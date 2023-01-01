Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alebrijes Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

850 Northwest 85th Street

Seattle, WA 98117

Appetizers

Camarones Mojo de Ajo

$13.00

Classically Mexican Shrimp, sautéed in butter, garlic and chipotle salsa.

Baked Queso

$7.00

Queso fresco, marinated in olive oil, garlic, and a blend of spices. Served to you piping hot with Pico de Gallo and a side of house made tortillas.

Chorizo Fondido

$9.00

Spicy queso dip served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Salchicha Fondido

$9.00

Ensalada Alebrjijes

$11.00

Baby spinach, pear slices, roasted corn, candied walnuts and dried cranberries in our own vinaigrette.

Extra basket of Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Guacamole

$6.00

Served with house made chips.

Side of Tortillas

$3.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Extra side

$2.50

Salsa Xtra

$0.95

RICE + BEANS

$4.25

Side - PICO

$2.00

Entrees

Carne Asada

$24.95

Marinated Ribeye Steak, sliced thin and grilled to perfection. Served Grilled Tomatoes, Onions & Peppers, Avocado Slices and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Served with Black Beans & Rice.

Pollo Mole

$19.50

Roasted Chicken Breast baked with our house made Mole sauce. Served Black Beans, Rice and Grilled Vegetables. Served with your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Sincronizada

$17.00

Ham and Carne Asada, synchronized with salsa and cheese, layered between two tortillas (choose flour or corn). Served with Black Beans and Rice.

Crab Sinchronizada

$21.00

A generous portion of Dungeness Crab, grilled with salsa and cheese, between flour or corn tortillas. Topped with Crema and Pico de Gallo. Served with Rice and Pinto Beans.

Enchiladas Verde

$16.95

Choice of Chicken, Shredded Beef, Roasted Pork (Puerco Alorno), Chorizo or Veggie, baked with cheese, and topped with Crema and Queso Fresca. Served with Alebrijes Pinto Beans and Grilled Potatoes.

Enchiladas Rojo

$16.95

Choice of Chicken, Shredded Slow-Cooked Beef, Roasted Pork (Puerco Alorno), or Veggie, baked with cheese, and topped with Crema and Queso Fresca. Served with Alebrijes Pinto Beans and Grilled Potatoes.

Two Tacos A la carte

$9.95

Soft corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of Chicken, Roasted Pork, Asada or Veggie

Tacos Alebrijes Plate

$13.95

Choose two tacos (Choice of one: Chicken, Roasted Pork, Shredded Beef or Veggie. Carne Asada, add $1.50), flour or corn tortillas. Served with Black Beans and Grilled Potatoes, Pico de Gallo, and house made salsa.

Halibut Tacos

$19.00

Two tacos with fresh Alaskan Halibut. Served with a Cabbage Slaw, Crema Sauce, Pinto Beans and Grilled Potatoes, Pico de Gallo and House Salsa. Flour or corn tortillas.

Fish Tacos

$17.95

Chipotle Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Shrimp marinated in a smoky Chipotle Sauce. Served with Cabbage Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Grilled Potatoes, and Pinto Beans. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Quesadilla

$15.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$17.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.50

Tostada Special

$16.95

Beef Tostada or Veggie Tostada layered with Black Beans, Salsa, Cheese, Guacamole and Pico de Gallo. Served with Grilled Potatoes and Black Beans

Sparerib Spec

$19.00

Spec Camarones

$17.00

Seafood Enchiladas

$17.95

Kid Taco

$8.00

Kid Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid Sincronizada

$8.00

Kid Burrito

$8.00

Enchilada Emolada

$14.50+

Pollo con Crema

$19.95

Desserts

Flan

$6.50

Decadent house made flan, served with fresh whipped cream.

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Our crustless Key Lime Pie, served with fresh whipped cream.

Cocktail Menu

House Sangria

$7.00+

Deep red and refreshing, made in house with wines and fresh juices. Served by the glass, split carafe, or by the 32 oz carafe.

Margarita Alebrijes

$9.00

Our own mix, fresh and delicious, topped with a splash of pomegranate juice. Made with house Tequila.

Stawberry Margarita

$10.00

Our house Margarita muddled with fresh strawberries.

Tamarind Margarita

$12.00

Fresh made Tamarindo puree.

Mojito

$10.00

Fresh mint, Bacardi rum, simple syrup and sparkling water.

Tequila Mule

$11.00

Our house mule - Tequila, ginger beer, lime juice and fresh limes.

Shot Premium

$8.00+

Spiked Horchata

$12.00

Bloody Maria (brunch only)

$12.00

Cucumber Margarita

$11.00

Cervezas y Vinos

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

House Roja by the glass

$7.00

House Blanco by the glass

$7.00

Estrella

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Bebidas/Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke, Sprite

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Jarritos

$5.00

Mocktail Margarita

$6.00

Cafe Mam Shade Grown Organic Coffee (w/ one refill)

$4.00

Horchata (served cold)

$7.00

Horchata and Cold Brew

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Like our name suggests, we like to cook with a little spirit animal flair. Mexican tradition meets NW ingredients and Chef Marco's creative soul.

850 Northwest 85th Street, Seattle, WA 98117

