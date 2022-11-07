Main picView gallery

Alebrije Mexican Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

1611 Satellite Blvd Ste 1A Duluth,

Duluth, GA 30097

Order Again

Popular Items

4 TACOS
CHEESEDIP
3 TACOS

N/A DRINKS

SPRITE

$2.75

COKE

$2.75

FANTA ORANGE

$2.75

MR PIBB

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

UNSWEET

$2.75

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.75

JARRITO

$2.75

COKE BOTTLE

$3.00

SQUIRT BOTTLE

$3.00

AGUA PREPARADA

$3.00

VIRGEN DRINKS

$4.75

Coffee

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

APPETIZERS

JICAMA BAJA TACOS

$12.00

FRESHLY SLICED JICAMA FILLED WITH BREADED TILAPIA OR SHRIMP TOPPED WITH OUR SIGNATURE LIME HABANERO COLESLAW AND CREAMY CHIPOTLE

TRADICONAL GUACAMOLE

$10.25

LIME JUICE, TOMATOES, CILANTRO,

CHEESEDIP

$5.75

CEVICHE DE SALMON

$13.75

SMOKED SALMON ACCOMPANIED WITH FRESH AVOCADO, ONIONS, TOMATOES,CILANTRO, MANGO, JICAMA AND SERRANO PEPPERS

QUESO FUNDIDO

$11.75

MELTED CHIHUAHUA CHEESE WITH A SIDE OF CHORIZO, RAJAS, AND PICO DE GALLO

MOLLETES

$11.00

OVEN BAKED HOAGIE BREAD TOPPED WITH BEANS, SHREDDED CHEESE AND PICO DE GALLO

FLAUTAS

$12.25

4 FRIED CORN TORTILLAS FILLED WITH CHICKEN OR BRISKET AND TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, SOURCREAM, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO FRESCO

Chicharron de Queso

$11.75+

Grill cheese tortilla stuffed with poblano peppers, onions and your choice of chicken or steak

SOUP

CHICKEN SOUP

$5.75+

CHICKEN, RICE, VEGGIES, PICO DE GALLO AND AVOCADO

TORTILLA SOUP

$5.75+

DRIED PEPPER AND TOMATO BASED CHICKEN BOTH TOPPED WITH TORTILLA STRIPS, AVOCADO AND QUESO FRESCO

POBLANO SOUP

$6.25+

CREAMY POBLANO SOUP TOPPED ROASTED CORN AND SHREDDED CHEESE

SALAD

SALAD BOWL #1

$9.50

SHREDDED LETTUCE, CORN, CILANTRO QUINOA, BLACK BEANS AND TROPICAL PICO DE GALLO

SALAD BOWL #2

$9.50

SPRING MIX SALAD MIXED WITH MANGO, CUCUMBER, JICAMA AND SLICED AVOCADO

FAJITAS

DINNER CHICKEN FAJITAS

$14.00

Sauteed bellpepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sourcream and guacamole

DINNER STEAK FAJITAS

$16.25

Sauteed bellpepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sourcream and guacamole

DINNER SHRIMP FAJITAS

$18.25

sauteed bellpepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sourcream and guacamole

DINNER VEGETARIAN FAJITAS

$13.50

sauteed bellpepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sourcream and guacamole

ALEBRIJE FAJITAS

$18.75

chicken, steak and shrimp sauteed bellpepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sourcream and guacamole

CHICKEN SPECIALTIES

POLLO YUCATECO

$16.25

GRILLED CHCICKEN BREAST MARINATED WITH AXIOTE CITRUS SAUCE SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, SWEET PLANTAIN AND GUACAMOLE

POLLO MOLE

$15.75

OVEN BAKED CHICKEN BREAST COVERED WITH MOLE SAUCE AND GARNISHED WITH SESAME SEED. SERVED WITH RICE AND WHOLE BLACK BEANS

POLLO CAMPESINO

$15.75

OVEN BAKED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH CACTUS, CORN, MUSHROOMS, CHEESE, TOMATILLO SAUCE AND SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS

STEAK SPECIALTIES

PUNTAS AL MEZCAL

$18.25

BEEF TIPS COOKED WITH CACTUS, PASILLA PEPPERS, TOMATOES, ONIONS AND CILANTRO SERVED WITH GUACAMOLE, RICE AND REFRIED BLACK BEANS

STEAK ALEBRIJE

$18.25

THIN SKIRT STEAK SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS, ESQUITES, RAJAS AND GUACAMOLE

STEAK ALBANIL

$18.25

SKIRT STEAK TOPPED WITH CACTUS, PICO DE GALLO, CACTUS, GUAJILLO SAUCE AND CHEESE. SERVED WITH REFRIED BLACK BEANS AND CHILAQUILES

SEAFOOD SPECIALTIES

TAMARIND SALMON

$18.75

GRILLED SALMON GLAZED WITH GUAJILLO TAMARIND SAUCE AND TOPPED WITH TROPICAL PICO DE GALLO. SERVED WITH CILANTRO QUINOA AND SPRING MIX SALAD

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$18.75

SHRIMP SAUTEED IN OLIVE OIL, LIME JUICE AND GUAJILLO PEPPERS SERVED WITH CILANTRO QUINOA AND SPRING MIX SALAD

ALEBRIJE SHRIMP

$18.75

SHRIMP SAUTEED WITH TAMARIND MEZCAL CHIPOTPLE SAUCE WITH CILANTRO QUINOA AND SPRING MIX SALAD

OTHER SPECIALTIES

DINNER ENCHILADAS

$14.25

3 ENCHILADAS FILLED WITH CHICKEN, PICADILLO OR CHEESE TOPPED WITH YOU CHOICE OF RANCHERO, TOMATILLO OR MOLE AND SOURCREAM. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS

Cochinita Pibil

$16.75

Slow cooked shredded pork marinated in axiote and citrus juices wrapped in a banana leaf served with rice, beans and pickled habaneros

Alebrije Stone

$24.00+

Chicken, steak, shrimp, panela cheese, cactus, grilled onions cooked in hot tomatillo sauce and served with rice, beans, chorizo and tortillas

DINNER Enfrijoladas

$14.75

3 panela cheese enchiladas topped with creamy black bean sauce and drizzled with creamy chipotle. Served with a side of rice

DINNER CREPAS POBLANAS

$15.50

2 QUESADILLAS AZULES

$8.00

DINNER BURRITO

$14.75

TACOS

1 TACO

$3.50

corn or flour tortilla with your choice of filling topped with cilantro and onions and your choice of salsa

2 TACOS

$7.00

3 TACOS

$10.50

4 TACOS

$14.00

5 TACOS

$17.50

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN FINGERS

$4.75

KID'S CHEESY CHICKEN

$4.75

KIDS QUESADILLA

$4.75

KIDS NACHOS

$4.75

SIDES

RICE AND BEANS

$6.00

RICE

$3.00

REFRIED BLACK BEANS

$3.00

WHOLE BLACK BEANS

$3.50

SWEET PLANTAINS

$5.25

ESQUITES

$5.25

SOURCREAM

$1.50

side GUACAMOLE

$3.25

SPRING MIX SALAD

$4.25

PICO DE GALLO

$2.50

JALAPENO

$1.25

SALSA

$1.25

side CHILAQUILES

$5.25

CHILES TOREADOS

$3.25

FRENCH FRIES

$2.75

SIDE CHEESE DIP

$3.00

SIDE QUESO FRESO

$1.75

SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.75

CHIPS AND SALSA

$2.50+

1 NOPAL (CACTUS)

$2.50

CILANTRO QUINOA

$4.00

SIDE SHREDDED CHICKEN (8 OZ)

$5.00

SLICED AVOCADO

$4.00

SIDE LETTUCE

$1.50

CILANTRO

$0.75

ONIONS

$0.75

KEY WEST VEGGIES

$4.25

Side ENCHILADA

$4.50

SIDE BRISKET (8 OZ)

$8.75

FAJITA SALAD

$4.75

Chorizo (4oz)

$4.00

TORTILLAS

$0.00+

2 EGGS

$5.00

Side Queso Panela

$2.00

Rajas Con Queso

$4.00

Grilled Bellpepper Onion

$2.75

DESSERT

CHURRO

$6.00

FLAN

$6.00

CREPAS CON CAJETA

$6.00

1 SCOOP ICECREAM

$1.25

2 SCOOP ICECREAM

$2.50

FAJITAS

LUNCH CHICKEN FAJITAS

$11.75

Sautéed bell pepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour-cream and guacamole

LUNCH STEAK FAJITAS

$13.75

Sautéed bell pepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour-cream and guacamole

LUNCH SHRIMP FAJITAS

$13.75

sautéed bell pepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour-cream and guacamole

LUNCH VEGGIE FAJITAS

$11.75

sautéed bell pepper and onions with a side of rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour-cream and guacamole

LUNCH SPECIALTIES

GRILLED LUNCH

$11.25

YOUR CHOICE OF GRILLED CHICKEN, TILAPIA OR STEAK WITH RICE AND VEGETABLES OR RICE AND SALAD

TORTITA

$11.25

TOASTED HOAGIE BREAD WITH A LAYER OF REFRIED BEANS, TOMATOES AND AVOCADO RANCH SERVED WITH SOUP OR SALSA

WRAP

$11.25

FLOUR TORTILLA WITH LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, SHREDDED CHEESE, TOMATOES AND AVOCADO RANCH. SIDE WITH SOUP OR SALAD

LUNCH STEAK ALEBRIJE

$13.75

THIN STEAK TOPPED WITH 2 FRIED EGGS, CHEESE AND TOMATILLO SALSA. SIDE OF BEANS AND RAJAS

CHILAQUILES

$11.75

A BED OF CRISPY CORN TORTILLAS COOKED WITH TOMATILLO OR RANCHERO SAUCE TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO AND SOURCREAM. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS

LUNCH ENCHILADAS

$11.25

2 CORN TORTILLA STUFFED WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN OR PICADILLO WITH YOUR CHOICE OF TOMATILLO, RANCHERO, MOLE AND TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE. SERVED WITH RICE AND BEANS

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$11.25

2 FRIED EGGS AND CHORIZO OCER 2 FRIED CORN TORTILLAS TOPPED WITH RANCHERO SAUCE SERVED WITH BEANS

LUNCH CREPAS POBLANAS

$11.25

2 CREPES FILLED WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN TOPPED WITH CREAMY POBLANO SAUCE AND SHREDDED CHESSE. SERVED WITH RICE

ALEBRIJE NACHOS

$11.25

CHIPS, CHEESE DIP, WHOLE BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, TOMATO AND SOURCREAM

BURRITO ALEBRIJE

$12.75

STUFFED WITH BELL PEPPER, ONIONS, AND CORN TOPPED WITH TOMATILLO SALSA OR CHEESE DIP. SERVED WITH RICE AND SALAD

Lunch Enfrijoladas

$11.25

2 panela cheese enchiladas topped with creamy black bean sauce and drizzled with creamy chipotle. Served with side of rice

Milanesa

$12.50

Breaded chicken breast served with rice and salad

QUESADILLAS

$8.75

Served with rice and salad

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:59 pm
