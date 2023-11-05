- Home
Alessio Seafood Grille 827 Easton Rd
827 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
Appetizers
- Eggplant Fries$10.99
Tempura fried and served with a tabanero ranch
- Fried Calamari$17.99
Served with tomato sauce for dipping
- Crostini Special$8.99
Grilled artisan bread topped with roasted peppers, fresh tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella
- Mozzarella Sticks$11.95
- Steamed Clams$15.99
Available marinara or white lemon and garlic topped with roasted garlic crostini
- Mussels$15.99
Available marinara or white lemon and garlic topped with roasted garlic crostini
- Chicken Fingers$14.99
With French fries
- Mediterranean Octopus$19.99
- 4 Fried Oysters$13.99
- Oyster Rockefeller$3.99
Each
- Combo Appetizer$17.99
Bangin' or popcorn shrimp, eggplant fries and clam strips
- Clam Strips$14.99
Served with tartar or homemade cocktail sauce
- Sautéed Spinach$10.99
Sautéed in garlic and olive oil
- Broccoli Rabe$10.99
Sautéed in garlic and olive oil
- 12 Pieces Bucket of Peel and Eat Shrimp$12.99
Gulf fresh shrimp cooked Joe's old bay style
- 18 Pieces Bucket of Peel and Eat Shrimp$17.99
Gulf fresh shrimp cooked Joe's old bay style
- 36 Pieces Bucket of Peel and Eat Shrimp$34.99
Gulf fresh shrimp cooked Joe's old bay style
- Joe's Bangin Shrimp$16.99
Flash fried and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with bleu cheese
- Crostini$8.99
Grilled artisan bread topped with roasted garlic and melted brie
- Buffalo Wings$14.99
Tossed in our homemade wing sauce and served with celery and bleu cheese
- French Fries$5.99
- Old Bay Fries$6.99
- Shrimp Casino$4.99
Each
- 6 Clams Casino$12.99
- Half Dozen Raw Clams$8.99
- Dozen Raw Clams$16.99
- Bangin' Fries$14.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
- Onion Rings$10.99
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.99
- Half dozen Raw Oysters$10.99
- One Dozen Raw Oysters$19.99
Soup & Salads
Salads
Specialty Salads
- Danny's Sicilian$19.99
With sautéed rock shrimp, portabellas, garlic and scallions. Finished with gorgonzola
- Lances Salad$21.99
With blackened sushi grade tuna and served with a lemon, garlic and olive oil dressing
- Alessio's Salad$21.99
With portabellas, crabmeat, scallions and garlic
- Joey's Super Sicilian$27.99
With sautéed rock shrimp, scallops, lobster, portabellas, garlic and scallions. Finished with gorgonzola
- Grilled Shrimp and Scallops Salad$21.99
Served over spinach with avocado, fresh tomato and finished with a lemon vinaigrette
- Caprese Salad$15.99
Topped with tomato, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette and fresh basil, best when seasonal
- Giovanni's Salad$24.99
With sautéed portabellas, lobster, garlic and scallions. Finished with feta cheese
- Nonno's Salad$18.99
With portabellas, scallions and garlic. Finished with gorgonzola
- Greek Salad$13.99
- Cobb Salad$13.99
- Anna Maria's Salad$13.99
- Salem's Spinach Salad$13.99
Soup of the Day
Entrees
Seafood Tower
Dinner Entrees
- D-Alessio's House Special$24.99
Pasta tossed in a pink vodka sauce with fresh rock shrimp and crabmeat
- D-Broccoli Rabe and Rock Shrimp$24.99
Served with pasta. Sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic
- D-Mac and Cheese$16.99
- D-Cheese Ravioli$16.99
- D-Pasta With Sauce$17.99
- D-Eggplant Parmesan$19.99
Hand breaded and served with pasta
- D-Eggplant Rollatini$19.99
Grilled eggplant layered with spinach and ricotta cheese, topped with marinara and provolone cheese. Served with pasta
- D-Pasta and Meatball/Meat Sauce$19.99
- D-Meat Lasagna$19.99
- D-Chicken Marsala$21.99
- D-Chicken Francaise$21.99
Topped with lemon white wine sauce
- D-Pelto$28.99
Shrimp, scallops, chicken and mushrooms available in an alfredo or marinara sauce
- D-Pasta a La Pamela$21.99
Pasta tossed with fresh marinara sauce, olive oil, chicken breast and fresh mozzarella cheese
- D-Gnocchi Alfredo$21.99
Gnocchi alfredo with chicken, bacon, scallions & roasted peppers
- D-Chicken Parmesan$19.99
Hand breaded and served with pasta
- D-Veal Parmesan$24.99
Served with pasta
- D-Veal Marsala$25.99
Topped with marsala wine and mushroom sauce
- D-Half Louisiana Style Smoked Ribs$21.99
- D-Full Louisiana Style Smoked Ribs$28.99
- 8 Oz Filet Mignon$44.99
- 24 Oz Bone in Veal Chop$49.99
- 16 Oz USDA Ribeye Steak$36.99
- Half Rack New Zealand Lamb$34.99
Served with mushroom risotto
- Full Rack New Zealand Lamb$44.99
Served with mushroom risotto
- D- Mussels with Pasta$19.99
- D- Clams with Pasta$19.99
Seafood
- D-Crab and Shrimp Imperial$32.99
Made with breadcrumbs, parsley, butter and mayonnaise
- D-Crab Cake Entree$32.99
Served with French fries or pasta
- D-Seafood Pescatore$42.99
Mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp and scallops in a white or red sauce. Served over pasta
- D-Grilled Scallops and Shrimp$32.99
With potatoes and vegetables of the day
- D-Coconut Shrimp Platter$26.99
- D- Fish and Chips$19.99
- D-Salmon$26.99
- D-Tuna-sushi Grade$26.99
- D-Cod$19.99
- D-Fried Oysters$24.99
- D-Fresh Flounder$21.99
- D-Jumbo Shrimp$24.99
- D-Sea Scallops$29.99
- D-Peppino's Combo$26.99
Includes scallops, shrimp and cod
- D-Swordfish$36.99
- D-Sea Bass$39.99
- D-Halibut$42.99
- D-Steamed 1 1/4 Lb. Lobster$32.99
- 1/2 Single Cape Cod Clam Bake$145.99
- Single Cape Cod Clam Bake$260.99
(Single - serves 3 - 4 people) one whole lobster, 24 clams, 60 mussels, 10 scallops, 2 snow crab clusters, 20 peel and eat shrimp, 2 king crab legs steamed with lemon, seaweed, old bay and seafood broth. Served with 3 ears of corn and baked potatoes
- Double Cape Cod Clam Bake$550.99
- The Naples$42.99
Scallops, mussels and snow crab cluster. Steamed in white wine, roasted garlic and butter
- The Carini$65.99
A whole split lobster, shrimps, snow crab and sausage. Steamed in garlic and old bay seasoning
- 1 1/4 Lb. Snow Crab$46.99
Super sweet, flaky meat
- 1 1/4 Lb. Alaskan King Crab$67.99
Firm and sweet
- Joe's Crab and Lobster Fest$65.99
A snow crab cluster and whole split lobster
Pizza Menu
Traditional Pizza
Alessio's Pizza
- Margharita$10.99+
- The Siciliana$15.99+
Plum tomato sauce, eggplant, capers, kalamata olives, & fresh garlic. Topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, & oregano
- Jackie's Favorite$15.99+
Plum tomato sauce, bacon, onions, mushrooms, & fresh garlic. Topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, olive oil, & oregano
- The Milano$14.99+
White pizza topped with sundried tomatoes, roasted garlic, fresh spinach, & mozzarella cheese
- The Buffalo$15.99+
White pizza with chicken, mozzarella cheese, bleu cheese dressing, & house made buffalo sauce
- The Tuscano$15.99+
White pizza with sausage, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, & fresh garlic
- Pescatore Scampi$29.99+
White pizza topped with lobster, scallops, shrimp, crab, fresh garlic, scampi, sauce & mozzarella
- Joe's Favorite$17.99+
Plum tomato sauce, provolone cheese, rock shrimp, sundried tomato, kalamata olives, onions, fresh garlic, roasted peppers & cracked red pepper
- Amanda's Favorite$15.99+
White pizza topped with bacon, fresh garlic, marinated tomatoes, ricotta, & mozzarella
- Miami Special$24.99+
White pizza topped with prosciutto, mozzarella, and fresh arugula. Your choice of shrimp or scallops
- Alessio's Signature Pizza$10.99+
Toppings are an additional charge
- Quattro Formaggio$14.99+
- Romano$12.99+
- White Garlic Pizza$10.99+
Craft Sandwiches
Craft Sandwiches
- The Hand Cut Cheese Steak$12.99
Hand cut rib eye steak topped with melted American cheese
- Chicken Cheesesteak$13.99
- Joe's Special Steak$19.99
Fresh thin sliced ribeye, with fried onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, cheese, & tomato sauce
- The Buffalo Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, house buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, and lettuce
- Chipotle Grilled Chicken Panini$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, chipotle gouda, caramelized onion, and homemade BBQ sauce
- The Cobb Sandwich$11.99
Turkey, ham, bacon, Gorgonzola, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ranch dressing
- Four Cheese Grilled Cheese$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, cooper sharp American, provolone, and Cheddar
- The BBQ Chicken Sand$11.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, fried onion, BBQ sauce, and provolone
- Joe's Chicken Milanese$15.99
Grilled breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, broccoli rabe, tomatoes, and a spicy sundried tomato spread
- The Milano Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken, goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, sautéed spinach, and roasted garlic
- The Veggie Sand$13.99
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, sautéed spinach, and broccoli rabe
- Caprese Panini$13.99
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, avocado, and balsamic & oil
- The Po Boy - Lobster$26.99
Served on a seeded roll with lettuce, house slaw, tomato, and chipotle mayo
- The Po Boy - Shrimp$18.99
Served on a seeded roll with lettuce, house slaw, tomato, and chipotle mayo
- The Po Boy - Scallop$18.99
Served on a seeded roll with lettuce, house slaw, tomato, and chipotle mayo
- The Bulls Eye$19.99
Rib eye steak, roasted peppers, sautéed spinach, Gorgonzola, and Tabasco
- Club Sandwich$9.99
Choice of meat (ham or turkey), lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo
- Tuna Melt$13.99
Fresh tuna fish, bacon, tomato, onion, and melted provolone
- BLT$9.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- The Parm Sandwich$13.99
Choice of chicken, meatball, eggplant, or sausage. All have mozzarella and tomato sauce
- Veal Parmesan Sandwich$17.99
- The Real Italian$13.99
- Pepper, Egg, & Cheese Sand$10.99
- Crab Cake Sandwich$26.99
Jumbo lump crab cake, spring mix, tomato, and chipotle mayo
Craft Burgers
Stromboli and Calzones
- Stromboli$14.99+
- Calzone$14.99+
- Small Chicken Stromboli$14.99
- Large Chicken Stromboli$29.99
- Small Steak Stromboli$14.99
- Large Steak Stromboli$29.99
- Small Spinach Cheese Stromboli$14.99
- Large Spinach and Cheese Stromboli$29.99
- Small Pepperoni and Cheese Stromboli$14.99
- Large Pepperoni and Cheese Stromboli$29.99
- Small Traditional Stromboli$14.99
Ham, peppers, onions, capicola, pepperoni
- Large Traditional Stromboli$29.99
Ham, peppers, onions, capicola, pepperoni
Lunch Menu
Entrées
- L-Mac and Cheese$12.99
- L-Mussels & Pasta$18.99
Red or white over pasta
- L-Clams & Pasta$18.99
Red or white over pasta
- L-Pasta Bolognese and Pink Vodka$16.99
- L-Seafood Pescatore$31.99
Mussels, clams, calamari, shrimp, and scallops in a white or red sauce. Served over pasta
- L-Pelto$24.99
Shrimp, scallops, chicken, and mushrooms available in an Alfredo or marinara sauce
- L-Grilled Scallops and Shrimp$24.99
With potatoes and vegetables of the day
- L-Louisiana Style Smoked Ribs$21.99
Half rack
- L-Pasta a La Pamela$16.99
Pasta tossed with fresh marinara sauce, olive oil, chicken breast, and fresh Mozzarella cheese
- L-Eggplant Rollatini$15.99
Grilled eggplant layered with spinach and ricotta cheese, topped with marinara and provolone cheese. Served with pasta
- L-Pasta w/ Sauce$14.99
- L-Parmigian$16.99
- L-Meat Lasagna$16.99
- L-Gnocchi Alfredo$15.99
With bacon, chicken, scallions, & roasted peppers
- L-Alessio House Special$19.99
Pasta tossed in a pink vodka sauce with fresh rock shrimp and crabmeat
- L-Crab and Shrimp Imperial$24.99
Made with breadcrumbs, parsley, butter, and mayonnaise
- L-Crab Cake Entrée$26.99
Served with French fries or pasta
- L-Broccoli Rabe and Rock Shrimp$21.99
Served with pasta. Sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and fresh garlic
- L-Cheese Ravioli$13.99
- L-Baked Ziti$13.99
Fried or Broiled Seafood
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
827 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976