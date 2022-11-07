Alebrije Mexican Cuisine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1611 Satellite Blvd Ste 1A Duluth,, Duluth, GA 30097
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kisoya - 1291 old peachtree rd ste 110
No Reviews
1291 old peachtree rd ste 110 Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurant
Saigon Cafe - Lawrenceville
4.2 • 453
1030 Old Peachtree Rd. NW #203 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurant
Just Brunch - 1950 Satellite Blvd Suite 400
No Reviews
1950 Satelite Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Duluth
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant