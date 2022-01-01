Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch

Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant 2011 Little Elm Trail #106, Cedar Park, Texas 78613

review star

No reviews yet

2011 Little Elm Trail #106

cedar park, TX 78613

Popular Items

Empanada Shredded Chicken
Empanada Ground Beef
Empanada White Cheese

Omelettes

Omelette Primavera

$10.99

Omelette Texana

$14.99

Omelette Seafood

$16.99

Breakfast Plates

Kids Menu Breakfast Plate

$5.99

Taco Plate

$12.99

Burrito Plate

$12.50

Arepa Plate

$13.99

Vegetarian Plate

$10.50

Quesadilla Breakfast

Quesadilla Breakfast

$11.99

Taco Breakfast

Taco Breakfast

$9.50

Arepa Breakfast

Arepa Breakfast

$8.99

Burrito Breakfast

Burrito Breakfast

$11.50

Tacos 1

Taco 1 Ground Beef

$3.99

Taco 1 Shredded Chicken

$3.99

Taco 1 Shredded Pork

$3.99

Taco 1 Steak

$4.99

Taco 1 Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Taco 1 Shrimp

$4.99

Taco 1 Pastor

$4.99

Taco 1 Vegetariano

$4.99

Burritos

Burrito Aleidas

$13.50

Burrito Shrimp

$15.99

Burrito Texano

$15.99

Burrito Fajita Steak

$14.99

Burrito Fajita Chicken

$14.99

Burrito Fajita Pastor

$14.99

Arepas

Arepa Mix Chesse

$8.50

Arepa White Chesse

$8.50

Arepa Ham

$8.50

Arepa Ground Beef

$8.50

Arepa Shredded Chicken

$8.50

Arepa Shredded Pork

$8.50

Arepa Vegetariana

$9.99

Arepa Mexicana

$10.99

Arepa Pabellon

$11.99

Arepa Llanera

$11.99

Arepa Shredded Beef

$10.75

Arepa steak

$10.75

Arepa grilled Chicken

$10.75

Arepa Pastor

$10.75

Arepa Jalapeno Grill Chicken

$11.99

Arepa Especial Aleidas

$12.99

Arepa Andina

$11.99

Nachos

Nachos Small

$8.99

Nachos Large

$11.99

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.99

Quesadilla Shrimp

$15.50

Quesadilla Shredded Beef

$14.50

Quesadilla Pastor

$14.50

Quesadilla grilled Chicken

$14.50

Quesadilla steak

$14.50

Cachapas

Cachapa Chesse

$11.95

Cachapa Pabellon

$17.99

Salads

Aleidas Salad

$11.99

Soups

Aleidas Soup

$9.99

Special Plates

Pabellon Plate

$15.99

Sandwich Club House

$15.99

Parrilla Mar y Tierra

$27.99

Parrilla Venezolana

$24.50

Pastas

Pasta Alfredo

$12.99

Pasta Bologna

$12.99

Pasta Especial Aleidas

$17.99

Pasticho

$15.50

Pasta Verona

$15.99

Sides

Sides

Empanadas

Empanada Ground Beef

$6.25

Empanada Shredded Chicken

$6.25

Empanada White Cheese

$6.25

Empanada Shredded Beef

$6.99

Empanada Cazon (Shark)

$6.99

Empanada Shrimp

$6.99

Empanada Pabellon

$6.99

Bowl

Bowl Shrimp

$15.99

Bowl Steak

$12.99

Bowl Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Bowl Ground Beef

$11.99

Bowl Shredded Pork

$11.99

Bowl Shredded Chicken

$11.99

Bowl Boiled Egg

$10.50

Taco Combo

Taco Combo Ground Beef

$8.99

Taco Combo Shredded Chicken

$8.99

Taco Combo Shredded Pork

$8.99

Taco Combo Steak

$10.99

Taco Combo Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Taco Combo Pastor

$10.99

Taco Combo Shrimp

$11.99

Taco Combo Vegetariano

$8.99

Pastelitos

Pastelito Carne

$4.50

Pastelito Pollo

$4.50

Pastelito Queso

$4.50

Desserts

Dessert Tres Leches

$5.99

Aleidas Cake

$7.99

Kids Menu

Kids Menu Mini Taco

$5.99

Kids Menu Pasta Alfredo

$5.99

Kids Menu Pasta Bologna

$5.99

Mini Quesadilla

$5.99

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Topochico

$2.00

Water

$1.50

Frescolita

$2.99

Malta

$2.99

Jamaican Tea

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Chicha

$5.99

Coffee

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Juice in a box

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Topochico grande

$3.00

jugo natural

$3.50

Appetizers

Special Fries

$7.99

Tequeños

$8.99

Texas Appetizer

$12.99

Chips 6 oz

$5.99

Chips 8 oz

$8.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Latin Food

2011 Little Elm Trail #106, cedar park, TX 78613

Aleida's Latin Food Restaurant image

