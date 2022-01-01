Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" X-Large Cheese
16" Large Cheese
12" Medium Cheese

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.15

Club Soda

Powerade

$3.15

San Pellegrino

$4.25

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

20 oz Coke

$2.50

20 oz Sprite

$2.50

20 oz Water

$2.50

2 Ltr Coke

$3.79

2 Ltr Diet Coke

$3.79

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.50

2 Ltr Sprite

$3.79

Appetizer

Alessio's Bruschetta

$8.95

Grilled garlic bread topped with diced tomatoes, red onions, olives, fresh basil, shaved parmesan cheese and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Alessio's Mussels

$11.75

Mussels sauteed in garlic, olive oil and white wine or our marinara sauce.

Basket of Zucchini Fries

$8.95

Fried golden brown and served with your choice of honey mustard or ranch dressing.

Fried Calamari

$11.35

Delicately fried calamari served with our marinara sauce or our sriaracha aioli sauce.

Garlic Bread

$3.75

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$4.75

Garlic Knots (12)

$7.95

House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.95

House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.

Hot Artichoke & Spinach Dip

$8.95

As great as it sounds! Served with tortilla chips.

Meatball Sliders

$8.95

Four delicious bite sized, meatball sandwiches.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Deep fried mozzarella cheese served with our marinara sauce.

Peach Bourbon Shrimp

$11.75

Lightly breaded fried shrimp tossed in our peach bourbon sauce and served with our sriracha aioli sauce.

Buffalo Wings

Tradtional Wings (10)

$13.99

Delicious chicken wings served the way you like 'em. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Bone in or Boneless.

Traditional Wings (20)

$26.99

Delicious chicken wings served the way you like 'em. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Bone in or Boneless.

Boneless Wings (12)

$13.99

Delicious chicken wings served the way you like 'em. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Bone in or Boneless.

Boneless Wings (24)

$26.99

Delicious chicken wings served the way you like 'em. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Bone in or Boneless.

Soup & Salad

Alessio's Favorite

$11.95

Fresh greens, crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers and sundried tomatoes tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette dressing.

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Fresh greens with ham, salami, cappicolla, provolone cheese and tomatoes. Tossed in our house vinaigrette. Topped with roasted red peppers and kalamata olives.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and red onions. Topped with grilled buffalo chicken and gorgonzola. Your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Caesar Salad (LG)

$10.95

A traditional salad made with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Caesar Salad (SM)

$6.50

A traditional salad made with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.

Caprese Salad

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic glaze.

Greek Salad (LG)

$11.95

Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions and our greek vinaigrette.

Greek Salad (SM)

$7.50

Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions and our greek vinaigrette.

House Salad (LG)

$10.95

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onions, cheese and croutons.

House Salad (SM)

$6.50

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onions, cheese and croutons.

Spinach Salad (LG)

$11.95

Fresh leafy spinach tossed with bacon, mushrooms, almonds and egg. Served with our bacon vinaigrette dressing.

Spinach Salad (SM)

$7.50

Fresh leafy spinach tossed with bacon, mushrooms, almonds and egg. Served with our bacon vinaigrette dressing.

Wedge Alessio's

$8.95

Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, tomatoes and gorgonzola cheese. Drizzled with our bacon vinaigrette.

Tomato Basil Soup

$5.65

SOD - Italian Meatball W/carrots, Green Peppers, Onions, Ziti And 1 Meatball

$5.95Out of stock

Pasta Creations

Pasta Broccoli, Garlic & Oil

$13.35

Choice of spaghetti, ziti, cappellini or fettuccini. Served with 2 garlic knots.

Pasta Cardinal Sauce

$13.35

Choice of spaghetti, ziti, cappellini or fettuccini. Served with 2 garlic knots.

Pasta Italian Sausage

$13.35

Choice of spaghetti, ziti, cappellini or fettuccini. Served with 2 garlic knots.

Pasta Marinara

$10.25

Choice of spaghetti, ziti, cappellini or fettuccini. Served with 2 garlic knots.

Pasta Meat Sauce

$13.35

Choice of spaghetti, ziti, cappellini or fettuccini. Served with 2 garlic knots.

Pasta Meatballs

$13.35

Choice of spaghetti, ziti, cappellini or fettuccini. Served with 2 garlic knots.

Pasta w/Butter

$9.95

The Pasta Bowl

Baked Ziti

$12.95

Ziti pasta blended with ricotta and mozzarella cheese in our marinara sauce then baked.

Cappellini Primavera

$12.95

Cappellini pasta sauteed with fresh vegetables in our special light garlic and oil sauce.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.50

Made from a blend of fresh cream, butter and parmesan cheese.

Lasagna

$13.95

Layered pasta, our homemade meat sauce and ricotta cheese covered with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.

Manicotti

$12.35

Manicotti pasta shells filled with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, spices and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Pasta Alla Linda

$15.00

Cappellini pasta sauteed with grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, fresh garlic and our marinara sauce.

Penne Alla Vodka

$12.95

Penne pasta sauteed in a creamy tomato sauce with a touch of vodka.

Ravioli

$12.35

Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, spices and topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce.

Ravioli Alessio

$13.50

Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs and seasoning covered with our tasty meat sauce and spiked with chunks of meatballs.

Spaghetti Carbonara

$13.50

Spaghetti with smoked bacon, peas, onions and garlic parmesan cream sauce.

Spaghetti San Pietro

$15.00

Spaghetti sauteed with broccoli, sun dried tomatoes, garlic and grilled chicken in a light pesto cream sauce.

Tortellini Cardinal

$14.50

Delicious cheese filled tortellini pasta sauteed in our homemade cardinal sauce (meat sauce with a touch of cream and romano cheese).

Entrees

Chicken Florentina

$15.95

Sauteed chicken breast layered with spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese in a wine and garlic sauce. Served with a side of pasta.

Chicken Francese

$15.95

Boneless breast of chicken dipped in egg and flour and sauteed in a lemon butter white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$15.95

Boneless breast of chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta.

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.

Chicken Piccata

$15.95

Boneless breast of chicken sauteed with butter and lemon in a white wine sauce with capers. Served with a side of pasta.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

Lightly breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.

Peach Bourbon Chicken

$15.95

Pan seared and glazed with our signature peach-bourbon sauce. Served with mac and cheese and sauteed broccoli.

Peach Bourbon Salmon

$18.95

Pan seared and glazed with our signature peach-bourbon sauce. Served with mac and cheese and sauteed broccoli.

Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Sauteed shrimp with garlic, fresh basil in a white wine lemon butter sauce served over cappellini.

Veal Marsala

$16.95

A tender cutlet sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta.

Veal Parmigiana

$17.95

Tender breaded cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.

Zuppa De Pesce

$19.50

Shrimp, calamari and mussels sauteed in our spicy marinara sauce served over fettuccini.

Low Carb Entrees

Low Carb Grilled Chicken

$15.95

Our grilled or blackened chicken breast served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.

Low Carb Sauteed Chicken Parmigiana

$15.95

Our grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce. Served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.

Low Carb Salmon

$16.95

Subs and Pressed

Alessio's Italian

$10.25

Ham, salami, cappicolla, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar. Available hot or cold.

Central Park Chicken

$10.25

Marinated, grilled chicken breast topped with provolone, bacon, roasted red peppers and honey mustard dressing.

Chicken Parm Sub

$11.30

Eggplant Parm Sub

$11.30

Meatball Parm Sub

$11.30

Philly Chicken Sub

$11.30

Topped with onions and peppers.

Philly Steak Sub

$11.30

Topped with onions and peppers.

Sausage and Peppers

$10.25

Italian sausage smothered in grilled onions and peppers.

Sausage Parm Sub

$11.30

Veal Parm Sub

$13.50

Pizza

10" Gluten Free Crust Cheese

$12.50

Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.

12" Medium Cheese

$13.50

Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.

16" Large Cheese

$16.50

Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.

18" X-Large Cheese

$18.50

Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.

Deep Dish Sicilian Cheese

$18.50

Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.

Pizza by the Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.50

Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.

Sicilian Cheese Slice

$4.00

Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.

White Slice

$3.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.

Veggie Slice

$4.95

Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers and artichoke hearts.

Manhattan Meat Slice

$4.95

Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.

New Yorker Slice

$4.95

GF Specialty Pizza

10" GF New Yorker

$18.95

(OUR SUPREME) Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, onions and cheese.

10" GF Manhattan Meat

$17.95

Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.

10" GF Village Veggie

$18.95

Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers and artichoke hearts.

10" GF White Pizza

$15.75

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.

10" GF BBQ Chicken

$17.75

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

10" GF Buffalo Chicken

$17.75

Topped with creamy buffalo sauce, grilled buffalo chicken and mozzarella.

10" GF White Tomato Basil

$17.75

Traditional white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil.

10" GF Classic Margherita

$17.75

Signature marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, garlic and oil. Add balsamic for $1.00

10" GF Philly Pizza

$17.95

Housemade Alfredo sauce, topped with sauteed steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Med Specialty Pizza

12" Med New Yorker

$19.95

(OUR SUPREME) Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, onions and cheese.

12" Med Manhattan Meat

$18.95

Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.

12" Med Village Veggie

$19.95

Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers and artichoke hearts.

12" Med White Pizza

$16.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.

12" Med BBQ Chicken

$18.95

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

12" Med Buffalo Chicken

$18.95

Topped with creamy buffalo sauce, grilled buffalo chicken and mozzarella.

12" Med White Tomato Basil

$18.95

Traditional white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil.

12" Med Classic Margherita

$18.95

Signature marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, garlic and oil. Add balsamic for $1.00

12" Med Philly Pizza

$18.95

Housemade Alfredo sauce, topped with sauteed steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese.

LG Specialty Pizza

16" LG New Yorker

$25.95

(OUR SUPREME) Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, onions and cheese.

16" LG Manhattan Meat

$24.95

Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.

16" LG Village Veggie

$25.95

Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers and artichoke hearts.

16" LG White Pizza

$19.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.

16" LG BBQ Chicken

$22.95

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

16" LG Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

Topped with creamy buffalo sauce, grilled buffalo chicken and mozzarella.

16" LG White Tomato Basil

$22.95

Traditional white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil.

16" LG Classic Margherita

$22.95

Signature marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, garlic and oil. Add balsamic for $1.00

16" LG Philly Pizza

$24.95

Housemade Alfredo sauce, topped with sauteed steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese.

XL Specialty Pizza

18" XL New Yorker

$27.95

(OUR SUPREME) Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, onions and cheese.

18" XL Manhattan Meat

$26.95

Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.

18" XL Village Veggie

$27.95

Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers and artichoke hearts.

18" XL White Pizza

$20.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.

18" XL BBQ Chicken

$23.95

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

18" XL Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

Topped with creamy buffalo sauce, grilled buffalo chicken and mozzarella.

18" XL White Tomato Basil

$23.95

Traditional white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil.

18" XL Classic Margherita

$23.95

Signature marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, garlic and oil. Add balsamic for $1.00

18" XL Philly Pizza

$26.95

Housemade Alfredo sauce, topped with sauteed steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Deep Dish Sicilian Pizza

Sicilian New Yorker

$27.95

(OUR SUPREME) Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, onions and cheese.

Sicilian Manhattan Meat

$26.95

Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.

Sicilian Village Veggie

$27.95

Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers and artichoke hearts.

Sicilian White Pizza

$20.95

Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.

Sicilian BBQ Chicken

$23.95

Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and mozzarella cheese.

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken

$23.95

Topped with creamy buffalo sauce, grilled buffalo chicken and mozzarella.

Sicilian White Tomato Basil

$23.95

Traditional white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil.

Sicilian Class Margherita

$23.95

Signature marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, garlic and oil. Add balsamic for $1.00

Sicilian Philly Pizza

$26.95

Housemade Alfredo sauce, topped with sauteed steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese.

Calzones & Stromboli

Alessio's Stromboli (SM)

$12.95

Our pizza dough rolled and filled with ham, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara on the side.

Alessio's Stromboli (LG)

$22.95

Our pizza dough rolled and filled with ham, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.95

Our calzone made with buffalo chicken, cheese and our creamy buffalo sauce.

Cheese Calzone

$10.50

Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Baked 'til golden brown and served with side of marinara sauce. Create your own, each topping $0.85/each gourmet topping $1.25. Extra marinara $0.85.

Cheese Stromboli (LG)

$16.95

Philly Stromboli (SM)

$11.95

Filled with sauteed steak, onions, peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese.

Philly Stromboli (LG)

$19.95

Filled with sauteed steak, onions, peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese.

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Slice

$3.50

Kid's Pepperoni Slice

$3.75

Kid's Baked Ziti

$6.50

Ziti pasta blended with ricotta and mozzarella cheese in our marinara sauce then baked.

Kid's Chicken Bites

$6.95

Served with Spaghetti or French Fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Served with Spaghetti or French Fries

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.50

Made from a blend of fresh cream, butter and parmesan cheese.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Kid's Meatball Sliders

$6.50

Served with side of French Fries.

Kid's Pasta

$5.95

Choice of melted butter, marinara, meat sauce or meatball

Kid's Ravioli

$6.50

Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, spices and topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce.

Sides

12" Med Dough Ball

$2.50

16" LG Dough Ball

$4.00

18" XL Dough Ball

$5.50

Alfredo Sauce (SM)

$2.00

Alfredo Sauce (LG)

$4.00

Basket of Fries

$5.95

Cardinal Sauce (SM)

$2.00

Cardinal Sauce (LG)

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Marinara (SM)

$1.25

Marinara (LG)

$2.25

Meat Sauce (SM)

$1.50

Meat Sauce (LG)

$3.00

Side Italian Sausage

$6.50

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Penne pasta in a creamy cheese sauce topped with cheddar and baked until golden brown.

Side Meatball (1)

$1.99

Side Meatballs (3)

$6.50

Side Pasta Marinara

$5.95

Served with marinara sauce.

Side Sauteed Broccoli

$4.95

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Piz-ookie

$7.25

Half a pound of cookie dough baked in a 6 inch pizza pan and topped with vanilla ice cream.

Cinnamon Knots

$5.45

House baked knots lightly tossed in cinnamon sugar.

Mini Cannolis

$7.25

Creamy filling wrapped in fried pastry dough and topped with chocolate drizzle.

Chocolate Molten Lava Cake

$7.25

Topped with creamy vanilla ice cream.

Tiramisu

$7.25

A classic italian dessert. Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with sweet mascarpone cheese topped with cocoa.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Directions

Gallery
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image
Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria - Johns Creek image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beto's Tacos - Johns Creek - 6385 McGinnis Ferry Road Suite 200
orange starNo Reviews
6385 Mcginnis Ferry Road Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Itala Pizza - 11720 Medlock bridge Rd
orange starNo Reviews
11720 Medlock bridge Rd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - John's Creek
orange starNo Reviews
3630 PEACHTREE PKWY Johns Creek, GA 30024
View restaurantnext
Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek
orange starNo Reviews
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd. Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange starNo Reviews
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd Suite 201 Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Grandmas NY Pizza - John’s Creek
orange starNo Reviews
2780 West Village Dr Suite A Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Johns Creek

The Melting Pot - Duluth GA
orange star4.6 • 1,552
3610 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Duluth Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,404
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 4505-Duluth
orange star4.1 • 1,218
3492 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek
orange star4.5 • 967
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
orange star4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Falling Rabbit
orange star4.6 • 248
3580 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Johns Creek
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston