Alder & Sage

366 Cherry

Long Beach, CA 90814

Order Again

Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

“Catalina In the Haze” Medium Roast coffee from Long Beach local roaster Rose Park Roasters. Tastes of caramel, chocolate, and sweet dried cherries. Served hot or over ice in 8oz, 12oz or 16oz.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50+

Cold, slow brewed coffee from Rose Park Roasters. Think iced coffee with a heavier body and a bit more of a caffeine kick. Served 12oz or 16oz.

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

2oz of El Espresso from Rose Park Roasters. Served hot with sparkling water on the side or over ice.

Americano

Americano

$4.50+

2oz of El Espresso from Rose Park Roasters over 10oz/14oz of hot or cold water.

Latte

Latte

$5.00+

2oz of Espresso + 10oz/14oz of velvety milk. Served 12oz or 16oz. Add flavor for a delicious treat!

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

2oz of Espresso + 6oz of foamy milk. Served hot only in an 8oz cup.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.25

A small but powerful combo, 2oz of Espresso and 2oz of milk. A drink that can be sipped or downed, these drinks have a thin but gorgeous layer of foam on top. Ready to drink!

Mocha

Mocha

$5.50+

2oz of Espresso + our in-house Mocha sauce + 10oz/14oz of milk. Served 12oz or 16 oz.

Mexican Mocha

Mexican Mocha

$6.00+

2oz of Espresso + our in-house Mexican Mocha sauce + 10oz/14oz of milk. Served 12oz or 16 oz. Decadent and with a kick of heat, this is one of our favorites!

Signature Drinks

Whiskey Caramel Latte

Whiskey Caramel Latte

$9.00+

A double-shot of espresso and creamy milk, paired with our in-house caramel sauce, a salted rim, and a smoked oak chip to tie in the aromatics. Sweet, smoky, and decadent.

Maple & Sage Latte

Maple & Sage Latte

$7.00+

A double-shot of espresso and your choice of milk with our in-house maple simple syrup infused with sage. The perfect amount of sweet, with herbal and earthy undertones. VEGAN

Cranberry Orange Cold Brew

Cranberry Orange Cold Brew

$8.75+

Rose Park Roaster’s house Cold Brew on tap topped with a sweet cream infused with cranberry simple syrup and orange bitters. We finish with an orange rim on the glass, and a rosemary stick for aromatics.

Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Our matcha tea powder from Matchaful made as a more traditional tea. 12oz or 16oz, hot or iced.

Chai

Chai

$5.50+
Loose Leaf Tea Latte

Loose Leaf Tea Latte

$4.50+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$5.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00+
Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$6.25+
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$4.25+

Alternative Drinks

Cup Ice

$0.50

Cup of Water

$0.50

Cup Hot Water

$0.50
Coke

Coke

$3.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.50
Fresh Pressed OJ

Fresh Pressed OJ

$7.00+

8 oz of fresh pressed orange juice

Lemonade

Lemonade

$7.00+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Mexican Hot Chocolate

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.50+
Cold Milk

Cold Milk

$4.50+
Perrier

Perrier

$3.50Out of stock
Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$3.50
Fine Feathers Kombucha

Fine Feathers Kombucha

$5.50

locally made kombucha by our friends from Fine Feathers, served in a 12 oz can. Ask for weekly rotating flavors.

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.95
Rainbow Juice

Rainbow Juice

$9.00

Fresh pressed juice by Rainbow Juice. 8oz glass.

Daytime Favorites

Greek Yogurt & Farm Shop Granola

$12.00

wild flower honey, seasonal berries, banana, and mint [VG] [GF]

Avocado Tartine

Avocado Tartine

$14.00

avocado, tomato conserva, fennel seed, pickled fresno chili, chives, opal basil, local bread [V]

Beets & Burrata Salad

Beets & Burrata Salad

$16.00

red and gold beets, grapes, sunflower dukkah, sunflower sprouts, watercress, saba, and basil oil with local bread [VG]

Ancient Grain Bowl

$16.00

farro, freekeh, quinoa, apricot, almonds, zhoug, confit tomatoes, sumac onions, cilantro, mint [V]

Lox Tartine

Lox Tartine

$18.00

smoked salmon cream cheese, capers, dill, sun gold tomatoes, pickled red onion, lemon, local bread

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

2 fried eggs, white cheddar, secret sauce, and arugula on focaccia with choice of protein

Habanero Maple Burrito

Habanero Maple Burrito

$16.00

house habanero maple pork sausage, farm eggs, weiser potatoes, grilled onion, cheddar, avocado, chipotle salsa

Retro Row Scramble

$15.00

3 farm eggs, spinach, piquillo peppers, feta, chives, avocado [VG] [GF]

House Made Mushroom Quiche

House Made Mushroom Quiche

$18.00Out of stock

farm eggs, long beach mushrooms, truffle pecorino, sage, market salad [V]

Coffee Rubbed Pork Belly Hash

Coffee Rubbed Pork Belly Hash

$18.00

soft egg, weiser potatoes, onion, pickled fresno chili, grilled pineapple, rose park red eye gravy, scallion

Little Gem Caesar Salad

$12.00
Winter Harvest Salad

Winter Harvest Salad

$14.00

market greens, spiced pepitas, delicata squash, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, avocado dressing [V] [GF]

Jidori Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Jidori Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$18.00Out of stock

fermented mushroom tzatziki, parsley, aleppo chili oil, pickled turnips, charred lemon, butter lettuce [GF]

Seared Ahi Tuna

Seared Ahi Tuna

$22.00Out of stock

wilted spinach, charred napa cabbage, haricot verts, radish, sesame vinaigrette, scallion [GF]

Neuske's Ham Panini

$18.00

brie, quince mostarda, arugula, basil aioli, arugula, local bread, garlic parsley fries

Wagyu Smash Burger

Wagyu Smash Burger

$20.00

white cheddar, secret sauce, house pickles, butter lettuce, grilled onions, tomato, potato bun, garlic parsley fries

Steak & Eggs

$30.00

Sides

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Local Bread

$6.00

salted butter, seasonal house jam

Crispy Weiser Potatoes

$6.00

grilled onions, herbs

Garlic Parsley Fries

$8.00

served with secret sauce

Farm Egg

$3.00

North County Bacon

$6.00

House Provancal Chicken Sausage Patties

$6.00

House Habanero Maple Pork Sausage Patties

$6.00

6oz Jidori Free Range Chicken Breast

$10.00

Avocado

$3.00

Market Salad

$10.00

market greens, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, red wine vinaigrette

Marmalade/Jam

$2.00

Salted Butter

$2.00

Salsa

$2.00

Kids

Kids Eggs & Toast

$10.00

sourdough toast, house jam

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$10.00

sourdough, cheddar, fries

Pastries & Desserts

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$5.00Out of stock
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.50
Spinach & Artichoke Danish

Spinach & Artichoke Danish

$6.50Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00
Citrus Olive Oil Cake

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$7.00

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$5.00
Bacon Cheddar Scone

Bacon Cheddar Scone

$5.00Out of stock
Cranberry Citrus Scone

Cranberry Citrus Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Maple & Pecan Scone

Out of stock
Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

Oatmeal Cranberry Cookie

$5.00
GF Almond Financier

GF Almond Financier

$6.50
GF Banana Bread

GF Banana Bread

$3.50
Vegan Morning Glory Muffin

Vegan Morning Glory Muffin

$5.50
Vegan Blueberry Coffeecake

Vegan Blueberry Coffeecake

$6.50Out of stock
Vegan GIANT Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Vegan GIANT Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$6.00Out of stock
Coconut Scone

Coconut Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00Out of stock
Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$7.95

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.25

Mixed Fruit Tart

$8.25
Vegan Donuts

Vegan Donuts

$3.95

Weekly changing selection of vegan-friendly donuts created in Long Beach. Awarded "Best Doughnuts in Long Beach" by the Long Beach Post.

NY Cheesecake

$8.25

Retail Coffee

Rose Park Catalina in the Haze

$18.00

Rose Park Ethiopia

$18.00

Rose Park Peru

$18.00

Rose Park Guatemala

$19.75

Alder & Sage House Blend (4oz)

$9.00

Misc. Retail

Ghia

$39.00

Portfolio Growler

$18.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Alder & Sage is Retro Row's newest California-inspired coffeehouse and bistro. We proudly serve locally-based Rose Park Roasters coffee and the finest seasonal and organic ingredients. Join us for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Website

Location

366 Cherry, Long Beach, CA 90814

Directions

