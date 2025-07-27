- Home
ALEGRIA
670 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Stall
#5
Washington, DC 20002
Cocktails
Smooth & Creamy
Doña Margarita
citrus & boozy tequila blanco | fresh lime | agave passion fruit espuma (Ilegal Mezcal +1)$15.00
La Niña Del Mezcal
mezcal | chareu aloe | butterfly tea | matcha air espuma$15.00
Piña Coladita!$15.00
Alegria Espresso Martini
espresso | ilegal mezcal | demerara | Salvadoran chocolate$15.00
Kola-Shampan
Grey Goose Vodka | Aperol | Bubblegum | Vanilla | Lemon-Lime | Heavy Cream | Topo-Chico **contains dairy$16.00
Rotating Frozen Cocktail$15.00
Matcha Love
Roku Gin | Pandan | Ceremonial Matcha | Citrus | Vanilla | Greek Yogurt$16.00
Bright & Fruity
Passionfruit Mojito
Bacardi 4 yrs rum | passionfruit | mint | topo-chico$15.00
Tamarindo Clarified
taste's like your childhood juice-box Tequila Blanco |lillet rosé | orange blossom$16.00
Rosita
It's 5 o'clock somewhere! Ilegal Mezcal | Lalo Tequila | Cocchi Rosa| Citrus | Strawberry$16.00
Alegria Traveler
citrus-infused kettle one vodka | st. germain | hibiscus- ginger | lime| topo-chico$15.00
Blueberry Caipirinha
Chachacier Chacaça | Crown Royal Blackberry | Blueberry | Lime$15.00
Alegria's Sangria
Wilde Irish Gin, White wine, Mango, Lemon-Lime, Vanilla$15.00
Bold & Boozy
Banana Punch
complex & smooth uruapan rum & ten to one rum | giffard du bresil brown sugar banana | **contains dairy$16.00
Lady Blackberry
She’s Tart & Juicy & Gingery Bar Hill Gin | Fernet | Luxardo Maraschino | Lemon | Honey$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Molé Poblano Manhattan
he perfect savory hint to Winter mezcal wash molé | averna amaro cocchi americano | blended bitters$16.00
Tobacco & Rum
Brugal 1888 | Green Chartreuse | Demerara | Lime$18.00
Clarified Jungle Bird
Smith & Cross | Campari | Pineapple | Lime | Demerara | Milk$16.00
Hot Honey Sour
Catoctin Creek Hot Honey Rye | Lemon | Simlpe | Bitters$15.00
Non-Alcoholic
Bombay Fire$10.00
Manhattan Berry$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Athletic Golden Ale$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Havana Twist$10.00
Topochico$4.00
Mexican Coke$5.00
Tonic Water$3.00
Red Bull$3.50
N/A Margarita$9.00
NA Espresso Martini$10.00
N/A Mojito$10.00
Ice Bag 10lb$3.50
Shirley Temple$4.50
Lemonade$2.50
Bali Breeze
Coconut, Lychee, Lemongrass$10.00
Ginger Beer$3.00
Phony Negroni$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Lagunitas Non Alcoholic IPA$5.00
Diet Coke$3.00
Fluffy Orange Juice$10.00
Orange Blossom Lemonade$8.00
Hibiscus Spritz$8.00
Food
Empanadas
Bites
Guacamole & Chips
Freshly made! Avocado, Onions, Serrano Peppers, Cilantro, Lime$15.00
Chicken Milanese Sandwich
chicken milanese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, Oaxaca cheese, chipotle mayo on ciabatta$15.00
Tropical Ceviche
Shrimp, mango, jalapeno, cherry, tomatoes mint, lime$15.00
Shrimp Croquetas
seafood fritters, lemon aioli, 4 pieces$15.00
Chicken Croquetas
traditional chicken fritters, chipotle aioli 4 pieces$13.00
Chicken Wings
sweet, smoky wings served with ranch & celery$15.00
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
lemon zest, organic brussel sprouts, greek yogurt$15.00
Small House Fries$3.00
Medium House Fries$6.00
Large House Fries$8.00
Salads
Dessert
SPECIAL
Beer & Cans
Brews
Wine
Wine by the Bottle
Casa Julia, Savingnon Blanc Bottle
A crisp and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc from Casa Julia, showcasing lively notes of citrus, green apple, and a hint of tropical fruit. This wine delights with its bright acidity and clean finish, perfect for pairing with seafood dishes or enjoying on its own. Embrace the essence of Chilean terroir in every sip with Casa Julia Sauvignon Blanc.$42.00
Gulp Hablo, Orange Bottle
This skin-contact gem from Gulp/Hablo is an organic, biodynamic, cloudy powerhouse. Slightly funky with notes of tea & white flowers. Juicy and zippy on the palate. Touching on a bit of being herbaceous with a savory orange peel zing.$42.00
No es Pituko! Cab Sauv Bottle
A robust red wine showcasing deep flavors of blackcurrant and hints of cedar, crafted with care but without the frills. Perfect for those who appreciate substance over style, delivering a straightforward yet satisfying experience. This description plays on the colloquial Chilean term "Pituko" to humorously convey that while the wine is well-made, it's not aiming for high elegance or luxury.$42.00
Uno Deus, Red Blend Bottle
Experience the harmonious blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Syrah in Uno Deus. Rich with dark berries, cocoa, and a hint of cedar, this wine offers a luxurious depth and balanced finish. Perfect for pairing with hearty dishes or enjoying on its own, Uno Deus embodies elegance in every sip.$42.00
Clicquot Brut Champagne Bottle$95.00
Bohigas Brut Cava Bottle$42.00
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
670 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Stall , #5, Washington, DC 20002