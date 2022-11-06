Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ale House Pub

2122 Mildred St W

University Place, WA 98466

Bourbon Street Burger
Mini-Ale House

Appetizers

Ale House Nachos

$9.00

Creamy nacho cheese over house made tortilla chips. Topped with olives, jalapenos, cotija cheese, green onions, & Pico de Gallo. Sour cream & salsa on the side.

Cheese Sticks

$10.00

Breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown. Marinara on the side.

Chipotle Poppers

$13.00

Jalapenos filled with chipotle cream cheese and topped with bacon crumble.

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$16.00

Six big, juicy wings with your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, or sweet & spicy. With celery and ranch or blue cheese for dipping, and you choice of fries or tots.

Quesadilla

$12.00

Large flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, olives, and pico.

Burgers

Bourbon Street Burger

$17.00

Grilled beef patty, topped with cheddar cheese, arugula, tomatoes, pickled onions, bourbon aioli, and smoked candied bacon.

Inferno Burger

$16.00

Spicing it up with pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, chili aioli, and pico de gallo.

Mini-Ale House

$13.00

The same as our popular Ale House burger, but with a smaller patty for modest appetites.

The Ale House

$17.00

Grilled beef patty cooked to perfection on a brioche pub bun. Topped with cheddar cheese, thick cut Dailys bacon, thousand island dressing, arugula, pickles, tomato & onions.

Sandwiches

ABCLT

$16.00

A new take on the classic BLT; avocado, arugula, bacon, tomato and pesto cream cheese

Ale House Chicken Club

$20.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, ham and thick bacon. With melted Swiss cheese, arugula, tomato, pickled red onion and honey mustard on grilled sour dough.

Billionaire Bacon Grilled Cheese

$20.00

Beecher's Flagship cheese, smoked gouda, "billionnaire" candied bacon, tomatoes, and chili aioli on sourdough, grilled to perfection.

Blue Baron

$20.00

Prime Rib slow roasted in-house and thinly sliced on grilled sourdough. Topped with cheddar cheese, blue cheese dressing, and grilled onion, and a side of Au Jus

French Dip

$19.00

We slow roast our prime rib then thinly slice it up for this twist on a french dip. Served on a soft french roll with melted Swiss cheese, carmelized onions and a side of Au Jus.

Reuben

$15.00

Irish Death corned-beef made in-house on dark marbled rye, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and thousand island.

Steak Sirloin Sandwich

$19.00

Entrees

Chicken Picatta

$18.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$15.00

Served with your choice of dressing.

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer-battered Pacific rockfish with chili slaw and your choice of fries or tots.

Pork Belly Mac & Cheese

$17.00

Macaroni, crispy pork belly, and smoked gouda cream sauce, topped with BBQ sauce, Beecher's cheese, and green onion.

Top Sirloin

$20.00

Salads

Ale House Cobb

$20.00

Mixed greens, tomato, crispy bacon, grilled chicken breast, ham, hard boiled egg, avocado, red onions and blue cheese crumbles. Your choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped hearts of romaine tossed with house-made Caesar, croutons & parmesan.

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens with tomato, onion, cucumbers, cheese and croutons. Dressing of your choice

Pizza

Basic Cheese

$12.00

Mozzarella cheese and red sauce.

Hawaiian

$14.00

Ham and pineapple, on mozzarella and red sauce.

Margherita

$14.00

The classic with fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, and a balsamic drizzle

Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, mozzarella and red sauce.

Pepperoni

$13.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce.

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Sides

Ice Cream Dessert

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Breakfast

Classic Breakfast

$12.00

Non Alcoholic

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.00

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

With 44 Pacific Northwest craft beers and ciders on tap, 20 HDTV screens, a delicious menu of pub favorites, and a friendly inviting staff, the Ale House is the best place in South Sound to try beer, watch the game, or gather with friends.

Location

2122 Mildred St W, University Place, WA 98466

Directions

