Alegria Brazilian Grill 24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
24449 Katy Freeway, Suite 700, KATY, TX 77494
