Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alden & Harlow / The Longfellow Bar

review star

No reviews yet

40 Brattle St

Cambridge, MA 02138

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

AH Food

AH Dinner

Industry

Basil Pasta

$23.00

Carrot Bolognese, Herb Salad, Pecorino

Grilled Broccoli

$16.00

Butternut Squash Hummus, Bianco Sardo & Cashew

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$17.00

Tallow Fried Peanuts, Fish Sauce, Herbs & Pickled Hots

Secret Burger

$19.00

Our 8 oz. House Creekstone Grind, Your Faith, House Made Roll

Local Burrata

$19.00

Warm Crumpet, Tomato Jam, Pickled Onion & Parsley

Hickory Smoked Carrots

$18.00

﻿Buttermilk “Ranch” Labneh, Pickled Dilly Bean Oil, Puffed Grain-Ola

Cauliflower Caesar

$17.00

Garlic Crumbs, Caesar Dressing, Parmigiano & Capers

Chicken

$33.00Out of stock

Chips & Dip

$9.00

Collar

$60.00Out of stock

Pickled Corn Pancakes

$18.00

Tarragon Aioli, Fermented Ramp Greens, Burnt Cherry Hot Sauce

Grilled Rosemary Focaccia

$15.00

Roasted Squash Caponata, Smoked Butter

Ubiquitous Kale Salad

$16.00

Creamy Pistachio Dressing, Honey & Fennel

Grilled Mackerel

$23.00

Celery Root, Remoulade & House Pickles

Smoked & Fried Chicken "Nuggets"

$18.00

Tarragon Aioli, Fermented Ramp Greens, Burnt Cherry Hot Sauce

Patatas Bravas

$16.00

Sweet Pickled Rhubarb, Fried Shallot Aioli, Basil

Crispy Pork Belly

$21.00

Smoked Anson Mills Grits, Chestnut Mostarda, Apple Honey

Chicken Fried Rabbit

$19.00

Blue Cheese, Radish, Chili Oil

Smoked Chicken Raviolo

$23.00

Roasted Mushrooms, Pickled Apples, Creamy Parsnips

Ora King Salmon

$26.00

Farm Ratatouille, Grilled Sourdough, Bouquerones Aioli

Server Run

Shortie

$29.00

Miso Carrot Purée, Roasted Golden Beets & Radishes, Fish Sauce Caramel

Side Gluten Free Bread

$6.00

Grilled NY Strip

$52.00

Fried Potatoes, Red Wine Butter, Bacon & Blue Cheese Salad

Grilled NY Strip

$38.00

Fried Potatoes, Red Wine Butter, Bacon & Blue Cheese Salad

Roasted Squash Tagliatelle

$27.00

Brown Butter, Hazelnuts, Orange Biscotti, Parmesan

Tuna

$18.00

Dessert

Bonn Nuit

$16.00

Choc Bread Pudding

$11.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Dessert Drink

$12.00

Dessert Fee

$3.00

Skillet

$11.00

Brown Butter Cake, Chai Whip

Galette

$12.00

Cranberry, Mandarin Orange, Vanilla Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$5.00

Panna Cotta

$11.00

Cacao Nib & Hazelnut Crumble

Pick ME Up

$15.00

Plantation Flight

$25.00

WINE PAIRING

WP Tuna Crudo

WP Burrata

WP Pork Belly

WP Rabbit

WP Pancakes

Wine Pairing Menu Food

$80.00

Wine Pairing Menu Beverage

$30.00

LF Food

LF Food

*Allergy Alert

Caesar

$11.00

Chicken Sando

$18.00

Classic Burger

$19.00

Classic Fries

$8.00

Eggs

$13.00

Grilled Bread

$15.00

LF Smash Burger

$19.00

Lumpia

$16.00

Messy Fries

$12.00

Nachos

$16.00

Nuggets

$18.00

Pigs

$15.00

Poppers

$16.00

Pretzel

$11.00

Pupusas

$16.00

Shishito

$16.00

Tartar

$21.00

Wings

$15.00

Dessert

Cookie

$8.00

Red Velvet

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Subterranean restaurant serving creative New American fare & cocktails on tap in rustic-chic digs.

Website

Location

40 Brattle St, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flour Bakery - Harvard Square
orange starNo Reviews
114 Mt Auburn Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Cambridge Waku -
orange starNo Reviews
33 Brattle Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Wusong Road
orange starNo Reviews
112 Mount Auburn Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Kitchen
orange star3.9 • 2,564
10 Eliot Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Grendel's Den Restaurant
orange star3.9 • 1,977
89 Winthrop Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Craigie on Main
orange star4.6 • 6,640
853 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sushi
orange star4.7 • 4,663
1105 Mass Ave Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4 (34 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston