Alero - Dupont Circle 1629 CONNECTICUT AVE NW
1629Connecticut, Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Food
Appetizers
Quesadilla
$11.99
Mexican Platter
$22.99
Ceviche Mixto
$20.99
Ceviche De Pescado
$17.50
Taquito Veracruz - Chicken
$10.99
Taquito Veracruz - Beef
$12.99
Tamal Campesino
$7.99
Chilaquiles Rancheros
$13.99
Nacho Platter
$11.99
Table Guacamole
$18.99
Guacamole Dip
$15.99
Platanos Fritos
$8.99
Chorizo Mexicano
$10.99
Camarones Mexicanos
$18.99
Grilled Portobello Mushrooms
$11.99
Mejilones a la Diabla
$18.99
------Appetizer------
Chicken Wings
$12.99
Wing Fiesta
$16.99
Queso Ground Beef
$13.99
Queso Dip With Chips
$12.99
Tostones
$8.99
Empanadas
$9.50
Fried Calamari
$14.99
Soups and Salads
Seafood
Mexican Entrees
Guadalajara Fajita Platter
$67.99
Fajitas
$17.99
Carnitas Fajitas
$19.99
Chef Fajita
$29.99
Tacos Juarez
$18.99
Burritos
$14.99
Enchiladas
$13.99
Taco "Salad"
$14.99
Hawaiian Fajita
$24.99
Tacos Durango
$14.50
Tacos de Cocinita Pibil
$15.99
Chimichangas
$14.99
Chicken Tamales
$16.99
Enchiladas con Mole Poblano
$18.99
Tacos al Pastor
$15.99
Tacos Al Carbon
Meat and Poultry
Desserts
Happy Hour Food
Kids Menu
Sides
Side Guac (8oz)
$11.99
Lg Side Queso Dip
$9.99
Side Chips and Salsa
$5.99
Side Grilled Chicken
$7.99
Side Grilled Steak
$9.99
Side Grilled Shrimp
$11.99
Side Salmon
$13.99
Side French Fries
$5.99
Side House Salad
$7.99
Side White Rice
$4.99
Side Mexican Rice
$4.99
Side Steamed Vegetable
$5.99
Side Black Beans
$3.99
Side Refried Beans
$3.99
Side Taco
$2.00
Side Enchilada
$2.00
Side Quesadilla
$3.50
Side Fajita
$5.50
Lettuce
$1.50
Onions
$2.50
Green Peppers
$2.50
Red Peppers
$2.50
Mushrooms
$2.50
Celery
$2.50
Carrots
$2.50
Broccoli
$2.50
Asparagus
$2.50
Spinach
$2.50
Jalapenos
$2.00
Seafood Sauce
$2.50
Refill Pico
$1.50
Refill Guac
$4.50
Refill Sour Cream
$1.50
Blue Cheese
$1.50
Ranch
$1.50
Alero Sauce
$1.50
Barbecue Sauce
$1.50
Buffalo Sauce
$1.50
Side Tortilla
Queso Dip Plain
$9.99
spicy Green Sauce
$2.00
Refill cotija
$3.00
Corn chips
$3.00
Flour Chips
$3.00
Refill Salsa
$3.00
Side Chorizo
$8.99
Side fresh avocado
$5.99