Alebird Taphouse and Brewery
No reviews yet
2619 84th Street
Byron Center, MI 49315
Popular Items
Specials
Appetizers
Brisket Burnt Ends
Brisket burnt ends in a house bourbon BBQ sauce , served over seasoned corn bread crumble with sweet hot pickles
Cheese Curds
Railbird Pale Ale battered white cheddar cheese curds, fried to golden brown deliciousness.
Beecher's Authentic Pretzel
A traditional Bavarian-style soft pretzel handmade by Beecher's Handcrafted Pretzels in Byron Center. Served with house made honey mustard.
Chips & Salsa
Fresh fried tortilla chips and a side of salsa
Mexican Rice Balls
Rice and cheese balls, rolled in seasoned breadcrumbs then fried, served over Mexican corn queso, drizzled with house jalapeno ranch and cilantro
Tomato Bruschetta
Fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, and spices, drizzled with balsamic glaze, served with seasoned toasted french bread. V
Brewhouse Nachos
House tortilla chips with cheesy street corn queso dip, green chili black beans, tomatoes, green onion and cilantro; drizzled with lime sour cream. Salsa served on the side. VG GF
Salads and Bowls
Spinach Salad
Spinach salad with sliced apples, dried cranberries, red onions, walnuts, goat cheese and house apple cider vinaigrette
BBQ Tex Mex
Chile lime black beans, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, tortilla strips and shredded cheese, drizzled with BBQ sauce and served with a jalapeño ranch
Mediterranean
Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, cucumber, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, pearl couscous and goat. cheese with house poppy seeed dressing
Mains
Gnocchi Florentine
Asiago stuffed gnocchi in a creamy lemon pesto with spinach, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes topped with shredded parmesan and basil. VG
Half Chicken
Half chicken braised and then fried for a crisp skin, glazed with house bourbon BBQ served with house mac, sauteed green beans and cornbread.
Wine 'N' Swine
Pork rib eye with a luscious red wine sauce, served with sauteed green beans and red skin potatoes tossed with crumbled goat cheese. GF
Blackened Mahi Mahi
Blackened Mahi Mahi served with cilantro lime rice and pineapple black bean salsa. GF
Mac 'n' Cheese.
A skillet of our creamy house pimento mac topped with shredded cheddar jack. Customize it with topping of your choice VG
Burgers
Buffalo Nickel *
Bison patty with grilled mushrooms, onions, Swiss cheese and house thousand island on a toasted pretzel bun
Cheese Head*
6 oz MI Craft Beef burger on brioche bun topped with fried Wisconsin cheese curds, bacon and Railbird Pale Ale beer cheese (served on side). Served with kettle chips.
Mid Westener
MI Craft Beef burger on toasted brioche bun with chedder cheese, bacon, crispy onion string and house Bourbon BBQ.
Craft Burger*
6 oz MI Craft Beef Burger on a brioche bun served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. Served with kettle chips.
Olive Burger
MI Craft Beef Burger with olive tapenade and mascarpone goat cheese spread GFO
Beet Burger
House made beet and grain burger with fresh spinach leaves, fried onion strings l and house made horsey mayo served on a toasted brioche bun (contains nuts) VG VO
Nutcase Burger
Nutcase vegan patty with lettuce, pickle and tomato. Served on a brioche bun. Sub pretzel bun to make it Vegan VG VO GFO
Sammies
THE Cuban
House pulled pork, ham, sweet and spicy pickle chips and a luscious mustard sauce topped with swiss cheese and pressed inside a hoagie roll. Served with kettle chips.
Jacked Cuban
Pulled jackfruit, mustard sauce, sweet hot pickles and Swiss cheese; pressed on a hoagie roll.
The Rachel
Smoked turkey, Swiss cheese, slaw and house thousand island on grilled marble rye
Tofu Rachel
Tofu, Swiss cheese, slaw and house thousand island on grilled marble rye.
Mexicali Chick
Grilled chicken breast with guacamole, Mexican street corn dip and crispy onion strings.
The Firebird
Fried or grilled chicken breast with house hot sauce, melted pepper jack cheese, fresh jalapenos and sriracha mayo; on a toasted brioche bun.
Midwest Po'Boy
Pulled pork on a hoagie roll with apple BBQ sauce and house cloeslaw
Boho Po Boy
Pulled Jackfruit with apple BBQ sauce and toped with house made cloeslaw on a hoagie roll
BC Philly
Thinly sliced beef, grilled green peppers and onions, melty provolone cheese with horsey mayo on a toasty hoagie roll.
Milly
Sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers with melty provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
Turkey
Smoked turkey, cranberry relish, spinach and provolone cheese on grilled sourdough
Grilled Cran
Sliced apples, cranberry relish, spinach and provolone cheese on grilled sourdough
Wraps
Spinach Wrap
Spinach wrap with sliced apples, dried cranberries, red onions, walnuts, goat cheese and house apple cider vinaigrette
BBQ Tex Mex Wrap
Chile lime black beans, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, tortilla strips and shredded cheese; drizzled with bbq and house made jalapeno ranch.
Mediterranean Wrap
Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, cucumber, red onion, sun dried tomatoes, pearl couscous and goat cheese with house poppyseed dressing
Little Birds (12 and under please)
Little Steak
4 oz sizzler steak cooked medium well. Choice of side included.
Kids Hot Sammie
half grilled turkey or ham sandwich on sourdough with American cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese
a half sandwich on sourdough with American cheese. Choice of side included.
Kids Corn Dog
One cornmeal battered beef/pork frank corn dog or mini corndogs ( selection varies due to availability) Choice of side included.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kraft mac 'n' cheese. Choice of side included.
Kids Chicken Sammie
Grilled chicken breast on white bun with choice of toppings. Choice of side included.
Kids Burger
6oz patty with or without cheese on white bread bun. Served medium well. Choice of side included.
Sides
Mac n Cheese
Creamy, cheesy house mac and cheese!
Coleslaw
House made slaw with power blend greens GF V
Green Beans
Sauteed and lightly seasoned green beans GF V
French Fry Order
Order of our house seasoned flat fries, golden, crispy and delicious.
Side Salad
a side garden salad with tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded cheese and croutons choice of dressing served on side
Corn Bread
Kettle Chips
Large Side Salad
Dessert
Oreo Cheesecake
Orea cookies baked in creamy cheesecake, layered with Oreo cookie mousse. Finished with drizzle of chocolate ganache and milk chocolate rosettes
White Chocolate Rasperry Cheesecake
A silken smooth white chocolate cheese cheesecake aswirl with vibrant red raspberry.
Apple Pastry
Flakey puff pastry filled with mango chutney, apples and spices topped with powder sugar caramel syrup and vanilla ice cream
Chocolate flourless torte
Chocolate flourless torte, blend of 4 chocolates topped with ganache and raspberry puree and whip cream
Extras & Sauces as Sides
Corn Queso
house street corn queso dip
Beer Cheese
Railbird pale ale beer cheese
Guacamole
4oz side of guacamole
Salsa
Tortilla Chips
Side order of fresh fried tortilla chips
Ranch
Jalapeno Ranch
Mayo
Sriracha Mayo
Honey Mustard
BBQ
Bourban BBQ
Apple BBQ Sauce
House Poppyseed
House Thousand Island
Apple Cider Vinagerette
Cranberry rellish
Lime Sour Cream
2oz lime sour cream
Sour Cream
Cuban Mustard Sauce
Lemon Aioli
Alebird Beer
Byron Hotel Porter with Peanut Butter
Our Byron Hotel Porter with Peanut Butter Added. *contains nuts*
Cloudy with a chance of Peaches
American wheat lager loaded with peaches and fermented with a mix of omega yeast labs American Lager and West Coast Lager yeast. Made with oats and wheat for a hazy look. Lightly bittered with Aztec hops from Hang'em High Hopyards. Brewed for the Pro-Am brewing competition. 4.7% ABV
Doc Holmes
Harvest season is upon us once again. This year we teamed up with Firehouse Hops and dosed this year's Doc Holmes with 40 pounds of Gemini wet hops. Huge notes of candy and fruits will tantalize your taste buds. 6% ABV
Firebox Amber
Malty low bitterness ale. Prefect beer for everyday drinking. 5.6% ABV
OktoBIRDfest
Brewed as traditionally as possible. Brewed in early March and lagered till September when the celebration starts. Hallertauer hops and Bavarian yeast used to really bring this special beer to traditional standards. 5.8% ABV
Passion Fruit Seltzer
Come on everyone's doing it. Our brewer gave in to peer pressure to brew up this tasty passionfruit hard seltzer for all you non beer lovers out there. 3.5% ABV
Smart Feller
Smart Feller is a Polish Pilsner brewed with a newer strain of Saaz hops called Zuper Saazer. Low ABV matches the low bitterness. Malt forward for a smooth and easy drinking pilsner. 5.2% ABV
Sorry I'm Bad at Pick Up Limes
Key Lime Milkshake IPA is here to quench your thirst. This ain’t your parents ice cream fountain shakes. *Contains Lactose
Water-Malone Wheat
Wheat ale made with real watermelon, no extracts in the beer. Some pulp will be present in the beer. So don't freak out, Water-Malone wheat will crush your doubt! 5.5% ABV
Whole Lotta Limó-nada
Mexican style lager brewed with lime and Himalayan pink salt. 5% ABV
Word on Vacation
The word bird decided he has had enough of being stuck inside. So he packed up his surf board and took off. The word IPA is loaded up with pounds of pineapple puree and coconut. This pina-colada inspired IPA will definitely remind you of vacationing in the summer. 5.6% ABV
End Boss
24 oz BOTTLE! End Boss marks the 100th batch brewed. This imperial stout is aged in Eastern Kille bourbon barrels and then rested on 14LBS of cacao nibs for a deep roasted chocolate flavor. Happy 2nd Anniversary to Alebird! 12.6% ABV
Guest Drafts
Abita- Turbodog
This brown ale has a rich, dark color and body with a sweet chocolate, toffee-like flavor. Turbodog® is powered by pale, caramel and chocolate malts and Willamette hops for runaway good times. 5.6% ABV
Cider Boys- Grand Mimosa
Sunshine always dances here. Some call this fruitful pairing surreal – ruby red apples uniting with succulent juicy oranges. Unexpected? You bet. Sweet yet tart – tasty and unique. Nothing stops the passion found in a Grand Mimosa. All natural orange juice added, natural settling may occur. 5% ABV
Blakes- American Apple
Imperial hard cider. 8% ABV
Lagunitas- IPA
IPA has loads of “C” Hops balanced on a bed of fine English Crystal, Caramel & Munich Malts. Designed to pair well with food and pretty much everything else! 6.2% ABV
Great Divide- Velvet Yeti Stout
NITRO NOT RECOMMENED FOR CANS AND GROWLERS! Introducing the newest and smoothest member of the Yeti family, Velvet Yeti. The surprisingly velvety and rich mouthfeel of the nitro pour rounds out the unmistakeable roasty, caramel & toffee notes that make Yeti such a beast. Despite its minimal 5.0% ABV, this smooth operator is sure to provide maximum joy.
Prairie- Rainbow Sherbert
Summer forward sour ale with raspberry, pineapple and orange. 5.2% ABV
AleSmith- .394 Pale Ale
In early 2014, Tony Gwynn’s team approached AleSmith to create a distinctive beer for the baseball legend. A meeting was called at the Gwynn household, which included a sampling of AleSmith beers to identify Tony’s preferences. He wanted the beer to be “light with a kick” which he elaborated further to mean full of hop character and light in body and color. The result of the Gwynn family’s feedback on test batches rendered a golden pale ale full of American hop flavor and aroma, with a subdued bitterness and a malty sweet finish. AleSmith San Diego Pale Ale .394 pays tribute to the city that Tony loved and the career-high batting average that he achieved in ‘94. Discover what happens when a Hall of Fame perfectionist crafts a beer with a world-class brewery. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Tony and Alicia Gwynn Foundation (TAG). 6% ABV
Brew Detroit- Cloud 19
Our haziest yet. Delicious notes of mango, stone fruit & tropical fruit flavors. Brewed with Mosaic & Hallertau Blanc hops, our NEIPA delivers with a pillowy mouthfeel & subtle white wine finish. 7% ABV
Vander Mill- Totally Roasted
Beginning with our traditional hard apple cider we then steep candied pecans. We make our own cinnamon roasted pecans that bring vanilla, cinnamon, and a nuttiness to this product that makes it a truly unique cider. Totally Roasted is semi-.sweet with a tart finish. 6.5% ABV
Hofbrau Hefeweizen
Once upon a time, Weissbier could only be brewed by ducal privilege. Hofbräuhaus enjoyed this exclusive right for nearly 200 years, thus holding a monopoly on Weissbier in Bavaria.
Old Nation- Boss Tweed
Weighing in at 9.3%, Boss Tweed is a double New England IPA with an aroma of peach, mango, tangerine. A nice pilsner malt backbone with a touch of Vienna provides balance and a lingering sweetness on the back end. 9.3% ABV
Blackrocks- MYKISS
A well hopped, bright, bold, succulent American IPA with Simcoe, Citra, and Mosaic. 7.5% ABV
Mitten- Triple Crown Brown *ON DECK*
2016 World Beer Cup Silver Medalist. A sessionable, malt-forward, English Brown Ale with light chocolate and roasted malt character. 4.2% ABV
Erdinger Weißbier / Hefe-Weizen
The Premium Weissbier at the top of its class. Not only in the context of the Erdinger assortment Erdinger Weissbier with fine yeast applies undisputed as the classical authors, as the white beer absolutely. It is brewed with fine yeast after a delivered prescription and naturally strictly after the Bavarian purity requirement. Today still without the traditional bottle fermentation one does not do here: Three to four weeks it lasts, until the Erdinger Weissbier with fine yeast matured. For the production only finest raw materials are used. Experience of many years and constant quality controls guarantee beyond that the unmistakable taste. A Weissbier for all, those the unforgettable good taste love. 5.3% ABV
Rhinegeist- Luck *ON DECK*
**NITRO** Not recommended for to go. Irish Stout features notes of chocolate, raisins and hints of coffee, rounded by a dry, full-bodied finish. Drinking Nitro Luck? Check it in on this page, as well! 4.5% ABV
Rhinegeist Dad Holiday Red "ON DECK"
This hoppy Holiday Red Ale has a blend of hop spice, citrus and some caramel malts to raise the holiday spirit in this Pale Ale. 6% ABV
Broad Leaf- Chromatic Explosion *DECK*
We've swelled our Chromatic Shatter Pale Ale into a Chromatic Explosion IPA! It's an escalation of flavor as well as ABV... Exploding with juicy Citra hops rounded out with an overflowing tropical fruit basket from the proprietary Citiva hop blend. Expect taste notes ranging all the way from Lemon/Orange to Pineapple/Mango... an absolute feast of flavor! 6.8% ABV
New Holland- Dragon's Milk White
Dragon’s Milk White is a nod to New Holland Brewing’s 20 years of barrel-aging expertise and commitment to innovation in the name of flavor. The next legend to unfold in the Dragon’s Milk family, Dragon’s Milk White creates a full flavored, yet lighter stout drinking experience that presents familiar flavors in a completely unexpected way. 6% ABV
Non Alcoholic Beverage
Bottled Red Wine
Parducci- Pinot Noir
Juicy, ripe raspberries and strawberries with a hint of cedar in the finish. Mendocino, CA
Dissuasion- Red Blend
Cherry, plum and licorice. 50% Cabernet, 25% Syrah and Merlot. Central Valley, Chile
Tribute- Cabernet
Cedar and black cherry with a long finish of berry, chocolate and spice. CA
Bottled White, Rose, Sparkling Wine
Segura Viudas Brut Cava- Sparkling
Crisp and light floral notes, with a long finish. Spain
Bscott-Pinot Grigio
Refreshing, crisp, and fruit forward Italian Pinot Grigio. Italy
Te Henga- Sauvignon Blanc
Green tropicals, lime and juicy pineapple. Marlborough, New Zealand
Toro de Piedra- Chardonnay
Fruits and vanilla with a balanced acidity and a lush mouthfeel. Chile
Cambria- Chardonnay
Grapefruit, tangerine, citrus blossom and apple with a touch of oak. Santa Maria Valley, CA
St. Julian- Riesling
Crisp and light with flavors of super ripe peach, mango, and lemon zest, from Michigan's oldest winery. Paw Paw, MI
Mythic Mountain- Malbec Rose
Strawberry along with citrus, bright acidity and balanced with fruit. Mendoza, AR
Bottles & Cans
Mug Club
New Membership
2022 Mug Club Membership. Please note when purchasing online you will need to pick up coin and fill out member info in person on next visit. Tell bartender name on order and they can take care of the rest.
Mug Club Renewal
2022 Mug Club Membership. Please note when purchasing online you will need to pick up coin and fill out member info in person on next visit. Tell bartender name on order and they can take care of the rest.
Glassware
1L Alebird Stein
Classic 1 liter Stein etched with Alebird logo and name. Cheers to Stein nights to come!
Alebird Growler/Howler
Alebird "Original Tin Cup"
Stainless Steel cup handmade in Michigan the Original Tin Cup are designed to enhance the taste of whiskey, bourbons and dark rum.
Hats
Shirts
Military Green T shirt
Charcoal Rainbow t shirt
Heather Black
Heather black unisex t-shirt
Women's Byron Center Michigan
Alebird Taphouse and Brewery on front, bird and Byron Center, MI on back.
Women's logo front
Women's cut Alebird logo on front. Runs small.
Byron Center Michigan
Red or Dark gray Alebird Taphouse and Brewery on front, bird and Byron Center, MI on back.
Dog Bandanas
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
2619 84th Street, Byron Center, MI 49315