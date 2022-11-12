Restaurant header imageView gallery

Alexander's Tavern in Fells Point

1,554 Reviews

$$

710 S Broadway

Baltimore, MD 21231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Side Tater Tots
French Dip Panini

APPETIZERS

BBQ Sweet Tots

BBQ Sweet Tots

$14.00

Sweet potato tots with BBQ pulled pork, Texas straw onions, and coleslaw

Buffalo Chicken Tots

$13.50

Buffalo chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, and mozzarella with bleu cheese dressing

Cajun Tot-Chos

$14.00

Blackened chicken, queso, Jack cheese, salsa, and avocado, drizzled with sour cream

MD Crab Tots

MD Crab Tots

$15.00

Tater tots with crab dip, Jack cheese, and crab dusted with Old Bay

Meatball Parmesan Tots

$13.50

Tater tots with meatballs, marinara sauce, and shredded mozzarella

Texas Tots

$13.50

Tater tots with bacon and Jack cheese with a side of ranch

Vegan SW Tots

Vegan SW Tots

$12.00

Vegan shredded Mozzarella, salsa, raw onion and avocado, drizzled with vegan Southwest aioli

Boardwalk Fries

$10.00

House-cut fries served with a side of chipotle aioli

Brussels Sprouts Appetizer

$13.00

Flash-fried, tossed in your choice of sauce

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Fried “squeaky cheese” served with ranch

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Cornmeal-dredged chicken with carrots, celery, and ranch

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$15.00

Our signature crab meat dip baked with Jack cheese, with carrots, celery, soft pretzels, and baguettes

Fried Shrimp Platter (GF)

$15.00

Crispy fried shrimp and Boardwalk fries with Cajun remoulade on the side. Plain or tossed in sauce

Hush Puppies

$9.50

Southern-style cornmeal hush puppies served with a side of Cajun remoulade

Mac N' Cheese

$11.00

Penne tossed with our signature cheese blend

Pretzel Braids

$13.00

Baked with butter and rock salt, served with queso, tavern mustard, and honey mustard

Tavern Nachos

Tavern Nachos

$13.00

House-fried tortilla chips layered with queso, salsa, refried beans, sour cream, raw onions, jalapeños, avocado, and Jack cheese

Wings

Wings

$15.00

Jumbo wings fried crispy with carrots, celery, and bleu cheese dressing

Vegan Chick'n Tenders

$12.00

Fried meatless tenders with carrots, celery, and vegan Southwest aioli on the side

Extra Dressing

$0.50

SOUPS/SALADS

Cream of Crab Soup

$10.00

Sherried cream, crab meat, and Old Bay

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Smothered in Swiss cheese. Served with either croutons or Udi’s GF toast

Chili

$9.00

Beanless, topped with cheese, sour cream, and Texas fried onions

B.O.H. Salad

$16.00

Flash fried honey Sriracha Brussels, shaved roast beef, diced onion, Texas straw onions, and crumbled goat cheese over Romaine drizzled with balsamic reduction, and choice of dressing

Caprese Salad

$12.50

Spring mix, tomato slices, mozzarella, pesto, and balsamic reduction

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine tossed with classic Caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken, shredded Parmesan and croutons

Chicken Cobb

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, boiled eggs, bacon, chicken, diced tomatoes, red onion, crumbled bleu cheese, avocado, and choice of dressing

House Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots, onions, cucumbers, croutons, choice of dressing

Plain Caesar salad

$9.00

Chopped romaine tossed with classic Caesar dressing and topped with shredded Parmesan and croutons

Southwest Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce, blackened chicken, pico de gallo, avocado, jalapeños, crispy onions, and Jack cheese in a tortilla bowl. With chipotle lime vinaigrette

Extra Dressing

$0.50

BURGERS

Alexander Burger

Alexander Burger

$14.00

Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking with your choice of American, cheddar, or Swiss cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll

Maryland Burger

Maryland Burger

$17.00

8 oz. house burger grilled to your liking, topped with crab dip and Jack cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll

Chili Cheese Burger

Chili Cheese Burger

$17.00

Our 8oz. grade A signature blend burger grilled to your liking, topped with chili, cheddar, bacon, and Texas fried onions. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$16.00

A meatless, plant-based burger that cooks, looks, and tastes just like a real burger. Served with lettuce, tomato, raw onion and pickles on a potato kaiser roll

Extra Dressing

$0.50

SANDWICHES

BBQ Pulled Pork

$14.50

Our signature BBQ pulled pork topped with bacon and Texas straw onions on a potato kaiser with a side of coleslaw and pickles

Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan, and your choice of grilled or blackened chicken, crispy Buffalo chicken, or steak,in a flour tortilla

Cali Chicken

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast served with avocado, bacon, cheddar, and tavern mustard

Crab Cake Sandwich

Crab Cake Sandwich

$19.00

Our house-made broiled crab cake, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a potato kaiser with your choice of side. Served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Crab Cake Sandwich *GF*

$19.00

Our house-made broiled crab cake, lettuce, tomato and pickles on a potato kaiser with your choice of side. Served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$14.00

3 cheese blend with sliced tomatoes and your choice of BBQ pulled pork or bacon on griddled farmhouse white

Salmon B.A.L.T.

$17.00

Salmon, chipotle aioli, bacon, avocado, lettuce, and tomato on farmhouse toast

Southern Fried Chicken

$14.00

Pickle-brined fried chicken breast topped with Cajun remoulade and pickles on a potato kaiser roll

Wicked Turkey Rachel

Wicked Turkey Rachel

$14.00

Roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and chipotle aioli on griddled farmhouse white

Extra Dressing

$0.50

PANINIS

Arrezzio Mozzarella Panini

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby greens, fresh basil, and balsamic reduction

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$13.50

Grilled chicken, bleu crumbles, tomatoes, and Buffalo sauce

Chicken Parmesan Panini

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$13.50

Crispy fried chicken with fresh mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, smothered in our house marinara

Chimichurri Steak Panini

$14.50

Sliced steak cooked medium, Swiss, fried onions, and chimichurri aioli

Cordon Bleu Panini

Cordon Bleu Panini

$13.50

Crispy fried chicken, sliced ham, Swiss cheese and tavern mustard

Cubano Panini

$13.50

Slow cooked shredded pork, ham, Swiss, and pickles with tavern mustard

French Dip Panini

French Dip Panini

$13.50

Certified Angus roast beef, mozzarella and horseradish aioli served with Au Jus

T.B.C. Panini

$13.50

Roasted turkey, bacon, cheddar, tomato, and chipotle aioli

Vegan Chick'n Parm Panini

$13.00

Fried meatless tenders in our house marinara topped with melted vegan mozzarella

Veggie Panini

$12.00

Sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, broccoli, and vegan mozzarella with balsamic reduction on grill-pressed ciabatta

Extra Dressing

$0.50

B-MORE SUBS

Chicken Chesapeake Sub

$16.50

Crispy fried chicken, crab dip, cheddar jack, and Old Bay toasted to perfection

Meatball Parm Sub

$15.00

Meatballs in marinara sauce covered in melted fresh mozzarella and toasted to perfection

Shrimp Po'Boy Sub

$16.00

Crispy fried shrimp with Cajun remoulade, lettuce, tomato, and onions

Vegan Stuffer Sub

$13.00

Sautéed peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, asparagus, and vegan mozzarella with balsamic reduction toasted to perfection

Extra Dressing

$0.50

PIZZAS

Plain Pizza

$10.00

Classic marinara topped with mozzarella/provolone blend

Balmer Pizza

Balmer Pizza

$15.00

Crab dip topped with mozzarella/provolone blend, diced tomatoes and crab meat

BBQ Pork Pizza

BBQ Pork Pizza

$13.50

Pulled pork and BBQ sauce toppe with mozzarella/provolone blend and Texas straw onions

Pesto Margherita PIzza

Pesto Margherita PIzza

$12.00

Marinara with fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, and pesto

Limo Driver Pizza

Limo Driver Pizza

$13.00

Marinara topped with mozzarella/provolone, pepperoni, ham, and bacon

Veggie Pizza

Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Marinara topped with mozzarella/provolone blend, broccoli, mushrooms, diced onions, diced tomatoes

Extra Dressing

$0.50

ENTREES

Crab Cake Entree

$23.00

Our house-made broiled crab cake served with your choice of any two sides. Served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Crab Cake Entree *GF*

$23.00

Our house-made broiled Gluten-Free crab cake served with your choice of any two sides. Served with tartar or cocktail sauce

Chicken & Biscuits Entree

$17.00

Two fried chicken breasts, flaky biscuits with hot honey butter, and your choice of side

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer-battered cod served with boardwalk fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and tartar sauce

Lemon-Basil Salmon

$19.00

6 oz marinated salmon served with your choice of two sides

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Our version features classic beef shepherd’s pie topped with tater tots and cheese

Steak Frites

$20.00

10 oz. flat iron cooked to your liking with garlic butter, boardwalk fries, baguette, Au Jus dipping sauce, and a side of horseradish aioli

Extra Dressing

$0.50

SIDES

1 pretzel braid

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$4.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Hush Puppies

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Sweet Tots

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$4.00

Single Crab Cake

$16.00

Single GF* Crab Cake

$16.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

DESSERTS

Dangerously Delicious Bmore Bomb Pie

$8.00Out of stock

The Dangerously Delicious signature pie, loaded with Berger Cookies melted and swirled into a sweet-vanilla Chess filling

Bread Pudding Bites

$7.00

Flash-fried and dusted with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla syrup

Brownies A La Mode

$8.00

Chocolate chip brownies with 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce

KIDS

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Kid's Cheesy Tots

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Cornmeal-dredged chicken with carrots, celery, and ranch

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Swiss, American, and cheddar cheese with sliced tomatoes and bacon on griddled farmhouse white, served with a side of BBQ sauce for dipping

Kid's Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

Penne tossed with our signature cheese blend

Kid's Pasta

$7.00

Kid's Scrambled Eggs/Bacon (Available for Brunch Only Sat-Sun 11am-3pm)

$7.00

Kid's Waffles/Bacon (Available for Brunch Only Sat-Sun 11am-3pm)

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fell's Point's Most Comfortable Food!

Location

710 S Broadway, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Gallery
Alexander’s Tavern image
Alexander’s Tavern image
Alexander’s Tavern image

