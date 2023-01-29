Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alematic Artisan Ales

review star

No reviews yet

6182 Chambersburg Road

Huber Heights, OH 45424

Santana Çhamp (2-Pack)

Santana Çhamp (2-Pack)

$12.00

Mimosa-inspired Gose brewed with chardonnay grape must, oranges, coriander, and pink Himalayan sea salt.

Illmatic (2-Pack)

Illmatic (2-Pack)

$10.00

Raspberry Jelly Donut Inspired Stout. Collab w/ Ill Mannered Brewing - Powell, OH ABV: 8.5%

Glassware

Logo Pint Glass

$8.00

Oktoberfest Stein

$12.00

Headwear

Alematic Beanie (Mustard)

Alematic Beanie (Mustard)

$25.00
Alematic Beanie (Gray)

Alematic Beanie (Gray)

$25.00

Tagabrew

Short Chain w/ Tag

$2.00

Long Chain w/ Tag & Charm

$6.00

Memberships

Hi-Fi Society (2023)

$75.00

2023 Hi-Fi Society. IF BUYING MORE THAN ONE MEMBERSHIP, PLEASE PROVIDE ALL NAMES ON THE LINE THAT SAYS "YOUR NAME"!! Visit www.alematicbrewing.com/hifi-society for full details.

Event Tickets

Charcuterie Workshop

$60.00Out of stock

The Alematic Crew is joining with the one and only Dayton Charcuterie Gal for a charcuterie board workshop. Gather your crew for an afternoon of learning the tricks and tips on how to make a beautiful charcuterie board. The Dayton Charcuterie Gal, will guide you through the art of creating a beautiful board to share for any occasion.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Alematic Artisan Ales is a brewery, taproom and kitchen. We make handcrafted small-batch lagers, sours, hazies & Stouts.

6182 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424

