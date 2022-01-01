Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Burgers

Aldo's Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

26 Palmer Avenue

Bronxville, NY 10708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
The Aldo Beef Burger
Garden Salad

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Mozzarella cheese wrapped in breadcrumbs and Italian spices. Served with a side of tomato sauce

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$4.00

Smothered in Garlic, oil, parmesan cheese

Zucchini Wedges

Zucchini Wedges

$8.99

Zucchini wedges, battered, breaded and fried, Served with a side of house made Marinara sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Battered Calamari rings served with fresh lemon & house marinara sauce

Calamari Arrabbiata

$15.99

Fried Calamari topped with a spicy Arrabbiata sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana - App

Eggplant Parmigiana - App

$13.99

Eggplant, mozzarella & fresh basil topped with house tomato sauce & parmigiana cheese

Clams Oreganata

Clams Oreganata

$11.99

Breadcrumbs, fresh herbs, roasted garlic & brown butter. Served with a lemon & white wine sauce

Arancini/rice Balls

Arancini/rice Balls

$12.99

Rice balls made with, Zucchini, Eggplant & Mozzarella Served with a Vodka dipping sauce

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

5 Breaded chicken breast strips served with Honey-dijon sauce, celery & carrot sticks

Garlic Bread Wedge

Garlic Bread Wedge

$3.99

Opened wedge covered in garlic, oil, spices. Top with melted mozzarella for $1 more

Broccoli & Cheddar Poppers

Broccoli & Cheddar Poppers

$7.99

Broccoli, cheddar cheese & bacon bits, served with Ranch dressing

Beef Pattie

Beef Pattie

$4.00

Yellow Jamaican beef Pattie. W/ Mozzarella Cheese or Pepperoni, $2 extra

French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Crispy coated french fires

Wings

Wings

$14.99

Served with Blue cheese dressing, celery and carrot sticks

Eggplant Rollantini

Eggplant Rollantini

$13.99

Fried eggplant rolled over 3 cheeses topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Mussels Fra Diavlo

Mussels Fra Diavlo

$12.99

Fresh Muscles sauteed in a spicy tomato broth.

Grilled Eggplant Ramano

Grilled Eggplant Ramano

$7.99

Thick sliced eggplant, grilled & topped with Pomodoro sauce, grated romano & parmesan cheese

Pappa al Pomodoro

Pappa al Pomodoro

$9.99

A thick & rich tomato bread soup topped with fresh ricotta

Fried Burratta Platter

$16.99

Breaded fried Burrata mozzerella, prosciutto di parma & roasted peppers

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Elbow pasta mixed in house-made cheddar cheese sauce topped with breadcrumbs baked to perfection

House Made Soups

Chicken Noodle 16oz

Chicken Noodle 16oz

$6.99

Hearty chicken noodle soup

Pasta e Fagioli 16oz

Pasta e Fagioli 16oz

$6.99

Italian peasant soup, a meal in itself.

Lentil 16oz

Lentil 16oz

$6.99
Minestrone 16oz

Minestrone 16oz

$6.99

Italian minestrone, vegetable stock base (no meat)

Stracciatella 16oz

Stracciatella 16oz

$6.99

fresh chopped baby spinach and egg cooked fresh to order.

New England Clam Chowder 16oz

$7.99

Escarole & Bean 16oz

$6.99

Chicken Noodle 32oz

$11.99

Pasta e Fagioli 32oz

$11.99

Lentil 32oz

$11.99

Minestrone 32oz

$11.99

Stracciatella 32oz

$11.99

New England Clam Chowder 32oz

$12.99

Escarole & Bean 32oz

$11.99

Pasta Dishes

Make Your Own Pasta

Make Your Own Pasta

$15.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.99

Spaghetti topped with classic tomato sauce paired with house made beef meatballs

Rigatoni Bolognese

$16.99

Veal & Beef Ragu with Parmesan cheese

Homemade Meat Lasagna

Homemade Meat Lasagna

$18.99

Beef & Veal Ragu covered in mozzarella & Bechamel sauce

Penne Alla Vodka

$17.99

Penne Pasta in our delicious Pink Vodka cream sauce

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$16.99

Penne pasta, ricotta, pink sauce mixed & baked to perfection

Spaghetti Garlic & Oil

$14.99

Garlic, evoo & pepperoncini

Aldo's Linguini Carbonara

$17.99

Linguini, light cream, parmesan cheese, onions, bacon, egg yolk & green peas

Homemade Spinach Lasagna

Homemade Spinach Lasagna

$16.99

Cheese Tortellini Alla Pesto

$18.99

Green Zucchini, sundried tomato & Parmesan cheese in a light basil cream sauce

Cavatelli Broccoli Rabe & Sausage

$18.99

Lobster Ravioli

$20.99

Ravioli topped with Pink tomato sauce

Seafood Linguini Fra Diavolo

$20.99

Clams, Mussels shrimp & Calamari in a light tomato broth

Shrimp Fettuccini Alfredo

$20.99

Fettuccini pasta served with grilled shrimp & spinach in a white cream sauce

Linguini & White Clam Sauce

Linguini & White Clam Sauce

$18.99

Manila clam’s with white wine & spices

Manicotti

Manicotti

$15.99

(4) Delicious ricotta wrapped in fresh pasta sheets topped with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella

Cheese Ravioli

Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Cheese Ravioli topped with tomato sauce, a classic Italian feel-good dish.

Stuffed shells

$15.99

Proscuitto, Peas & Pasta

$17.99

Fettuccine, green peas, Proscuitto di parma & sliced manchego cheese, served in a butter & garlic sauce

Gnocchi Spinach Parmesan

$17.99

Gnocchi pasta & fresh chopped baby spinach in a light parmesan, butter & cream sauce

Calamari, Scallops, sauteed plum tomatoes

$22.99

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.99

Eggplant Parmigiana - Entree

$19.99

Veal Parmigiana

$21.99

Shrimp Parmigiana

$22.99
Chicken Francese

Chicken Francese

$20.99

flour-dredged, egg-dipped, sautéed chicken cutlets with a lemon-butter and white wine sauce.

Veal Francese

$21.99

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Veal Piccata

$21.99

Chicken Piccata

$20.99

Chicken Milanese

$20.99

Veal Milanese

$21.99
Chicken Scarpariello

Chicken Scarpariello

$21.99

Chicken breast, Sausage, vinegar peppers & Potatoes in a zesty lemon butter sauce

Sole Puttanesca

$23.99

Roasted Salmon

$25.99
Shrimp Mostarda

Shrimp Mostarda

$21.99
Zuppa di Pesce

Zuppa di Pesce

$25.99

Shrimp Francese

$22.99

Eggplant Rollatini-entree

$18.99

Veal Marsala

$21.99

Grilled Chicken And Broc Rabe

$20.99

Chicken Saltimbocca

$21.99

Sides & Vegetables

Grilled Asparagus

$7.99
Meatballs & Parmesan Cheese

Meatballs & Parmesan Cheese

$7.99

4 Meatballs topped with tomato sauce & parmesan cheese

Mixed Vegetables

$6.99

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.99

Sauteed Spinach

$7.99

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms

$6.99

Sweet Italian Sausage & Broccoli Rabe

$8.99
Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$7.99

Fresh Broccoli Rabe Sauteed in Garlic & Oil

Hero's

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

Chicken Parmigiana Hero

$12.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Hero

$10.99
Meatball Parmigiana Hero

Meatball Parmigiana Hero

$11.99

Veal Parmigiana Hero

$12.99

Shrimp Parmigiana Hero

$13.99

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Hero

$11.99

Grilled Chicken & Broccoli Rabe Hero

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak Hero

$12.99
Sausage & Pepper Hero

Sausage & Pepper Hero

$11.99

Sausage Parmigiana Hero

$10.99

Caprese Hero

$12.99

Grillled Chicken Hero

$11.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayonnaise

Turkey Club Hero

$10.99

Italian Combo Hero

$10.99

Potato & Egg Hero

$8.99

Wraps

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$10.99
The Mediterranean

The Mediterranean

$10.99

Aldo's Cheese Steak

$10.99
Grilled Veggie

Grilled Veggie

$10.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99

Turkey BLT

$10.99
Da BOSS

Da BOSS

$10.99

Penne Past , Vodka Sauce , Chicken cutlet & Fresh Mozzarella wrap. Comes with French fries or salad

Burgers

The Aldo Beef Burger

The Aldo Beef Burger

$10.99

Turkey Burger

$11.99
Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.99

Garden Salad

$10.99
Baby Arugula Salad

Baby Arugula Salad

$13.99

Fresh Baby Arugula, Sliced Red apples, Shaved Manchego cheese & toasted Almonds, served with house made balsamic dressing

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$15.99

Baby Spinach Salad

$13.99

Greek Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Cold Antipasto Salad

$12.99

Chef Salad

$13.99

The Blaise Nicoise Salad

$15.99

Summer Salad

$17.99

Aldo's Healthy Choices

The Popeye

The Popeye

$17.99

The Arnold

$17.99

The Magic Mike

$17.99

The Italian Stallion

$17.99

The Hulk

$24.99

Rolls

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$6.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Roll

$6.99

Sausage & Peppers Roll

$6.99

Spinach Roll

$6.99

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms & Ricotta Roll

$6.99

Calzone

Chopped Meat Calzone

$7.99

Ricotta & Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Stromboli

Italian Combo Stromboli

$6.99

Pinwheels

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Pinwheel

$5.99

Top Grade Grande Mozzarella, Crumbled Sausage & Roasted peppers rolled and baked into a Large delicious Pinwheel.

Pepperoni Pinwheel

Pepperoni Pinwheel

$5.99

Top Grade Grande Mozzarella & Pepperoni rolled and baked into a Large delicious Pinwheel.

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$4.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.99
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.99
Chocolate Mousse Cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.99

Fresh made chocolate Mouse cake

Assorted Case Cakes

$5.99

Red Velvete

$5.99
Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$5.99

Sfogliatella

$3.99

Italian Cheese Cake

$6.99

Choc\plain Cheescake

$6.99

Bulk Sauces

Pint 16oz

Quart 32oz

Calzone

Chopped Meat Calzone

$7.99

Ricotta & Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Pizza Pies

Build Your Own

$12.99+

Plain Cheese

$10.99+

Aldo's Tartufo Pizza

$14.99+

BBQ Chicken

$14.99+

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage (Gourmet)

$14.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$14.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99+

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.99+

Gina's Calabrese Pizza

$14.99+

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza

$14.99+

Grilled Vegetable

$14.99+

Margarita

$14.99+

Meat Lovers

$14.99+

Nello

$14.99+

Norma Pizza

$14.99+

Parma Pizza

$14.99+

Primavera Pizza

$14.99+

The Aloha

$14.99+

The BXV Supreme

$14.99+

White Pizza*

$14.99+

Salad

Specialty Combo

$14.99+

Grandma's Original

$22.99

Plum tomatoes topped with fresh mozzarella cheese & classic Italian seasonings

Grandpa's Original

$23.99

Plum tomatoes, roasted garlic, basil & fresh mozzarella cheese

Grandmas Chicken Vodka

$24.99

Pink vodka sauce. Topped with chicken cutlet & fresh mozzarella cheese

Grandmas Bacon Mac & Cheese

$24.99

Mac & cheese, Mozzarella cheese topped with crispy bacon

Rolls

Chicken Parmigiana Roll

$7.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Roll

$7.99

Sausage & Peppers Roll

$7.99

Spinach Roll

$7.99

Sauteed Wild Mushrooms & Ricotta Roll

$7.99

Slices

Aldo's Tartufo Pizza Slice

$4.75

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.75

Broccoli Rabe & Sausage Slice

$4.75

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch Slice

$4.75

Chicken Parmigiana Slice

$4.75

Gina's Calabrese Pizza Slice

$4.75

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pizza Slice

$4.75

Grilled Vegetable Slice

$4.75

Margarita Slice

$4.75

Meat Lovers Slice

$4.75

Nello Slice

$4.75

Norma Pizza Slice

$4.75

Parma Pizza Slice

$4.75

Primavera Pizza Slice

$4.75

The Aloha Slice

$4.75

The BXV Supreme Slice

$4.75

White Pizza* Slice

$4.75

Foccacia

$4.75

Grandma Slice

$4.75

Reg Slice

$4.00

Reg Slice W/Topping

$4.75

DRINKS Group

Pepsi Mex/nitro

$3.75

Gatorade

$3.00

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.00

20oz Bottle Soda

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Poland Springs Water/FS

$2.25

Manhattan Special

$2.75

2Liter Soda

$4.50

Stewart's Soda

$3.70

KIDS Group

Kids Chicken Fingers (x3)

$6.00

Kids Meat Balls

$6.00

Kids Penne and Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Kids Ravioli

$6.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac N Cheese

$6.99
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

26 Palmer Avenue, Bronxville, NY 10708

Directions

Gallery
Aldo's Pizzeria image
Aldo's Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

Carlo's Pizzeria - 668 tuckahoe road
orange starNo Reviews
668 tuckahoe road yonkers, NY 10710
View restaurantnext
Jack's Bar & Restaurant - Eastchester
orange star4.7 • 124
219 Main Street Eastchester, NY 10709
View restaurantnext
Louie & Johnnie's Ristorante Primavera
orange star4.5 • 1,595
887 Yonkers Ave Yonkers, NY 10704
View restaurantnext
Fortina Yonkers
orange starNo Reviews
1086 North Broadway Yonkers, NY 10701
View restaurantnext
Divino Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 269
524 Warburton Ave Hastings On Hudson, NY 10706
View restaurantnext
Billy & Pete's Social
orange starNo Reviews
121 Myrtle Blvd Larchmont, NY 10538
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bronxville

Ladle of Love - Bronxville
orange star4.4 • 306
18 Palmer Ave Bronxville, NY 10708
View restaurantnext
La Casa Bronxville
orange star4.5 • 262
7 Pondfield Road Bronxville, NY 10708
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bronxville
Tuckahoe
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Eastchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Yonkers
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
New Rochelle
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Scarsdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Dobbs Ferry
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hartsdale
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston