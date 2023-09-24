Popular Items

Tacos Juarez

$18.99

Food

Appetizers

Quesadilla

$11.99

Mexican Platter

$22.99

Ceviche Mixto

$20.99

Ceviche De Pescado

$17.50

Taquito Veracruz - Chicken

$10.99

Taquito Veracruz - Beef

$12.99

Tamal Campesino

$7.99

Chilaquiles Rancheros

$13.99

Nacho Platter

$11.99

Table Guacamole

$18.99

Guacamole Dip

$15.99

Platanos Fritos

$8.99

Chorizo Mexicano

$10.99

Camarones Mexicanos

$18.99

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms

$11.99

Mejilones a la Diabla

$18.99

------Appetizer------

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Wing Fiesta

$16.99

Queso Ground Beef

$13.99

Queso Dip With Chips

$12.99

Tostones

$8.99

Empanadas

$9.50

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Soups and Salads

Alero Salad

$11.99

Mixed Salad

$12.99

Apple Almond Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Seafood Salad

$20.99

Rapido Salad

$11.99

Seafood Soup

$15.99

Chicken Soup

$11.99

Lentil Soup

$10.99

Tortilla Soup

$10.99

Seafood

Salmon Mexicano

$30.99

Mariscos Saltados

$30.99

Comarones al Mojo de Ajo

$28.99

Mariscada Veracruz

$30.99

Mexican Seafood Paella

$30.99

Fish Tacos

$23.99

Chaufa Mexicano

$26.99

Mexican Entrees

Guadalajara Fajita Platter

$67.99

Fajitas

$17.99

Carnitas Fajitas

$19.99

Chef Fajita

$29.99

Tacos Juarez

$18.99

Burritos

$14.99

Enchiladas

$13.99

Taco "Salad"

$14.99

Hawaiian Fajita

$24.99

Tacos Durango

$14.50

Tacos de Cocinita Pibil

$15.99

Chimichangas

$14.99

Chicken Tamales

$16.99

Enchiladas con Mole Poblano

$18.99

Tacos al Pastor

$15.99

Tacos Al Carbon

Meat and Poultry

Lomo Saltado

$28.99

Carne al Paso

$30.99

Alero Pork Ribs

$25.99

Pollo Saltado

$20.99

Carne Asada "Alero Style"

$29.99

Chipotle Currasco

$32.99

Pollo Primavera

$20.99

Pollo a la Plancha

$19.99

Pollo Acapulco

$24.99

Desserts

Tres Leches

$8.99

Flan

$6.99

Cheesecake Chimichanga

$8.50

Flautas De Manzana

$8.50

Fried Ice Cream

$8.99

Sopapillas

$7.50

Churros

$7.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Hot Tea

$5.00

Coffee/Decaf

$5.50

Mexican Coffe

$11.99

Irish Coffe

$12.99

Happy Hour Food

HH Quesadilla

HH Nachos

HH Two Street Tacos

HH Chorizo Mexicano

$9.00

HH Taquitos Veracruz

Kids Menu

Kids Enchiladas

$6.99

Kids Nachos

$5.99

Kids Quesadillas

$6.99

Kids Taquitos

$5.99

Kids Platanos Fritos

$4.99

Sides

Side Guac (8oz)

$11.99

Lg Side Queso Dip

$9.99

Side Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Side Grilled Steak

$9.99

Side Grilled Shrimp

$11.99

Side Salmon

$13.99

Side French Fries

$5.99

Side House Salad

$7.99

Side White Rice

$4.99

Side Mexican Rice

$4.99

Side Steamed Vegetable

$5.99

Side Black Beans

$3.99

Side Refried Beans

$3.99

Side Taco

$2.00

Side Enchilada

$2.00

Side Quesadilla

$3.50

Side Fajita

$5.50

Lettuce

$1.50

Onions

$2.50

Green Peppers

$2.50

Red Peppers

$2.50

Mushrooms

$2.50

Celery

$2.50

Carrots

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Asparagus

$2.50

Spinach

$2.50

Jalapenos

$2.00

Seafood Sauce

$2.50

Refill Pico

$1.50

Refill Guac

$4.50

Refill Sour Cream

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Ranch

$1.50

Alero Sauce

$1.50

Barbecue Sauce

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Side Tortilla

Queso Dip Plain

$9.99

spicy Green Sauce

$2.00

Refill cotija

$3.00

Corn chips

$3.00

Flour Chips

$3.00

Refill Salsa

$3.00

Side Chorizo

$8.99

Side fresh avocado

$5.99

Brunch

Chilaquiles Rancheros

$14.99

Avocado Toast

$10.99

French Toast

$12.99

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Breakfast Tacos

$14.99

Steak and Eggs

$27.99

Breakfast Burrito

$14.99

Classic Omelette

$14.99

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.99

Side Orders

$5.99+

Valentine's Day

Steak Tres Amores

$31.99

Pollo A La Crema

$21.99

Restaurant Week

Lunch

$25.00

Dinner

$40.00

Drinks

Daily Especials

Chicken Fajitas

$19.99

Chicken Tamales

$14.99

Chicken Taco Salad

$14.99

Carnitas Fajitas

$17.99

Pollo Saltado

$17.99

Cinco De Mayo

Chicken Fajitas

$19.99

Drinks

Margaritas

Glass Rocks

Half Pitcher Rocks

Full Pitcher Rocks

Flavored Supermega Rocks

$26.00

Pancho Villa Margarita

$114.99

Frozen Drinks

Glass Frozen

Half Pitcher Frozen

Full Pitcher Frozen

Daiquiri

$11.50

Coronarita Frozen

$31.50

Miami Vice

$12.00

SuperMega Frozen Flavor

$32.50

Super Mega Frozen Lime

$29.50

Tequila

Blanco

Reposado

Añejo

Mezcal

Diamond Select

Vodka

Vodka

Cognac

Cognac

Gin

Gin

Scotch

Scotch

Rum

Rum

Whiskey

Whiskey

Cordials

Cordials

Wine

White Wine Glass

White Wine Bottle

Red Wine Glass

Red Wine Bottle

Chandon Brut Glass

$10.00

Chandon Brut Bottle

$45.00

Proseco Bottle

$45.00

Moet Chandon Imperial Bottle

$90.00

Special Drinks

Special Drinks

Beer

Beer

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

Happy Hour Drinks

HH House Margarita on the Rocks

HH Mexican Mule

$10.00

HH Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

HH Frida Martini

$8.50

HH Mojito Clasico

$10.00

HH Mexican Beer

$5.00

HH Domestic Beer

$4.50

HH Beer Bucket

$23.00