI Water

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.00

Cocktails

Bloody Maria

$9.00

Cucumber & Mint Mojito

$14.00

Cucumber & Mint Ketel One Vodka, Simple Syrup, Mint & Lime

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Jose Cuervo Playamar Grapefruit

$5.00

Jose Cuervo Playamar Lime

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mariashi Cantarito Parranda

$96.00

Maschio Prosecco 187M

$8.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mojito

$12.00

White Rum, Mint, Simple Syrup & Lime

Mojito Mint Strawberry

$13.00

Mojito Virgin

$8.00

Momia

$15.00

White Rum, Coffee Liqueur,Vanilla ice cream, Milk, Rim with toasted Marshmallow and chocolate syrup.

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Paraiso Tropical Orange

$12.00

Tequila Blanco, Lime juice, Pineapple Juice & Yellow addition RedBull

Parranda

$12.00

Reposado Tequila, Vodka, White Rum, Chambord & Triple Sec

Pina Colada

$12.00

Pina Colada Virgin

$8.00

Purple Rain

$14.00

Rusa

$12.00

Blanco Tequila, Salt, Lime & Squirt

Rusa Pitcher

$36.00

Spanish Coffee

$11.00

Strawberry Daiquiri Frozen

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri Virgin

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tijuana Burro

$10.00

Tequila Blanco, Lime juice & Ginger Beer

Toro Bravo

$10.00

Reposado Tequila, Patron XO Coffee Liqueur

Tropical Sunrise Pineapple

$12.00

Tequila Blanco, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice and Yellow addition RedBull

Truly Berry

$4.50

Truly Citrus

$4.50

Truly Fruit Punch

$4.50

Truly Tropical

$4.50

Vampiro

$13.00

Tequila Blanco, Tomato juice, lime & Orange juice, Chili Pepper, Onion & Wacestershire sauce

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.50

Margaritas

Aldana's Classic Margaritas

$14.00

Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Agave Nectar, Fresh Lime juice.

Classic Cilantro Jaiapeños Margarita

$14.00

House Cilantro Jalapeños Margarita

$12.00

House Margaritas

$12.00

Classico/Strawberry/Mango/Tamarindo/Hibiscus/Guava/Charred Jalapeno/Grilled Pineapple Mezcal+$3 ID Must Be Presented At Pickup Location.

La Cantrina Margarita

$12.00

Tequila, Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps

Mezcalita

$12.00

Pepiño Caliente Margarita

$14.00

Blanco House Tequila, Mezcal , Cucumber & Jalapeño, Lime juice and triple sec/$2.00 Cointreau Margarita.

Pitcher Aldana's Classico Margaritas

$52.00

Pitcher Aldana's Signature Margarita

$56.00

Pitcher House Margarita

$42.00

Classico/Strawberry/Mango/Tamarindo/Hibiscus/Guava/ Charred Jalapeno/Grilled Pineapple Mezcal +10

Pitcher La Cantrina Margarita

$42.00

Pitcher PumpkinRita

$52.00

PumpkinRita

$14.00

Virgin Margarita

$10.00

Wine

Cono Sur P Noir BTL

$32.00

Cono Sur P Noir Glass

$8.00

Corkage Fee

$16.00

CYT GR CAB BTL

$44.00

CYT GR CAB Glass

$12.00

CYT Sauv Bl BTL

$32.00

CYT Sauv Bl Glass

$8.00

La Cat BTL Cabernet sauvignon

$32.00

La Cat BTL Chardonnay

$32.00

La Cat BTL Moscato

$32.00

La Cat BTL Pinot grigio

$32.00

La Cat Glass Cabernet sauvignon

$8.00

La Cat Glass Chardonnay

$8.00

La Cat Glass Moscato

$8.00

La Cat Glass Pinot grigio

$8.00

Madd Cab Sauv BTL Paso Robles

$44.00

Madd Cab Sauv Glass Paso Robles

$12.00

Madd Chard BTL Monterey

$40.00

MaddChard Glass Monterey

$11.00

Red Sangria

$8.00

Sangria Pitcher

$32.00

White Sangria

$8.00

50 ml Pādre azul collection

50 ml Pādre azul Silver

$20.00

50 ml Pādre azul Reposado

$20.00

50 ml Pādre azul Añejo

$20.00

50 ml Pādre azul collections silver, reposado & añejo

$50.00

kids menu

kids Taco

$11.00

kids Quesadilla

$11.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00Out of stock

Burritos

$11.00

Salchitaco

$11.00

Ice Cream

$5.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coming Soon to 2900 W Maple Rd Troy

Location

2900 W Maple Rd, Troy, MI 48084

Directions

Gallery
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill image
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill image
Aldana's Mexican Bar and Grill image

