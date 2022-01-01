- Home
Aldo's Pizzeria
26 Palmer Avenue
Bronxville, NY 10708
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella cheese wrapped in breadcrumbs and Italian spices. Served with a side of tomato sauce
Garlic Knots
Smothered in Garlic, oil, parmesan cheese
Zucchini Wedges
Zucchini wedges, battered, breaded and fried, Served with a side of house made Marinara sauce
Fried Calamari
Battered Calamari rings served with fresh lemon & house marinara sauce
Calamari Arrabbiata
Fried Calamari topped with a spicy Arrabbiata sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana - App
Eggplant, mozzarella & fresh basil topped with house tomato sauce & parmigiana cheese
Clams Oreganata
Breadcrumbs, fresh herbs, roasted garlic & brown butter. Served with a lemon & white wine sauce
Arancini/rice Balls
Rice balls made with, Zucchini, Eggplant & Mozzarella Served with a Vodka dipping sauce
Chicken Fingers
5 Breaded chicken breast strips served with Honey-dijon sauce, celery & carrot sticks
Garlic Bread Wedge
Opened wedge covered in garlic, oil, spices. Top with melted mozzarella for $1 more
Broccoli & Cheddar Poppers
Broccoli, cheddar cheese & bacon bits, served with Ranch dressing
Beef Pattie
Yellow Jamaican beef Pattie. W/ Mozzarella Cheese or Pepperoni, $2 extra
French Fries
Crispy coated french fires
Wings
Served with Blue cheese dressing, celery and carrot sticks
Eggplant Rollantini
Fried eggplant rolled over 3 cheeses topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Mussels Fra Diavlo
Fresh Muscles sauteed in a spicy tomato broth.
Grilled Eggplant Ramano
Thick sliced eggplant, grilled & topped with Pomodoro sauce, grated romano & parmesan cheese
Pappa al Pomodoro
A thick & rich tomato bread soup topped with fresh ricotta
Fried Burratta Platter
Breaded fried Burrata mozzerella, prosciutto di parma & roasted peppers
Baked Mac & Cheese
Elbow pasta mixed in house-made cheddar cheese sauce topped with breadcrumbs baked to perfection
House Made Soups
Chicken Noodle 16oz
Hearty chicken noodle soup
Pasta e Fagioli 16oz
Italian peasant soup, a meal in itself.
Lentil 16oz
Minestrone 16oz
Italian minestrone, vegetable stock base (no meat)
Stracciatella 16oz
fresh chopped baby spinach and egg cooked fresh to order.
New England Clam Chowder 16oz
Escarole & Bean 16oz
Chicken Noodle 32oz
Pasta e Fagioli 32oz
Lentil 32oz
Minestrone 32oz
Stracciatella 32oz
New England Clam Chowder 32oz
Escarole & Bean 32oz
Pasta Dishes
Make Your Own Pasta
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti topped with classic tomato sauce paired with house made beef meatballs
Rigatoni Bolognese
Veal & Beef Ragu with Parmesan cheese
Homemade Meat Lasagna
Beef & Veal Ragu covered in mozzarella & Bechamel sauce
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne Pasta in our delicious Pink Vodka cream sauce
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta, ricotta, pink sauce mixed & baked to perfection
Spaghetti Garlic & Oil
Garlic, evoo & pepperoncini
Aldo's Linguini Carbonara
Linguini, light cream, parmesan cheese, onions, bacon, egg yolk & green peas
Homemade Spinach Lasagna
Cheese Tortellini Alla Pesto
Green Zucchini, sundried tomato & Parmesan cheese in a light basil cream sauce
Cavatelli Broccoli Rabe & Sausage
Lobster Ravioli
Ravioli topped with Pink tomato sauce
Seafood Linguini Fra Diavolo
Clams, Mussels shrimp & Calamari in a light tomato broth
Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta served with grilled shrimp & spinach in a white cream sauce
Linguini & White Clam Sauce
Manila clam’s with white wine & spices
Manicotti
(4) Delicious ricotta wrapped in fresh pasta sheets topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella
Cheese Ravioli
Cheese Ravioli topped with tomato sauce, a classic Italian feel-good dish.
Stuffed shells
Proscuitto, Peas & Pasta
Fettuccine, green peas, Proscuitto di parma & sliced manchego cheese, served in a butter & garlic sauce
Gnocchi Spinach Parmesan
Gnocchi pasta & fresh chopped baby spinach in a light parmesan, butter & cream sauce
Calamari, Scallops, sauteed plum tomatoes
Entrees
Chicken Parmigiana
Eggplant Parmigiana - Entree
Veal Parmigiana
Shrimp Parmigiana
Chicken Francese
flour-dredged, egg-dipped, sautéed chicken cutlets with a lemon-butter and white wine sauce.
Veal Francese
Chicken Marsala
Veal Piccata
Chicken Piccata
Chicken Milanese
Veal Milanese
Chicken Scarpariello
Chicken breast, Sausage, vinegar peppers & Potatoes in a zesty lemon butter sauce
Sole Puttanesca
Roasted Salmon
Shrimp Mostarda
Zuppa di Pesce
Shrimp Francese
Eggplant Rollatini-entree
Veal Marsala
Grilled Chicken And Broc Rabe
Chicken Saltimbocca
Sides & Vegetables
Grilled Asparagus
Meatballs & Parmesan Cheese
4 Meatballs topped with tomato sauce & parmesan cheese
Mixed Vegetables
Sauteed Broccoli
Sauteed Spinach
Sauteed Wild Mushrooms
Sweet Italian Sausage & Broccoli Rabe
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe
Fresh Broccoli Rabe Sauteed in Garlic & Oil
Hero's
Chicken Parmigiana Hero
Eggplant Parmigiana Hero
Meatball Parmigiana Hero
Veal Parmigiana Hero
Shrimp Parmigiana Hero
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Hero
Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Hero
Philly Cheese Steak Hero
Sausage & Pepper Hero
Sausage Parmigiana Hero
Caprese Hero
Grillled Chicken Hero
Grilled chicken, lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayonnaise
Turkey Club Hero
Italian Combo Hero
Potato & Egg Hero
Wraps
Salads
Classic Caesar Salad
Garden Salad
Baby Arugula Salad
Fresh Baby Arugula, Sliced Red apples, Shaved Manchego cheese & toasted Almonds, served with house made balsamic dressing
Caprese Salad
Baby Spinach Salad
Greek Salad
Cobb Salad
Cold Antipasto Salad
Chef Salad
The Blaise Nicoise Salad
Summer Salad
Aldo's Healthy Choices
Rolls
Stromboli
Pinwheels
Desserts
Bulk Sauces
Pizza Pies
Build Your Own
Plain Cheese
Aldo's Tartufo Pizza
BBQ Chicken
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage (Gourmet)
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken Parmigiana
Gina's Calabrese Pizza
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza
Grilled Vegetable
Margarita
Meat Lovers
Nello
Norma Pizza
Parma Pizza
Primavera Pizza
The Aloha
The BXV Supreme
White Pizza*
Salad
Specialty Combo
Grandma's Original
Plum tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella cheese & classic Italian seasonings
Grandpa's Original
Plum tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil & fresh mozzarella cheese
Grandmas Chicken Vodka
Pink vodka sauce. Topped with chicken cutlet & fresh mozzarella cheese
Grandmas Bacon Mac & Cheese
Mac & cheese, Mozzarella cheese topped with crispy bacon
Rolls
Slices
Aldo's Tartufo Pizza Slice
BBQ Chicken Slice
Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice
Chicken Parmigiana Slice
Gina's Calabrese Pizza Slice
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza Slice
Grilled Vegetable Slice
Margarita Slice
Meat Lovers Slice
Nello Slice
Norma Pizza Slice
Parma Pizza Slice
Primavera Pizza Slice
The Aloha Slice
The BXV Supreme Slice
White Pizza* Slice
Foccacia
Grandma Slice
Reg Slice
Reg Slice W/Topping
26 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville, NY 10708