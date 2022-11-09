A map showing the location of Alero Dupont 1724 CONNECTICUT AVE NWView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Alero Dupont 1724 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

review star

No reviews yet

1724 CONNECTICUT AVE NW

WASHINGTON, DC 20009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadilla

Appetizers

Nacho Platter

$9.99

Mexican Platter

$20.99

Chilaquiles Rancheros

$12.99

Taquito Veracruz - Chicken

$8.99

Taquito Veracruz - Beef

$10.99

Ceviche Mixto

$19.99

Tamal Campesino

$5.99

Platanos Fritos

$6.99

Guacamole Dip

$12.99

Chorizo Mexicano

$8.99

Camarones Mexicanos

$17.99

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

$9.99

Mejilones a la Diabla

$17.99

Quesadilla

$9.99

------Appetizer------

Chicken Wings

$10.99

Wing Fiesta

$14.99

Table Guacamole

$16.99

Queso Ground Beef

$9.99

Queso Dip With Chips

$9.99

Desserts

Tres Leches

$6.99

Flan

$6.99

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$6.99Out of stock

Flautas De Manzana

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Sopapillas

$5.99

Churros

$5.99

Happy Hour Food

Happy Hour Quesadilla

$7.00

Two Street Tacos

$7.00

Happy Hour Nachos

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kids Enchiladas

$6.99

Kids Nachos

$5.99

Kids Quesadillas

$6.99

Kids Taquitos

$5.99

Kids Platanos Fritos

$4.99

Meat and Poultry

Lomo Saltado

$26.99

Carne al Paso

$29.99

Alero Pork Ribs

$23.99

Pollo Saltado

$18.99

Carne Asada "Alero Style"

$28.99

Chipotle Currasco

$30.99

Pollo Primavera

$18.99

Pollo a la Plancha

$17.99

Pollo Acapulco

$22.99

Mexican Entrees

Guadalajara Fajita Platter

$63.99

Fajitas

$16.99

Carnitas Fajitas

$17.99

Chef Fajita

$28.99

Tacos Juarez

$16.99

Burritos

$13.99

Enchiladas

$13.99

Taco "Salad"

$13.99

Hawaiian Fajita

$23.99

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.99

Tacos de Cocinita Pibil

$12.99

Chimichangas

$13.99

Chicken Tamales

$14.99

Enchiladas con Mole Poblano

$15.99

Tacos al Pastor

$13.99

Seafood

Salmon Mexicano

$29.99

Salmon Vallarta

$29.99

Mariscos Saltados

$28.99

Comarones al Mojo de Ajo

$27.99

Mariscada Veracruz

$29.99

Mexican Seafood Paella

$28.99

Fish Tacos

$21.99

Chaufa Mexicano

$24.99

Pescado a lo Macho

$29.99

Sides

Lg Side Queso Dip

$8.99

Side Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Side Grilled Steak

$7.99

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

Side French Fries

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side White Rice

$3.99

Side Mexican Rice

$3.99

Side Steamed Vegetable

$4.99

Side Black Beans

$2.99

Side Refried Beans

$2.99

Side Taco

$2.00

Side Enchilada

$2.00

Small Guacamole

$6.00

Side Quesadilla

$3.00

Side Fajita

$5.00

Lettuce

$1.50

Onions

$1.50

Green Peppers

$1.50

Red Peppers

$1.50

Mushrooms

$1.50

Celery

$1.50

Carrots

$1.50

Broccoli

$1.50

Asparagus

$1.50

Spinach

$1.50

Jalapenos

$1.50

Seafood Sauce

$2.00

Refill Pico

$1.00

Refill Guac

$2.50

Refill Sour Cream

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

Alero Sauce

$1.00

Barbecue Sauce

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Side Tortilla

Queso Dip Plain

$9.99

Soups and Salads

Alero Salad

$10.99

Mixed Salad

$10.99

Apple Almond Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Seafood Salad

$18.99

Rapido Salad

$10.99

Taco "Salad"

$13.99

Chicken Soup

$10.99

Seafood Soup

$14.99

Lentil Soup

$9.99

Tortilla Soup

$9.99

Brunch

Tacos Desayuno

$11.99

Vegetable Omelette

$12.99

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Chorizo Eggs

$12.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Restaurant Week

Lunch

$25.00

Dinner

$40.00

Drinks

Daily Especials

Chicken Fajitas

$15.99

Chicken Tamales

$13.99

Chicken Chimichanga

$13.99

Polio Primavera

$16.99

Carnitas fajita

$15.99

Margaritas

Glass Rocks

Half Pitcher Rocks

Full Pitcher Rocks

Flavored Supermega

$24.00

Coronarita Rocks

$27.00

Pancho Villa Margarita

$90.99

Frozen Drinks

Glass Frozen

$9.99

Half Pitcher Frozen

$25.99

Full Pitcher Frozen

$43.99

Daiquiri

$9.99

Super Mega Frozen

$27.00

Coronarita Frozen Flavor

$28.99

Matador

$12.99

Coronarita Frozen

$30.00

Tequila

Blanco

Reposado

Añejo

Mezcal

Diamond Select

Vodka

Vodka

Cognac

Cognac

Gin

Gin

Scotch

Scotch

Rum

Rum

Whiskey

Whiskey

Cordials

Cordials

Wine

White Wine Glass

$8.00

White Wine Bottle

$36.00

Red Wine Glass

$8.00

Red Wine Bottle

$36.00

Chandon Brut Glass

$10.00

Chandon Brut Bottle

$45.00

Proseco Bottle

$45.00

Moet Chandon Imperial Bottle

$90.00

Special Drinks

Special Drinks

Beer

Beer

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

Happy Hour Drinks

HH Margaritas Regular

$7.00

HH Flavor Rock Margarita

$8.00Out of stock

HH Flavor Frozen Margarita

$8.00Out of stock

Super Mega 32 oz

$20.00

HH Mexican Beer

$4.50

HH Domestic Beer

$3.50

HH Michelada

$6.00

HH Rail Drinks

$6.00

HH Wine

$4.00

HH Sangria

$6.00

HH Tequila Shot

$5.00

HH La picante Gl.

$8.00

Margarita del Dia

$8.00

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$9.99

B-52

$7.99

Bay Breeze

$7.99

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Blue Hawaiian

$13.00

Blue Motorcycle

$13.00

Blue Pacific

$8.99

Bond Crusher

$10.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.99

Chambour Sour

$8.99

Choco Martini

$10.99

Cope Cod

$8.99

Cuba Libre

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.99

Gimlet

$8.99

Greyhound

$10.00

Gummy Bear

$8.99

Irish Car Bomb

$10.99

Irish Coffee

$10.99

Jagerbomb

$10.99

John Collins

$8.99

Jolly Rancher

$8.99

Kamikaze

$8.99

Lemon Drop

$8.99

Long Beach

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Madras

$8.99

Mai Tai

$10.99

Manhattan

$12.99

Melon Ball

$8.99

Mimosa

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$13.99

Orgasm

$8.99

Pearl Harbor

$8.99

Pine Bomb

$8.99

Planters Punch

$10.00

Presby

$8.99

Rob Roy

$8.99

Rum Collins

$8.99

Russy Guala

$8.99

Rusty Nail

$8.99

Satisfaction

$8.99

Sea Breeze

$9.99

Sex On The Beach

$10.00

Side Car

$15.00

Sombrero

$8.99

Spritzer

$8.99

Michelada

$8.50

Zombie

$12.99

Tom Collins

$9.99

Top Shelf L.I.T.

$19.99

Whiskey Sour

$9.99

White Russian

$10.99

Tequila Sunrise

$9.99

Green Tea Shot

$12.99

Brunch Drinks

Mimosa Glass

$6.99

Mimosa Half Pit.

$16.99

Mimosa Full Pit.

$23.99

Bottomless

$24.99

Br Sangria

$6.00

CINCO DE MAYO

Queso Dip

$10.00

Three Grande Street Tacos

$14.00

Alero Platter

$16.00

Mega Margarita Rocks 32 oz

$22.00

Mexican Beers

$5.00

House Tequila Shot

$7.00

Daily Specials

Rocks Supermega

$22.00

Del Dia Supermega

$24.00

Del Dia Margarita

$8.00

Coconut Sunrise

$9.99

House Shot

$5.00

Mexican Beers

$5.00

Watermelon Margarita

$10.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1724 CONNECTICUT AVE NW, WASHINGTON, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bandit Taco New Hampshire Ave
orange star4.5 • 1,346
1946 New Hampshire Ave Nw Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Alero Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1301 U street NW Washington DC 20009 Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Johnny Pistolas
orange star3.9 • 868
2333 18th st NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Thunder Burger & Bar
orange star3.7 • 1,295
3056 M ST NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Chaia Tacos - Georgetown
orange starNo Reviews
3207 Grace St NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
JACO Juice and Taco
orange star4.4 • 893
1614 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in WASHINGTON

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near WASHINGTON
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston