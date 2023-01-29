Alematic Artisan Ales
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Alematic Artisan Ales is a brewery, taproom and kitchen. We make handcrafted small-batch lagers, sours, hazies & Stouts.
Location
6182 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424
Gallery
