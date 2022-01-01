Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Brewpubs & Breweries

Alebird Taphouse and Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

2619 84th Street

Byron Center, MI 49315

Popular Items

Craft Burger*
The Firebird
Cheese Head*

Specials

Peppercorn Sirloin

$23.00

8 oz peppercorn crusted sirloin steak with creamy mushroom sauce, mashed Yukon potatoes and roasted carrots

Curry Pot Pie

$15.00

Potatoes, peas and carrots in a creamy coconut milk curry sauce topped with flakey puff pastry. With choice of chicken or tofu.

Appetizers

Brisket Burnt Ends

$12.00

Brisket burnt ends in a house bourbon BBQ sauce , served over seasoned corn bread crumble with sweet hot pickles

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Railbird Pale Ale battered white cheddar cheese curds, fried to golden brown deliciousness.

Beecher's Authentic Pretzel

$10.00

A traditional Bavarian-style soft pretzel handmade by Beecher's Handcrafted Pretzels in Byron Center. Served with house made honey mustard.

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Fresh fried tortilla chips and a side of salsa

Mexican Rice Balls

$11.00

Rice and cheese balls, rolled in seasoned breadcrumbs then fried, served over Mexican corn queso, drizzled with house jalapeno ranch and cilantro

Tomato Bruschetta

$11.00

Fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, and spices, drizzled with balsamic glaze, served with seasoned toasted french bread. V

Brewhouse Nachos

$11.00

House tortilla chips with cheesy street corn queso dip, green chili black beans, tomatoes, green onion and cilantro; drizzled with lime sour cream. Salsa served on the side. VG GF

Salads and Bowls

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach salad with sliced apples, dried cranberries, red onions, walnuts, goat cheese and house apple cider vinaigrette

BBQ Tex Mex

$12.00

Chile lime black beans, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, tortilla strips and shredded cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce and served with a jalapeño ranch

Mediterranean

$12.00

Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, cucumber, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, pearl couscous and goat. cheese with house poppy seeed dressing

Mains

Gnocchi Florentine

$16.00

Asiago stuffed gnocchi in a creamy lemon pesto with spinach, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes topped with shredded parmesan and basil. VG

Half Chicken

$20.00

Half chicken braised and then fried for a crisp skin, glazed with house bourbon BBQ served with house mac, sauteed green beans and cornbread.

Wine 'N' Swine

$18.00

Pork rib eye with a luscious red wine sauce, served with sauteed green beans and red skin potatoes tossed with crumbled goat cheese. GF

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$19.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi served with cilantro lime rice and pineapple black bean salsa. GF

Mac 'n' Cheese.

$12.00

A skillet of our creamy house pimento mac topped with shredded cheddar jack. Customize it with topping of your choice VG

Burgers

Buffalo Nickel *

$15.00

Bison patty with grilled mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese and house thousand island on a toasted pretzel bun

Cheese Head*

$13.00

6 oz MI Craft Beef burger on brioche bun topped with fried Wisconsin cheese curds, bacon and Railbird Pale Ale beer cheese (served on side). Served with kettle chips.

Mid Westener

$13.00

MI Craft Beef burger on toasted brioche bun with chedder cheese, bacon, crispy onion string and house Bourbon BBQ.

Craft Burger*

$12.00

6 oz MI Craft Beef Burger on a brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with kettle chips.

Olive Burger

$13.00

MI Craft Beef Burger with olive tapenade and mascarpone goat cheese spread GFO

Beet Burger

$14.00

House made beet and grain burger with fresh spinach leaves, fried onion strings l and house made horsey mayo served on a toasted brioche bun (contains nuts) VG VO

Nutcase Burger

$12.00

Nutcase vegan patty with lettuce, pickle and tomato. Served on a brioche bun. Sub pretzel bun to make it Vegan VG VO GFO

Sammies

All sammies are served with kettle chips upgrade options available

THE Cuban

$14.00

House pulled pork, ham, sweet and spicy pickle chips and a luscious mustard sauce topped with swiss cheese and pressed inside a hoagie roll. Served with kettle chips.

Jacked Cuban

$13.00

Pulled jackfruit, mustard sauce, sweet hot pickles and Swiss cheese; pressed on a hoagie roll.

The Rachel

$12.00

Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, slaw and house thousand island on grilled marble rye

Tofu Rachel

$12.00

Tofu, Swiss cheese, slaw and house thousand island on grilled marble rye.

Mexicali Chick

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast with guacamole, Mexican street corn dip and crispy onion strings.

The Firebird

$13.00

Fried or grilled chicken breast with house hot sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos and sriracha mayo; on a toasted brioche bun.

Midwest Po'Boy

$13.00

Pulled pork on a hoagie roll with apple BBQ sauce and house cloeslaw

Boho Po Boy

$13.00

Pulled Jackfruit with apple BBQ sauce and toped with house made cloeslaw on a hoagie roll

BC Philly

$15.00

Thinly sliced beef, grilled green peppers and onions, melty provolone cheese with horsey mayo on a toasty hoagie roll.

Milly

$14.00

Sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers with melty provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

Turkey

$13.00

Smoked turkey, cranberry relish, spinach and provolone cheese on grilled sourdough

Grilled Cran

$12.00

Sliced apples, cranberry relish, spinach and provolone cheese on grilled sourdough

Wraps

Sliced turkey breast, red pepper mayo, gouda and avocado mash.

Spinach Wrap

$12.00

Spinach wrap with sliced apples, dried cranberries, red onions, walnuts, goat cheese and house apple cider vinaigrette

BBQ Tex Mex Wrap

$12.00

Chile lime black beans, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, tortilla strips and shredded cheese; drizzled with bbq and house made jalapeno ranch.

Mediterranean Wrap

$12.00

Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, cucumber, red onion, sun dried tomatoes, pearl couscous and goat cheese with house poppyseed dressing

Little Birds (12 and under please)

Comes with choice of side

Little Steak

$9.00

4 oz sizzler steak cooked medium well. Choice of side included.

Kids Hot Sammie

$6.00

half grilled turkey or ham sandwich on sourdough with American cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

a half sandwich on sourdough with American cheese. Choice of side included.

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

One cornmeal battered beef/pork frank corn dog or mini corndogs ( selection varies due to availability) Choice of side included.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kraft mac 'n' cheese. Choice of side included.

Kids Chicken Sammie

$8.00

Grilled chicken breast on white bun with choice of toppings. Choice of side included.

Kids Burger

$8.00

6oz patty with or without cheese on white bread bun. Served medium well. Choice of side included.

Sides

Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Creamy, cheesy house mac and cheese!

Coleslaw

$3.00

House made slaw with power blend greens GF V

Green Beans

$4.00

Sauteed and lightly seasoned green beans GF V

French Fry Order

$5.00

Order of our house seasoned flat fries, golden, crispy and delicious.

Side Salad

$4.00

a side garden salad with tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheese and croutons choice of dressing served on side

Corn Bread

$1.00

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Large Side Salad

$8.00

Dessert

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.00

Orea cookies baked in creamy cheesecake, layered with Oreo cookie mousse. Finished with drizzle of chocolate ganache and milk chocolate rosettes

White Chocolate Rasperry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

A silken smooth white chocolate cheese cheesecake aswirl with vibrant red raspberry.

Apple Pastry

$8.00

Flakey puff pastry filled with mango chutney, apples and spices topped with powder sugar caramel syrup and vanilla ice cream

Chocolate flourless torte

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate flourless torte, blend of 4 chocolates topped with ganache and raspberry puree and whip cream

Extras & Sauces as Sides

Corn Queso

$1.50+

house street corn queso dip

Beer Cheese

$1.00+

Railbird pale ale beer cheese

Guacamole

$3.00

4oz side of guacamole

Salsa

$1.00+

Tortilla Chips

$4.00

Side order of fresh fried tortilla chips

Ranch

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch

$0.75

Mayo

Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.75

BBQ

$0.50

Bourban BBQ

$0.75

Apple BBQ Sauce

$0.75

House Poppyseed

$0.75

House Thousand Island

$0.75

Apple Cider Vinagerette

$0.75

Cranberry rellish

$1.00

Lime Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz lime sour cream

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cuban Mustard Sauce

$0.75

Lemon Aioli

$0.50

Alebird Beer

Byron Hotel Porter with Peanut Butter

$4.00+

Our Byron Hotel Porter with Peanut Butter Added. *contains nuts*

Cloudy with a chance of Peaches

$5.00+

American wheat lager loaded with peaches and fermented with a mix of omega yeast labs American Lager and West Coast Lager yeast. Made with oats and wheat for a hazy look. Lightly bittered with Aztec hops from Hang'em High Hopyards. Brewed for the Pro-Am brewing competition. 4.7% ABV

Doc Holmes

$5.00+

Harvest season is upon us once again. This year we teamed up with Firehouse Hops and dosed this year's Doc Holmes with 40 pounds of Gemini wet hops. Huge notes of candy and fruits will tantalize your taste buds. 6% ABV

Firebox Amber

$4.50+

Malty low bitterness ale. Prefect beer for everyday drinking. 5.6% ABV

OktoBIRDfest

$5.00+

Brewed as traditionally as possible. Brewed in early March and lagered till September when the celebration starts. Hallertauer hops and Bavarian yeast used to really bring this special beer to traditional standards. 5.8% ABV

Passion Fruit Seltzer

$4.00+

Come on everyone's doing it. Our brewer gave in to peer pressure to brew up this tasty passionfruit hard seltzer for all you non beer lovers out there. 3.5% ABV

Smart Feller

$4.00+

Smart Feller is a Polish Pilsner brewed with a newer strain of Saaz hops called Zuper Saazer. Low ABV matches the low bitterness. Malt forward for a smooth and easy drinking pilsner. 5.2% ABV

Sorry I'm Bad at Pick Up Limes

$6.00+

Key Lime Milkshake IPA is here to quench your thirst. This ain’t your parents ice cream fountain shakes. *Contains Lactose

Water-Malone Wheat

$5.00+

Wheat ale made with real watermelon, no extracts in the beer. Some pulp will be present in the beer. So don't freak out, Water-Malone wheat will crush your doubt! 5.5% ABV

Whole Lotta Limó-nada

$5.00+

Mexican style lager brewed with lime and Himalayan pink salt. 5% ABV

Word on Vacation

$5.00+

The word bird decided he has had enough of being stuck inside. So he packed up his surf board and took off. The word IPA is loaded up with pounds of pineapple puree and coconut. This pina-colada inspired IPA will definitely remind you of vacationing in the summer. 5.6% ABV

End Boss

$24.00

24 oz BOTTLE! End Boss marks the 100th batch brewed. This imperial stout is aged in Eastern Kille bourbon barrels and then rested on 14LBS of cacao nibs for a deep roasted chocolate flavor. Happy 2nd Anniversary to Alebird! 12.6% ABV

Guest Drafts

Abita- Turbodog

$5.00+

This brown ale has a rich, dark color and body with a sweet chocolate, toffee-like flavor. Turbodog® is powered by pale, caramel and chocolate malts and Willamette hops for runaway good times. 5.6% ABV

Cider Boys- Grand Mimosa

$5.00+

Sunshine always dances here. Some call this fruitful pairing surreal – ruby red apples uniting with succulent juicy oranges. Unexpected? You bet. Sweet yet tart – tasty and unique. Nothing stops the passion found in a Grand Mimosa. All natural orange juice added, natural settling may occur. 5% ABV

Blakes- American Apple

$6.00+

Imperial hard cider. 8% ABV

Lagunitas- IPA

$5.00+

IPA has loads of “C” Hops balanced on a bed of fine English Crystal, Caramel & Munich Malts. Designed to pair well with food and pretty much everything else! 6.2% ABV

Great Divide- Velvet Yeti Stout

$5.00+

NITRO NOT RECOMMENED FOR CANS AND GROWLERS! Introducing the newest and smoothest member of the Yeti family, Velvet Yeti. The surprisingly velvety and rich mouthfeel of the nitro pour rounds out the unmistakeable roasty, caramel & toffee notes that make Yeti such a beast. Despite its minimal 5.0% ABV, this smooth operator is sure to provide maximum joy.

Prairie- Rainbow Sherbert

$7.00+

Summer forward sour ale with raspberry, pineapple and orange. 5.2% ABV

AleSmith- .394 Pale Ale

$6.00+

In early 2014, Tony Gwynn’s team approached AleSmith to create a distinctive beer for the baseball legend. A meeting was called at the Gwynn household, which included a sampling of AleSmith beers to identify Tony’s preferences. He wanted the beer to be “light with a kick” which he elaborated further to mean full of hop character and light in body and color. The result of the Gwynn family’s feedback on test batches rendered a golden pale ale full of American hop flavor and aroma, with a subdued bitterness and a malty sweet finish. AleSmith San Diego Pale Ale .394 pays tribute to the city that Tony loved and the career-high batting average that he achieved in ‘94. Discover what happens when a Hall of Fame perfectionist crafts a beer with a world-class brewery. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Tony and Alicia Gwynn Foundation (TAG). 6% ABV

Brew Detroit- Cloud 19

$6.00+

Our haziest yet. Delicious notes of mango, stone fruit & tropical fruit flavors. Brewed with Mosaic & Hallertau Blanc hops, our NEIPA delivers with a pillowy mouthfeel & subtle white wine finish. 7% ABV

Vander Mill- Totally Roasted

$6.00+

Beginning with our traditional hard apple cider we then steep candied pecans. We make our own cinnamon roasted pecans that bring vanilla, cinnamon, and a nuttiness to this product that makes it a truly unique cider. Totally Roasted is semi-.sweet with a tart finish. 6.5% ABV

Hofbrau Hefeweizen

$6.00+

Once upon a time, Weissbier could only be brewed by ducal privilege. Hofbräuhaus enjoyed this exclusive right for nearly 200 years, thus holding a monopoly on Weissbier in Bavaria.

Old Nation- Boss Tweed

$7.00+

Weighing in at 9.3%, Boss Tweed is a double New England IPA with an aroma of peach, mango, tangerine. A nice pilsner malt backbone with a touch of Vienna provides balance and a lingering sweetness on the back end. 9.3% ABV

Blackrocks- MYKISS

$5.00+Out of stock

A well hopped, bright, bold, succulent American IPA with Simcoe, Citra, and Mosaic. 7.5% ABV

Mitten- Triple Crown Brown *ON DECK*

$5.00+Out of stock

2016 World Beer Cup Silver Medalist. A sessionable, malt-forward, English Brown Ale with light chocolate and roasted malt character. 4.2% ABV

Erdinger Weißbier / Hefe-Weizen

$6.00+Out of stock

The Premium Weissbier at the top of its class. Not only in the context of the Erdinger assortment Erdinger Weissbier with fine yeast applies undisputed as the classical authors, as the white beer absolutely. It is brewed with fine yeast after a delivered prescription and naturally strictly after the Bavarian purity requirement. Today still without the traditional bottle fermentation one does not do here: Three to four weeks it lasts, until the Erdinger Weissbier with fine yeast matured. For the production only finest raw materials are used. Experience of many years and constant quality controls guarantee beyond that the unmistakable taste. A Weissbier for all, those the unforgettable good taste love. 5.3% ABV

Rhinegeist- Luck *ON DECK*

$5.00+Out of stock

**NITRO** Not recommended for to go. Irish Stout features notes of chocolate, raisins and hints of coffee, rounded by a dry, full-bodied finish. Drinking Nitro Luck? Check it in on this page, as well! 4.5% ABV

Rhinegeist Dad Holiday Red "ON DECK"

$6.00+Out of stock

This hoppy Holiday Red Ale has a blend of hop spice, citrus and some caramel malts to raise the holiday spirit in this Pale Ale. 6% ABV

Broad Leaf- Chromatic Explosion *DECK*

$6.00+Out of stock

We've swelled our Chromatic Shatter Pale Ale into a Chromatic Explosion IPA! It's an escalation of flavor as well as ABV... Exploding with juicy Citra hops rounded out with an overflowing tropical fruit basket from the proprietary Citiva hop blend. Expect taste notes ranging all the way from Lemon/Orange to Pineapple/Mango... an absolute feast of flavor! 6.8% ABV

New Holland- Dragon's Milk White

$6.00+Out of stock

Dragon’s Milk White is a nod to New Holland Brewing’s 20 years of barrel-aging expertise and commitment to innovation in the name of flavor. The next legend to unfold in the Dragon’s Milk family, Dragon’s Milk White creates a full flavored, yet lighter stout drinking experience that presents familiar flavors in a completely unexpected way. 6% ABV

Non Alcoholic Beverage

Orange Cream Soda

$3.00

Black Cherry Cream Soda

$3.00

Bottled Red Wine

Parducci- Pinot Noir

$24.00

Juicy, ripe raspberries and strawberries with a hint of cedar in the finish. Mendocino, CA

Dissuasion- Red Blend

$24.00

Cherry, plum and licorice. 50% Cabernet, 25% Syrah and Merlot. Central Valley, Chile

Tribute- Cabernet

$32.00

Cedar and black cherry with a long finish of berry, chocolate and spice. CA

Bottled White, Rose, Sparkling Wine

Segura Viudas Brut Cava- Sparkling

$6.00+

Crisp and light floral notes, with a long finish. Spain

Bscott-Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Refreshing, crisp, and fruit forward Italian Pinot Grigio. Italy

Te Henga- Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Green tropicals, lime and juicy pineapple. Marlborough, New Zealand

Toro de Piedra- Chardonnay

$32.00

Fruits and vanilla with a balanced acidity and a lush mouthfeel. Chile

Cambria- Chardonnay

$36.00

Grapefruit, tangerine, citrus blossom and apple with a touch of oak. Santa Maria Valley, CA

St. Julian- Riesling

$20.00Out of stock

Crisp and light with flavors of super ripe peach, mango, and lemon zest, from Michigan's oldest winery. Paw Paw, MI

Mythic Mountain- Malbec Rose

$28.00

Strawberry along with citrus, bright acidity and balanced with fruit. Mendoza, AR

Bottles & Cans

Bud

$1.50

Bud Light

$1.50

Coors Light

$1.50

Miller Light

$1.50

Michelob Ultra

$1.50

White Claw Mango

$2.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$2.00

Mug Club

New Membership

$60.00

2022 Mug Club Membership. Please note when purchasing online you will need to pick up coin and fill out member info in person on next visit. Tell bartender name on order and they can take care of the rest.

Mug Club Renewal

$60.00

2022 Mug Club Membership. Please note when purchasing online you will need to pick up coin and fill out member info in person on next visit. Tell bartender name on order and they can take care of the rest.

Glassware

1L Alebird Stein

1L Alebird Stein

$15.00

Classic 1 liter Stein etched with Alebird logo and name. Cheers to Stein nights to come!

Alebird Growler/Howler

Alebird Growler/Howler

$5.00+
Alebird "Original Tin Cup"

Alebird "Original Tin Cup"

$35.00+

Stainless Steel cup handmade in Michigan the Original Tin Cup are designed to enhance the taste of whiskey, bourbons and dark rum.

Hats

Pink front with white bird white mesh back. Adjustable snaps on back.
Baseball Hat

Baseball Hat

$20.00

Tradtional baseball hat with adjustable back. Choose from tan, black or grey.

Pink and White Trucker

Pink and White Trucker

$20.00

Pink front with white bird and white mesh back. Adjutable snap back.

Chunky Knit Beanie

$18.00
Dad Hat RainBow

Dad Hat RainBow

$20.00

Shirts

Red or Dark gray Alebird Taphouse and Brewery on front, bird and Byron Center, MI on back.

Military Green T shirt

$18.00+

Charcoal Rainbow t shirt

$20.00+
Heather Black

Heather Black

$10.00

Heather black unisex t-shirt

Women's Byron Center Michigan

Women's Byron Center Michigan

$10.00

Alebird Taphouse and Brewery on front, bird and Byron Center, MI on back.

Women's logo front

Women's logo front

$10.00

Women's cut Alebird logo on front. Runs small.

Byron Center Michigan

Byron Center Michigan

$10.00

Red or Dark gray Alebird Taphouse and Brewery on front, bird and Byron Center, MI on back.

Sticker

Alebird Sticker

Alebird Sticker

$0.94

Large Alebird sticker, perfect for your beer fridge!

Dog Bandanas

Red dog bandana

Red dog bandana

$12.00
Tye Dye dog bandana

Tye Dye dog bandana

$12.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Thank you for your support!

Website

Location

2619 84th Street, Byron Center, MI 49315

Directions

Gallery
Alebird Taphouse and Brewery image
Alebird Taphouse and Brewery image
Alebird Taphouse and Brewery image
Alebird Taphouse and Brewery image

Map
