  • Home
  • /
  • Reading
  • /
  • Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway - 3225 North 5th Street Highway
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway 3225 North 5th Street Highway

review star

No reviews yet

3225 North 5th Street Highway

Reading, PA 19605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LARGE BAG OF CHIPS
EMPANADAS
POLLO SOUP

APPETIZERS

EMPANADAS

$11.50

Two classic crispy flour tortillas filled with seasoned ground beef or shredded chicken, vegetables and Chihuahua cheese, with side of green sauce, tomato sauce and sour cream.

SHRIMP NACHOS

$14.50

Savory sauteed Shrimp served over crunchy corn tortilla chips with refried beans, grated cheese, jalapeño and pico de gallo.

ALEBRIJE CHEESY FRIES

$12.50

Fries topped with chihuahua cheese, Mexican chorizo, jalapenos, melted cheese, pico de gallo served with chipotle mayo.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$19.99

Alebrije’s Mexican style shrimp cocktail. Cooked with pico de gallo, fresh avocado and sweet tomato sauce.

FLAUTAS

$11.50

Three crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, topped with sour cream, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo and roasted tomato sauce.

NACHOS ALEBRIJE

$13.50

Nachos with assorted toppings: cheese, ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, covered with jalapeno cheese dip, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

CHILE RELLENO

$9.99

A slightly spicy poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, breaded, fried and topped with our red sauce.

CHEESE DIP WITH JALAPENOS

$7.50

Mouthwatering mild cheese dip mixed with jalapenos.

GUACAMOLE DIP "THE ORIGINAL'

$8.99

Made daily with fresh avocados, diced tomatoes, onion, jalapeno, and cilantro.

NACHOS DE CARNITAS

$11.99

(Pulled pork nachos). Cheese nachos topped with carnitas, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

QUESO FUNDIDO

$12.50

POBLANO CHORIZO

GUACAMOLE LIVE

$12.99

Try our award-winning authentic recipe, fresh ingredients prepared table side... a true Alebrije experience! Add as many things as you want: fresh lime, diced red onion, cilantro, jalapenos, diced tomatoes, salt.

NACHOS

$5.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.99

CHICKEN and CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.49

SOUPS & SALADS

TORTILLA SOUP

$6.99

Traditional Mexican cuisine style soup! Includes tortilla strips, cheese, sour cream, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo. Add shredded chicken 1.50

POLLO SOUP

$9.99

Perfectly seasoned chicken, Mexican rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.

POBLANO SOUP

$8.99

Warm your soul with this smooth and slightly spicy poblano soup made with poblano pepper topped with sour cream and roasted corn.

CALDO TLALPENO

$8.99

Delicious shredded chicken, Mexican rice, Chihuahua cheese, sliced avocado and spicy chipotle pepper.

SHRIMP SOUP

$11.99

Cooked shrimp, Mexican rice, guacamole and pico de gallo.

TACO SALAD

$14.50

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, melted cheese sauce and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.

TACO SALAD FAJITA

$15.50

A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak strips, melted cheese sauce, sauteed onions and peppers. Topped with grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce.

TACO SALAD SHRIMP

$16.99

GRILLED POLLO SALAD

$12.99

ENCHILADAS

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$17.99

Three delicious enchiladas filled with sauteed shrimp, tomato sauce and pico de gallo, topped with green sauce, red sauce and queso fresco. Accompanied with Mexican rice and refried beans.

ENCHILADAS POBLANAS

$16.99

Three shredded chicken corn enchiladas topped with sour cream, queso fresco and red onions, served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choose your sauce: Poblanas (Mole)

ENCHILADAS SUIZAS

$16.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with creamy tomatillo sauce, red onions and cheese, accompanied with refried beans.

ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS

$16.99

A fine selection of one beef, one chicken, one cheese and one bean enchilada rolled in corn tortillas. Smothered in enchilada sauce, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

ENCHILADAS TAPATIAS

$16.99

Three shredded chicken corn enchiladas topped with sour cream, queso fresco and red onions, served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choose your sauce: Tapatias (not spicy) (Red)

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$16.99

Three shredded chicken corn enchiladas topped with sour cream, queso fresco and red onions, served with Mexican rice and refried beans. Choose your sauce: Verde (green)

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$13.99

POLLO 3.5

QUESADILLAS

FAJITA QUESADILLA CHICKEN OR STEAK

$15.99

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Steak or Chicken 13.99

CHICKEN & SPINACH QUESADILLA

$16.50

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with chicken, sautéed spinach, onions, cheese, crisp lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

SPINACH QUESADILLA

$13.99

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed spinach, onions, cheese, crisp lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes. Add chicken 3.50

SHRIMP FAJITA QUESA

$16.50

Large flour tortilla filled with cheese served with sautéed onions and green pepper served with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Choice: Shrimp 14.50

TACOS

TACOS DE CARNE ASADA

$17.50

Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.

TACO STEAK & CHORIZO

$17.50

Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.

TACOS CHORIZO(MEXICAN SAUSAGE)

$17.50

Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.

TACOS AL PASTOR

$17.50

Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with cilantro and onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.

TACOS de CARNITAS

$17.50

Pulled pork with your choice of four corn or three flour tortillas, complemented with guacamole, pico de gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.

TACOS GOBERNA

$18.99

Four corn tortillas filled with shrimp, roasted peppers, sautéed onions and Chihuahua cheese, accompanied with refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado.

YELLOWFIN TUNA TACOS

$17.99

Four yellowfin tuna tacos served in corn tortillas with arugula lettuce, mango pico de gallo, avocado, and our house soy sauce. Served with Mexican rice and broccoli.

VEGGIE TACOS

$14.99

Four tacos in a corn tortilla, filled with sautéed zucchini, red and green peppers, corn, and onions. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

DUCK CARNITAS TACOS

$17.99

A reconstruction of the original Michoacan style carnitas prepared with fatty confit duck breast. Served in four corn tortillas accompanied with cilantro, onions, Mexican rice, refried beans and our signature hot sauce.

BIRRIA TACOS

$16.50

A slow cooked, and traditional, homemade marinaded beef. Four corn tortillas fi lled with our birria topped with cilantro and onions. Served with Mexican rice or refried beans, tomatillo sauce, and our delicious stew.

FISH TACOS

$15.50

Grilled tilapia, chipotle mayo, lettuce and pico de gallo wrapped in three flour tortillas, served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

GRILLED SALMON TACOS

$18.50

Choice of three flour tortillas or four corn tortillas. Pink salmon glazed with a delightful medley of agave, mezcal and chipotle cinnamon blend. Topped with lettuce, mango and pico de gallo, accompanied with Mexican rice and refried beans.

GRILLED CHICKEN TACOS

$17.50

Choice of four corn tortillas or three flour tortillas topped with grilled chicken, cilantro, onions served with spicy tomatillo sauce and refried beans on the side.

ENTRES & SPECIALTIES

MAR Y TIERRA

$29.99

Carne asada, grilled shrimp, Mexican chorizo, grilled chicken breast, Chihuahua cheese, and cilantro, mixed in a red Mexican sauce, served in a molcajete (volcanic rock). Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour tortillas. (Non-spicy sauce available) Add Shrimp 4.99

PARRILLADA MIXTA

$27.50

Angus Ribeye, marinated chicken breast, Mexican chorizo, sautéed onions and bell peppers. Served with two mouthwatering cheese quesadillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, flour tortillas and spicy tomatillo sauce.

CARNE ASADA

$20.50

Thinly sliced grilled Angus beef with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans and flour or corn tortillas. Add shrimp 4.99

SALMON GLAZED WITH AGAVE

$18.99

Pink salmon glazed with a delightful medley of agave, mezcal and special chipotle and cinnamon blend. Covered with mild creamy chipotle sauce. Served with broccoli and Mexican rice.

SHRIMP A LA DIABLA

$21.99

Grilled shrimp and sauteed onions coated with spicy tomatillo sauce and topped with melted cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce and tomatoes.

SHRIMP CHIMICHANGA

$18.99

Deep fried flour tortilla with grilled shrimp, onions, bell peppers and dressed with cheese sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and house made pico de gallo.

CHIMICHANGA

$16.99

Deep fried flour tortilla with shredded chicken or ground beef, topped with cheesy sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.

POLLO JALISCO

$17.50

Chicken breast strips layered over Mexican rice and topped with our delicious cheese dip. Accompanied with refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.

POLLO MICHOAC

$19.50

Chicken breast marinated in tasty guajillo sauce, topped with sauteed zucchinis and onions, drenched with cheese sauce and served with Mexican rice, refried beans, fresh lettuce and tomatoes.

POLLO TAPATIO

$18.99

An exquisite combination of delicately prepared shrimp and chicken breast strips, covered with cheese sauce and served over Mexican rice. Complemented with refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.

POLLO RANCHERO

$17.50

Grilled chicken strips with grated cheese and given with ranchero sauce. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and flour tortillas.

CHORIPOLLO

$19.99

Charbroiled chicken breast marinated in guajillo sauce, covered with grilled chorizo, sauteed onions and cheese sauce. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, flour tortillas, lettuce and tomatoes.

FAJITAS

FAJA CARNITAS

$21.50

Sauteed onions and zucchini, topped with pulled pork. Accompanied with Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and tortillas.

FAJITAS

$19.50

Sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with your choice of: Steak or Chicken

FAJITAS ALEBRIJE

$24.50

A flavorful assortment of steak, chicken and shrimp, cooked to perfection with sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo.

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$17.50

A sizzling hot garden variety of sauteed onions, bell peppers, broccoli, tomatoes and mushrooms, served with refried beans, Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$21.50

Sauteed onions and bell peppers. Served with flour tortillas, Mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce and pico de gallo with grilled Shrimp

BURRITOS

BURRITO MAYA

$15.99

Oversized flour tortilla stuffed with a combination of Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, sautéed onion and tasty zucchini. Topped with mouthwatering melted cheese and a glaze of green sauce. Add chicken. 3.50

BURRITO ALEBRIJE

$16.99

Flour tortilla filled with seasoned lean ground beef or shredded chicken, and topped with delicious tomato sauce, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato, sour cream and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.

BURRITO DE LA ROQUETA

$18.50

Two soft flour tortillas filled with an exquisite choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork, topped with creamy melted cheese, our famous Mole sauce and pico de gallo on the side. Choice of refried beans or Mexican rice.

BURRITO CALIFORNIA

$17.99

Oversized flour tortilla filled with steak strips, combined with grilled onions, sour cream and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese and our famous mole sauce.

BURRITO YUCATAN

$21.50

Oversized flour tortilla stuffed with a combination of chicken, Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream, sautéed onion and tasty zucchini. Topped with mouthwatering melted cheese and a glaze of green sauce.

COMBO PLATTERS

Combo 1

$13.99

One taco, two enchiladas, and Mexican rice.

Combo 2

$13.99

One burrito, one taco, and one enchilada.

Combo 3

$13.99

Two tacos, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Combo 4

$13.99

One enchilada, one chile poblano, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Combo 5

$13.99

One taco, one enchilada, Mexican rice, and refried beans.

Combo 6

$13.99

Two enchiladas, Mexican rice, and Refried beans.

KIDS

CHZBURGER W/ FRIES

$7.50

TACO RICE & BEAN

$7.50

CHZ ENC & QUES

$7.50

CHICKEN & RICE

$7.50

NUGGETS QUESA

$7.50

NUGGETS & FRIES

$7.50

PIZZA & FRIES

$7.50

SIDE ORDERS

MEXICAN RICE

$2.99

REFRIED BEANS

$2.99

RICE & BEANS

$3.99

SOUR CREAM

$1.25

FRENCH FRIES

$2.50

FLOUR TORTILA

$0.99

CORN TORTILLAS

$0.99

GUACA LARGE

$9.99

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.99

Extra SALSA for Chips

$0.99

LARGE BAG OF CHIPS

$3.50

LARGE SALSA

$3.99

LARGE CHEESE DIP

$9.99

PICO DE GALLO

$0.99

PICO DE GAL GD

$4.50

SHEARED CHEESE

$0.99

JALAPENOS

$0.99

LETTUCE

$0.99

LETTUCE & TOMATO

$1.99

CILANTRO

$0.99

SIDE ONIOS

$0.75

TOMATOES

$0.99

BROCCOLI

$1.99

SIDE OF ZUCHINI

$1.99

Side of Peppers

$1.99

HALF GUACAMOLE

$3.50

HALF CHEESE DIP

$3.00

HALF OF SOUR CREAM

$0.99

TOMATILLO SAUCE

$0.90

N/A Beverages

DIET COKE

$3.14

SPRITE

$3.14

DR PEPPER

$3.14

WATER

ICED TEA

$2.99

CLUB SODA

$2.99

TONIC

$2.75

COKE

$3.14

HOT TEA

$1.99

COFFEE

$2.50

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.50

SANGRIA NON ALCOHOL

$3.50

SIDRAL

$3.50

JARRITOS

$3.50

HORCHATA

$3.25

LEMONADE

$3.14

COCA-COLA

$3.49

MILK

$2.50

CHOCO MILK

$2.75

FANTA

$3.14

APPLE JUICE

$1.99

ORANGE JUICE

$1.99

BOTTLE WATTER

$1.99

Desserts

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.99

ICE CREAM

$3.50

FLAN

$5.99

XANGOS

$6.50

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.25

CHURROS

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading, PA 19605

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Keagy Produce - Reading Fairgrounds Farmers Market
orange starNo Reviews
2934 N 5th St Highway reading, PA 19605
View restaurantnext
Cafe Sweet Street
orange starNo Reviews
722 Hiesters Ln Reading, PA 19605
View restaurantnext
Corp. HQ
orange starNo Reviews
2366 Bernville Road Reading, PA 19605
View restaurantnext
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 19
702 N 8th St Reading, PA 19604
View restaurantnext
Café de Colombia - Downtown Reading
orange star4.6 • 124
645 Penn St Reading, PA 19601
View restaurantnext
Puerta Del Sol
orange starNo Reviews
300 N 10th Street Reading, PA 19604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Reading

Nonno Alby’s Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.5 • 752
701 Penn Ave West Reading, PA 19611
View restaurantnext
Café de Colombia - Downtown Reading
orange star4.6 • 124
645 Penn St Reading, PA 19601
View restaurantnext
Tony's of West Reading
orange star4.7 • 109
449 Penn Avenue (Rear Suite) West Reading, PA 19611
View restaurantnext
Fratello's Bar and Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 19
702 N 8th St Reading, PA 19604
View restaurantnext
Rancho Merengue Inc
orange star4.0 • 1
101 S 10th st Reading, PA 19602
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reading
Pottstown
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Ephrata
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
New Holland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Leola
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Fogelsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Royersford
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Macungie
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston