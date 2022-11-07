  • Home
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • Alegria Brazilian Grill - 24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700
Alegria Brazilian Grill imageView gallery

Alegria Brazilian Grill 24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700

review star

No reviews yet

24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700

KATY, TX 77494

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Steak

4 oz. steak Picanha

$6.49

Perfectly cooked picanha served with your choice of 3 sides

8 oz. steak Picanha

$11.98

Perfectly cooked picanha served with your choice of 3 sides

12 oz. steak Picanha

$17.47

Perfectly cooked picanha served with your choice of 3 sides

Brazilian Combo

$15.99

Mesquite Grilled Brazilian Steak (Picanha), 1 grilled chicken drumstick with your choice of three sides.

Churrasco Misto

$18.99

Mesquite Grilled Brazilian (4oz) Steak (Picanha) with a chicken drumstick and sausage. Served with your choice of three sides

4 oz. meal

$12.99

8 oz. meal

$17.99

12 oz. meal

$21.99

1 Acafrao meal

$12.49

2 Acafrao meal

$15.49

1 drumstick meal

$11.49

2 drumstick meal

$15.49

Strogonoff meal

$12.99

Feijoada meal

$14.99

Salmon meal

$16.99

Tilapia meal

$11.99

Bobo meal

$15.99

Wagyu meal

$34.00

Main

1 Chicken Drumstick

$2.99

1 Chicken Thigh Acafrao

$4.39

8 oz Chicken Breast

$9.79

Salmon

$9.00

Tilapia

$7.00

Bobo

$9.00

Strogonoff

$6.99

Feijoada

$8.99

Salad

Small Salad

$3.29

Large Salad

$6.49

Add on

1 Cheese Bread

$0.50

12 Cheese Bread

$6.00

6 Cheese Bread

$3.00

Banana

$3.49

Black Beans

$3.49

Carrot Rice

$3.49

Collard Greens

$3.49

Coxinha

$3.99

Farofa

$3.49

Fried Yucca

$3.49

Fries

$3.89

Green Beans

$2.99

Grilled Jalapeno

$0.59

Grilled Veggies

$3.49

Mashed Potatoe

$3.49

Pastel Beef

$2.99

Pastel Cheese

$2.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Pineapple

$3.49

Pinto Beans

$3.49

Raw Picanha

$10.99

Raw Sausage

$7.00

Sausage

$2.77

Small Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Small Vinagrette

$0.50

Vinagrette

$1.50

White Rice

$3.49

Hot Sauce Malagueta

$5.00

Linguica Case

$40.00

Dessert

Brigadeiro

$1.00

Beijinho

$1.50

Milk Flan

$3.99

Coconut Flan

$3.99

Sm Musse de Maracuja

$1.99

Lg Musse de Maracuja

$3.45

Sm Musse de Murango

$1.99

Lg Musse de Murango

$3.45

Sm Doce de Leite

$1.99

Lg Doce de Leite

$3.45

Full Flan

$40.00

Coffee

Cafezinho

$1.50

Americano

$1.50

Cappuccino

$3.00

Cafe com Leite

$3.00

Alegria Coffee

$9.49

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.99

Guarana

$2.49

Diet Guarana

$2.49

Perrier

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Maracuja Juice

$3.99

Mango Juice

$3.99

Guanabana Juice

$3.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Pellegrino

$2.49

Kids Main

Kids 1 Drumstick

$2.00Out of stock

Kids 4 oz. Chicken Breast

$4.99Out of stock

K M Drumstick

$5.99

K M Chicken Breast

$6.99

Kids Add on

White Rice Kids

$1.49

Carrot Rice Kids

$1.49

Grilled Veggies Kids

$1.49

Bananas Kids

$1.49

Black Beans Kids

$1.49

Pinto Beans Kids

$1.49

Fried Yucca Kids

$1.49

Farofa Kids

$1.49

Pineapple Kids

$1.49

Mashed Potatoe Kids

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700, KATY, TX 77494

Directions

Gallery
Alegria Brazilian Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Frio to Go - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
24449 Katy Freeway Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
23511 Katy Freeway Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange starNo Reviews
406 West Grand Parkway South Park Row, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Katy
orange starNo Reviews
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy Houston, TX 77494
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in KATY

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near KATY
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston