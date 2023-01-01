Alebrijes Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Like our name suggests, we like to cook with a little spirit animal flair. Mexican tradition meets NW ingredients and Chef Marco's creative soul.
Location
850 Northwest 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Chicken Supply - 7410 Greenwood Ave N
No Reviews
7410 Greenwood Ave N Seattle, WA 98103
View restaurant