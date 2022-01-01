Alessio's Restaurant & Pizzeria
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road
Johns Creek, GA 30097
Popular Items
Beverages
Appetizer
Alessio's Bruschetta
Grilled garlic bread topped with diced tomatoes, red onions, olives, fresh basil, shaved parmesan cheese and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Alessio's Mussels
Mussels sauteed in garlic, olive oil and white wine or our marinara sauce.
Basket of Zucchini Fries
Fried golden brown and served with your choice of honey mustard or ranch dressing.
Fried Calamari
Delicately fried calamari served with our marinara sauce or our sriaracha aioli sauce.
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread w/Cheese
Garlic Knots (12)
House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.
Garlic Knots (6)
House baked rolls lightly topped with garlic oil, parmesan cheese and served with our marinara sauce.
Hot Artichoke & Spinach Dip
As great as it sounds! Served with tortilla chips.
Meatball Sliders
Four delicious bite sized, meatball sandwiches.
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried mozzarella cheese served with our marinara sauce.
Peach Bourbon Shrimp
Lightly breaded fried shrimp tossed in our peach bourbon sauce and served with our sriracha aioli sauce.
Buffalo Wings
Tradtional Wings (10)
Delicious chicken wings served the way you like 'em. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Bone in or Boneless.
Traditional Wings (20)
Delicious chicken wings served the way you like 'em. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Bone in or Boneless.
Boneless Wings (12)
Delicious chicken wings served the way you like 'em. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Bone in or Boneless.
Boneless Wings (24)
Delicious chicken wings served the way you like 'em. Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing & celery sticks. Bone in or Boneless.
Soup & Salad
Alessio's Favorite
Fresh greens, crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers and sundried tomatoes tossed in our raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
Antipasto Salad
Fresh greens with ham, salami, cappicolla, provolone cheese and tomatoes. Tossed in our house vinaigrette. Topped with roasted red peppers and kalamata olives.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini and red onions. Topped with grilled buffalo chicken and gorgonzola. Your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Caesar Salad (LG)
A traditional salad made with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.
Caesar Salad (SM)
A traditional salad made with romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croutons.
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil. Drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic glaze.
Greek Salad (LG)
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions and our greek vinaigrette.
Greek Salad (SM)
Fresh greens topped with tomatoes, feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, red onions and our greek vinaigrette.
House Salad (LG)
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onions, cheese and croutons.
House Salad (SM)
Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncini, red onions, cheese and croutons.
Spinach Salad (LG)
Fresh leafy spinach tossed with bacon, mushrooms, almonds and egg. Served with our bacon vinaigrette dressing.
Spinach Salad (SM)
Fresh leafy spinach tossed with bacon, mushrooms, almonds and egg. Served with our bacon vinaigrette dressing.
Wedge Alessio's
Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, tomatoes and gorgonzola cheese. Drizzled with our bacon vinaigrette.
Tomato Basil Soup
SOD - Italian Meatball W/carrots, Green Peppers, Onions, Ziti And 1 Meatball
Pasta Creations
Pasta Broccoli, Garlic & Oil
Choice of spaghetti, ziti, cappellini or fettuccini. Served with 2 garlic knots.
Pasta Cardinal Sauce
Choice of spaghetti, ziti, cappellini or fettuccini. Served with 2 garlic knots.
Pasta Italian Sausage
Choice of spaghetti, ziti, cappellini or fettuccini. Served with 2 garlic knots.
Pasta Marinara
Choice of spaghetti, ziti, cappellini or fettuccini. Served with 2 garlic knots.
Pasta Meat Sauce
Choice of spaghetti, ziti, cappellini or fettuccini. Served with 2 garlic knots.
Pasta Meatballs
Choice of spaghetti, ziti, cappellini or fettuccini. Served with 2 garlic knots.
Pasta w/Butter
The Pasta Bowl
Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta blended with ricotta and mozzarella cheese in our marinara sauce then baked.
Cappellini Primavera
Cappellini pasta sauteed with fresh vegetables in our special light garlic and oil sauce.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Made from a blend of fresh cream, butter and parmesan cheese.
Lasagna
Layered pasta, our homemade meat sauce and ricotta cheese covered with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.
Manicotti
Manicotti pasta shells filled with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, spices and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Pasta Alla Linda
Cappellini pasta sauteed with grilled chicken, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, fresh garlic and our marinara sauce.
Penne Alla Vodka
Penne pasta sauteed in a creamy tomato sauce with a touch of vodka.
Ravioli
Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, spices and topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce.
Ravioli Alessio
Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs and seasoning covered with our tasty meat sauce and spiked with chunks of meatballs.
Spaghetti Carbonara
Spaghetti with smoked bacon, peas, onions and garlic parmesan cream sauce.
Spaghetti San Pietro
Spaghetti sauteed with broccoli, sun dried tomatoes, garlic and grilled chicken in a light pesto cream sauce.
Tortellini Cardinal
Delicious cheese filled tortellini pasta sauteed in our homemade cardinal sauce (meat sauce with a touch of cream and romano cheese).
Entrees
Chicken Florentina
Sauteed chicken breast layered with spinach, roasted red peppers and provolone cheese in a wine and garlic sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Chicken Francese
Boneless breast of chicken dipped in egg and flour and sauteed in a lemon butter white wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Boneless breast of chicken sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Chicken Parmigiana
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Chicken Piccata
Boneless breast of chicken sauteed with butter and lemon in a white wine sauce with capers. Served with a side of pasta.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Lightly breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Peach Bourbon Chicken
Pan seared and glazed with our signature peach-bourbon sauce. Served with mac and cheese and sauteed broccoli.
Peach Bourbon Salmon
Pan seared and glazed with our signature peach-bourbon sauce. Served with mac and cheese and sauteed broccoli.
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, fresh basil in a white wine lemon butter sauce served over cappellini.
Veal Marsala
A tender cutlet sauteed with fresh mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Veal Parmigiana
Tender breaded cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and baked in our marinara sauce. Served with a side of pasta.
Zuppa De Pesce
Shrimp, calamari and mussels sauteed in our spicy marinara sauce served over fettuccini.
Low Carb Entrees
Low Carb Grilled Chicken
Our grilled or blackened chicken breast served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
Low Carb Sauteed Chicken Parmigiana
Our grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce. Served with sauteed broccoli and a small house salad.
Low Carb Salmon
Subs and Pressed
Alessio's Italian
Ham, salami, cappicolla, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, oil and vinegar. Available hot or cold.
Central Park Chicken
Marinated, grilled chicken breast topped with provolone, bacon, roasted red peppers and honey mustard dressing.
Chicken Parm Sub
Eggplant Parm Sub
Meatball Parm Sub
Philly Chicken Sub
Topped with onions and peppers.
Philly Steak Sub
Topped with onions and peppers.
Sausage and Peppers
Italian sausage smothered in grilled onions and peppers.
Sausage Parm Sub
Veal Parm Sub
Pizza
10" Gluten Free Crust Cheese
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
12" Medium Cheese
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
16" Large Cheese
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
18" X-Large Cheese
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Deep Dish Sicilian Cheese
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Pizza by the Slice
Cheese Slice
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
Sicilian Cheese Slice
Make it just the way you like it. Additional regular and gourmet toppings available.
White Slice
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
Veggie Slice
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers and artichoke hearts.
Manhattan Meat Slice
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.
New Yorker Slice
GF Specialty Pizza
10" GF New Yorker
(OUR SUPREME) Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, onions and cheese.
10" GF Manhattan Meat
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.
10" GF Village Veggie
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers and artichoke hearts.
10" GF White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
10" GF BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and mozzarella cheese.
10" GF Buffalo Chicken
Topped with creamy buffalo sauce, grilled buffalo chicken and mozzarella.
10" GF White Tomato Basil
Traditional white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil.
10" GF Classic Margherita
Signature marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, garlic and oil. Add balsamic for $1.00
10" GF Philly Pizza
Housemade Alfredo sauce, topped with sauteed steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Med Specialty Pizza
12" Med New Yorker
(OUR SUPREME) Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, onions and cheese.
12" Med Manhattan Meat
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.
12" Med Village Veggie
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers and artichoke hearts.
12" Med White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
12" Med BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and mozzarella cheese.
12" Med Buffalo Chicken
Topped with creamy buffalo sauce, grilled buffalo chicken and mozzarella.
12" Med White Tomato Basil
Traditional white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil.
12" Med Classic Margherita
Signature marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, garlic and oil. Add balsamic for $1.00
12" Med Philly Pizza
Housemade Alfredo sauce, topped with sauteed steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese.
LG Specialty Pizza
16" LG New Yorker
(OUR SUPREME) Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, onions and cheese.
16" LG Manhattan Meat
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.
16" LG Village Veggie
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers and artichoke hearts.
16" LG White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
16" LG BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and mozzarella cheese.
16" LG Buffalo Chicken
Topped with creamy buffalo sauce, grilled buffalo chicken and mozzarella.
16" LG White Tomato Basil
Traditional white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil.
16" LG Classic Margherita
Signature marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, garlic and oil. Add balsamic for $1.00
16" LG Philly Pizza
Housemade Alfredo sauce, topped with sauteed steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese.
XL Specialty Pizza
18" XL New Yorker
(OUR SUPREME) Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, onions and cheese.
18" XL Manhattan Meat
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.
18" XL Village Veggie
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers and artichoke hearts.
18" XL White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
18" XL BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and mozzarella cheese.
18" XL Buffalo Chicken
Topped with creamy buffalo sauce, grilled buffalo chicken and mozzarella.
18" XL White Tomato Basil
Traditional white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil.
18" XL Classic Margherita
Signature marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, garlic and oil. Add balsamic for $1.00
18" XL Philly Pizza
Housemade Alfredo sauce, topped with sauteed steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Deep Dish Sicilian Pizza
Sicilian New Yorker
(OUR SUPREME) Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, onions and cheese.
Sicilian Manhattan Meat
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon.
Sicilian Village Veggie
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers and artichoke hearts.
Sicilian White Pizza
Topped with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, fresh garlic and oil.
Sicilian BBQ Chicken
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions and mozzarella cheese.
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken
Topped with creamy buffalo sauce, grilled buffalo chicken and mozzarella.
Sicilian White Tomato Basil
Traditional white pizza topped with sliced tomatoes and fresh basil.
Sicilian Class Margherita
Signature marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, garlic and oil. Add balsamic for $1.00
Sicilian Philly Pizza
Housemade Alfredo sauce, topped with sauteed steak, onions, peppers and mozzarella cheese.
Calzones & Stromboli
Alessio's Stromboli (SM)
Our pizza dough rolled and filled with ham, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara on the side.
Alessio's Stromboli (LG)
Our pizza dough rolled and filled with ham, sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara on the side.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Our calzone made with buffalo chicken, cheese and our creamy buffalo sauce.
Cheese Calzone
Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese. Baked 'til golden brown and served with side of marinara sauce. Create your own, each topping $0.85/each gourmet topping $1.25. Extra marinara $0.85.
Cheese Stromboli (LG)
Philly Stromboli (SM)
Filled with sauteed steak, onions, peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Philly Stromboli (LG)
Filled with sauteed steak, onions, peppers, provolone and mozzarella cheese.
Kids Menu
Kid's Cheese Slice
Kid's Pepperoni Slice
Kid's Baked Ziti
Ziti pasta blended with ricotta and mozzarella cheese in our marinara sauce then baked.
Kid's Chicken Bites
Served with Spaghetti or French Fries
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Served with Spaghetti or French Fries
Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo
Made from a blend of fresh cream, butter and parmesan cheese.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Kid's Meatball Sliders
Served with side of French Fries.
Kid's Pasta
Choice of melted butter, marinara, meat sauce or meatball
Kid's Ravioli
Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, spices and topped with mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce.
Sides
12" Med Dough Ball
16" LG Dough Ball
18" XL Dough Ball
Alfredo Sauce (SM)
Alfredo Sauce (LG)
Basket of Fries
Cardinal Sauce (SM)
Cardinal Sauce (LG)
Extra Dressing
Marinara (SM)
Marinara (LG)
Meat Sauce (SM)
Meat Sauce (LG)
Side Italian Sausage
Side Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta in a creamy cheese sauce topped with cheddar and baked until golden brown.
Side Meatball (1)
Side Meatballs (3)
Side Pasta Marinara
Served with marinara sauce.
Side Sauteed Broccoli
Desserts
Chocolate Chunk Piz-ookie
Half a pound of cookie dough baked in a 6 inch pizza pan and topped with vanilla ice cream.
Cinnamon Knots
House baked knots lightly tossed in cinnamon sugar.
Mini Cannolis
Creamy filling wrapped in fried pastry dough and topped with chocolate drizzle.
Chocolate Molten Lava Cake
Topped with creamy vanilla ice cream.
Tiramisu
A classic italian dessert. Espresso soaked lady fingers layered with sweet mascarpone cheese topped with cocoa.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
6955 McGinnis Ferry Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097