Alegria Nightclub 115 Pine Ave

115 Pine Ave

Long Beach, CA 90802

Order Again

Brunch

Empandas De Carne (Colombia)

$12.00

Bistec a Caballo

$16.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Bowl Ropita Viegja

$16.00

Tacos Fritos

$18.00

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Hangover Fries

$12.00

Quesadilla

$14.00

French Toast

$17.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Refill

Mimosa

$12.00

Appetizers

Guacamole

$12.00

Papas Rellenas

$12.00

Ceviche Tropical

$16.00

Calamari

$16.00

Ropita Vieja

$16.00

Humitas

$15.00

Empanandas De Carne (Colombia)

$12.00

Nachos

$16.00

Ensaladas

Cesar Salad

$16.00

Ensalada De Tomate

$15.00

Paella

Paella Vegetariana

$23.00

Paellas Valenciana

$30.00

Paella Del Mar

$35.00

Platos Fuertes

Pollo Campero

$22.00

Bowl Ropita Vieja

$18.00

El Gaucho

$27.00

Lomo Saltado

$26.00

Salmon Alegria

$28.00

Fajitas Chicken

$18.00

Plato Mixto

$49.00

Tacos Fritos

$18.00

Camarones Al Ajillo

$28.00

Fajitas Beef

$22.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$26.00

Dulces/Desserts

Platanos Flameados Al Tequila

$15.00

Churros

$13.00

Sides

Plantain Chips

$5.00

Plantains

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Corn Chips

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Beans

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kids Nuggets

$11.00

Kids Burrito

$11.00

Cocktails

Sangria Red

$14.00

Sangria White

$14.00

Diablo Mule

$14.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Pina Colada

$16.00

Alegria Paradise

$16.00

The Gypsy

$14.00

Tropicana

$14.00

Purple Jackfruit

$14.00

Guava Jungle

$14.00

Salsa Passion

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

red sangria pitchers

$55.00

white sangria pitcher

$55.00

mojito pitcher

$55.00

margarita pitcher

$55.00

Paloma

$14.00

Moscow mule

$14.00

Old fashions

$14.00

White - Glasses

GLS Cava - Campo Viejo

$9.00

GLS Brut Reserva

$9.00

GLS Rosado - El Coto

$9.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay Smoke

$11.00

Sauvignon blanc

$9.00

White - Bottles

BTL Cava - Campo Viejo

$36.00

BTL Brut Reserva

$34.00

BTL Rosado - El Coto

$34.00

BTL Pinot Grigio - Grafgna

$34.00

BTL Blanc Pescador

$38.00

BTL Chardonnay Smoke

$42.00

Red - Glasses

GLS Merlot

$9.00

GLS Rioja Reserva - Campo Viejo

$9.00

GLS Malbec

$10.00

GLS CabSauv - Los Vascos Grand

$12.00

GLS CabSauv - McNabb Ridge

$11.00

GLS Pino noir

$9.00

caberivet

$9.00

Red - Bottles

BTL Merlot - Maddalena

$35.00

BTL Rioja Reserva - Campo Viejo

$36.00

BTL Malbec Postales

$38.00

BTL CabSauv - Los Vascos Grand

$45.00

BTL CabSauv - McNabb Ridge

$42.00

Draft Beers

DRAFT Lagunitas

$9.00

DRAFT Pacifico

$9.00

DRAFT 805

$9.00

DRAFT Blue Moo

$9.00

DRAFT Dos XX

$9.00

DRAFT Coorslight

$9.00

DRAFT Mdelo Especial

$9.00

Bottled Beers

BTL Lagunitas

$9.00

BTL Pacifico

$9.00

BTL 805

$9.00

BTL Blue Moon

$9.00

BTL Dos XX

$9.00

BTL Coorslight

$9.00

BTL Modelo Especial

$9.00

Modelo Negra

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

White Claw

$10.00

BTL Coron

$9.00

Refreshments & Coffee

Mexican CocaCola

$4.00

Jarritos

$4.00

House Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Large Still Water

$6.00

Coca Cola

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Large Pelegrino

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Cooler

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Mimosa Refill

Refill

TEQUILA

Casa amigos silver

$15.00

Casa amigos reop

$16.00

Cas amigos anejo

$17.00

Cazadores silver

$13.00

Cazadores reop

$14.00

Altos silver

$14.00

altos reop

$15.00

Mandala silver

$17.00

Mandala reop

$18.00

Mandala anejo

$19.00

Mandala extra anejo

$30.00

De leon silver

$16.00

3 generaciones

$15.00

Cantera negra silver

$18.00

Cantera negra extra anejo

$30.00

Clase azlu reop

$80.00

Patron silver

$15.00

Patron reop

$16.00

Patron anejo

$17.00

Don julio silver

$15.00

Don julio reop

$16.00

Don julio anejo

$17.00

Don julio 1942

$40.00

Don julio 70

$30.00

WHISKEY

Maker's mark

$14.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Buchanan 12

$14.00

Buchanan 18

$18.00

Bullet

$16.00

D'usse

$15.00

Black label

$15.00

Hennessy

$15.00

VODKA

Gray Gooes

$15.00

Kettle one

$15.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Ciroc peach

$15.00

Ciroc apple

$15.00

Ciroc pineapple

$15.00

Ciroc mango

$15.00

Ciroc red berry

$15.00

Cordials

Grand marnier

$17.00

Baileys

$14.00

kahlua

$14.00

ST Germain

$14.00

jager mister

$14.00

RUM

Captain morgan

$15.00

Malibu

$14.00

GIN

Tanqueray

$15.00

Club

CL Well rum

$14.00

CL Well vodka

$14.00

CL Well tequila

$14.00

CL Well whishey

$14.00

CL Bacardi

$14.00

CL Beer

$9.00

CL Buchanans

$15.00

CL Cadilac Margarita

$17.00

CL Cadillac

$15.00

CL Ciroc

$13.00

CL Club Shot

$16.00

CL Club Water

$3.00

CL Crown Royal

$15.00

CL Don Julio 1942

$40.00

CL Don Julio 70

$35.00

CL Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

CL Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

CL Don Julio Silver

$15.00

CL Green Tea

$10.00

CL Grey Goose

$15.00

CL Hennessy

$15.00

CL J.Walker Black

$15.00

CL Jager / Vegas Bomb

$16.00

CL Jamesson

$15.00

CL Kamikaze

$14.00

CL Makers Mark

$14.00

CL Margarita

$17.00

CL Michelada

$15.00

CL Midori Sour

$15.00

CL Patron Anejo

$16.00

CL Patron Reposado

$17.00

CL Patron Silver

$15.00

CL Red Bull

$5.00

CL Sangria

$15.00

CL Sex on the Beach

$14.00

CL Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

CL Paloma

$14.00

CL Moscow mule

$14.00

CL Casa amigos mezual

$16.00

CL Malibu

$14.00

CL captain morgan

$14.00

CL Old fashions

$14.00

Shots and Teas

AMF

$14.00

Cactus Cooler

$14.00

Candy Shot

$14.00

L.A Water

$15.00

Mai Thai

$15.00

Scooby Snack

$12.00

Wet Pussy

$12.00

Apple Martini

$13.00

Jager Bomb

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Sex on the Beach SHOT

$12.00

Zombie

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Blow Job

$12.00

French Connection

$15.00

Jolly Rancher

$14.00

Liquid Cocaine

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Gumi Bear

$11.00

Kamakazi

$14.00

LIT

$14.00

Red Headed

$14.00

Tokyo Tea

$14.00

Bottle Service

BTL Ace of Spades

$850.00

BTL Buchannans 12

$275.00

BTL Buchannans 18

$350.00

BTL Casa Amigos Silver

$275.00

BTL Casa Amigos Anejo

$400.00

BTL Casa Amigos Reposado

$350.00

BTL Ciroc

$275.00

BTL Ciroc Flavor

$275.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$550.00

BTL Dom Perignon Ium

$700.00

BTL Don Julio 70

$450.00

BTL Don Julio Anejo

$400.00

BTL Don Julio Reoisado

$350.00

BTL Don Julio Silver

$275.00

BTL Grey Goose

$275.00

BTL Hennessy

$275.00

BTL D'usse

$275.00

BTL Jameson

$300.00

BTL J.Walker Black

$375.00

BTL J. Walker Blue

$1,100.00

BTL Ketel One

$275.00

BTL Moet & Chan Nect.

$275.00

BTL Patron Silver

$275.00

BTL Patron Anejo

$400.00

BTL Patron Reposado

$350.00

BTL Bacardi

$272.00

BTL Calse Azul Reposado

$400.00

BTL Ciroc 200

$200.00

BTL Grey Goose 200

$200.00

Red Bull 5 Cans

$55.00

Alegria Water 5 Bottles

$36.00

2 for 500

$500.00

5 for 1000

$1,000.00

1 cover

Tax

$1.00

1 cover

$10.00

2 cover

$15.00

3 cover

$20.00

4 cover

$25.00

5 cover

$30.00

6 cover

$35.00

dinner show

show

$40.00

paella valenciana

salmon

pollo campero

churros

platanos flameados al tequila

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

115 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

