Alder & Sage
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Alder & Sage is Retro Row's newest California-inspired coffeehouse and bistro. We proudly serve locally-based Rose Park Roasters coffee and the finest seasonal and organic ingredients. Join us for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Location
366 Cherry, Long Beach, CA 90814
